'Those responsible for canceling the people who have just been canceled have been canceled…'

In Anne Laurie’s morning thread, during a discussion about The New York Times’ astoundingly dumb “cancel culture” editorial, Kay called our attention to the quintessential cancel culture story:

(Reuters) A conservative federal appeals court judge on Thursday in an unusual email urged judges to think twice about hiring as clerks any Yale Law School students who protested a recent event hosted by the school’s chapter of the Federalist Society.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman sent the message to federal judges nationwide in response to an event at Yale last week featuring a conservative lawyer who at the U.S. Supreme Court defended a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding.

“All federal judges – and all federal judges are presumably committed to free speech – should carefully consider whether any such student so identified should be disqualified for potential clerkships,” Silberman wrote, according to two recipients of the email.

It’s hilarious in a way — if you’re not one of the 120 students targeted by Judge Silberman for professional sabotage, that is. According to the Yale Law School spokesperson quoted by Reuters, the students chanted “this protest is free speech” while the panel’s moderator read the university’s free speech policy, and then “the students exited the event, and [the panel discussion] went forward.”

So to recap, the anti-gay wedding cake baker’s lawyer wasn’t “canceled” at all — she just had to sit through a brief interruption in opening remarks and then held forth as planned. Then the old fart whom Reagan appointed to the federal bench in the 1980s before the Yale students were even born emailed ALL federal judges in an attempt to preemptively “cancel” the students’ clerkships.

Irony, having survived more murder attempts than Grigori Rasputin, then threw itself into the icy Neva River to end it all. I mean, what is even the point anymore?

Kay said:

That they didn’t see any problems with their cancel culture theory – that it was always and inevitably going to result in actual cancelling, means to me that they are morons.

Yes. Yes, they are morons, and of course it was always and inevitably going to lead to actual canceling. We should probably pay more attention to the complicity of the cancel culture panic purveyors. Their incessant whining created an environment in which free speech in states like Florida and Texas is being abridged for real — in the name of freedom.

None of this is to suggest that there aren’t self-righteous hotheads who obnoxiously shout others down or that people online and off never overreact and cause pile-ons that hurt people who don’t deserve it. It happens. The immature and/or malicious behavior behind such incidents is nothing new, but social media amplifies it. Maybe that’s why organizations that take social media more seriously than they should foment this dumb panic — it’s about what they perceive as their own victimization.

But the bottom line, IMO, is that the kernel of truth underlying the endless obsession with cancel culture isn’t even among the top 1,000 of this country’s very real and pressing concerns. And the reality is that the copious attention paid to cancel culture by prominent media figures actively aids the censorious and anti-democratic forces that should be our #1 national concern.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      Kay

      corey robin
      @CoreyRobin
      1/ Folks responding to the NYT editorial by claiming that shaming and shunning pose ZERO implications for freedom of speech, that allowing people to shame and shun is simply part of free speech: I don’t think you really believe that as categorically as you’re claiming here.

      So much if it is itself speech policing. Here, the Learned Middle Aged Leftist will instruct the unwashed rabble in the acceptable terms of the debate.
      It’s control. Only certain people have status to direct our “debates”. The official Lefists, liberals and conservatives will determine what’s allowed.

    2.

      p.a.

      How many of these “cancel culture” frauds puke out “2nd Amendment rights” rhetoric, which is just permanent cancellation by 9(ish) grams🤬

    3.

      Soprano2

      I think it’s they’re just butthurt that people who they consider to be “the peasants” can now easily critique anything they say. They aren’t the gatekeepers of the discourse anymore, and it burns them up when they think about it. I cannot believe anyone who cares about free speech wrote the phrase “the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned”. Shame and shunning have been societal ways of indicating what’s acceptable since we’ve had society! I guess according to the people who wrote this editorial the most reprehensible white supremacist with the most odious anti-Semitic take on things should be able to voice his/her opinion “without fear of being shamed or shunned” by anyone. It’s an odious viewpoint. What the hell is wrong with these people? Did being criticized by black and brown and female and non-Christian writers make them lose their fucking minds

      And of course I’m sure they don’t consider it “cancellation” when a powerful federal judge threatens the livelihoods of law students at Yale by suggesting that them exercising their freedom of speech means they shouldn’t be hired for certain jobs at all. Irony is truly dead.

    4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Silberman! there’s a flashback. Weren’t he and Royce Lamberth the favored judges of Larry Klayman et al during the Great Clenis Hunt? I know his wife a sort of proto-Ginni Thomas, she features prominently in David Brock’s Blinded by the Right (for other geezers who remember to much of the 90s)

    5.

      Baud

      None of this is to suggest that there aren’t self-righteous hotheads who obnoxiously shout others down

      Am not.

    6.

      Miss Bianca

      @Kay: I gave up on Corey Robin and others of his ilk – white lefty male academics who tended to haunt the Jacobin and Crooked Timber sites, for example – after they showed their entire white misogynistic asses during the run-up to the 2016 election. The way they dunked on Hillary Clinton and mainstream Democrats demonstrated to me how completely insulated they had to be from the briars of this workaday world faced by women and POC, for example.

      The fact that he’s bleating out something like this just cements that impression further for me.

    7.

      Betty

      @Kay: I was genuinely surprised at the number of professionals who argued that people shouting down speech they oppose just isn’t free speech. I don’t see how it differs from heckling, just more and perhaps louder hecklers.

    8.

      Calouste

      The only problem that certain people have with cancel culture is when it works in a direction they don’t like, i.e. when people of (usually unearned) power and status are affected.

      If it works the other way, well, women/non-whites/LGBTQ+/non-“christians”/the lower classes should just know their place, shouldn’t they?

    9.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      But it’s not even THAT consistent. The same people who go on and fucking on about “cancel culture” from the Left adopted the anti-vacc protestors in Canada as a pure and righteous expression of grievance.

      NONE of it hangs together. They are picking and choosing who gets to do what. It has no consistent or rational meaning at all. That’s why everyone from Andrew Cuomo to Putin has picked it up and uses it as a cudgel. Because it means whatever they say it means. It’s all purpose. Lose your job as an elected offocial because you’re a predatory scumbag? Cancel culture! Invade a country? Cancel culture!

      Reply
    14.

      Kay

      @Miss Bianca:

      What would happen if they just let young people come to their own definition of “liberalism”, norms, culture, etc? What if the official standard bearers just allowed them to muddle through that and work it out?

      Why don’t they have any faith in them? They really believe that if they don’t grip tightly to control the students will just inexorably slip into brutal suppression? At this point there’s more Protestor Etiquette Police than there are protestors. I barely hear from the students. They’re drowned out by the middle aged liberalism police force.

    15.

      Calouste

      @Kay: They are picking and choosing who gets to do what.

      Core tenet, maybe even the only tenet, of conservatism. Rules are for other people.

    16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Calouste:

      The only problem that certain people have with cancel culture is when it works in a direction they don’t like, i.e. when people of (usually unearned) power and status are affected. 

      Whiny ass fascist crybabies, all of them.

    17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay:

      What would happen if they just let young people come to their own definition of “liberalism”, norms, culture, etc? What if the official standard bearers just allowed them to muddle through that and work it out? 

      Wouldn’t that mean that a bunch of NYT trash like David Fucking Brooks would have to shut the fuck up forever?

    18.

      Brachiator

      ‘Those responsible for canceling the people who have just been canceled have been canceled…

      Is this New Math?

    20.

      Martin

      Not to both sides this, and Silbermans email was simply wrong, but the ongoing reports about the Yale protest don’t terribly favor the students. Understand that ‘free speech’ doesn’t include a hecklers veto, which is a violation of speech. And with the subsequent reporting it’s looking more like the protest was closer to a hecklers veto than what earlier reports claimed. I would also note that protests that planned to be respectful often wind up not being when crowds start to become cognizant of their dominance. Herd mentality affects law students as well.

      The students were fine to respectfully protest, wear shirts, hold signs, walk out, and so on. But the later reports are that they students were sufficiently loud to disrupt several other lectures going on in the building, as well as a visiting professor talk (usually as part of a job interview). That’s going too far. At my institution those kinds of actions almost always took place between the Israeli/Palestinian student groups (I’ll note the university was very consistent about inviting speakers defending Israel security practices and not good about inviting speakers talking of human rights impacts on Palestinians).

      The consequences of these interactions were some kind of light community service and the institution not recognizing the offending organization for a term or a year, after which it could reform. This is after all an educational institution where students are supposed to be allowed to make mistakes so they can learn from them. Yale should be doing that, and Silberman shouldn’t get all pissy that someone is disrespecting the Federalist Society, which at this stage of the game deserves none.

      I would say that the veto on job prospects is abhorrent, but law schools have long required documentation of incidents of academic dishonesty as undergrads as part of the application process and use it as a veto on attending law school, so Silberman’s veto is actually pretty consistent with the professions general approach here, which I also find abhorrent.

      See also: Chapman law professor sues students to identify which uploaded an exam to a 3rd party test hosting site. I appreciate the creativity and willingness to escalate, but given the rampant problem with cheating and the complete failure of the ‘beatings will continue until morale improves’ nature of the response, perhaps our educational leaders could acknowledge that the problem lies with them, and not with the students. This behavior is just shitty, and I would seriously warn faculty to not establish lawsuits as an appropriate way to adjudicate classroom problems, because they will lose that war so badly that it will probably break more than a few universities.

    21.

      Betty Cracker

      After I wrote this, I saw a Fox News tweet with a clip featuring the anti-gay bigot baker’s lawyer whining on Fox & Friends about being canceled! She disputed the Yale Law School spokesperson’s account of what happened and claimed she was intimidated and threatened. On the Fox News site, there was video someone took at the event that DID NOT include threats and intimidation — mostly it was a bunch of students standing around with signs as the Yale moderator read the free speech policy. There was some rowdy verbal pushback, especially when the moderator said the protestors should “grow up” or they’d be asked to leave. But it was hardly a rampaging mob. The cake bigot’s lawyer lamented that only one video had emerged from the event. I guess we’re supposed to just trust her.

    22.

      anon

      silberman was the judge who wrote this dissent

      Although the bias against the Republican Party—not
      just controversial individuals—is rather shocking today, this is
      not new; it is a long-term, secular trend going back at least to
      the ’70s.10 (I do not mean to defend or criticize the behavior of
      any particular politician). Two of the three most influential
      papers (at least historically), The New York Times and The
      Washington Post, are virtually Democratic Party broadsheets.
      And the news section of The Wall Street Journal leans in the
      same direction. The orientation of these three papers is
      followed by The Associated Press and most large papers across
      the country (such as the Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, and
      Boston Globe). Nearly all television—network and cable—is
      a Democratic Party trumpet. Even the government-supported
      National Public Radio follows along.
      As has become apparent, Silicon Valley also has an
      enormous influence over the distribution of news. And it
      similarly filters news delivery in ways favorable to the
      Democratic Party. See Kaitlyn Tiffany, Twitter Goofed It, The
      Atlantic (2020) (“Within a few hours, Facebook announced that
      it would limit [a New York Post] story’s spread on its platform
      while its third-party fact-checkers somehow investigated the
      information. Soon after, Twitter took an even more dramatic

      stance: Without immediate public explanation, it completely
      banned users from posting the link to the story.”).

    23.

      oatler

      Mike Lindell tells me his business is suffering from Cancel Culture. He tells me this all day long with  his Mypillow  ads on MeTV through a Sinclair station in AZ.

    24.

      oatler

      Mike Lindell tells me his business is suffering from Cancel Culture. He tells me this all day long with  his Mypillow  ads on MeTV through a Sinclair station in AZ.

    25.

      Lobo

      There must be in-groups whom can cancel but cannot be canceled, alongside out-groups whom are canceled, but cannot cancel.

      Feel free to build on this. ;)

    26.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      corey robin
      @CoreyRobin
      ·3h
      3/ How a person dresses, for example, involves a fundamental question of freedom of expression, and to be able to express oneself in one’s manner of dress without fear of being shamed, is critical to that freedom.

      This is the banal nonsense that passes for amazing insight in cancel culture land. Did the students consider manner of dress?
      He won’t even give them that. I think my 6th grade teacher raised this amazing insight. I got it.
      They have to work harder then this. It’s junk. Come up with a coherent theory. They just pulled this one out of their ass and have spent a year saying it without any thinking added.
      Why can the Canadian truckers block a street but BLM can not block a street? What’s going on here?

    27.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Well she sure showed them. The email went out not to hire any of them because…free speech must be protected.

      Some speech. From certain speakers. Anti-vacc speech? Cherished. Anti police murdering speech? Must be tightly regulated. They can wear suits and sit at lunch counters.

    28.

      artem1s

      college kids are always being threatened by small penis faculty when they protest the small penis faculty member’s class or whatever. it’s a rite of passage to get some small penis faculty member mad at you to the point they go off the rails and start threatening things they have no power to follow thru on. IMO it should be part of your requirements in order to get a Grad or higher degree. Hell, I was reprimanded by both my undergrad and graduate department chairs simply for not having a penis when I was doing something all penis bearing students get away with daily. while chewing me out they also added reprimands for actions and thoughts that also existed only in their own tiny little minds – very surreal experiences. I hope those Yale kids use that letter as a reference when they want to get a clerkship for an honest to god judge, not some Federalist Society upwardly failing Kavanaugh boofer fratpack hack.

    29.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      People get shamed for how they dress all the time.  In many cases it’s abhorrent because the underlying value judgment is abhorrent, not because casting shame is some deep offense to the freedom of speech.  Corey’s worldview seems to reflect the moral relativism that the right is always portrays the left as believing in, even though very few of us actually do.

    30.

      Martin

      I will add that universities have a different cultural standard for ‘free speech’ that departs quite significantly from the constitutional meaning. In none of these cases is there a violation of anyone’s constitutional rights. Shouting people down is in no way ‘the state making a law barring’. And one reason why I find Silberman’s actions here abhorrent is that it the university expectations of speech and tries to enforce it outside of academia, and that’s a road the GOP does not want to go down.

      Inside academia, people have a right to speak their mind. They don’t need to be heard, but they need to be able to be heard. This is why the hecklers veto violates the standard inside academia, but wouldn’t outside. It has more to do with academic freedom to voice unpopular ideas than it does to the constitutional free speech right, even at a public university. Most universities take that standard pretty seriously, and I think you can pretty fairly judge how shitty a university is by how fairly they police that. I’m pretty proud of my institution on that front as it happens. But enforcement of that is not easy – to the extent that we required heavy police presence and security checks (metal detectors, etc.) around some pretty innocuous events. Thankfully Richard Spencer or Milo never tried to come speak, because the bill on that one would have easily hit 6 figures.

      Silberman is showing his hand here. He wants the academic standard to extend beyond academia, but not universally. This is not the first time a speaker has been shouted down in a law school, and he was silent then. So he doesn’t actually care about any notion of free speech as any of us would describe it, he only cares that the Federalist Society have both a unique ability to speak, and a unique ability to force students to hear them. And he can fuck right off on that.

    31.

      ian

      @Kay:

       to be able to express oneself in one’s manner of dress without fear of being shamed, is critical to that freedom.

      Well, there goes the fashion magazines.

    33.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      The students were fine to respectfully protest, wear shirts, hold signs, walk out, and so on.

      I guess things have changed. In my student days, protests did not have to be strictly “respectful.”

    36.

      Martin

      @Betty Cracker: Inside the room things were fine. Outside the room, the students pushed close to if not went over the line. And one of the sources for this is a progressive lawyer who was speaking at the same time elsewhere in the building. I have not heard any credible reports of threats, only of disruption. Mind you ‘I will not listen to your performative bullshit’ constitutes a threat to most republicans these days.

      Bottom line, this was an incident of students expressing themselves that may have gone a bit too far. This happens every day at universities in one form or another. Good institutions turn them into learning opportunities.

      OTOH, fewer Yalies in federal courts wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. One of the downsides to going to a top public law school is your ability to get a job in the judiciary is practically zero because of the massive bias towards a handful of ivies. And given the direction this court is going, that bias is going to destroy this country.

    37.

      Captain C

      @Kay: By this standard, we shouldn’t criticize someone wearing a swastika shirt, or a “Kill all [Black folks]” shirt.

      Of course, Robin would probably cry and stomp and try to ban a shirt saying, say, “Corey Robin Sucks!” or “Corey Robin is Mickey Kaus’ Goat Wingman!”  After all, that’s not free speech, that’s cancelling Corey, which is bad.  Even if he’s crying and stomping from a widely-seen platform.

      For people like him or the FTFNYT idiots, criticizing them is cancel culture.  Them doing it to others, especially while punching down, is just Reasonable Free Speech and Good Journalism.

    38.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @mrmoshpotato: I rather like “deplatformed” myself. It allows me to make the pune, or play on words, on how Lord Haw-Haw was deplatformed in 1946 and how his modern intellectual heirs should be similarly deplatformed.

    40.

      Soprano2

      @Martin: I had an economics professor who wouldn’t let us keep tests. He passed them out so we could see what we got right and wrong and ask questions, but then we had to hand them all back. He said he didn’t want them to end up in a fraternity’s files. It would be harder to police today with cell phone cameras.

    42.

      Martin

      @Brachiator: Depends on what is being protested. A policy, a government action, etc. then yeah, go for it. But a speaker, that’s different. That’s hitting the academic freedom line. That gets protected (as it should) because a forum is created for expression. That forum can be a classroom, an invited guest either by the institution or by a student group, or even a private citizen, which is why you find the nutjobs with the ‘masturbation is a sin’ signs.

      The government, or Chick Fil A or whatever else is being protested is not given a forum to speak. But as soon as they are given a forum, then the line gets drawn. And you can protest that speaker disrespectfully so long as you don’t take away the rights of other people to hear what that speaker has to say. You can go the other side of campus and raise whatever ruckus you want. But if a speaker has been invited to speak in a room, that room needs to be allowed to proceed in a reasonable way. Your protest can be seen or even heard from that room so long as it’s not so disruptive as to make it impossible for that speech to be given and received in the room.

      From what I’ve read this morning, the protestors crossed that line *after* they left the room, when the group got large. And once the event is over, you can go for it and be loud and disrespectful, so long as you aren’t intimidating (blocking their freedom of movement, etc.)

    43.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  I am still laughing about your quip about the NY Times standing outside Bari Weiss’s window with a boombox.

      Well done, sir.

      You guys are going to make me skim that ridiculous op ed, aren’t you?

    44.

      Kay

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Clarence Thomas and Alito are two of the most powerful people in the country. That they center their speeches around how they are being “cancelled” is ludicrous. It’s whiny bullshit from people who don’t like being criticized, so like Andrew Cuomo and Putin, they have grabbed this all purpose shield are using it. Alito attacks his critics personally. He singled one out for the crime of criticizing his legal reasoning.

    46.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Calouste:

      Core tenet, maybe even the only tenet, of conservatism. Rules are for other people.

      Following rules are for other people. Making rules that we and our ilk have no obligation to follow are our exclusive territory.

    47.

      kindness

      Did any Federal judges who got the e-mail reply back telling him to shut the frack up?

      Asking for a friend.

