In 2018, I went pretty deep into the Burisma hole.
I felt that, since I was reporting so much on Trump's international corruption, I should give serious look into Hunter Biden.
But the story just wasn't there.
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) March 19, 2022
Clouds and shadows, Mr. Vogel, only works when you’re attacking female politicians…
It’s definitely lame that the children of politicians can get lucrative gigs off their last names.
I wish that didn’t happen.
But it was absurd to compare Hunter/Burisma to any one of the Trump deals I covered. 2/
Now, I think I–and my editors–would have written as much as we could if we found that Hunter Biden did something illegal, bad, etc.
But we didn’t.
So, we used our news judgment to not write about this nothing issue. 3/
To be clear: I hate the way politicians use their positions to make money. I think it’s really bad that Obama and Clinton became wildly rich after leaving office.
And I really hate the nepotistic aspect.
BUT, there is no comparison to the Trump Org. 4/
I don’t care what the Manhattan DA says, the Trump Org’s core business model since 2009 has been working closely with money-laundering oligarchs to facilitate their money-laundering.
There is zero comparison between that activity, which actively undermines the US …5/
and hurts the victims of corruption in other countries.
On a scale of 1 to 100, Hunter Biden is, I dunno, a 20? It’s pretty lame to get sweetheart deals on your dad’s name, but also very, very common.
The Trump Org is a profound outlier among US companies. 6/
I’d say a 95 on that 1 to 100 scale.
They KNOWINGLY participated in and helped a money laundering operation that was almost-certainly for Iran’s National Guard’s WMD efforts.
Alright, I’m bumping that 95 up to a full 100. 7/
Hunter Biden’s laptop has gotten, roughly, infinitely more coverage than Trump’s actual work for an actual enemy power of the US.
What the fucking fuck? 8/end
— Kimberly (@ArizonaK1m) March 19, 2022
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) March 19, 2022
