I asked Carlo if he would consider writing a guest post on Ukraine, and he graciously agreed to do so. Lucky us!

The paraphrased argument is: “Remember the US-USSR Balance of Terror? We strained every fiber to avoid a war in Europe, because we knew that such an event would likely burn the world to ashes.”

There is no question that the US is providing considerable military support to Ukraine, in the form of arms supplies and intelligence support. In addition, it seems to me also very likely, based on historical precedent, that other, covert activities such as actual US military advisors and deniable US military and CIA activity are currently supporting the Ukrainian resistance effort. But there is a clear threshold separating what the Biden administration is and is not prepared to do. That threshold was captured pithily by Biden himself, discussing intervention by NATO forces in the conflict: “That’s called World War III”.

There isn’t much debate in the US, or in the West, about whether we should be supporting Ukraine militarily. There is a great deal of debate over what form that support should take. The Biden administration has taken an approach that strikes some people as too cautious, because it appears to preclude explicit military intervention by NATO forces for media-popularized purposes such as “no-fly zones”, either over the entire national territory of Ukraine or merely for establishing and guaranteeing “humanitarian corridors”.

In addition, I want to acknowledge that Adam’s warnings of what was to come in Ukraine were spot-on, at a time when it was easy to regard such warnings as slightly histrionic. Not very many public intellectuals were right about Russian intentions during the build-up. It is easy to forget that now, but I don’t want to. Knowing one can be wrong in principle is different from acknowledging that one was actually wrong. The humility derived from the second condition is a valuable, necessary corrective, when trying to figure out what ought to happen next. Which is what this thing is about.

I am also particularly grateful to Adam Silverman for bringing the highest signal-to-noise condensation of Ukraine war information to us as a routinely scheduled gig, every evening, at a personal cost in Twitter-crap-filtering, to say nothing of his mass-processing of enraging, depressing, or just plain saddening information that I cannot imagine enduring myself on a nightly basis.

I need to say this, at least once: I’ve never had this kind of platform, or audience. I’m more of the good-conversation-around-a-beer sort of person, although I have benefited from some really good conversations with some very well-informed people. I often want to tell people what I believe, so I am very grateful for the opportunity to talk to the very well-informed BJ crowd.

So far as I can tell, the most serious counter-argument (I’m going to ignore the unserious ones) is based on a critical analysis of the current Russian nuclear strategic posture. That posture was described in 2020 in an official Russian government decree, and analyzed cogently here.

One of its features is a “purposeful ambiguity”, thought to have been deliberately built in to the policy to enhance its effectiveness. The policy decree declines to distinguish between tactical and strategic nuclear weapons, and has a concomitant lack of clarity regarding deterrence of conventional or nuclear conflict, creating uncertainty about where the exact trigger points for nuclear response are in case of a conflict. The analysis at the link points out that the Russian concept of “nuclear deterrence“ that frames the decree is distinct from launching nuclear missiles, and encompasses “…a complex, multi-layered set of measures, such as declarations, exercises, demonstrative deployments, and a number of other steps which fall short of actually firing a nuclear missile, but may already have the desired deterring effect.“

Western advocates for muscular NATO intervention in Ukraine believe that this posture is not credible: they assert that it is certainly a ruse designed to create doubt in the mind of NATO should it be necessary for Russia to fight NATO. In this view, it is madness to accept Russian threats of nuclear escalation, because those threats amount to so much shadow-puppetry, deployable at will to mess with our minds while cashing in on their conventional military adventures.

I believe that the Biden administration has struck the right balance, for two logically separate reasons. The first is almost obvious—many others are currently pointing it out—and is concerned with the world’s (or at least Ukraine’s, and a good part of Europe’s) chances of not being plunged into an immediate and easily-foreseeable thermonuclear catastrophe. The second is a longer-term concern, and not one that I have seen articulated publicly: it has to do with whether Ukraine or NATO is perceived to have “won” the war, in the event (likely, in my opinion) that Russia is defeated. I believe that the distinction is extremely consequential for the kind of world that we will inhabit when the war is concluded.

Here are those two reasons.

Cold-War Versus Hot-War Escalation

It seems to me that too often debates on nuclear strategy tend to use the sorts of tools created in the 1960’s by people like Herman Kahn (“Thinking the Unthinkable”). Judging from some of the debates that Russian strategists have been having, leading to concepts such as “ambiguity”, the Russians appear to have absorbed the same intellectual tendency to view the choice to initiate a nuclear exchange as something that can be deliberated, and reserved to government leadership as an option of national strategy.

In my opinion, it is important to understand that this is a view that might have been defensible during the Cold War—during, say, the Cuban Missile Crisis, or the Berlin Airlift, or the Able Archer ’84 exercise, when it was imaginable that national leaders would be given time, and notice, to make the kinds of consequential choices associated with thermonuclear warfare.

When we discuss a NATO intervention in Ukraine, however PR-ed up as “humanitarian”, we should not bullshit ourselves about what the immediate consequence would be: conventional military engagements with the Russian Armed forces are unavoidable. A hot war, not a cold one. That really changes the context in which decisions are made, the command level at which they are made, and the timescale on which they are made. All these changes can drop the safety margins from nuclear exchange thresholds to zero, with essentially no notice to national leaders.

It is easy to illustrate the principle in the case of the “no-fly zone”. The Ukrainians have been pleading for NATO to clear their skies of Russian air threats, invoking the model that NATO has used repeatedly (Yugoslavia, Iraq), and one cannot blame them for asking, given the dire threat that they face. But Russia is not Serbia, or Iraq. The Russian Air Force is ranked the third most powerful in the world after the US Air Force and the US Navy, and it would certainly fight back. It is backed by deep infrastructure, including AWACS-type aircraft and electronic jamming aircraft, and many relatively near-by airfields.

All of these would have to be attacked by the NATO air forces to clear the skies over Ukraine, or even over a limited portion of its territory. This would have to be done in the teeth of capable long-range SAM systems, controlled by ground-based radar, which would also have to be attacked. There would certainly be serious losses to NATO aircrew. All of this would be essential — NATO aircraft would be nothing but targets in Ukrainian airspace, otherwise. And as if this is already not sounding like the kind of easy cat-and-mouse game the US public is accustomed to having its military play against hapless third-rate powers (and call by bloodless PR names like “no-fly zone enforcement”) it actually gets much worse.

Because at this point, not only would NATO be pouring ordnance into Russian territory, but it would also be cutting holes in Russian air-defense radar coverage and damaging other Russian air-defense assets. Try to imagine what that looks like from the Russian side in the middle of a hot war on its border. We might feel sure that NATO would never exploit a radar gap to run nuclear-armed bombers up to Moscow. Do you think the Russians would believe it? Any Russian Air Force Chief of Staff who even suggested such a thing to his Minister of Defense would probably wind up in a prison cell within minutes. He wouldn’t even try, because he wouldn’t believe it himself. I don’t want to spin out the rest of this scenario, because I don’t want to write a bad novel. The point is that very plausibly, the pressures of war would, by this point, result in release authority for nuclear weapons use devolving to lower-echelon commanders, because perceived first-strike risk is now higher than it was at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962.

Note also that the 2020 Russian nuclear posture document asserts explicitly that a trigger condition for Russia to launch a nuclear strike is in the case in which an enemy “…were to target those elements of Russia’s military infrastructure in a way that would endanger Russia’s nuclear second-strike capabilities.” Where is “ambiguity” now?

I have no more privileged access to National Security Council discussions than any other opinion-haver on a blog, but for all that I feel pretty sure that these are the sorts of considerations that have informed the Biden Administration’s decision-making process in Ukraine. This is what Biden was saying, with “That’s called World War III”. No reasoning person would accept that kind of risk.

Who Will Own The Victory?

The second reason to keep NATO from direct intervention has to do with raising our sights to the world we hope will be brought into being when the war ends. As of this writing, enough is known to be cautiously optimistic about the final outcome of the war, despite its certain fearsome costs. Suppose for a moment that we take for granted Russia’s eventual defeat, and Ukraine’s eventual liberation. Nobody really seems to be asking a question that seems to me to be absolutely crucial to the aftermath of the war: Who will get credit for that victory, Ukraine, or NATO?

This may sound like silly, schoolyard bragging rights, but it’s not. It is a vitally important question to the kind of Russia that we deal with after the war. And it is essential that we should deal with a changed Russia after this war is over. We need to be done with Putinism.

There are two distinct narratives about the war that could emerge in its aftermath.

If NATO limits itself to supplying arms, intelligence assistance and covert aid, while the Ukrainian Army does all the fighting—and, let’s not mince words, all the dying—then the post-war narrative will unquestionably be that this smaller independent country rallied a courageous national defense against impossible odds to repel an invasion by its overbearing, larger and more powerful neighbor, led by its indomitable and charismatic leader. Even Russians would get this, eventually, from their own war veterans, and filtering through their long-standing cultural ties to Ukraine. This narrative, together with the catastrophic consequences of the war to Russia, would likely be lethal to Putinism as a political idea, and could create political space for political alternatives in Russia, which the West could engage positively and constructively.

On the other hand, if NATO were to intervene directly in the conflict and defeat the Russian military invasion (without somehow burning down the world), then a different, more toxic, Putinist-friendly narrative would likely gain traction in Russia: Russia was thwarted in its effort to bring back its unjustly-separated province of Russophilic people yearning to rejoin the Motherland by the usual Western cabal of Russia-hating nations controlled from Washington, acting through NATO. Even if Putin himself does not survive the war, such a narrative would ensure a healthy crop of worthy Putinist heirs, as well as continued pathological Russian political development.

There are plenty of “if only” examples of hindsight posing as lack of foresight when it comes to how wars end. If only the victorious WWI Allies had been magnanimous rather than punitive towards Germany. If only the US had recognized the danger of the Islamism it was encouraging to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s. If only Roosevelt had been less naive about Stalin’s intentions. If only the US had refrained from using nuclear weapons against Japan. If only the West had managed relations with Russia in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse more adeptly. If only, if only, if only.

Many—if not all—of those counterfactuals are nonsense, in my opinion, because they presuppose nonexistent knowledge, impossible understanding, and a preposterous political context for the people actually making the decisions at the time. In the present case, on the other hand, we may have been presented with a rare opportunity. Because of the peculiar circumstances of this war we can actually make a pretty clear choice with pretty clear consequences that are pretty clearly aligned with possible Russian post-war political contexts. By choosing whether or not to refrain from direct NATO intervention in Ukraine, in effect we also choose whether to undermine Putinism, or feed it.

I think it very possible that Putin has doomed himself by his reckless gamble. The “normal” Russian constitutional succession process—which is essentially a coup, not infrequently facilitated by the military—could easily relieve him of power one way or another very soon, because of the incredible sudden immiserating pressure on Russian life produced by international sanctions, because of the obvious dangerous international situation in which his idiotic decision has unnecessarily placed Russia, and because of the subterranean effects of the horror and self-loathing that we know Russian military personnel of all ranks are experiencing in Ukraine, in response to their orders in this fratricidal war. The one thing that the West could do to shore up Putin’s position is to appear to justify his rhetoric by intervening directly in the war. Even worse, such an action would certainly secure his political legacy in Russia for the foreseeable future.