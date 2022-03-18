Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, March 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, March 17-18

======

This is the first tweet in a BIG thread — both lengthy & info-packed, but too long even for its own post. Well worth clicking over, to read the whole thing:

The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in COVID-19 infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimise disruptions.

The city, home to about 25 million people, saw symptomatic local community infections hit 57 on March 17, with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier.

Shanghai, which has up to now remained relatively unscathed by the coronavirus, has shut schools and launched a city-wide testing programme that has seen dozens of residential compounds sealed off for at least 48 hours…

Last year, many states, including capital Delhi, had banned large gatherings on Holi as Covid cases soared across the country. Infections have since come down drastically – India has been logging an average of 2,500 daily new cases for weeks – and restrictions have been eased everywhere.

Elated, devotees are celebrating the day in all its glory. Images from the festival show crowds completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large celebrations…

However, government officials and health experts have warned against complacency.

On Thursday, the health ministry had directed states to maintain “heightened surveillance” as Covid cases rise in China, Singapore and some European countries…

======

======

To capture the experience of public health officials during the pandemic, researchers scoured data from a national survey of local health department workers and combed through media reports of attacks. They turned up nearly 1,500 different instances of harassment against public health workers between March 2020 and January 2021, and also found at least 222 public health officials left their jobs during that time frame.

The survey results were troubling: Health officials said they were personally attacked, villainized, and their experiences often marginalized. Their work was, at best, underappreciated, and, at worst, blamed for broader problems. Of those who said they’d experienced harassment, 24% reported facing backlash on social media; 6% said they had received personally targeted messages; 6% said they received threats to their own safety or their family’s; and 2% said their personal information was publicly shared online, a type of attack known as doxxing…

Beth Resnick, a study author and health policy researcher at Johns Hopkins, said that in some cases, community health officials bore the brunt of anger for state level policies that they didn’t play a hand in crafting. “They were being held accountable for policies that they didn’t even know were going to happen,” Resnick said. She and her colleagues found this was particularly common in rural communities.

The study also suggests that a lack of clear communication could be a contributing factor. Some health officials surveyed said that they turned to social media to help fill an information gap during the pandemic. This also put them at the forefront of public backlash. Many public health officials reported frequent harassment on social media, including serious personal threats…

Resnick raises solutions that could help bring the escalating situation under control, starting with more research on the topic. She said there’s a pressing need for better incident reporting systems, more robust policies to protect the workforce, and, more broadly, investments in infrastructure and staffing to reduce the burdens on already strained officials. Resnick also mentioned there’s a coalition in the works — which will include law enforcement such as the FBI — to address the issue.

As she noted, the issue is “not necessarily going to go away once Covid is over. The harder question is long term: What does this actually mean for the field, and how are we going to make sure we are better prepared for next time?”

Our Republican Governor ‘Chickenshit’ Charlie Baker shows his true interests:

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

      Cases in the US increased slightly again to 32,700, only a 10% decline from one week ago. Deaths remained steady at 995. The number of jurisdictions where cases increased week over week remained at 7 and includes NY, VT, RI, NV, HI, KY, and PR. IL is flat.

      I spent some time yesterday comparing the speed with which BA.2 overtook BA.1 in various countries and US States. There do appear to be several definite patterns, and as a result I am going to go way out on a limb with several predictions.

      I am indebted to the work of Emma Hodcraft, Ph.D. of the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine at the University of Bern, Switzerland, on whose data of infection prevalence by variant for many countries and for all jurisdictions in the US is found at Covariant.org.

      The data she has collected demonstrate that BA.2 is very much a Omicron, rolling in and out like a tsunami. Like BA.1, the BA.2 variant causes peak infections by or very shortly after it approaches 100% of all infections. This has been the case in South Africa, India, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Sri Lanka, Serbia, the Philippines, Montenegro, Hong Kong (yes, even Hong Kong), and also the US territory of Guam, all of which have already hit that mark. For example, Hong Kong hit 90% penetration by BA.2 in mid-February. Cases peaked on March 4, and have fallen by 60% since then.

      So, first of all, according to the most recent UK government data I have seen, BA.2 accounts for 90% or more of all new COVID infections. It should be essentially 100% within about a week. Shortly after that cases should peak and, like original Omicron, decline sharply. In fact, the week over week rate of increase in the UK has declined in the last several days.

      Secondly, whether BA.2 causes a new wave or not depends on how quickly it overtakes BA.1. In some cases, like Denmark and Guam, BA.2 overtook BA.1 while cases were still increasing. In that case and similar one, BA.2 amplified the wave, causing the up-cycle to be loner and more intense before declining. By contrast, in countries like South Africa, BA.1 had so thoroughly rolled through the population that BA.2 simply lessened the rate of decline.

      The countries of Europe where there is a new, identifiable BA.2 wave are ones where the BA.1 wave did not last as long, or was not as intense, as others. BA.1 had peaked, but had not yet burned through the vulnerable population. In those cases a new up wave started when BA.2 became about 1/3rd of new infections.

      By way of contrast, the original Omicron wave began in the UK only about 5 days before that in the US. But the UK’s peak began 8 days before the US, and lasted only about 6 days before beginning a sharp decline, vs. 15 days in the US. By contrast, the Scandinavian countries experienced a longer, bigger outbreak of BA.1 than did the UK, Germany, or France.

      Since the US experienced a longer lasting, more vigorous wave of BA.1, it resembles South Africa more closely than the UK. Currently BA.2 is running over 33% in NY, NJ, CT, and RI. Two of those States do show increases in new cases now. Put this together and I am expecting BA.2 to result in an experience between that of the UK and South Africa: an increase in cases, but not so pronounced as in the UK, where cases have doubled in the first half of March. Once BA.2 becomes virtually 100% of all US cases, probably around late April, cases will recede again.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/17 Mainland China reported 2,388 new domestic confirmed (24 previously asymptomatic), 1,742 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 74 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 61 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 4 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 11 at Dalang Township, 9 at Songshanhu, 6 at Changping Township, 2 at Dongkeng Township, & 1 at Humen Township. 23 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 3 via mass screening. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 69 new domestic confirmed & 36 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 49 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 28 via screening in areas under movement restrictions, 17 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 11 via community screening. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 11 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuhai reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, found at fever clinic.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 each at Nanning & Guilin) & 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases (10 at Qinzhou, 2 each at Baise & Fangchenggang, 5 at Chongzuo, & 1 at Beihai). There currently are 85 active domestic confirmed (47 at Fangchenggang, 15 at Baise, 18 at Qinzhou, 3 at Nanning, & 1 each at Chongzuo & Guilin) & 156 active domestic asymptomatic cases (48 at Fangchenggang, 15 at Baise, 53 at Chongzuo, 32 at Qinzhou, 5 at Liuzhou, & 3 at Beihai) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, 1 each at Changsha (a traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere) & Huaihua (found at fever clinic). There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (3 at Changsha, 2 at Huaihua, & 1 at Xiangtan).

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 7 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Hohhot reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 found at hospital intake & the other 4 are traced close contacts, all living in the same residential compound. All have been tested multiple times since 2/17. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Tongliao reported 4 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 6 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed (4 at Baotou, 2 at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir, 2 at Alxa League, & 1 at Erdos) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Bayan Nur) cases remaining. All areas in Manzhouli in Hulun Buir are now at Low Risk.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 61 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic, 47 mild & 14 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 349 active domestic confirmed & 34 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 61 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 162 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 1,121 active domestic confirmed cases & 1,634 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Qingdao reported 20 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 17 mild & 3 moderate) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 853 active domestic confirmed & 945 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound & 1 middle school are currently at High Risk. 2 villages, 1 middle school & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 34 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all in the same district. There currently are 49 active domestic confirmed & 372 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 63 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 42 active domestic confirmed & 113 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 32 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 31 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 91 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed & 135 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 37 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (3 at Linyi & 2 at Yantai, 3 mild & moderate) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Liaocheng & 1 at Yantai) cases. The cases at Linyi & Yantai are all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 4 of the cases at Liaocheng are persons recently arriving from elsewhere, found via voluntary testing, & a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed (11 at Yantai, 5 at Rizhao, 7 at Linyi) & 25 active domestic asymptomatic (19 at Yantai & 5 at Liaocheng) cases. 4 sites at Yantai are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Shanxi Province there currently are 20 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (9 at Jinzhong, 5 each at Yuncheng & Taiyuan & 1 at Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed & 193 domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 292 active domestic confirmed & 1,024 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 24 new domestic confirmed & 185 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Cangzhou reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under quarantine. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.

      Liaoning Province reported 46 new domestic confirmed & 79 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 241 active domestic confirmed & 205 active domestic cases in the province.

      • Shenyang reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 15 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 from community screening. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 13 new domestic confirmed & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 73 active confirmed & 114 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 35 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 29 new domestic confirmed (28 mild & 1 moderate) & 42 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 74 active domestic confirmed & 47 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business has been elevated to High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huludao 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Fuxin & Panjin) & 8 active domestic asymptomatic (5 at Dandong & 3 at Fuxin) cases in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 35 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 84 active domestic confirmed & 120 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 35 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine or screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 76 active domestic confirmed & 80 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 village have been elevated to High Risk. 13 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Suifenhe in Mudanjiang there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 38 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic case were released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic (both at Jixi) cases in the city.

      Jilin Province reported 1,834 new domestic confirmed (1,827 mild, 7 moderate) & 792 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 15 confirmed & asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10,081 active domestic confirmed & 4,097 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province is not currently breaking down recoveries by confirmed & asymptomatic cases, I can no longer track the count of active domestic confirmed & asymptomatic cases for Jilin City & Changchun.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 2 new domestic confirmed (3 mild & 3 moderate) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 94 active domestic confirmed (86 mild & 8 moderate) & 51 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 1,210 new domestic confirmed (1,209 mild & 1 moderate) & 774 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 36 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 595 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. 14 sites are currently at  Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 27 new domestic confirmed (all mild, 26 at Siping & 1 at Songyuan) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Siping) cases. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed (65 at Siping, 5 at Songyuan & 1 at Baicheng) & 57 active domestic asymptomatic cases (10 at Meihekou, 42 at Siping, 3 at Songyuan, & 1 each at Baishan & Liaoyuan).

      Beijing Municipality reported 7 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 6 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 57 new domestic confirmed & 203 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 105 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, the rest from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 12 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 160 active domestic confirmed & 1,297 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 33 new domestic confirmed cases (32 mild & 1 moderate). 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 321 active domestic confirmed cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji reported 20 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 19 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 1 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. 1 restaurant & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an report 4 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 15 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 1 moderate), all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all at Tongchuan, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Hubei Province 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed (4 mild & 6 moderate, 9 at Wuhan & 1 at Shiyan) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic (2 at Wuhan & 1 at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 4 new domestic & 47 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 156 active domestic confirmed & 270 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lianyungang reported 1 new domestic (2 mild & 1 moderate) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 13 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 2 via community screening. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 118 active domestic confirmed & 97 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 99 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 37 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Changzhou reported 2 new domestic (both mild) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 51 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 construction site is currently at High Risk. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (all moderate) & 66 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case (at Zhenjiang), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Suqian & 1 each at Zhenjiang & Xuzhou) & 17 active domestic asymptomatic (7 at Yangzhou, 3 each at Wuxi & Nantong, 2 at Zhenjiang, & 1 each at Taizhou & Suqian) cases. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (1 at Ma’anshan & 3 at Tongling) cases. There currently are 4 active confirmed (2 each at Ma’anshan & Tongling) & 34 active domestic asymptomatic (19 at Ma’anshan, 3 at Suzhou, 9 at Tongling & 1 each at Anqing, Chuzhou & Haozhou) cases in the province. 2 villages at Ma’anshan, & 1 village & 1 residential building at Tongling, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Jiaxing reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases.
      • Quzhou reported 9 new domestic (all mild) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 16 are traced traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 3 from community screening.
      • Hangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Zhoushan), a person coming from Medium/High Risk area elsewhere, has been under centralized quarantine since arrival.

      Gansu Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 165 active domestic confirmed & 155 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 16 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 147 active domestic confirmed & 126 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. All areas in the city are currently at Low Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Jiuquan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Linxia Prefecture & Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 113 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 83 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 279 active domestic confirmed & 163 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Quanzhou reported 111 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 81 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 265 active domestic confirmed & 159 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 hotel is currently at High Risk. 4 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 each at Fuzhou & Xiamen) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Fuzhou & Putian) cases, 5 at Xiamen & 1 each at Sanming, Ningde & Longyan. The cases at Xiamen are all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest are persons recently arriving from Quanzhou. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed (11 at Xiamen & 1 each at Fuzhou, Sanming & Ningde) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Fuzhou, Putian, Longyan & Zhangzhou) cases remaining.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Jiangxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Nanchang) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases (4 at Nanchang & 1 at Jiujiang), 6 traced close contacts & 1 recently arrived from elsewhere. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (all at Nanchang) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic (12 at Nanchang & 1 at Jiujiang) cases in the city. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Henan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Luoyang, aa traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere, already under centralized quarantine since 3/16. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed (5 at Puyang & 1 each at Luoyang, Shangqiu & Zhengzhou) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Puyang) cases in the province. 7 sites at Puyang are currently Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 10 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 12 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 4 from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. There currently is 49 active domestic confirmed & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Chengdu, a person who entered centralized quarantine to care for a minor arriving from Hong Kong.

      Yunnan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 11 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 75 active domestic confirmed & 366 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 business buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 24 new asymptomatic cases, 20 at Ruili, 8 at Longchuan County & 1 at Yingjiang County, 2 from screening of residents in areas under lock down, & 24 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 1 from fever clinic & 1 among response workers in “closed loop”. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Honghe Prefecture reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Hekou County, found via screening of residents under lock down. 1 zone at Hekou County is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/17, Mainland China reported 73 new imported confirmed cases (13 previously asymptomatic, 3 in Guangdong), 162 imported asymptomatic cases, 6 imported suspect cases:

      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 19 confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic), 9 of the new cases coming from Ukraine & 1 from Indonesia; 12 asymptomatic cases, 9 coming from Ukraine, 2 from Japan 1 from Egypt
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed & 18 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Kazakhstan (via Kuwait City) & Qatar (via Kuwait City); 10 asymptomatic cases, 2 each coming from Japan & Kuwait, & 1 each from Bahrain (via Kuwait City), Qatar (via Kuwait City), Laos, Kazakhstan (via Kuwait City), the DRC (via Nairobi) & Ethiopia
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed, coming from Vietnam; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Vietnam & Papua New Guinea; all off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Ukraine
      • Shanwei in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 12 confirmed & 16 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Qinzhou in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Vietnam
      • Shanghai Municipality – 10 confirmed cases, 5 coming from Hong Kong, 2 from Germany, & 1 each from South Korea, the UAE & the US; 2 symptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Hong Kong & South Korea; 6 suspect cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 6 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from Denmark
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 coming from South Korea & 1 from South Korea; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 18 asymptomatic cases , all coming from Ukraine
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previous asymptomatic), coming from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 coming from Italy, no information released yet for the other; 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the Philippines
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 46 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Thailand; 3 asymptomatic case, 2 coming from Thailand & 1 from Indonesia
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, both from Laos, via land border crossings
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 12 asymptomatic cases, 8 coming from Hong Kong, 3 from Cambodia & 1 from Canada
      • Hainan Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Thailand
      • Anhui Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in Mainland China, 337 confirmed cases recovered (229 imported), 110 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (76 imported) & 37 were reclassified as confirmed cases (13 imported), & 9,540 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 16,974 active confirmed cases in the country (2,368 imported), 18 in serious condition (1 imported), 12,786 active asymptomatic cases (1,802 imported), 19 suspect cases (all imported). 274,768 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/17, 3,213.773M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.732M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/18, Hong Kong reported 20,082 new positive cases, 3 imported & 20,079 domestic (7,963 via RT-PCR & 12,116 from rapid antigen tests), 206 deaths + 53 backlogged deaths. Among the > 80 y.o. cohort, CFR for the fully vaccinated is 0.09%, & 1.32% for the partially vaccinated, & 8.5% overall.

      On 3/18, Taiwan reported 91 new positive cases, all imported.

      Reply

