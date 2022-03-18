Sunrise at Stonehenge today (18th March) was at 6.15am, sunset is at 6.16pm ?? pic.twitter.com/uaJrisfL1C — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) March 18, 2022





Yes, that was Stacey Abrams with a cameo on Star Trek Discovery as president of United Earth. A proud Star Trek nerd, Abrams has appeared as a guest on fan shows and has talked extensively about how the show shaped her perspective. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V1HbghDERw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2022

Scary to watch a purge of high-ranking officers in this reactionary petro-state following the failed special military operation against a neighboring country. https://t.co/6AdRAf92ef — Andrew Exum (@ExumAM) March 18, 2022

hard to find another descriptor for the executive of a force that *deliberately* attacks civilians, hospitals, and children — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 17, 2022

======

“It would be very hard to intimidate someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the real substance could go on behind the scenes.” https://t.co/xKxcSNm3iA pic.twitter.com/GwU54uTYRf — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 17, 2022

If you prefer reading to listening, the Atlantic published a transcript of Schwarzenegger’s speech.

Yesterday @USTreasury rolled out a new program that offers bounty-like rewards payments for information leading to the seizure or forfeiture of assets linked to foreign government corruption. https://t.co/2U40mPuFJs — Fatima Hussein (@fatimathefatima) March 17, 2022

My first laugh of the day. https://t.co/dutS7XeQjJ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 16, 2022

… Yet.