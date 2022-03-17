I used to hate-read Jen Rubin back in 2012, and if you’d told me then that within a decade, her column would be a must-read because she consistently tells the goddamn truth, I’d have called you daft. Yet it is so. In today’s column, Rubin writes that Republican-led states have the highest rates of murder and COVID-19 deaths and cites a JAMA article about the growing health disparity between red and blue states:

In 1990, life expectancy in New York was lower than in Oklahoma, but the trajectories separated sharply in the 1990s and, by 2016, New York ranked third in life expectancy, whereas Oklahoma ranked 45th.” Moreover, “the widening gap cannot be explained by changes in the racial and ethnic composition of states, because the same trend occurred within racial and ethnic groups.” Instead, Woolf says the politics of red states is killing their residents. “Conservative governors increasingly use preemption, the authority to override local governments, to block liberal health policies (e.g., indoor smoking bans),” he notes. “States have preempted local regulations on nutrition (e.g., menu labeling, food deserts) and, as of 2013, 45 states had enacted statutes to limit local firearm regulations.”

Red state governors also used preemption powers to block public health responses to the COVID crisis, and statistics like the ones cited below should be tattooed on the forehead of the next political gossip monger who praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s handling of the pandemic or says it gives him a political advantage without the context that it’s based on lies:

States that rushed to curtail lockdowns in the spring of 2020 experienced more protracted surges in infections and disruptions to their economies. In 2021, excess deaths were disproportionately concentrated in states where resistance to COVID-19 vaccination was prevalent. For example, excess death rates in Florida and Georgia (more than 200 deaths per 100 000) were much higher than in states with largely vaccinated populations such as New York (112 per 100 000), New Jersey (73 deaths per 100 000), and Massachusetts (50 per 100 000). States that resisted public health protections experienced higher numbers of excess deaths during the Delta variant surge in the fall of 2021. Between August and December 2021, Florida experienced more than triple the number of excess deaths (29 252) as New York (8786), despite both states having similar population counts (21.7 million and 19.3 million, respectively).

It’s good that the study relies on excess death statistics rather than COVID data because, as we know, red states lie about or withhold pandemic statistics. And why wouldn’t they? It works. Despite making the state demonstrably less free and more sick, DeSantis still has fairly high approval ratings — a lot higher than President Biden’s.

Maybe we can turn that around in November, maybe not. Regardless, it suggests that in addition to polarization that creates a floor of support, terrible red state governors benefit from a whole lot of ignorance and apathy too. We knew that, of course, but maybe it makes sense to make the health effects of Republicanism more widely known. Couldn’t hurt, so kudos to Rubin.

