Fauci briefed House Democrats today on the need for more Covid funding after Congress failed to get a deal on that. He tells me he thinks U.S. cases could soon rise again, or halt their fall, and he thinks vulnerable people will likely need fourth shots. https://t.co/G09VdnY07J — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 17, 2022

This is the first tweet in a BIG thread — both lengthy & info-packed, but too long even for its own post. Well worth clicking over, to read the whole thing:

NEW: time for a Covid situation update Cases and hospitalisations are rising again across much of the western world. What’s driving the rise, and should we be worried? pic.twitter.com/XyxtEBPkEm — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 17, 2022

Following a citywide shutdown that rattled financial markets, the Chinese government said companies in Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million and major business center, would be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain COVID-19 outbreaks there progress. https://t.co/yrVXPLQVcM — The Associated Press (@AP) March 17, 2022

The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in COVID-19 infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimise disruptions. The city, home to about 25 million people, saw symptomatic local community infections hit 57 on March 17, with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier. Shanghai, which has up to now remained relatively unscathed by the coronavirus, has shut schools and launched a city-wide testing programme that has seen dozens of residential compounds sealed off for at least 48 hours…

Even as Chinese authorities lock down cities in the country's worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous COVID-19 zero-tolerance prevention strategy. https://t.co/hriL8ozv9I — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2022

Analysis: Clear roadmap needed for Hong Kong's revival as COVID sweeps through city -experts https://t.co/ovhTsXZPqo pic.twitter.com/EQuplBgF30 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2022

…Last year, many states, including capital Delhi, had banned large gatherings on Holi as Covid cases soared across the country. Infections have since come down drastically – India has been logging an average of 2,500 daily new cases for weeks – and restrictions have been eased everywhere. Elated, devotees are celebrating the day in all its glory. Images from the festival show crowds completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large celebrations… However, government officials and health experts have warned against complacency. On Thursday, the health ministry had directed states to maintain “heightened surveillance” as Covid cases rise in China, Singapore and some European countries…

South Korea hit a record daily COVID high with more than 600,000 new cases, as the country that once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID restrictions https://t.co/55EcWSNOtz pic.twitter.com/aGe9dvB2Ip — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2022

This facet of the Covid pandemic in this country — the threatening & harassing of people who were trying to help their fellow citizens stay alive — makes me seethe. @STATnews intern Azma Hasina Mulundika reports. https://t.co/L5CQjBgIfR — Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) March 18, 2022

… To capture the experience of public health officials during the pandemic, researchers scoured data from a national survey of local health department workers and combed through media reports of attacks. They turned up nearly 1,500 different instances of harassment against public health workers between March 2020 and January 2021, and also found at least 222 public health officials left their jobs during that time frame. The survey results were troubling: Health officials said they were personally attacked, villainized, and their experiences often marginalized. Their work was, at best, underappreciated, and, at worst, blamed for broader problems. Of those who said they’d experienced harassment, 24% reported facing backlash on social media; 6% said they had received personally targeted messages; 6% said they received threats to their own safety or their family’s; and 2% said their personal information was publicly shared online, a type of attack known as doxxing… Beth Resnick, a study author and health policy researcher at Johns Hopkins, said that in some cases, community health officials bore the brunt of anger for state level policies that they didn’t play a hand in crafting. “They were being held accountable for policies that they didn’t even know were going to happen,” Resnick said. She and her colleagues found this was particularly common in rural communities. The study also suggests that a lack of clear communication could be a contributing factor. Some health officials surveyed said that they turned to social media to help fill an information gap during the pandemic. This also put them at the forefront of public backlash. Many public health officials reported frequent harassment on social media, including serious personal threats… Resnick raises solutions that could help bring the escalating situation under control, starting with more research on the topic. She said there’s a pressing need for better incident reporting systems, more robust policies to protect the workforce, and, more broadly, investments in infrastructure and staffing to reduce the burdens on already strained officials. Resnick also mentioned there’s a coalition in the works — which will include law enforcement such as the FBI — to address the issue. As she noted, the issue is “not necessarily going to go away once Covid is over. The harder question is long term: What does this actually mean for the field, and how are we going to make sure we are better prepared for next time?”

Our Republican Governor ‘Chickenshit’ Charlie Baker shows his true interests:

1/These are the people to whom Massachusetts turned for "guidance" on how to get rid of 4,000 pesky COVID deaths easily and cheaply Here they are telling health departments to use NCHS death certificate data to assess COVID deathshttps://t.co/sb7kZAQsME pic.twitter.com/MjFikTTUiK — Gregory Travis — "The Duke of Mild" (TM) (@greg_travis) March 18, 2022

3/Why is it common to omit COVID as the cause of death on death certificates where COVID was the cause of death? * Often families don't want COVID listed * Often coroners and funeral directors don't want COVID listed pic.twitter.com/1wZ6dXjjay — Gregory Travis — "The Duke of Mild" (TM) (@greg_travis) March 18, 2022