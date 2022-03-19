Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Name Gaming

by | 46 Comments

For once, you absolutely *should* read the replies. A sample:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      At giant engineering firm 1, where the tussle among project managers for upcoming hours among the various disciplines took place at a Thursday meeting inappropriately nicknamed “the slave auction,” a person’s schedule was referred to as their “billability.” At giant engineering firm 2, instead of billability they used the term “soul time.” Or that’s what I thought for about a year until learning it was actually the far less cynical “sold time.” I expect anybody speaking to me about scheduling hours thought I had a speech impediment.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      craigie

      Not quite in the same league, but all my life people have asked my name, I’ve said “Craig” and they have replied “hello Frank”

      Happens all the time. I’ve never understood it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      Now I see what others have been complaining about this site loading and tweets in the post. All of a sudden, crash, crash crash. Could not open BJ at all.

      Got here finally by going to Cole’s Twitter and clicking on the link to this post.

      This is a good problem to have, it has an easy solution.

      All I will say about names is I used to have a maiden name no one spelled correctly and then I got married and changed it to another eternally misspelled name.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      My last name is a bit unusual, being a perversion of a Norwegian place name. If you have ever seen The Godfather Part II, same way the name Vito got the name Corleone in Immigration. The actual name is deceptively simple and is spelled exactly as it sounds, but people insist on a variety of mis-spellings and mis-pronunciations. Nobody ever spells or pronounces it correctly and I’ve gotten used to this fact.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Reminds me of some friends who have kids named Sarah and Noah. On hearing in Sunday school about seraphim, one of them asked if there were noahphim.

      I think kids mis-hear or parse words in odd ways simply because they don’t have the vocabulary yet. As they learn more words, most people grow out of it. The rest become punsters.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      Uh-oh, Popehat has been left on his own.

      Other things to explore while family is away:

      – What happens when we mix THIS liquor with THAT liquor?
      – Can we watch all the Star Wars movies in a row without sleeping?
      – Cat fight club: possible?
      – How much grilled meat before I can see time?
      – Could the microwave be faster?

      — StandWithUkraineHat (@Popehat) March 19, 2022

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      A couple months ago the thoughtful Magdi Semrau shared the origin of her Twtter handle. Her maiden name was Magdalene Jacobs, and her young elementary school students called her “Mangy Jay.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brendancalling

      On the first day of Algebra in 9th grade, my best friend Tim (still my BFF BTW) was clowning around. Mr. Swistak didn’t know everyone’s name, and hurled an eraser, shouting “Stu” (short for “student”) “stop clowning!”

      To this day, even Tim’s parents call him “Stu.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      When I was a pre-teen, one of my older brothers had a friend named Anne-Marie, who I first “met” by answering the phone when she called. She always spoke very fast and also kind of mumbled (there may have been a little drug use) and the first couple times she called, I swore she said her name was Ivory.

      I’ve had my own name mistaken for other names, some of which–Alice and Alyssa–make sense based on sound. But the other day, a customer who I talked to on the phone and who needed to send me an email somehow turned it into Lauren when she wrote to me, even though I not only repeated my name but spelled it (since no one ever fucking spells it correctly). Her name was Melissa and I really wanted to respond to her with Shannon or something.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      Interesting. My first name is not unusual, although not as popular as it was in the ’50s and ’60s, but based on what they call me, an unexpectedly large number of persons seem to hear it as either “Asshole” or “Dumbmotherfcuker.”

      I can’t explain it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Math Guy

      This site misspells my email address: I type in ****.gmail.com but when I scroll to the end of the comments I see ****.myschool.edu. Not a big deal since I mostly “lurk” and rarely comment. Also, don’t confuse me with Mathguy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      opiejeanne

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: My first name , Jeanne, is pronounced just like Jean or Gene, but people in recent years have been trying to make it Gee-Ann.

      I asked one idiot how many people had they ever met in their entire life whose name sounds like Gee-Ann, and he swore that he knew one whose name was spelled like mine.

      I also get Jeannie, Jeh-Nay, Joanne, and Jeanine, mostly from nurses since that’s who mostly sees my name written down these days. The last time I stood and said, “Try again.”

      Dammit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      My name, Siubhan Duinne, is deceptive. It looks as though it should be pronounced just as it is spelt, but in fact is pronounced “Throatwarbler Mangrove.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      I’m taking a class at a local community college. My professor called my next-seat-over neighbor “Brian” for a number of weeks. Two weeks ago, when she called on “Brian,” he noted “actually, my name is Patrick.” [There is a Brian in class, but he and Patrick to do not resemble each other.] She apologized, didn’t understand why she thought he was Brian, but noted his correct name.

      Until this week, when she (unironically) called him “Brian” again.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JDM

      Way back when, my youngest brother insisted the Gigantor theme was “Gigantor the space age robot.  He’s at your cabbat.”

      We tried to tell him there was no such word, that it didn’t make sense, and the theme actually said “he’s at your command” but HE WOULD NOT BE SWAYED.

      Since he was 3 or 4 years old, I was proud of him for standing up to our authoriteh.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      “Throatwarbler Mangrove.”

      My dear, I hate to be the bearer of (pedantic) bad tidings, but in that sketch, it’s actually “Throatwobbler Mangrove.” For many years, I too pronounced it “Throatwarbler,” and then I saw the script (or whatever it’s called).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: In a big math class in college, there was a guy with the last name of “Kaufman” who would get extremely upset when the prof pronounced it as it’s spelled.

      “No! It’s ‘Coughman’!!”

      Names are weird.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      https://youtu.be/6TkvD9RW0mY?t=20

      One of my favorite short subjects: How To Figure Income Tax

      In a Monty Pythonesque moment, a live penguin waddled through the scene, without explanation and to the confusion of the narrator. It was cut as being too bizarre for an MGM production.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      opiejeanne

      @Another Scott: Names are the property of the owner, so you pronounce them the way the owner wants it pronounced. I would have pronounced it the way it looks because I took German in HS and college, but not everyone did, and I have bumped into several people who insist on pronouncing it Coughman. Could be an attempt to sound less German because of two world wars

       

      ETA: I’m sure you already know all of this, sorry.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      We still call my oldest son Sauce and my middle son Peeper because my youngest couldn’t pronounce Charles or Peter when he was little.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: Longest stretch I ever worked for one company was at a technical consulting firm. “We” literally produced nothing but reports and analyses, and “we” prospered or failed on the strength of “our” expertise. “Time sold” (to paying customers) was the touchstone. I had one boss (ugly-to-the-bone sumbidge, Jabba The Hutt with greasy hair and glasses) who confronted one of his peons who had the temerity to charge a couple of hours in one two-week cycle to overhead: If you can’t find a contract to bill, I’ll look into laying you off!

      One of the ugliest practices (late in my stretch there, fortunately) was when competing for a contract: The Bosses instructed us peasants to bid 9-hour days, for which the firm would charge (and we would be paid) for 8. Effectively we were asked to work an hour a day uncompensated.

      Even uglier was what happened after winning a contract: When I was working at a remote site, I was told to bill every minute from the time I left the house to go to the airport to the time I walked back into my front door. Often I billed 13 or 14-hour days – which the firm happily scarfed up, paid me for 8 and applied the remainder to senior management bonuses. Two years later when I left that assignment I had no one to sell my time to, and was terrified I’d be laid off – I was actually shocked when my boss’s boss told me my “time sold” had been so outstanding they’d carry me on overhead for a month or two while they found me another contract to charge…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Math Guy

      Community names are sometimes mispronounced unless you are local: in Missouri there is a town named Milan. No, it is not pronounced that way.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SFAW:

      Yes, I knew some pedant was going to pop up with that, but what you fail to appreciate is that the ThroatWARBLER Mangroves and the ThroatWOBBLER Mangroves are different branches of the family, and have been estranged for years. We do not speak of the reasons for this. The great scandal occurred fully a decade before my birth.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne

      My name, Siubhan Duinne, is deceptive. It looks as though it should be pronounced just as it is spelt, but in fact is pronounced “Throatwarbler Mangrove.”

      I thought it was pronounced “Percy Dovetonsils.”

      (hat tip to Not Max and Ernie Kovacs)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MomSense

      @Another Scott:

      HA!  I actually won a Goethe prize for translation in high school – only because I had an East German defector ballet teacher who spoke only in German with me.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      smith

      Then there are those of us whose names are so dirt-common we can use them as nyms online and still remain totally anonymous.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JoyceH

      @Math Guy: ​
       

      Community names are sometimes mispronounced unless you are local: in Missouri there is a town named Milan. No, it is not pronounced that way.

      Ditto Illinois. My Mom always talked about her aunt in Vy-Anna. One day I saw on a road sign that the name of the small town in Illinois where my Mom’s aunt lived was “Vienna”.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Yutsano

      Ugh. My first name IRL is pretty common. But my horrifically Québecois last name drives Americans nuts. Or more accurately, drives me nuts listening to Americans try to decipher it. And it’s only six letters long!

      Reply

