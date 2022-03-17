We were seeing widespread issues with impossible site-load times, and site hanging, so John set a new policy.
New policy: Until otherwise stated, please do not put more than one or two tweets above the fold, and no more than ten tweets total for post.
As one front-pager put it when John announced the policy: “We have policies?”
I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who laughed at that. (in a good way) Cole conceded that that was a fair point, but the policy stands.
It’s human nature that complaints are always louder and more frequent than the “thank you” when a problem is resolved, so please rebel against that tendency. There’s no point in having a policy that makes creating a post more complicated for front-pagers… if it’s not helping and is met with a collective yawn.
So if you are seeing a significant change for the better, please let us know in the comments.
If you are still having site-loading issues, please share the following information:
– is it better, but still not good? or not better at all
– device: computer vs. tablet vs. phone
– OS or iOS version
– browser
– browser version
– front page vs. individual post
– time of day
– if happening in threads: is it just in threads with a larger number of tweets or is it happening in all threads for you?
Open thread.
Update: Test 1.
Test 2.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings