Acts of Kindness: Unbroken Spirit

I’ve read this several times today. I hope we get many more chapters.

Dan Gutman is a children’s author. You can see his works here.

May be an image of person and child

Chapter 2: This Is Not A Drill

I got an email! Actually, that isn’t the incredible part because people get emails all the time. But this email was special. It was from Dan Gutman!

“Mama,” I yelled. “I got an email from Dan Gutman!”

“Who is Dan?” Mom asked. “And why is he such a good man?”

“Not good man,” I said, rolling my eyes. “Gutman. The guy who writes the A.J. books.”

“Is he the American writer?” she asked in Ukrainian. “The one daddy reads to you?”

“Yes, he’s like Shakespeare, only more famous.”

“Well, you can read his email later. Right now it’s math time.”

“Pozhaluysta can I open Dan’s email? Pozhaluysta, pozhaluysta, pozhaluysta?”

If you want your parents to agree to something, just say pozhaluysta (Russian) or boot-laska (Ukrainian). That’s the first rule of being a ribyonok (“kid” in Russian)

“Okay,” she said, rubbing her forehead. But be quick.”

In his email, Mr. Gutman said he liked my first chapter. He also said that he and his readers were sorry about what was happening in Ukraine. It wasn’t their fault, but I was happy to read it.

“Andrei?” my teacher asked from the zoom meeting, “are you on page 23?”

“Yes, ma’am. The eleven times table,” I said.

As each student said one of the numbers—eleven, twenty-two, etc, the tension was growing. We were all on electricity, and there were pins and needles in the air. Or is it the opposite? I’m still learning English.

“Andrei?” my teacher Olya said, “I want you to—“

But she didn’t get to finish her sentence because suddenly there was a loud siren sound from her computer.

Oooooeeee…

My friends on Zoom also heard it. They were still in Ukraine. Their mommies came in, took their hand and hurried out of the room. I was alone, looking at empty rooms on Zoom and hearing a scary siren.

Eeeeeeeeeeeee…

A.J. always said the eleven times table is dangerous, but I think this was something worse. Something scarier.

As I waited for them to come back, I took some paper and wrote Chapter Two

And the children will lead…

  • brendancalling
  • debbie
  • Eunicecycle
  • evap
  • JAFD
  • Kalakal
  • Mel
  • Old School
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Tom Levenson

    1. 1.

      Eunicecycle

      That is amazing. I love it but at the same time feel sad and/or anxious. I hope Andrei’s classmates are okay!

    6. 6.

      evap

      OMG, the first email is priceless!   I hope this story goes viral and the kid becomes famous (in a good way).

    8. 8.

      Kalakal

      What remarkable people. And so very, very sad. I hope before long he, his friends and their teacher are back in their classroom learning multiplication tables. And that his family have all the things they are missing.

      I have to blow my nose now, the pollen count must be very high in here

    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Wow, what an astonishing young writer!

      Do we know where he is? How to get physical books to him? I’d love to see BJ organise a modest fundraiser to buy all of Dorothy A. Windsor’s and Frankensteinbeck’s series (I’m probably forgetting other age-appropriate writers in our midst; sorry) and send them to him! I think Andrei and his friends would ❤️ LOVE ❤️ them! Anyone with me on this?

