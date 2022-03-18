Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: More Ads Like This Please

Friday Morning Open Thread: More Ads Like This Please

by | 10 Comments

Seriously, they should all look like this coming up to the mid-terms:

Someone is posting all the Dems running to overturn Rep seats:

Here’s the threadreader link for all the candidates (so you don’t have to go to the dreaded twitter and I don’t have to embed the dreaded tweets):

Open thread

 

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      When you have the urge to RT or reply to a Republican troll STOP RT & follow one of these people instead We need to make THESE people as Twitter popular as the Rs they’re trying to unseat

      I want to marry this tweet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      Busy week here, so haven’t had a chance to do much beside just read the front page but has this been covered?

      UPDATE: Unfortunately, in a 175-165 vote, the NH House passed HB1080, a bill that would literally allow a cashier to deny someone their birth control because of their own religious beliefs.

      Denying the power to vote, denying women autonomy, spreading misinformation, using violence to grab power…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Leto:

      Denying the power to vote, denying women autonomy, spreading misinformation, using violence to grab power…

      … What could possibly go wrong?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I follow twitter through Safari, I don’t have an account, but O’Bro Dan Pfeiffer says (I think I have this right) quote-tweet your friends, screen-shot your enemies, that way you can show the stupid without promoting it

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Geminid:

      What should we know about Lucas Kuntz beyond the fact that he’s a gangly Marine with “Esq.” after his name? Is he a stronger/better candidate than Sifton?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MinuteMan

      This ought to be one of several vote-the-GOPers-out ads to play nation wide as we get closer to the election.  It would also be complemented with several vote-dem ads touting what Dems have and will do for the country at all levels of government.

      Reply

