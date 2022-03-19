Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: NFTs On the Bleeding Edge

Late Night Open Thread: NFTs On the Bleeding Edge

22 Comments

Bleeding from the ears, maybe…

It did not really hit me that I was in a special sort of hell until I was walking aimlessly through Austin for SXSW and came across a venue with a few inflated geodesic domes. There were large 3D anthropomorphic rabbits plastered everywhere, which I gathered were somehow related to crypto though it wasn’t clear how. Large screens inside and outside of the domes streamed a panel where a member of Linkin Park crafted a song that would be minted as an NFT as a discussion about the liberatory potential of the metaverse carried on. And somewhere, a loud voice rang out a cultish mantra: “This is changing the future. This is FLUF House. This is the Hume Collective, so remember why you are here. Remember the power that you have. The power of this community, and when it gets hard, remember you are not alone.”

This week, while at SXSW to speak on two panels about crypto-skepticism and algorithmic labor, I was able to check out if crypto, NFTs, web3, and the metaverse really were taking over Austin. What I found was a deeply underwhelming, mundane, and frankly pathetic series of demonstrations and setups that suggest if these digital technologies do take over the world, it’ll be because of how much money their biggest boosters have and how easy it is for that money to generate interest as opposed to anything of true social utility…

When the conversation inevitably touched upon the industry’s apparent homogeneity at SXSW despite making strides in recent years, the same old sort of posturing followed.

“I don’t want to live in a metaverse built by white men,” Alex Smeele, the white co-founder of New Zealand NFT project FLUF, told me in an interview. “If we don’t engage the rest of the world―the First Nations storytellers, Indigenous people―it’s gonna be a really shit metaverse. Black people invented culture.”

The FLUF Project is a venture by New Zealand creative studio Non-Fungible Labs, offering a collection of three-dimensional rabbit avatars as the cornerstone of a community. The focus on rabbits traces back to a giant Flemish rabbit owned by a creative director that Smeele said has become the “God of our ecosystem.”

While FLUF doesn’t have much of a public roadmap (Smeele said “I don’t think anyone would believe the stuff we have planned” and “when you commit to a roadmap from far out, especially in such a fast-moving industry, you often king of dig yourself into a hole”), it seems to largely center on creating an ecosystem that can be fully commercialized by community members who will also be content creators and consumers. All that is then wrapped up in rhetoric about creating fully commodified and commercialized communities where interactions are mediated by transactions and markets that will actually liberate people from a world dominated by transactions and markets…

Still, the most common comment from attendees was that they wagered they could make money off of it because they either knew of or heard of people flipping their NFTs for a profit. This, not a desire for community or curation, was the dominant sentiment I encountered not just at FLUF but a host of other crypto, web3, metaverse, and NFT projects and events. When asked about how to curb the sort of speculative interest that seems to drive a lot of interest in the industry, FLUF said they hoped to design NFTs to disincentivize flipping Fluffs…

Crypto’s never-ending appearance at SXSW seemed less like a grand conquest than a quiet takeover complete with influencers (Paris Hilton, for example, hosted a DJ set one night), free booze, gimmicky setups, networking, vague program descriptions, and the always-present promise of more money to be made (or lost if you don’t join in).

But then again, of course this is the case. Most of the hype around crypto, NFTs, web3, and metaverse is being generated, after all, by already wealthy participants eager to bring fresh blood to the casino. I just expected that the inordinate wealth present in this space would mean something more impressive than Second Life mods being projected onto screens—but maybe that means the hype is working if I naively anticipated anything other than spectacles given how little of this space is anything other than speculation: speculative finance, speculative tech, and speculative visions.

Here is a dedicated & earnest prophet of THA FUUCHAAAH who has just groaned Not *that* shaggy!

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Origuy

      I have decided that I need to learn about crypto and NFTs about as much as i need to learn Hittite. I’d rather spend my time learning Italian so that I can chat up women in Rome when I get there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Winston

      I had someone email me saying she had caught me jacking off on my laptop camera. Wants crypto. I have no idea. What is crypto? I sent back I want a cut.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steeplejack

      @Anne Laurie:

      We must be going up and down some of the same Twitter trails, because I saw that Brandy Jensen tweet earlier today and laughed out loud. She had some other good tweets and links at her account.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      burnspbesq

      The world is losing its f’in mind because a trans woman won the women’s 500 yard freestyle at the NCAA swimming and diving championship. I don’t get it. Any advantages she may have had from having once been male will have been mitigated by three years of HRT. Just let her swim, y’all.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      opiejeanne

      @Steeplejack: I’m amused that someone else thought of the Fyre Festival in relation to this NFT stuff at SXSW. Just like that infamous non-event, it will all end in tears.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      opiejeanne

      @burnspbesq: I was wondering if HRT would do that, how long it would take mainly. Three years is a lot of hormones down the river, so to speak, and I think that anyone who undergoes this epic journey of transformation is incredibly brave.

      I’m not sure that I would be that brave.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      opiejeanne

      @Steeplejack: Yes, isn’t it hilarious?

      I read today that some of the people with a lot invested in  Crypto feel like they have to hide now, worried that someone will physically make them give them the key/password/thingie.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Today’s woo is tomorrow’s bunkum.

      Anyone else remember razor blades nestled inside a pyramid? Howzabout mood rings?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      The more I hear about this stuff, the more I’m convinced that it’s all just delusional bullshit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ThresherK

      Sooooo, I couldn’t sleep. Got up, my cat greeted me from the hallway outside the BR. Did some low-light puttering as to not wake Spousal Ms ThresherK.

      We had some fur mice around for the prior cat (RIP Dex) and Jazz never cared about them. I was a bit surprised to see her getting all night-crazies with one. When you’re an indoor cat you make do.

      Then I looked closer. It was a real mouse!

      She scooted away a few times before I could get my hands on her. That was met with quite a growl of protest. “I caught it. It’s mine.”

      I managed to open the door while carrying her, and pinch apart her jaw muscles until it drops out, good and gone to the great beyond. Then back inside a few treats.

      Now I’m wondering if the treats will only encourage her.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lgerard

      I certainly want to get in on the fabulous investment potential promised by the  Commemorative Plates of the Future

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ThresherK

      @Elizabelle: Jeez, no. How mice (there’s never just one) got into our small apartment is beyond me.

      And it was 70F here today, so it’s not like they were outside in November and decided the indoors was a nice place to spend winter.

      She is almost twelve, and has never been in a spot to do any hunting since I got her a decade ago. Makes me wonder what her life was before I rescued her.

      Reply

