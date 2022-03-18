Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The willow is too close to the house.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Battle won, war still ongoing.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

It was, in fact, named Jelly.

You are here: Home / Music / Late Night Open Thread: Thousands Are Sailing

Late Night Open Thread: Thousands Are Sailing

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Thousands are sailing
Across the western ocean
Where the hand of opportunity
Draws tickets in a lottery
Where e’er we go, we celebrate
The land that makes us refugees
From fear of priests with empty plates
From guilt and weeping effigies
Still we dance to the music
And we dance…

My mother’s people — well, my maternal grandmother, who was born (but not conceived) in New York; her husband died when I was too small to remember him — were very much Lace Curtain Irish. My father’s people… were not. Although the epithet ‘Shanty Irish’ was never used in their presence, that I remember.

It wasn’t till after those grandparents and their only child, my dad, had died that one of my siblings discovered the skeleton in our closet. We knew they’d both grown up in the same small Connemara community, separately emigrated to Montreal as the Troubles intensified in the early 1910s, and moved to New York shortly after marrying. What we did not know (my father probably never did) was that while my grandfather was raised in the (Catholic) Church, my grandmother… well, they had every reason to leave the Olde Sod, and then to move further away from their extended families once they were able to plight their troth.

And I’m officially one-quarter Ian-Paisley Orange.

That’s the heritage I blame all my least attractive failings on.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • opiejeanne
  • Origuy
  • sab
  • Xenos

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      J R in WV

      My Irish roots are also Scots-Irish… Presbyterian, moved to Ireland by the filthy English, fled to America at some point in time there. That would be one quarter or so of the roots. Another quarter is Swiss German, and the other 2 quarters are too far back to know the roots!

      Well, one of them was a Hessian deserter during the Revolution.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Xenos

      My grandfather was born in Brooklyn in the 1890s, to a Presbyterian family from Ulster.  They would dress him in orange on St Patrick’s to make sure that the Irish Catholic kids in the neighborhood would hate him.

      Among his grandchildren include two married to Catholics, two married to Greek Orthodox, and one married to a Jew.  And the next generation from that appears to be all atheist.  So thankful to leave that world behind.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @Xenos: We had some like that. Their Catholic mother left each of the kids who married non-Catholics three dollars in dimes ( thirty pieces of silver, like Judas got for selling out Jesus). She was my grandmother’s grandmother.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Origuy

      @J R in WV:

      Well, one of them was a Hessian deserter during the Revolution.

      We may be related. One of my ancestors was a Hessian who was a POW. He refused to be repatriated after release and settled down in Pennsylvania.
      Technically, they weren’t mercenaries. The Hessians were in the army of the Landgrave of Hesse-Cassel, who rented them out. They are properly termed auxiliaries.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Paddy’s Day = “Bottle of Smoke” by the Pogues

      One dreary March day after going with my Irish better half to the shitfest that was the parade in South Boston, and enduring the worst fucking people north of the Confederacy (Irish Americans in Southie), we meandered back to the Brendan Behan in Jamaica Plain (where the actual Irish– green card or no– lived).

      Shortly after we settled in with our friends, The Pogues came on the music.  It was a dancing tornado.  On tabletops, on the bar…. broken chairs, glasses and tables abounded.   Not violent, but delirious and youthfully reckless.

      After a bit, the owner commandeered the music, with an announcement “No more Pogues!”

      It was 4 pm on St. Patrick’s Day.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      opiejeanne

      My great great grandfather whose last name I was born with, was born in Ireland around 1800, Edgeworth. Not an Irish-sounding name, probably it had English origins. By 1832 he was in Canada and married to a woman named Hannah Freeman, recorded being granted land claimed by Loyalist families. Her father and grandfather were Royalists, farming in Stillwater, NY, and they made the mistake of helping Johnny Burgoyne find the Continental Army, by then camped on their farmland. In thanks, the English troops burned down the farmhouse. After the battle of John Freeman’s Farm, now called the Battle of Saratoga, Freeman and his family were allowed to go to Canada, to Montreal, in October, just in time to catch whatever plague was overwhelming the city, (smallpox?), and all of them died except for the 13 yo son (my great great great grandfather) and his two oldest sisters. The Freemans had a habit of being on the wrong side when battles were lost, and Thomas found himself on a prison boat during the War of 1812. His daughter married my great great grandfather, and they had 12 sons, and possibly a daughter, but that’s not certain.

      I have a letter from John (the immigrant) Edgeworth and Hannah, written in 1862 during the Civil War to their 3 sons who had moved from Toronto to Chicago, One side is fiery commentary about what should be done with Confederate leaders, and exhorts my great grandfather to take his brothers to church. The other side is full of news about who has gone to the gold fields, who is now married, and a paragraph about the price of commodities like beans, corn, and wheat. It’s written in the most beautiful and nearly unreadable script, and it took me a month to transcribe it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.