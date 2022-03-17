We were seeing widespread issues with impossible site-load times, and site hanging, so John set a new policy.

New policy: Until otherwise stated, please do not put more than one or two tweets above the fold, and no more than ten tweets total for post.

As one front-pager put it when John announced the policy: “We have policies?”

I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who laughed at that. (in a good way) Cole conceded that that was a fair point, but the policy stands.

It’s human nature that complaints are always louder and more frequent than the “thank you” when a problem is resolved, so please rebel against that tendency. There’s no point in having a policy that makes creating a post more complicated for front-pagers… if it’s not helping and is met with a collective yawn.

So if you are seeing a significant change for the better, please let us know in the comments.

If you are still having site-loading issues, please share the following information:

– is it better, but still not good? or not better at all

– device: computer vs. tablet vs. phone

– OS or iOS version

– browser

– browser version

– front page vs. individual post

– time of day

– if happening in threads: is it just in threads with a larger number of tweets or is it happening in all threads for you?

Open thread.

Update: Test 1.

Test 2.