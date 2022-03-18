(Victims of War by Sergey Grechanyuk)

I want to start tonight with a question in a comment from Brachiator from last night’s post.

Rather, his argument is don’t throw Putin a lifeline. Don’t give him a way out. I understand this. A war with NATO would let Putin appeal to loyalty and to nationalism. But what will make him reverse or halt his invasion? He seems grimly determined not just to occupy parts of Ukraine, but also to force Ukrainians out and to replace them with Russians. And I understand that the Ukrainians will fight on. I wish that there was something that might entice Putin to abandon his vile dream for something everyone could live with.

First a housekeeping note before I answer. I’ve been scarce in comments the last couple of days and will be again tonight because I’ve got the stomach flu that is going around in the area. And as is always the case when I get any sort of flu or cold, it has gone to my sinuses. Before everyone asks: it is NOT COVID!!!! I took two at home tests, forty eight hours apart, with the first one four or five days into feeling horrible. They are both negative. I checked in with my primary care physician, he explains there’s a bug going around and it takes two to three weeks to run its course. So I’m muddling through, but don’t have a lot of energy to hang around and answer questions in the comments right now. I’m not ignoring you.

Back to Brachiator’s question via comment. This is, indeed the key question and problem. The purpose, or point, of war is to inflict more pain on your opponent or opponents than they can ultimately tolerate thereby leading to a successful termination of hostilities on the battlefield – victory – when the defeated side surrenders to end the conflict. Right now the Ukrainians are holding in the center of Ukraine. The Russians have seized additional territories in the south and east of Ukraine expanding on the Ukrainian territory they occupied in 2014. Additionally, by most estimates, Ukraine has taken out about 10% of Russia’s forces. Despite Ukraine’s successes the Russians still have the ability to hold what they’ve seized in the south and east, continue to use long range fires – from long range artillery and the Russian Air Force – to simply pound the Ukrainians into dust, and actually employ their naval assets that are currently sitting in the Black Sea off of Odesa.

Simply put, I do not know if the Ukrainians have the ability to inflict enough pain on the Russians to move beyond holding to winning. Let alone to drive Russian forces out of the occupied south and eastern portions of Ukraine including Crimea. I also don’t think at this point anyone has any idea what Putin’s pain threshold, if you will, is in regard to the very effective Ukrainian defense in the center of the country. As I’ve written in a number of updates, I think after the attempt to make a speed run to seize Kyiv and install his quislings failed, Putin quickly shifted his objective to “if I can’t have Ukraine, no one can have Ukraine” as evidenced by his just indiscriminately bombarding non-military targets all over Ukraine.

This is where we get to the heart of Brachiator’s question, as well as the strategic dilemma that faces the US and NATO. Getting more involved risks, as Nichols argues, giving Putin a way out of the trap he made for himself. Not getting involved means that there may be little to no Ukraine left when this is all said and done because the sanctions and extreme economic measures placed on Russia will have little to no short to medium term effects, and may ultimately not deter Putin even in the long term. It is unclear if the Ukrainians by themselves, even with all the weapons and munitions and equipment we’re sending them, will be able to hurt the Russians enough to make Putin say stop. The reason for this is that, as we’ve discussed in previous updates, Putin’s objectives are a jumble of mythological and pseudo-historical aspirations and grievances related to that mythology and pseudo-history and his interpretation of the actual past thirty years or so. Right now his context – the why of how he is making his decisions – is so alien to us that he appears to be acting irrationally when he is acting rationally within the context he’s created for himself and for Russia.

I wish I had a more positive analysis, but all I have is what I’ve had all along. The Ukrainians have smartly gone to an unconventional warfare strategy, which is working in the central part of Ukraine. The Russians have been able to hold and expand the territory they stole in 2014. The Russians are definitely not winning. The Ukrainians are definitely not losing. Beyond that, anyone who is certain how this ends is someone far too sure of their analytical abilities.

More after the jump.

I saw that several people were curious in the comments last night about a report that the Russians had not shelled anything in Ukraine in the past 24-36 hours. That report was apparently garbled. The Russian naval forces in the Black Sea off of Odesa had not shelled into southern Ukraine, but Russian fighter bombers were and are still flying sorties and Russian artillery – of all ranges – was and is still being employed. You’ll find that clarified in the DOD assessment from yesterday, which is below.

Here’s the most recent DOD assessment of the war in Ukraine, which is from yesterday:

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: There really hasn’t been a lot of changes to talk about. The only thing that I would highlight — more than 1,000 missile launches now. We have observed some, I wouldn’t call it increased, but continued naval activity in the north Black Sea off the coast of Odessa, but no shelling over the course of the last 24 hours that no imminent signs of an amphibious assault on Odessa. That’s really it in terms of changes from yesterday. We’ll start going with questions. Bob? Q: OK, hi, (omitted). Actually, on the very point you started off with, that there hasn’t been a lot of change over the three weeks, and with regard to Kyiv, just wondering whether the thinking is now that the Russians have either have been stalled or whatever word you want to use outside the city, does it seem that they are either satisfied or stuck attacking the outer areas of the city, and perhaps attacking into the city from that position, rather than trying to go into the city at some point? SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: I’m not sure I understood. Q: Are they sort of stopped there? I think of it, you know, attack the city from — from a (inaudible)…? SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: From a different direction? Q: Yeah. SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: Yeah, we haven’t that. Again, Bob, what — what we’ve seen is them approaching from the same avenues or axes as they have been trying to, from the north and northwest. And again, we still assess that they’re 15 kilometers away from city center; basically, no change. Now also approaching it from the — from the east. Again, those same sort of two lines that we’ve been talking about now for several days. We still hold them about 30 kilometers outside of city center. We still believe the Ukrainians are in control of that town called Brovary. No movement south of Chernihiv. Chernihiv is still what we consider isolated, but we’re not seeing any new line axis of attack on Kyiv, other than the fact that they continue the long-range fires into Kyiv, trying to wear the city down. But in terms of ground movement, they’re basically where they ‘ve been. Q: You don’t conclude from that that they’re sort of stuck, and they’re — a breakthrough is just not in the offing for them, or are you awaiting them to resupply and that sort of thing? SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: It’s unclear what they’re going to do, what their next step is. It’s hard for us to know with certainty. They’re just basically where they were before. And again, the Ukrainians are putting a lot of effort into defending Kyiv, as you would expect them to do. And so it — it’s easy when we talk about them being stalled or being frustrated in that moving that — I don’t want to convey the error that this is some sort of static environment. There’s a lot of fighting going on. The Ukrainians are — they are the reason why they haven’t been able to move forward and it’s because they are very actively resisting any movement by the Russians. So it’s not like a stall mate, where both sides are just kind of camped out. They are actively resisting any movement by the Russians. But again, the Russians have advantages in terms of the long-range fires, and they are continuing to use that in Kyiv. SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: It’s unclear what they’re going to do, what their next step is. It’s hard for us to know with certainty. They’re just basically where they were before. And again, the Ukrainians are putting a lot of effort into defending Kyiv, as you would expect them to do. And so it — it’s easy when we talk about them being stalled or being frustrated in that moving that — I don’t want to convey the error that this is some sort of static environment. There’s a lot of fighting going on. The Ukrainians are — they are the reason why they haven’t been able to move forward and it’s because they are very actively resisting any movement by the Russians. So it’s not like a stall mate, where both sides are just kind of camped out. They are actively resisting any movement by the Russians. But again, the Russians have advantages in terms of the long-range fires, and they are continuing to use that in Kyiv. Q: Hey, just two quick ones. Is the airspace still contested? Do you have any change in the number of sorties on either side? Has there been any change on that? And then — and then secondly, on — oh, sorry, go ahead. SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: We do still assess the airspace is contested. I don’t have a sortie rate for today. But we don’t — in general, we haven’t seen any major changes by either Air Force, in terms of how much they’re flying, but I just don’t have the numbers today. Q: And then on the naval activity, can you give us any details at all about – the — the naval activity in the north Black Sea? Like, what — what are you seeing? SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: I mean, we’re seeing — you know, we’re seeing several surface ships — about half a dozen or so surface ships off the coast, not far from Odesa. At least two of them are LSVs, amphibious ships, the rest are surface combatants. They are definitely at sea and not far from Odesa. But it’s unclear right now what their — we’re not sure what they’re planning to do. What they’re preparing to do. . So we’ve got frigates, a couple of amphib ships, one mine warfare ship, again, not exactly clear they’re not — but we’re not seeing imminent activity that would indicate that they are about to launch an amphibious assault on Odesa. (omitted) one thing that they might do, could do is something ashore away from Odesa, not in the city proper, kind of like what they did in the Sea of Azov (omitted). But, again, we’re seeing some ships at sea off the coast, intentions are not clear right now.

Much, much, much more at the link above.

Here’s the assessment of the UK’s Chief of Defence Intelligence:

UK Chief of Defence Intelligence: “Russian operations have changed. Russia is now pursuing a Strategy of Attrition. This will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will result in increased civilian casualties [&] destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure" — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 18, 2022

Which is what we’ve been saying here for the better part of the past ten days based on the open source reporting.

The Ukrainians have killed another Russian commander. This time Colonel Sergey Sukharev of the 331st Airborne Regiment. Sukharev is alleged to be the commander who ordered the Ilovaisk massacre in 2014.

It was the biggest loss of life in Ukraine’s war against Russian-backed separatists. Hundreds of soldiers died as the Ukrainian army and volunteers retreated in a column from the eastern town of Ilovaisk on 29 August 2014. Ukrainian veterans are adamant the Russian army was there, even though Moscow has always denied claims that regular Russian forces took part in the battle. President Vladimir Putin has said merely that any Russians involved were volunteers following “a call of the heart”. At first it seemed like any other operation against Russian-backed separatists, says Roman Zinenko, 45, a former soldier who served in the Dnipro-1 volunteer police battalion that fought in the battle of Ilovaisk. The Ukrainian army had surrounded the town and their battalion had been ordered to “wipe out” the Russian-backed force. But on 24 August, Ukraine’s independence day, they began receiving calls from relatives. Ilovaisk was surrounded, Ukrainian media were reporting. “We did not feel that, because the [Ukrainian] army held positions around the city,” he told the BBC. “On August 24, we even captured the enemy’s fortified area.” But the next day, heavy mortar shelling began and the school they were using as a base was raided. “We realised the enemy had reinforcements,” he says. “At the time we could not imagine the scale of this entrapment. Our troops had surrounded Ilovaisk but all our troops were surrounded by the enemy”. Negotiations were going on and a humanitarian corridor was being prepared for them to leave, they were told, and yet their withdrawal was repeatedly postponed. Then, on the morning of 29 August 2014, came the command to gather and leave Ilovaisk in two columns. “Nobody knew the routes,” said Roman Zinenko. They began to move, they passed the first ring of encirclement smoothly but within a few kilometres their column came under fire. “It was just a shooting range and we were the targets,” he said. According to official Ukrainian data, 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Ilovaisk battle. The true figure may be at least 400, when you include soldiers registered missing or unidentified by their relatives.

Sound familiar? Exactly what Putin had Russian regular and mercenary forces supporting Assad do in Syria and exactly what has been happening for the past week to ten days every time the Russians agree to a temporary ceasefire to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate Mariupol, Kherson, and other Ukrainian cities that the Russians have besieged, seized, and are trying to starve out. The strategy here is: commit war crimes, negotiate in bad faith to establish ceasefires and corridors for humanitarian relief, commit more war crimes by violating the ceasefires, then repeat over and over and over.

Over the past couple of days I’ve seen references that part of what enabled Putin is that President Obama failed to enforce his stated red line in Syria: that if chemical weapons were used, the US would intervene militarily to destroy or remove them. What all of these assertions get wrong is that the Republican majority in the House and Senate refused to authorize this. President Obama decided to let Congress, which demanded it needed to authorize the strike, have its say. Congress refused to provide authorization.

President Barack Obama went to Congress several years ago to pass an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) for US military campaign against ISIS, but the effort failed to gain traction amid weariness from lawmakers to vote on the war and disagreements over the details of the authorization. Ultimately, Congress never took a full vote on an ISIS war authorization. The Obama administration began striking ISIS in Syria in September 2014, which prompted congressional critics of the military action to call for Congress to vote on the war. Initially, the White House did not send Congress a war authorization, saying it was legally justified to strike ISIS based on the war authorization approved after the September 11, 2001, attacks. But Congress began its own effort, and a war authorization was approved in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in December 2014, when Democrats still controlled the upper chamber. That effort didn’t go any further as the Senate switched from Democratic control to Republican control following the 2014 midterms. In February 2015, Obama sent Congress a draft AUMF, which he said in a speech that congressional passage of the measure makes the US “strongest” in the fight against ISIS. There were disagreements over the measure almost immediately, however, underscoring the difficulties in getting Congress to agree on what a war authorization should look like. Obama’s draft authorization included limitations on “enduring offensive ground combat operations,” as well as a three-year window before it would have to be re-authorized. The restrictions were a recognition that Democrats would insist on a clear scope for any war authorization, as well as concerns stemming from the Iraq War over the deployment of US ground troops in the Middle East. But Republicans balked at those conditions, saying that they were opposed to limiting the military options of the commander-in-chief, for Obama or any future US President. The disagreement, as well as Republicans’ skepticism of Obama, stalled the measure. By April 2015, then-House Speaker John Boehner was already saying Obama would not get an AUMF. “Until the President gets serious about fighting the fight, until he has a strategy that makes sense, there’s no reason for us to give him less authority than what he has today. Which is what he’s asking for,” Boehner said.

Be nice if people would get their basic facts straight! Because not getting all the context here is basically creating a platform for more Russian disinformation and agitprop.

Of course a lot of the same Republican senators, as well as some newer ones, who killed the authorization in the Senate once they took the majority in 2015 are now once again voting against providing more assistance while publicly demanding a Democratic president, in this case President Biden, do more.

More than two dozen Senate Republicans demand Biden do more for Ukraine after voting against $13.6 billion for Ukraine Thirty-one Senate Republicans voted last week against the $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government, increase U.S. defense spending and provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. In recent days, many of them have clamored for more weapons and aid. Consider Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s emotional plea in a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday for more weapons and a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “President Biden needs to make a decision TODAY: either give Ukraine access to the planes and antiaircraft defense systems it needs to defend itself, or enforce a no-fly zone to close Ukrainian skies to Russian attacks,” Scott said in a statement. “If President Biden does not do this NOW, President Biden will show himself to be absolutely heartless and ignorant of the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children and families.” Last week, Scott was one of 31 Republicans to vote against a sweeping, $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government agencies and departments through the remainder of the fiscal year, a bill that also included $13.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine. Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday, saying the United States was “moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country.” After casting a “no” vote, Scott assailed the overall spending bill as wasteful, arguing that it was filled with lawmakers’ pet projects. “It makes my blood boil,” Scott said last week. Democrats quickly condemned what they saw as glaring hypocrisy among the Republicans who voted against the aid but were quick to criticize Biden as a commander in chief leading from behind in addressing Ukraine’s needs. “‘We should send more lethal aid to Ukraine which I voted against last week’ is making my brain melt,” tweeted Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

Much more at the link above.

Same shit, different Congress…

While I’m not a tanker, I did deploy to Iraq with a tanker brigade and have worked for and with a lot of armor officers, so even if you’re not going to listen to Cole who is a tanker, trust me: DO NOT DO THIS!!!!!

Listening to this doofus is going to get people killed pic.twitter.com/Z90SPwdqFd — Tom 🇺🇦 (@TomHeartsTanks) March 18, 2022

If Elon Musk and/or Jeff Bezos sends a single paintball gun to Ukraine, it will be definitive proof that they are insane and should be stripped of their wealth and catapulted into a volcano

The way to kill a tank is with an ATGM, AT mines, incredibly large IEDs, maybe a grenade/Molotov if you’re incredibly lucky and the crew is stupid and rolling hatches open Shooting paintballs at a tank is an excellent way to end up turned into a fine pink mist

You would have better luck shoving a comically-large rock in the gun barrel, like Indiana Jones in “The Last Crusade” You’ll totally die but at least a Russian tank crew will have a funny story to tell if they get out of Ukraine alive

From the Vet Bro Coffee Co “journalist” tweeting his way through a war zone to White Nationalists trying to ship Ukrainian kids to the US to this muppet trying to sell copies of “How to Urban Warfare Gud”, this has been a truly bizarre time for grifters and their grifts

COL Spencer is the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies and co-director of the Urban Warfare Project at the US Military Academy West Point. He is a light infantry officer in the California National Guard, so if you check his bio and see CA colonel the CA is not Civil Affairs, it’s California. He is a very smart individual with a lot of experience, but he has also been promoting the idea that the future of warfare will not just be in urban environments, but in exceedingly large metropolitan areas for the better part of a decade. I think he is overly attached to his thesis and it is now causing him to say things that make perfect sense within his paradigm and no sense outside of it.

Here’s President Zelenskyy visiting a very brave wounded Ukrainian teen in the hospital:

Here’s how she wound up in the hospital.

This is 16-year-old Katya. Her family came under fire from the Russians during the evacuation from Vorzel. She covered her brother Igor with her body. When Katya started bleeding, 8-year-old Igor got out of the car and started shouting Russians to stop.

Photo TV channel Ukraine pic.twitter.com/E3jiPfllsK — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 18, 2022

The Ukrainians have mounted a counteroffensive to relieve Mykolaiv!

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine—For weeks, Mykolaiv was on the front line. Russian tanks and infantry made incursions into the streets of the southern Ukrainian port city. Russian artillery blasted civilian neighborhoods. Now, with Ukrainian forces pressing a counteroffensive, the Russians have been pushed back and Mykolaiv’s 470,000 people are attempting a tentative return to normality. Coffee shops and some restaurants are open again. Supermarkets have been restocked with fresh groceries. Bank branches have reopened. Municipal buses and trams run the streets. Mothers with children play in playgrounds as the sound of artillery thuds in the distance. Fresh tulips and roses are available in a variety of shades in a row of downtown flower shops.

It’s paywalled, but much more at the link above. Putin held a rally in support of his “special operation” in Ukraine today. There’s video and commentary by Max Sneddon of The Financial Times in the thread below. Remember, NAZIism here means anyone and anything in opposition to Russia and Russia’s interests. Here’s the BBC’s reporting, as usual the rest of the thread in the quote box following the first tweet. 🧵 This is the picture the Kremlin wants you to see: thousands of people who support President Putin and the "special military operation" in Ukraine, crammed into Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. We went there today and talked to dozens of people who attended… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RGgWL2fSej — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) March 18, 2022 Many said they worked in the public sector (e.g. schoolteachers), and that they had been pressured into attending by their employers. One group of teachers, from a town near Moscow, were being told what to say to us by a woman who appeared to be from the local administration.

One man, who works in the Moscow metro, told us that he and other employees had been forced to attend the rally. “I’ll be here for a while and then I’ll leave… I think most people here don’t support the war. I don’t,” he said.

In comparison to opposition rallies, most people didn’t want to talk, be filmed or answer any questions. Some would cover their faces or put up their hoods when we said we are journalists. Many seemed embarrassed or ashamed to be there.

Students told us they had been given the option of a day off from lectures if they attended ‘a concert.’ Some of them didn’t even know that the event was dedicated, in part, to support for Russian forces in Ukraine.

There were doubtless some people in attendance who genuinely support President Putin and the “special military operation in Ukraine”, as the Kremlin prefers to call it. Here’s a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty video report via their twitter feed on a Ukrainian couple that ran off a squad of Russian soldiers. This actually happened over a week ago, I saw the CCTV footage posted the day after it happened, but this is an interview of the couple that told the Russian soldiers to beat feet. They’ve only been able to get 130 or so survivors out from under the rubble that is on top of the intact bomb shelter below what was the Mariupol Drama House out of an estimated 1,300 trapped there. Rescue efforts are ongoing. They are, of course, hampered by the fact that Mariupol is still besieged, under constant bombardment, and it is impossible to bring in specialized equipment and personnel to work the rescue operations. I’m not sure where the footage below was taken, but it provides an idea of the complexity of these types of rescues: The following is a translation of a post by a Ukrainian woman named Svitlana Zlenko about the situation in Mariupol.

The faint hearted should not read this. Yesterday, at our own risk, we left Mariupol under gunfire. We stayed overnight in a field in a gray zone. It was freezing outside, thank God we are alive. We are alive to scream that everyone who stayed in Mariupol needs help! — Roman 🇺🇦 Sheremeta (@rshereme) March 17, 2022

We didn’t have a humanitarian convoy, no one took us out, we ran behind cars under fire, we joined a group and taped “Children!” signs on our cars. I personally put my own son in the car to the sound of a rocket flying into the next yard. No one saved us, we saved ourselves.

There is no connection in the city, no water, no gas, no ambulances. People with torn limbs bleed in their yards and no one can help them. These are peaceful people – our acquaintances and relatives. The dead are simply being covered by soil where they lay.

Yes, we collected snow, warmed it on a campfire, and cooked macaroni. My family was in the bomb shelter of High School No 2. Three days ago a shell flew there and shattered some of the windows. A woman was wounded in her hip.

She laid all night on the first floor of the high school asking for someone to give her poison so that she would not feel the pain. There was no one to take her to the hospital. Every day and every night there are fire shots, whistles, shaking walls and horror: Where will it hit

Doctors from Hospital No 3 (the part that survived) work heroically: they perform surgeries, they save people. The woman with the wounded hip was taken by the Red Cross within a day. I pray for her to survive. Two shells flew into our building and two into our yard.

My mother, Angela, and three brothers, Roman (16 years old), Vasya (11 years old) and Vladislav (9 years old), reside in a city-center building, on the fifth floor. My mother-in-law, Lyubov, and father-in-law, Anatoly, reside on the ninth floor.

There are almost no shelters in the city left, no bunkers with ventilation. At best, people hide in basements. My mom’s building doesn’t have a basement. People need to be taken out – women, children, elderly people. Give us buses, a green corridor, make an arrangement!

I pray for my loved ones, every Mariupolian, every Ukrainian soldier. The enemy came to us and left us no choice, but there is nothing more valuable than human life. This needs to end!

There is no food, no medicine. When there will be no more snow, people won’t be able to go out for water. Pharmacies, grocery stores – everything is either looted or burned. The dead are not taken out. The police recommends to open the windows and put the corpses on the balcony.

I know you think you understand what’s going on, but you’ll never understand unless you’ve been here. I can now hear the sound of sirens and I’m not afraid. Earlier there was no power for 16 days in Mariupol so we weren’t warned before planes dropped bombs on us.

I beg everyone to stop this! I don’t know what will happen next, but I pray that this will never happen again in any of the cities of Ukraine and the world. Nobody: a pregnant woman in the hospital who failed to give life because a shell fell on the hospital and killed her.

They show you how buildings burn, but they don’t show you how people burn. Do I need to burn myself for you to believe that this has to stop?! I beg you to stop this!

These 21 days changed everyone. Everything has changed! Nothing matters now, costs nothing, as long as everyone left in this Mariupol hell would not be shaken in fear and horror.

P.S. I have translated this from Svitlana Zlenko’s post. Please share it for others to understand the horror of Russian war against Ukraine.

The Russian MOD released a briefing by video stating that the Ukrainians had mined the public hospital in Dnipro and intended to blow it up while the Russian Air Force flies sorties over the city. This is disinformation and agitprop, but it has the Ukrainians rightly worried that the Russians are going to bomb another hospital.