I’ve read this several times today. I hope we get many more chapters.

Dan Gutman is a children’s author. You can see his works here.

Last week I asked you if I should respond to an email from a man who said he escaped from Ukraine to Poland with his wife and three children. I guess it was legit. He sent me this photo of his son with the books he was allowed to take with him when the family fled. pic.twitter.com/VCl18nfVqM

Remember Andrei, the boy who fled Ukraine with his My Weird School books? Well, after everything he and his family have been through, Andrei wrote a story himself and sent it to me… pic.twitter.com/CHqpT5b3Ds

Chapter 2: This Is Not A Drill

I got an email! Actually, that isn’t the incredible part because people get emails all the time. But this email was special. It was from Dan Gutman!

“Mama,” I yelled. “I got an email from Dan Gutman!”

“Who is Dan?” Mom asked. “And why is he such a good man?”

“Not good man,” I said, rolling my eyes. “Gutman. The guy who writes the A.J. books.”

“Is he the American writer?” she asked in Ukrainian. “The one daddy reads to you?”

“Yes, he’s like Shakespeare, only more famous.”

“Well, you can read his email later. Right now it’s math time.”

“Pozhaluysta can I open Dan’s email? Pozhaluysta, pozhaluysta, pozhaluysta?”

If you want your parents to agree to something, just say pozhaluysta (Russian) or boot-laska (Ukrainian). That’s the first rule of being a ribyonok (“kid” in Russian)

“Okay,” she said, rubbing her forehead. But be quick.”

In his email, Mr. Gutman said he liked my first chapter. He also said that he and his readers were sorry about what was happening in Ukraine. It wasn’t their fault, but I was happy to read it.

“Andrei?” my teacher asked from the zoom meeting, “are you on page 23?”

“Yes, ma’am. The eleven times table,” I said.

As each student said one of the numbers—eleven, twenty-two, etc, the tension was growing. We were all on electricity, and there were pins and needles in the air. Or is it the opposite? I’m still learning English.

“Andrei?” my teacher Olya said, “I want you to—“

But she didn’t get to finish her sentence because suddenly there was a loud siren sound from her computer.

Oooooeeee…

My friends on Zoom also heard it. They were still in Ukraine. Their mommies came in, took their hand and hurried out of the room. I was alone, looking at empty rooms on Zoom and hearing a scary siren.

Eeeeeeeeeeeee…

A.J. always said the eleven times table is dangerous, but I think this was something worse. Something scarier.

As I waited for them to come back, I took some paper and wrote Chapter Two