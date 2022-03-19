Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Sad Trombone Open Thread: Hunter Biden's Laptop Will Never Be 'A Thing'

GOP Sad Trombone Open Thread: Hunter Biden’s Laptop Will Never Be ‘A Thing’

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Clouds and shadows, Mr. Vogel, only works when you’re attacking female politicians…

It’s definitely lame that the children of politicians can get lucrative gigs off their last names.

I wish that didn’t happen.

But it was absurd to compare Hunter/Burisma to any one of the Trump deals I covered. 2/

Now, I think I–and my editors–would have written as much as we could if we found that Hunter Biden did something illegal, bad, etc.

But we didn’t.

So, we used our news judgment to not write about this nothing issue. 3/

To be clear: I hate the way politicians use their positions to make money. I think it’s really bad that Obama and Clinton became wildly rich after leaving office.

And I really hate the nepotistic aspect.

BUT, there is no comparison to the Trump Org. 4/

I don’t care what the Manhattan DA says, the Trump Org’s core business model since 2009 has been working closely with money-laundering oligarchs to facilitate their money-laundering.

There is zero comparison between that activity, which actively undermines the US …5/

and hurts the victims of corruption in other countries.

On a scale of 1 to 100, Hunter Biden is, I dunno, a 20? It’s pretty lame to get sweetheart deals on your dad’s name, but also very, very common.

The Trump Org is a profound outlier among US companies. 6/

I’d say a 95 on that 1 to 100 scale.

They KNOWINGLY participated in and helped a money laundering operation that was almost-certainly for Iran’s National Guard’s WMD efforts.

Alright, I’m bumping that 95 up to a full 100. 7/

Hunter Biden’s laptop has gotten, roughly, infinitely more coverage than Trump’s actual work for an actual enemy power of the US.

What the fucking fuck? 8/end

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Calouste

      The only reason the Bushes didn’t become wildly rich after leaving office is because they were already wildly rich when they started.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      To be clear: I hate the way politicians use their positions to make money. I think it’s really bad that Obama and Clinton became wildly rich after leaving office.

      I wonder if either of the former presidents named “Bush” would be included in the above. If lots of people want to pay good money to see former presidents speak or to read their books, I don’t see a huge problem with that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Another Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, the country’s military claimed Saturday, the fifth senior leader to fall since the invasion began 23 days ago.

      Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed when Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a command post at an airfield in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine, officials said.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gwangung

      @Jerzy Russian: Yeah, well, even on our side, there are people who give Obama and Clinton crap for speaker’s fees and book sales (the latter boggles me more…how much crud can there be when that many people line up and actually buy a book?).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       I felt that, since I was reporting so much on Trump’s international corruption, I should give serious look into Hunter Biden.

      False equivalency in it’s purest form. Hunter Biden wasn’t running for office, like Dump.​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @Jerzy Russian: Also … “wildly rich”?  No, not by contemporary standards.  And anyway, doesn’t that amount to “class warfare” or “hating people for success” or some other Republican sin?

      Oh wait … sorry … there I go about Republican hypocrisy again.  Really, I should stick to complaining about winter being cold.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Meh.

      Davidson’s a good guy, but he’s mixing up all kinds of things here. He needs to get out of his fishbowl.

      TFG had his kids and relations on the payroll of the federal government, while they were also running their skeevy businesses and shaking down foreign governments for their own private gain (666 Park Avenue, etc., etc.). Hunter was never on the US government payroll and Biden had nothing to do with his business dealings.

      Are kids of politicians never supposed to be able to earn a living? I don’t think so.
      When does it become “corruption” for a politician’s kid to get a position outside of government? Using their last name is not corrupt. Is being a janitor or a salesman not corrupt, but being a VP or on a board corrupt? No. It’s not the position that proves corruption. We don’t need yet another layer of bureaucracy snooping into politicians’ lives and their families lives (we need more good people running for office and working in government, not driving them away from yet more layers of BS that can be manipulated by bad actors), deciding whether their relations are somehow corrupt. We have plenty of safeguards and laws already. We need faithful people enforcing them.

      Obama made a lot of money selling genuinely popular best-selling books that he himself wrote. The Clintons did the same. Do politicians have to take a vow of poverty and only live on their government pension on leaving office? No. Obama raised around a billion dollars for his campaigns. Did he treat it as a slush fund and direct it through his own family company, skimming off tens or hundreds of millions in the process? No.

      Hunter Biden was and is a private citizen. The press gratefully allowed themselves to be played by GQP operatives that were hoping to use lies and “clouds and shadows” to bring down Biden the way they brought down HRC. There was never anything there, it was all obvious from the beginning, and using stolen private communications and files from a private citizen as a political cudgel is highly unethical and should be illegal (as I said downstairs). Calling stolen e-mails and files “leaks” doesn’t make them fair game.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Edmund Dantes

      It’s also a good thing nepotism never happens in corporate world. Or all those kids of Richie Rich’s really did get those jobs at their parents friends companies completely on their own merits.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gravenstone

      @Jerzy Russian: As opposed to Republican politicians who actively try to become rich while In office. Anyone remember the old wrestling coach Denny Hastert who somehow went from a few thousand dollars net worth on entering Congress yet was worth millions at the time of his indictment.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      schrodingers_cat

      Since it was Holi yesterday.

      One of my all time favorites from the 1959 Navrang (Nav = nine, rang = colors) about a poet and his muse.

      Since I took dance lessons for years, I can appreciate the technical difficulty in what Sandhya (the dancer onscreen) has accomplished here. Plus who can resist a dancing elephant.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RaflW

      The Marcy Wheeler embedded thread is the more important one, IMO. I completely agree with the need to run Rudy to ground (but of course Vogel will never do it. He and Maggie need their contacts too badly so they can ‘scoop’):

      @emptywheel
      When FBI came to raid Rudy, he tried to turn it into a story about Hunter Biden.

      This week’s NYT story has some really good journalism and the investigation into Hunter is newsworthy, but if it arises out of another Rudy attempt to distract from his own actions that’s the story.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @Steeplejack: It’s on the KyivIndependent news feed column:

      11:55

      external Armed Forces report another Russian general dead. According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, who commanded the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, was killed in action in southern Ukraine.

      The “external” link seems to be of a FB page that requires a login.

      HTH.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gravenstone

      @Omnes Omnibus: Mid-80s, I got a summer job at the local brass plant. Everyone was shocked I got hired, because I wasn’t related to anyone already there. Having an “in” has always been a thing, at many levels.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      artem1s

      @Jerzy Russian:

      I think it’s really bad that Obama and Clinton became wildly rich after leaving office.

      Why?  Hate to tell you this but both the Clintons were wicked smart and were going to be wildly rich whether they held public office or not. They were grossly overqualified for public service work and would have been wildly rich much, much, much, much, much x100 sooner if Bill hadn’t decided he wanted to be governor of Arkansas. Hillary was already well on her way to being wildly rich before they moved into the governors mansion in Little Rock. FUCKING LITTLE ROCK! SHE DIDN’T LET BEING IN FUCKING LITTLE ROCK keep her from succeeding at anything she decided to take on. She didn’t let Bill’s penis problem stand in her way either.

      Michelle was also on her way to making oodles of money – and Barack came from a pretty well off family on his mother’s side.

      Maybe the thing you should think is really bad is that all the Bush and Traitor Tots family members were grossly incompetent and still were given chance after chance but could only enrich themselves by bankrupting company after company and/or blowing up the Savings and Loan, banking and stock market. Or the old fashion way by bombing some country back to the stone age.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Another Scott: You are super-correct, sir! Trump pissed all over the Emoluments Clause. He had his kids manage the business side of those many, many actions! He literally installed his kids in federal sinecures! In heretofore important governmental positions! Only in The Village do those illegal and actually-harmful activities equate to  maybe, kinda, sorta, possibly enhancing potential business prospects. Which didn’t exist to begin with.

      If The Village was vaporized tomorrow, the world would be a better place.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jerzy Russian

      @artem1s:   That quote was from the series of tweets in the post itself.  I don’t have a problem with either Clinton or Obama making money post presidency.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RaflW

      @Gravenstone: Part of my policy work the last 10 years before I retired was around getting new people into the construction trades (the policy part was around getting lots more People of Color and women in the pipeline, funded, and retained in the workplace after hiring).

      For a couple generations, one of the reasons (beside just plain racism and sexism) that the trades stayed really white was that these guys referred their cousins, nephews, etc, and got them thru the union hall process and into apprenticeships.

      (Also, it turns out this generation of HS grads isn’t really looking to uncle Ralph the plumber for as many job leads.)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @artem1s: Michelle was the breadwinner when they were in Chicago.  She was making $350k a year as some sort of administrator at the UofC Hospitals, IIRC.

      Too many doofuses raid the treasury (directly or indirectly) when they’re in office, but lots and lots of good people don’t.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

