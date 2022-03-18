Hoi An, Vietnam

The sandwich that changed my life. There are two places to get amazing Banh Mi in Hoi An: Queen Banh Mi and Banh Mi Phuong. Both were made famous by Anthony Bourdain. We tried and loved both, but to us, Banh Mi Phuong was so good we had to go back a second time. I think the edge came from the latter using more pate! Anyways we still talk about this sandwich.

The following morning it started to rain, the first weather of our trip, and it was coming down pretty hard. Fortunately our only itinerary was to check out, take a cab to the Da Nang airport and begin the long, grueling trip home.

I doubt any Valentine’s Day will ever quite match our 9 day adventure in SE Asia. We can’t wait to hopefully get back there again soon. Thanks for reading, looking at the pix and taking this trip with us. Remember, some of those bullshit vacation contests actually do pay off to enter!

The End