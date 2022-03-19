In 2018, I went pretty deep into the Burisma hole. I felt that, since I was reporting so much on Trump's international corruption, I should give serious look into Hunter Biden. But the story just wasn't there. 1/ https://t.co/MGZy6P1hSC — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) March 19, 2022

It’s definitely lame that the children of politicians can get lucrative gigs off their last names. I wish that didn’t happen. But it was absurd to compare Hunter/Burisma to any one of the Trump deals I covered. 2/ Now, I think I–and my editors–would have written as much as we could if we found that Hunter Biden did something illegal, bad, etc. But we didn’t. So, we used our news judgment to not write about this nothing issue. 3/ To be clear: I hate the way politicians use their positions to make money. I think it’s really bad that Obama and Clinton became wildly rich after leaving office. And I really hate the nepotistic aspect. BUT, there is no comparison to the Trump Org. 4/