Looks like we could use a fresh thread.

I saw this video this morning, and now you all get to as well. It’s been nourishing me all day.

Happy #StPatricksDay from us at Muppet History! We’re obligated to share this clip every year! Hope you all have a fun (and safe) day! pic.twitter.com/5hTEZFRSar — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 17, 2022

Damned if I don’t tear up a little bit even though it’s complete gibberish.

Open thread!