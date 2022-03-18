Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

“But what about the lurkers?”

The math demands it!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

People are complicated. Love is not.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Friday Morning Open Thread: Seeking Balance

Friday Morning Open Thread: Seeking Balance

by | 143 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


======

If you prefer reading to listening, the Atlantic published a transcript of Schwarzenegger’s speech.

… Yet.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Calouste
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • dc
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Jay
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • Kalakal
  • Kattails
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • laura
  • Layer8Problem
  • mali muso
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • narya
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • oldgold
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Sebastian
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • sixthdoctor
  • Soprano2
  • Tenar Arha
  • Tony Jay
  • topclimber
  • VOR
  • White & Gold Purgatorian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    143Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      … the New York Times has not interviewed people in a diner in Lima, Ohio taking issue with his policies or done a “but Putin supporters think Zelensky’s gone too far” think piece.

      Coming up after the break … Tucker Carlson asks hard-hitting questions about whether these people are being canceled.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      BREAKING: The Biden administration will allow more than 70,000 Afghans in the US to apply for temporary protected status, shielding them from deportation and allowing them to obtain work permits months after the Taliban took over their home country.

      Story soon.

      — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) March 16, 2022

      Alhamdulillah. Refugees fleeing war in any part of the world deserve to be welcomed with open arms and open doors. Thank you @POTUS for taking this step. https://t.co/rBAskpuMbk

      — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2022

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Schwarzenegger seems to have appointed himself Speaker-to-Reactionaries, on climate change, COVID, Trumpism and here. It’s a logical job for him because of his accumulated cachet, though I don’t know how effective he really is. I think a lot of American conservatives already see him as a discredited RINO.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      At long last, my DIL has received her actual visa. She said her hands were shaking, but it’s the real thing. Green card will be sent once she actually enters the US (and pays the fee.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Luck of the Irish? (Even though I’m not.)

      Brand spanking new Ford Maverick hybrid pick-up ordered last August arrived at the dealership on the 17th. Trip into town to spend 3½ hours at the dealer getting all the paperwork shipshape, signed and sealed and also take a short test drive,

      Final dealer prep, DMV docs, et cetera supposed to be completed in order for me to take possession of it on Monday.

      If you’ve only seen pix of the vehicle online, they don’t come close to showing how capacious the cab is in real life. Had over the weekend extracted the audio from several YouTube videos and converted some other music from CDs to mp3 (surprisingly easy-peasy to do) and plopped all those files on to a dongle-sized USB thumb drive to make sure they’d be recognized and would play on the audio system. Salesman who came along on the test drive was gobsmacked: “I had no idea that could be done!”

      First impression of how it handled on test drive? One word: delightful.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: Schwarzenegger won’t persuade reactionaries on issues like climate change, but he can help solidify the majority of people who want the U.S. to act on the climate threat.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      Arnold has an ability to personally connect to WW2 in a way most Americans cannot.

      It ads weight to his convictions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      My son’s school is having a charity day today where the kids can pay £1 to wear their own clothes as long as they’re either red, blue or yellow. Not entirely sure what charity the red represents, but the blue and yellow is for Ukraine. Being the ethical little tyke he is, my boy has gone in wearing red, blue and yellow with £3 clutched in his sweaty little palm. He didn’t see why one of the charities should miss out.

      OTOH, I’ve discovered that, while he understands more or less what is going on with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (as in the general facts of the matter, not the twisted reasoning behind it) he has a little bit of a problem pronouncing the name of Ukraine’s President. So I’m hoping they don’t talk too much about it in class, otherwise he’s going to have to explain to his baffled teachers and classmates exactly who ‘Volodymyr Ze.. Ze.. Lasagne‘ is. Bless his little (yellow) socks.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kalakal

      @Gin & Tonic: That’s wonderful. I came on a different visa to her (K1) and got a Red card within a couple of weeks, The actual  Green Card took a couple of years. Also I had to get married within 30 days of arrival :)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @ElizabelleI would love to see Arnold team up with Vicente Fox for some more truth-telling.

      Vincente Fox trolling trumpov so. hard. about his daddy issues was a highlight in an otherwise bleak four years.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kalakal: Well, you have to be married for two years before you’re eligible for the green card. Since they’ve been married for 2 1/2 years now, there should be no further delay.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mali muso

      So now that Netflix has brought back Servant of the People by popular request, I queued it up and watched the first episode last night.  It was both fascinating and a little eerie to see a younger Zelenskyy playing the role of everyman thrust into the role of President, not to mention the opening shots of a stunning evening view of Maidan Square.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oldgold

      During my sojourn in the sunny South, I have made too much fun of the cultural affectations of Naples – the affluent elephants’ graveyard along the sea. Today, I wish to make amends for this by saluting a local heartwarming familial custom practiced by the natives.

      Nightly, that’s 3:00 PM early bird time, I warily prowled the mean and gritty streets of Naples in search of the perfect Milk of Magnesia Martini. In every swanky saloon I visited there were well-heeled octogenarian Grandfathers dotingly dining alone with their Granddaughters. I salute this remarkable heartwarming display of family values.

       

      P

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NotMax

      @oldgold

      Put in mind of Jack Klugman’s recollection of fellow actor Ed Begley Sr. showing up every day on the set of 12 Angry Men with a different “niece” clinging to his arm.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kalakal

      @Gin & Tonic: yep, I had a fiancee visa. The Red Card & Social Security card were automatic, I could work legally etc. Getting the Green Card was no real hassle, just took time. Getting the K-1 was a hassle and took about 2 years. I think Immigration and Homeland Security have more photos of me than my mother did. I’m so happy for you all

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Immanentize

      @Gin & Tonic: I have been hoping for this happy outcome. The relief must be like honey. Thick and sweet. Did someone else perhaps tear up as well? Get her to the US. Pass the hat for the fee.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: Sweeeet. I have to make a decision about a car. Getting an EV is almost impossible today (without that huge lag time).

      PS I put all my cds on an external drive via EAC into FLAC files which I can copy to a thumb drive or SD card (which many cars now take). It really improves the long trip groove.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sixthdoctor

      @satby: I saw a tweet (forget from whom) saying that it was a shame that Trump instead of Schwarzenegger was the right-wing celebrity Republicans rallied behind.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      More embarrassingly bad and dumb analysis from the cancel culture panic files:

      Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐
      @deonteleologist
      · 3h
      The fucking New York Times does it again. The EDITORIAL BOARD for Christ’s sake.
      There is absolutely no such thing as a “fundamental right” to voice your opinions in public “without fear of being shamed or shunned.” This is lunacy.

      Over and over and over. I thought we hit peak cancel culture panic but apparently not.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      narya

      Older Nephew is flying into town for work and wants to have dinner. He’s not vaxxed and won’t get it. I don’t want to be unmasked around him. Am I unreasonable? (As an aside, according to Younger Nephew, he’s apparently also gone down the RWNJ rabbit hole, though he hasn’t shared any of that with me.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      @Immanentize

      Howdy.

      Immp have plans for Spring Break? Hoping he’s gonna be extra special super careful if he does.

      And yes, all car orders are lagging months and months behind. Ford dealt another joker this week as the earthquake in Japan has temporarily put one the main plants they rely on for chips out of commission.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐
      @deonteleologist
      3h
      Kudos to them for putting this out there I guess. Now we know the reason they’re so panicked about “free speech” cases where it isn’t under threat: they don’t understand what it actually is.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @Betty Cracker: The thing is, the NYT editorial board will interpret literally ANY reaction as validation of their righteousness. I was surprised they even bothered to allude to the actual free speech crisis created by red state officials in places like FL and TX, but they made it clear the Oberlin Student Council is still stalking across the land, Torquemada-like, terrorizing The People.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Well there is a “What if?” with Arnold.  It’s weird to think a celebrity ambassador might have kept this mess from happening, but history is filled with dumber things.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      The NYT has run 70 editorials this year that include the phrase “cancel culture”. The cancel culture panic merchants are the loudest and most published “silenced” people in history. No one else gets this kind of blanket coverage.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Frankensteinbeck

      the New York Times has not interviewed people in a diner in Lima, Ohio taking issue with his policies or done a “but Putin supporters think Zelensky’s gone too far” think piece.

      Worry not.  They did write a story about Hunter Biden paying his taxes, the investigation Trump ordered of him still not finding anything, and emails from Biden to other Ukrainian board members saying he wanted to make sure not to break American lobbying laws as if it was a story that Hunter Biden has been caught red-handed committing crimes but is likely to get off on a technicality.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ken

      The Russian fast-food chain that Russian parliament’s speaker has proposed replace McDonalds has filed for this trademark.

      Oh, well, the war is over. Russia is about to be sued out of existence by McDonald’s team of copyright attorneys.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JMG

      @Betty Cracker: I interpret this editorial as being based on people who’re actually in the social circle of high-ranking Times officials criticizing the paper to their faces. Can’t have that. Or worse, children of same officials telling them they suck.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: Immp went to Big Bend for the first time this break. He is awed and amazed. And so few people, being outdoors, camping, etc. I hope COVID was his last thought.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      That they publish this the same week of Putin’s rant about Russia is being “canceled” is just perfect.

      It was always poorly thought out, incoherent garbage that could be twisted any which way because it has no real grounding in anything and is mostly whining. Now it’s a joke.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      How orgasmic would the NYT editorial board get if it comes out that cancel culture used a private email server?

       

      That is a rhetorical question.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: That’s insane. So, if someone spouts pure Nazi or white supremacist propaganda, according to the NY Times they should be able to do that without fear of being “shunned or shamed”. I hope they’re getting dragged all over the internet for this idiotic editorial. Nothing about free speech implies that you are immune from criticism.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      NeenerNeener

      I was reading a Primetimer Star Trek forum last night, and one of the posters was pissed off because Stacey Abrams had a 3 minute part at the end of the season finale, where she played the President of Earth. The poster was furious because “Star Trek is supposed to be for everybody” and using a living Democratic politician was definitely picking a side. She’s obviously forgotten or glossed over all the “Nazis bad, racism bad” plots in all the Star Trek variations since the original series debuted in the 60s. The forum moderators deleted the post because they don’t allow politics discussions to derail the forums and this post was going to start a fight for sure.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      gene108

      @narya:

      Is it possible to meet him outdoors somewhere? Not necessarily dinner, but some place where you can sit and talk and be outdoors and a bit distanced.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: people are hitting back nicely, though – it’s good to see!

      It’s almost like they understand that it’s okay to shame and shun the Times over this.  =)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @gene108: Eh. I don’t see a need to problem-solve for the unvaccinated. The burden should be on them to rectify the situation or endure the consequences. For the responsibly vaccinated to do otherwise is enabling.

      And congrats to G&T and family!!!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      This is the perfect cancel culture story:

      A conservative federal appeals court judge on Thursday in an unusual email urged judges to think twice about hiring as clerks any Yale Law School students who protested a recent event hosted by the school’s chapter of the Federalist Society.

      That they didn’t see any problems with their cancel culture theory – that it was always and inevitably going to result in actual cancelling, means to me that they are morons. Am I allowed to say that? Or is that “shunning”?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Immanentize

      @eclare: It is. I remember, what 25 years ago? sitting on a high mountainside rock outcropping in the sun watching Bighorn Sheep wander about. I really must get back there myself.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jeffro

      Btw if y’all have time, please check out Kevin Kruse’s tweet-thread today about Jan 6th defendant Brandon Fellows.  Fellows has just filed…something…in his own defense, and it is a HOOT.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: so, they’re purposefully concern trolling for the clicks and ‘engagement’?

      I dunno.  I’m going with “they really are that uneducated and snowflake-sensitive” instead.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Immanentize: Big Bend is high on our list of places to go. Next weekend we’re heading to Arches and Canyonlands for the first time. I’m researching hikes in those parks and recommendations are welcome! We’re staying in Moab and happily hike up to 10 miles (12 if really worth it) per day. Less mileage in exchange for great scenery is also fine. :)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kay

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I thought the state laws banning certain speech that their ridiculous panic inspired might cause them to reflect a little on whether the original crusade had some logic and coherence problems and maybe they should rethink. But no. It has only made them dumber.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      NotMax

      @Immanentize

      FYI.

      A record 581,000 travelers visited Big Bend National Park last year. Tourists are drawn to this prickly desert paradise in far West Texas for its majestic sunsets, spectacular hiking and camping, and remote location along the Rio Grande. Above all, visitors come seeking wilderness and solitude. To ensure that experience is preserved for future generations, a new advocacy group called Keep Big Bend Wild is pushing to give vast portions of the park the nation’s highest level of conservation protection: an official federal designation as a wilderness area.

      The designation would have virtually no impact on what travelers could do in the park or how outfitters operate there now, according to members of the group and the park’s superintendent, who supports the effort. But it would permanently prevent new infrastructure from popping up outside already developed park areas, protecting the rugged experience that one can get only from a few days of tromping through the Chisos Mountains alongside mountain lions and owls, or watching tarantulas scurry across the desert flats below. Source

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Captain C

      @Soprano2:

      I hope they’re getting dragged all over the internet for this idiotic editorial.

      I’m beginning to think Dean Baquet has a public humiliation fetish.  That, and this seems to be a case of “We’re your betters, you must respect us and not criticize us.  That’s the worst thing ever and against free speech!  Also, fuck your feelings and shut up, you snowflake!”

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Kay

      southpaw
      @nycsouthpaw
      ·3h
      Bush, 2001: “I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country.”
      Obama, 2014: “Putin has a different view on many of those issues [of basic freedom]”
      Trump, 2022: “Genius … very savvy”

      He doesn’t include Bill Clinton but Clinton had no use for Putin either.

      Just interesting that the two conservative Presidents were duped by him and the two liberals were not. Clinton got it in one- one meeting.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      MazeDancer

      Nestle CEO refuses to pull out of Russia.

      Among the many Nestle brands is Purina. Which makes Fancy Feast. Which is what my cats will eat.

      Not looking forward to explaining geo-politics to my hungry cats.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Kay

      Bush, 2001: “I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country.”

      Trump’s slobbering over the manliness of Putin is embarassing, but Bush’s is arguably worse. Trump didn’t vouch for his character- Bush did.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Thought of you last night. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra live-streamed their first choral concert under new music director Nathalie Stutzmann. Strauss Tod und Verklärung, and Mozart Requiem. They had planned the program months ago, of course, as a memorial to the millions of Covid dead. A couple of weeks ago, they turned it also into a memorial to the dead and displaced from the War on Ukraine. Before the Mozart, everyone stood and the orchestra and chorus performed the Ukrainian National Anthem. The entire program was incredibly moving and powerful.

      Not sure whether it’s going to be available for later viewing, but when I find out I’ll post a link. (I learned about it literally only minutes before it started, or I would have shared it in real time last night.)

      Reply
    93. 93.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Thought of you last night. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra live-streamed their first choral concert under new music director Nathalie Stutzmann. Strauss Tod und Verklärung, and Mozart Requiem.

      They had planned the program months ago, of course, as a memorial to the millions of Covid dead. A couple of weeks ago, they turned it also into a memorial to the dead and displaced from the War on Ukraine. Before the Mozart, everyone stood and the orchestra and chorus performed the Ukrainian National Anthem. The entire program was incredibly moving and powerful.

      Not sure whether it’s going to be available for later viewing, but when I find out I’ll post a link. (I learned about it literally only minutes before it started, or I would have shared it in real time last night.)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      dc

      @mali muso: ​  I have also started watching it. I love seeing the views of Kyiv. I know I am not getting all the jokes, even reading the subtitles carefully. I’m sure there are so many references that require deep cultural knowledge to get the jokes (and critiques). I watched the 2nd episode last night. It is shorter than the first one.​

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      They should bring her back. One editorial a week about “cancel culture” is not enough. It should be daily.

      A Cancel Culture Task Force. A congressional sub committee on whether 19 year olds are being disrespectful to middle aged “liberals”.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Kay: Don’t forget the other (better) Clinton. Hillary got it, and Putin went to great lengths to keep her from the White House. Might not have worked, without all the help he received from useful idiots and domestic enemies like the NYT, the FBI, and Bernie Bros.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Kay: Strange, I had always been told that it’s conservatives who are the hardheaded international realists and liberals who live in fantasyland. //

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Calouste

      @Baud: It’s only canceling when it’s done to people with power and status. That’s what concerns the New York Times, people with power and status, specially people with unearned power and status, facing consequences for their actions. It’s the slippery slope, communism and guillotines will be next.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      NotMax

      @dc

      Having watched a handful of Ukrainian series (including SotP while it was previously on Netflix some time ago) was struck by seeing the upholstered baffling on the inside of front doors apparently being the norm.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Anyway

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      I was in Moab last October and thoroughly enjoyed it. Go early to beat the crowds at the iconic Delicate Arch. Fisher Towers trail was a nice hike and not too crowded. Corona Arch isn’t far out of Moab – got there in time for sunrise – wow.

      Canyonlands was nice to visit but didn’t hike much there. Enjoyed the hiking at Capitol Reef NP.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      VOR

      @sixthdoctor: Schwarzenegger is an immigrant, born in Austria, and therefore is not eligible to be US President under the US Constitution. Plus he committed the sin of making even feeble attempts to actually govern in California, something only a RINO would do.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Baud

      Hillary just interviewed the NYC and Boston mayors on her podcast.  I don’t do podcasts but thought others might be interested.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Kay

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Putin didn’t try to flatter Clinton or Obama. I think he sees a genuine cultural commonality with US conservatives, or at least sees that as an opening. He’s right too. That’s the way in.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Calouste

      @Kay: If the FTNYT has a daily editorial about cancel culture, would that replace the daily opinion piece (70 by mid march is almost daily) about cancel culture or would it go alongside it?

      Reply
    114. 114.

      JCJ

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Great news!  Is the requirement being married for two years or being in the US for two years?  My wife came here on a fiancee visa.  After we got married she got a temporary permanent resident visa with the green card coming two years later.  When she applied to be a US citizen one of the things that was required was a list of all the times she had been out of the US.  Because it had been nearly 20 years it took some sleuthing to try to get that info – I had to look at our old passports and try to read the old arrival stamps.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Anyway

      @Kay:

      Bill Clinton even mentioned to Yeltsin how shady Putin was.

      It’s one of the Democratic party’s achilles heel that “we” seem to memory-hole or put down our recent presidents. Both Bill C and Obama are treated horribly by the left and it keeps mainstream Dems from talking up their accomplishments,

      Reply
    117. 117.

      O. Felix Culpa

       

      @Kay:  I can’t see Obama falling for flattery from the likes of Putin. TFG, on the other hand, would eat it up and beg for more. I agree with your assessment of conservatives being fertile ground for the manure that Putin was offering.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Tech Note: the site is repeatedly freezing up this morning. I’ve never experienced that before. Android phone, Chrome.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jay

      @NotMax:

      wood has an r.1 per inch as an insulated value. For a panelled wood door, r 2.5 at best. Upholster the inside of the door, you might get as high as r 5.

      here, south of Fort St.John, r 20 doors are code, north of Fort St.John, r 30.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      satby

      @Ken: Oh, MANY will. And share it. Every single drop of water helps erode the rock. I believe Putin will lose control and be ousted. When is the question.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @narya:  Not unreasonable, but I understand it creates a difficult family situation for you. My niece and her husband (both unvaxxed) want to stop by and spend a night or two — in our home! — on their way back from a beach vacation. They haven’t seen us or my Mom (94) in almost 3 years and we would like to see them. But … risk. And if I say no, it will absolutely create hard feelings, and I don’t have that much family as it is.
      Best of luck to you in finding a safe path forward. Perhaps you could schedule a convenient case of bubonic plague or typhoid while your nephew is in town. Seriously, if you find a successful solution, please share if you can. Lots of families are in this situation as everyone rushes to return to “normal.”

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Layer8Problem

      @Kay: Or make her the revamped FTFNYT “Public Editor,” tasked with scolding the public for their ill-informed misunderstanding of their place and their disrespectful attitude towards the “Newspaper of Record.”

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Immanentize

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: Offer to pay for a room in a nearby hotel. If you have a 94 year old living with you, that is reason enough (vaxxed or not these days). I myself prefer that option to staying with relatives — so much less stressful for all.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Kay

      @Layer8Problem:

      I love newspapers. I buy three, the local paper – which the law office pays for because we use them for legal notices – it’s a monopoly so they charge outrageous rates for the listings- pretty sure lawyers are keeping them afloat – the Toledo Blade and the Washington Post. While the Washington Post is also too obessed with cancel culture they seem to have some normal people working there who include some other content.

      I read mostly non fiction. I’m the perfect newspaper customer. But I’m not buying that one.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: I grew up in an abusive family situation, which informs my outlook. I couldn’t do much anything about it as a child, but as an adult, I had to take some hard, painful stands. That meant choosing my integrity and safety over the demands of family. I take a similar view of unvaccinated family members who demand we grant them hospitality without regard for the safety of their relatives whom they ostensibly value, but by their actions and inactions clearly do not. It’s a form of abuse, in my view, which demands that you be willing to endanger your health in order to accommodate them and retain them as “family.”  I know how hard drawing a line in the sand can be, so everyone has to make their own assessment of what’s best for them.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think he sees a genuine cultural commonality with US conservatives, or at least sees that as an opening.

      American conservatives see countries like Russia and Hungary, where they still persecute gays and women and liberals, as the last bastion of how they want the world to be – white, male-dominated, Christian-dominated places where gays and feminists and minorities are terrified to rock the boat too much. They admire Putin for cracking down on those people.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Tony Jay

      The Tories are holding their annual conference in the run-down and dilapidated northern resort town of Blackpool (because Midwich and Summerisle were booked up, I suppose) and, to the surprise of literally no one who isn’t being vastly overpaid to opine about politics on TV, they’ve announced that from May onwards they will be doing absolutely nothing but campaigning for the May 2024 General Election. Policy can go swivel, they’ve got other priorities.

      And, once again, to the surprise of no one, their entire offering to the country they’ve so comprehensively trashed over the last four decades will consist of a multi-front war on worker’s rights, voting rights, environmental protections, freedom of information and anything else that they they think they can label as ‘Wokery’, up to and including referring to Peking as Beijing (because that’s just kowtowing to authoritarians, innit?) and demanding that people say Chairman rather than Chairperson. Transgender rights, BLM, the right to protest and deplatform bigots – anything and everything you can think of that might mildly irritate fat, white people with a chronic case of ‘economic anxiety’ – it’s all in their sights and they’re running against it.

      Nice of them to be so open about it. It’s just a pity the so-called Opposition is run by people who so despise their own Party’s base that they’ll follow the Tories rightwards in a desperate (and doomed) campaign to convince our own Wingnut Nation that they can be trusted to hate on all of those awful lefty things too. The next two years are going to be one black-comedy faceplant after another for anything vaguely ‘progressive’ in British culture regardless of who ends up leading the Tory Party, and I for one am going to spend it huffing like a bloodhound on the trail of a Shawshank escapee with a glue-filled plastic bag over my head.

      Still, there’s some good stuff streaming on TV.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Layer8Problem

      @Kay: I’m a techhead and spend too much time with my face in a screen and whacking away at a keyboard but my preference has always been for books and newsprint.  I’ve had a long-term thing for the Times, being a literate local paper with a decent crossword, but their national/political desk and op-ed section drove me around the bend over the last bunch of years.  My partner pays for the online version and I’ve finally convinced her the publisher and Baquet are fools.  The Washington Post, even with the current editor, would get my money first.

      And a quick thank-you for all your insightful commentary here.  It’s very much appreciated!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.