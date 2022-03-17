Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An is a city of lanterns. Every month there is a Full Moon Lantern Festival:

“Every full moon the old town of Hoi An celebrates the moon deity with limited use of electrical lighting, using silk lanterns to illuminate the houses and streets instead. The historical centre thus transforms into a spectacular fairytale from sunset​ to moonlight. The festival attracts both tourists and locals and features traditional food, poetry and different events happening throughout the night.”

So beautiful lanterns are pretty much everywhere. They are especially nice at night but even so during the day. At spots like this one, you will see numerous couples taking wedding/engagement photos.