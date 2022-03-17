You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

Biden calls out companies for high gasoline prices. https://t.co/kti1sUOXuP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 16, 2022

Critical infrastructure operators are now required to report hacks to the federal government within 72 hours of discovery of the incident, and within 24 hours if they make a ransomware payment, @jackgillum and @KatrinaManson report. Biden signed requirement into law Tuesday. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 16, 2022

“The idea that this took five years to reauthorize–I was out of office those years,” Biden says of Violence Against Women Act. “It drove me crazy.” Among those at event are @SenSusanCollins @JohnCornyn @lisamurkowski @SenJoniErnst @SenatorBennet @SenWhitehouse @SenatorSinema. https://t.co/p8aYa8qIeJ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 16, 2022

======

Do you have computer skills & sharp insights? Did you help ID folks involved in the Jan6 insurrection? Then people working on gathering evidence for a future #RussianWarCrimes indictment(s) could use your help.https://t.co/Rneubmm5CJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 16, 2022

Here's the featurette Zelensky screened for the U.S. Congress, earlier today. He shared it on Telegram just now with the caption, "Close the sky over Ukraine!" Warning: very graphic footage. pic.twitter.com/aX9lVMbB3e — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 16, 2022

CNN apologizing to viewers for not being able to warn them that the video compilation played by Zelensky to Congress would be so graphic. I think this was Zelensky's point: Americans need to see what war looks like, without the comfort blanket. — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) March 16, 2022

The cable guys are the real heroes in Ukraine right now. They're keeping the internet on and the information flowing. Working for Comcast, it astounded me how quickly we were able to rebuild entire systems after disasters. These guys are doing it during war. CABLE GODS! https://t.co/ReVEaysoJu — Hypersensory Space Rabbit Bonnie Smalley (@Bonniezilla) March 16, 2022