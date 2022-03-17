Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: Hunter Biden's Laptop As A Weapon of Mass Delusion

Repub Venality Open Thread: Hunter Biden’s Laptop As A Weapon of Mass Delusion

31 Comments

Somebody should’ve told the NYTimes that But the emails!!! only works against *female* politicians…

In the year after he disclosed a federal investigation into his “tax affairs” in late 2020, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, paid off a significant tax liability, even as a grand jury continued to gather evidence in a wide-ranging examination of his international business dealings, according to people familiar with the case.

Mr. Biden’s failure to pay all his taxes has been a focus of the ongoing Justice Department investigation. While wiping out his liability does not preclude criminal charges against him, the payment could make it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence for tax-related offenses, according to tax law experts, since juries and judges tend to be more sympathetic to defendants who have paid their bills…

The investigation, which began as a tax inquiry under the Obama administration, widened in 2018 to include possible criminal violations of tax laws, as well as foreign lobbying and money laundering rules, according to the people familiar with the inquiry.

But prosecutors face a number of hurdles to bringing criminal charges, the people familiar with the investigation said, including proving that Mr. Biden intentionally violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, which requires disclosure to the Justice Department of lobbying or public relations assistance on behalf of foreign clients.

The Justice Department has given no public indication that it has made decisions about any element of the case, and Mr. Biden has not been charged with any crime…

2) It is a good thing that an already existing investigation into the son of the most powerful person in the country can continue w/o interference–it’s what we wanted, but were deprived of, with Kushner and Don Jr and Trump and Stone and Rudy and Manafort.

3) We should be pursuing sleazy influence peddling in both parties.

Please, someone, give Lanny Davis the same scrutiny we want Paul Manafort to get!!

4) EVEN GLENN GREENWALD admitted that the back story to the Hunter Biden laptop story didn’t hold together, especially given the involvement of suspected RU agent dangle Rudy G, and DOJ was already investigating anyway. It was ALL about distracting you pre-trial.

5) There is zero evidence that David Weiss is conducting himself with the recklessness, the sloppiness, and the fundamental preference for Russian hackers over Hillary Clinton (or Joe Biden) that John Durham is investigating with.

6) Investigations do not always result in prosecutions, and often there are good reasons for it.

With Bill Barr, there were terrible reasons for it.

But there’s no reason to believe DOJ is not pursuing what it can as aggressively as possible.

More snark:

The people who concocted this scandal were always going to argue that they honestly thought the laptop was really Hunter Biden’s. But that reasonable doubt argument goes out the window now that they apparently stole his emails and planted them on the laptop.

The DOJ doesn’t bring criminal charges in instances where it thinks it’s going to lose at trial due to a reasonable doubt defense. This new development could mean the difference in terms of the perpetrators of this phony scandal actually being prosecuted.

This developent also raises serious questions about the NY Post’s decision to run with this story. It’s one (bad) thing to have known the story was false. It’d be much worse if the NY Post knew that crimes had been committed in the name of falsifying evidence for the story.

Republicans are declaring victory over today’s developments, because they always declare victory on everything, even when it’s a clear loss. But that won’t help them any.

(As opposed to most liberal activists, who always declare defeat, even when it’s a clear win for their side).

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      SamIAm

      The laptop bullshit eas always obviously bullshit.

      But this is the first time I’m hearing about Hunter Biden being in trouble for unpaid taxes.  So what is the context for that?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sanjeevs

      I will always be grateful to Ken Vogel for fucking up the Hunter Biden emails story in 2020, when it was supposed to simultaneously kneecap both Joe Biden and Zelenskyy.

      Without his incompetence at ratfucking, the world would look completely different right now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kalakal

      DOJ has struggled to find evidence to support criminal charges

      But did they look in Ohio diners?

      Even as I write a crack FTFNYT team is on its way

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Danielx

      Keep digging, Vogel – there has to be a connection with Hillary buried somewhere!

      Fuckng douche rocket.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’d be happy to see Ken Vogel hanging by his heels from a bridge over I-95, right next to Tucker Carlson.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Many years ago, I had a co-worker who made fairly serious bucks betting on the college hoops, almost invariably betting on underdogs.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Morzer

      https://www.greatpower.us/p/escalating-fears-that-putin-might?s=r

      I think there are two points worth dwelling on.

      First, there will always be fresh terror from Putin. A show trial. Chernobyl. Chem/bio insinuations. Sometimes I feel we go looking for new terror to control us when there is already terror enough. Until we take control of the pacing and strategy of this war, the fears Putin creates for us are boxing us in. This has been the Russian strategy from the start. I don’t know why we are not more clear on this. It is the clear reason why we have so much intelligence on what they planned to do and what it would look like. Because they wanted the White House to see it, because they knew what the likely reaction would be. And they were right. We put ourselves into the box and took actions off the table that could have changed the outcome. We accepted the stage that Putin set. We still are. I will always believe that this is the wrong course of action. It has led us to this situation where Putin seems to be unraveling and the danger increasing before our eyes.

      This fear is absolutely useless. “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” must be the mandatory attitude of whoever will lead us through this confrontation with Putin.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CROAKER

      Test – can’t post from ipad as the comments need moderation but I can post from laptop.  Being summoned to return to bed.

      It’s all interesting and a nice distraction you see from the actual events in the world.

      “Significant losses on units of the 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Western Military District, which are fighting in the areas of Kharkiv and Izyum. Up to 30 percent of personnel, weapons and military equipment were lost. Besides, divisions of forces of defense liquidated the commander of the 3rd motorized infantry division of colonel Igor Nikolaev.”

      Loosing count of the Major Generals and Colonels not going back home now.

      Russian airpower FYI

      960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the 4th Army of the russian Armed Forces suffered significant losses. The moral and psychological condition of the flight crew is extremely unsatisfactory. Cases of dismissal reports continue due to unwillingness to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      They’re in a ‘bind’ because they found nothing, after looking under every rock in creation?

      Didn’t we used to call that, “case dismissed” or a “nothingburger” or something like that?

      Nobody’s in a ‘bind’, except for the both-sides media and the loons trying to pretend that some guy’s laptop holds the keys to DEMOCRAT DISSSOLUTION 4EVER!!!1!!

      Always after that Grail, these loons

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @Morzer:This fear is absolutely useless. “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” must be the mandatory attitude of whoever will lead us through this confrontation with Putin.

      100%  This is and always be the only way to deal with abusers, bullies, psychopaths.  go. f*ck. yourself.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @Morzer:

      I don’t agree that Putin let us see his “plan.” He wasn’t brilliant enough to avoid the sanctions. He’s brutal and sociopathic, and he’s managed to manipulate the doltish, but he’s no genius.

      Reply

