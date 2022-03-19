My 8yo daughter met a girl at summer camp last year named "Internet." I said no way, that can't be her name but my daughter has been adamant. For almost a year we've been having this discussion.
ANTOINETTE. I just found out her name is Antoinette.
— Brianne M. Kohl (@BrianneKohl) March 18, 2022
For once, you absolutely *should* read the replies. A sample:
I'd go with Your Highness, if I were Johannes.
— Brianne M. Kohl (@BrianneKohl) March 18, 2022
As a Frances, I’m disappointed this doesn’t happen to me more often
— Fran 💙💛 (@FrancesPaterson) March 18, 2022
My name is Charlotte, and my high school friend's grandma, who spoke Cantonese and almost no English repeated it back as "Salad". I have been Salad ever since.
— Charlotte Honigman/C.G. Griffin (@honigmaydl) March 18, 2022
I think Internet and Amazon would be great friends😆
— Crazy Mary🆘 (@embeessem) March 18, 2022
Saw this last month on Twitter. 😸 pic.twitter.com/8OpaBLCIuB
— geeje (@gpeeper) March 18, 2022
