Thursday Morning Open Thread: What, *Still* Not Friday?

Thursday Morning Open Thread: What, *Still* Not Friday?

Can we declare the weekend begins now, by fiat?

    1.

      Baud

      The cable guys are the real heroes in Ukraine right now. They’re keeping the internet on and the information flowing. Working for Comcast, it astounded me how quickly we were able to rebuild entire systems after disasters. These guys are doing it during war. CABLE GODS!

      Oh man. The Comcast jokes in the replies must be epic.

    2.

      Baud

      It’s so cool that American libs have turned Zelensky into a God. A dude who oversaw his country turn into a Rampage level is the greatest statesman of the age. Sexually attracted to losers

      I thought the new right wing talking point was that Zelenskyy was redefining what it means to be a man.

    4.

      Soprano2

      This interview with Rick Scott, R-Douchebag, is actually kind of hilarious. He spins as sputters as he tries to explain how his proposal to increase income taxes on 50% of Americans is actually not a proposal to increase taxes, and he really doesn’t want Medicare and Social Security to be repealed, he just thinks we should have the conversation. If this is an example of how Republicans try to defend this idiocy, every Democrat in America should hit their opponent over the head repeatedly with this 11-point “plan”.

    10.

      Argiope

      @Steeplejack: Waiiiiiiit a minute.  Are you telling me we’ve all been getting drunk all these years because of some missionary to Ireland, not Constantine’s virgin niece?

    13.

      lowtechcyclist

      It’s so cool that American libs have turned Zelensky into a God. A dude who oversaw his country turn into a Rampage level is the greatest statesman of the age.

      I don’t think anyone’s saying he’s the greatest stateman of the age.  But when’s the last time anyone has risen to a moment the way he has?

      And you think of his background: a comedian with no government, leadership, or administrative experience.  One would hope Joe Biden would be ready for a moment like the one he’s in: he’s been in government for practically all of his adult life.  But Zelenskyy? He’s like Frodo with the Ring here.

    14.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: This is what Orwell meant by “doublethink”: the ability to believe that two statements that completely contradict one another are both true.

    15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Argiope:

      Waiiiiiiit a minute.  Are you telling me we’ve all been getting drunk all these years because of some missionary to Ireland, not Constantine’s virgin niece?

      What, we need an excuse??

    16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Soprano2: Good for NPR for highlighting Scott’s ridiculous manifesto. I think Inskeep should have pushed Scott harder when he tried to deflect, but I’m glad he pointed out that many Republicans benefit from government programs Scott wants to “sunset.” Every elected Republican should be asked about Scott’s plan, which is the only agenda that caucus has offered for 2022. McConnell rejected it. Let the rest of them go on record.

    21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: This is what Orwell meant by “doublethink”: the ability to believe that two statements that completely contradict one another are both true.

      Which reminds me: the other day, Tierney Sneed (formerly of TPM, now with CNN) had a great catch the other day of Justice Alito taking both sides of an issue in different opinions, in order to take the side that favored the GOP in both cases.

    24.

      Soprano2

      @Betty Cracker: I liked the example Inskeep used of a single mother whose taxes would be increased under Scott’s stupid plan. I think it’s hilarious how Scott kept talking about taxes on billionaires. Since when did they care whether or not those people paid taxes? For years they’ve been telling us billionaires paying no taxes is a sign they’re smart!

    25.

      Jeffro

      Let’s see if we can count all the ways that this tweet from the WaPo’s Ashley Parker is repellent:

      “Biden (wearing a suit, subdued, age 79) found himself, for one of the first times since Russia invaded Ukraine, clearly in response mode to Zelensky (clad in military green, resolute, age 44).” My latest from today’s Biden-Zelensky dueling speeches.

    26.

      matt

      Matt Christman is one of three co-founders and regular co-hosts of Chapo Trap House

      Evidently there’s a show for these upset guys who hate good things and love bad things.

    28.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Can we declare the weekend begins now, by fiat?

      I’m pretty sure that’s in the Senate bill abolishing the twice-yearly clock changes.

      If not, the House should add it. Call your Congressional Representative!

    29.

      Jeffro

      @Soprano2: [Scott] really doesn’t want Medicare and Social Security to be repealed, he just thinks we should have the conversation

      …and then…what?  Congratulate ourselves for having had the conversation?  Come on now Rick Scott!

      I agree with you 100% about Democrats hitting their opponents over the head with this.  Republicans have ZERO to offer voters (well, except culture war – that, they never seem to run out of)

    30.

      debbie

      The Ohio Supreme Court AGAIN rejected redistricting maps. This was the third time, and the vote was 5 to 2 (compared to earlier 4-3 counts). The Court ordered the commission to hold FREQUENT meetings IN PUBLIC and also ordered that the Democrats be INCLUDED in the process.

      I call this good news!

    32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker: Zelensky’s prior career let him hone his communication skills. That and his physical courage make him the man for this moment.

      Sure, the communication skills are big. But you still have to have the wisdom to know what you should say and what you should do, and have the courage to do it.

      I keep thinking of the Bosstones’ “The Impression That I Get“:

      Never had to knock on wood, and I’m glad I haven’t yet
      because I’m sure it isn’t good, that’s the impression that I get

      And presumably, he’s also doing the more routine shit that a President has to do, which isn’t exactly routine right now, because his country’s still running like a country even in the midst of a war.

    34.

      guachi

      @debbie: As a future Michigander I’m laughing at Ohio’s problems.

      Michigan voted for a commission and the process went smoothly. Ohio voted for better redistricting and what they voted for was designed to fail.

    35.

      narya

      Maybe I’m an outlier, but I would MUCH prefer to fall back and stay back, rather than spring forward and stay forward. I’m a morning person, and, in particular, I exercise before work, which means I will be running in the dark for months.

    36.

      Kay

      @guachi:

      The “better redistricting” advocates were great people and they earnestly tried, but I agree with you. They ended up with so many compromises which led to such complexity that by the time I saw their final presentation – they presented to both D and R political groups- I gave up. I didn’t think it would work. They’re these mild, wonky “good government” people up against rabid partisans. It was just a mismatch.

    38.

      Jeffro

      @Betty: I think it was the “dueling speeches” that sent me over the edge.  These were ‘dueling’ how, exactly?  These two gentlemen are about 98.5% aligned on the subject of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how to deal with it.

      “Dueling”.  Jesus.

    39.

      Soprano2

      @debbie: I think our House redistricting is going to end up in the courts, where they will probably do a 6-2 R/D map like what we have now, and like what the saner Republicans want to do. The rabid Trumpers want a 7-1 R/D map that gets rid of a majority black district in KC, which would definitely land them in court. The D’s want a 5-3 R/D map, which would be fairer but has no chance of passing our state legislature.

      Reply
    41.

      narya

      @Baud: Maybe I’m NOT an outlier. I’d rather have the sunlight in the morning, though. I’ve seen that they’ve tried it before, but I don’t remember it (I was 12, I guess?); just didn’t make any impression on me. I also suspect I’m an outlier in that I am not particularly affected by the change twice a year, except in resetting a zillion devices. (Why does a microwave have a clock? I can see a stove, if you want to do the kosher thing, but a microwave? No.)

    42.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: There’s a big fight in FL over redistricting maps too, and now DeSantis is fighting the state legislature that gave him all the culture war bullshit he’s using to run for president. He’s hellbent on eliminating a majority black district and appears to be teeing the issue up for a SCOTUS ruling so that Federalist Society Hall of Fame can finishing destroying  the VRA.

    43.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: Maybe it makes sense if you stop thinking of Beltway coverage as a journalistic enterprise and view it as theater criticism.

    44.

      Soprano2

      Holy Cow, this story. How did I miss that in 2018 this guy had a plan to kill all liberals to make a theocracy in the U.S.? Here’s the headline of the story:

      State Rep Who Wrote Genocide Plan for Libs Shows Up in Poland with Ukrainian Kids He Wants to Give to American Families

