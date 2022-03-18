Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Uncle Ebeneezer – SE Asia Valentines (Part 12 of 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!)

On The Road – Uncle Ebeneezer – SE Asia Valentines (Part 12 of 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!)

by

This post is in:

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Uncle Ebeneezer

As gorgeous as Hoi An is in the brightness of day, at night is when it really turns magical.  After the sun goes down, hundreds of colorful lanterns begin to shine.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 7
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 20, 2016

Off to stroll through the city as the sun sets and the lunar lanterns begin to appear.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 6
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

Love the blues and greens!

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 5
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

A Ms. Vy establishment. Ms. Vy has made a name for herself catering to western tastes. She has about 3 restaurants in Hoi An. We didn’t eat at any of them, but they all looked very pretty.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 4
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

Stopping to try a Vietnamese donut.  Much lighter in texture than typical US donuts.  Yummy.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 3
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

In case you forgot you are in a communist country.  This is at a roundabout just where the city turns from super-touristy to a bit more run down (which is where we stayed).

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 2
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

A vendor selling a large assortment of beautiful lanterns.  We bought the red one in the upper right.  It now hangs in our bedroom.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!) 1
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

There are numerous light sculptures along the river.

On The Road - Uncle Ebeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 12)- Hoi An (By Night!!)
Hoi An, VietnamFebruary 21, 2016

The sandwich that changed my life.  There are two places to get amazing Banh Mi in Hoi An: Queen Banh Mi and Banh Mi Phuong.  Both were made famous by Anthony Bourdain.  We tried and loved both, but to us, Banh Mi Phuong was so good we had to go back a second time.  I think the edge came from the latter using more pate!  Anyways we still talk about this sandwich.

The following morning it started to rain, the first weather of our trip, and it was coming down pretty hard.  Fortunately our only itinerary was to check out, take a cab to the Da Nang airport and begin the long, grueling trip home.

I doubt any Valentine’s Day will ever quite match our 9 day adventure in SE Asia.  We can’t wait to hopefully get back there again soon.  Thanks for reading, looking at the pix and taking this trip with us.  Remember, some of those bullshit vacation contests actually do pay off to enter!

The End 

  • HinTN
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • p.a.

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      Thanks for the reminder that Anthony is a great tour guide. Also for the entire Valentine’s tour. The light sculpture by the river is wonderful and I wish I had ordered a lantern!😎

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      When in Hanoi I ate at the same noodle joint that Bourdain featured in his convo with Obama.  As expected, it was great, and cost roughly $7 for noodles, fish cakes and a damn fine beer.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

       Wonderful series, thanks.

      Really impressed at the reception I’ve seen Americans get in Vietnam given what we did there.  I mean I know (and am related to🤮) Americans who want to commit genocide when 10 drunk foreigners get together and burn an American flag in front of a tv camera.

      Reply

