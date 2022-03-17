Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17

Due to problems with the interface between WordPress and Twitter, front-pagers have been asked to keep the number of tweets-per-post to ten or fewer. Since screenshots, I’m informed, don’t have those issues, today’s hodgepodge posting is a mixture of screenshots & embedded tweets, saving the embeds for higher-tier items, since I quail at the idea of sorting out more than one of these update posts per night. Yes, it’s ugly, but I’ve already spent twice as long as usual putting this together, and we’re all on a learning curve here…

Dr. Eric Topol:

When it comes to Covid, the United States specializes in denialism. Deny the human-to-human transmission of the virus when China’s first cases were publicized in late 2019. Deny that the virus is airborne. Deny the need for boosters across all adult age groups. There are many more examples, but now one stands out – learning from other countries…

In the past couple of weeks, the UK and several countries in Europe, including Germany, France and Switzerland, are experiencing a new wave. At least 12 countries, geographically extending from Finland to Greece, are experiencing new increases in cases, some quite marked, such as Austria exceeding its pandemic peak, and Finland with an 85% increase from the prior week. Many of these countries are also showing a rise in hospital admissions.

This is the sixth warning from the UK and Europe to the United States.

Indications within the United States support the idea that new wave is already getting started. Wastewater surveillance is relatively sparse in the United States, but 15% of the 410 sites where it was conducted between 24 February to 10 March 2022 showed a greater than 1000% increase compared with the prior 15-day period. Also, the BA.2 variant is gaining steam in the United States and is now accounting for more than 30% of new cases…

Not only is there a gaping hole in our immunity wall, but the $58bn budget of the American Pandemic Prepared Plan (AP3), advanced by the White House to comprehensively address the deficiencies, was gutted by the Senate and reduced to just $2bn. Under threat are the order of more than 9.2m Paxlovid pills, the Test-to Treat program announced at the State of the Union address, better data, wastewater surveillance, efforts to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine, research on long Covid, and many other critical public health measures.

We haven’t even seen a new, major variant yet, but there are too many reasons to believe that is likely in the months ahead, owing to extensive animal reservoirs and documented cases of spillover to humans, a large number of immunocompromised people in whom the virus can undergo accelerated evolution, rare but increasingly seen co-infections, and lack of containment of the virus globally. That, in itself, requires preparedness. Unfortunately, we have a mindset that the pandemic is over, which couldn’t be further than the truth, as I wrote about in the epidemic of Covid complacency

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 9

Croup, which causes a distinctive barking-like cough and high-pitched sounds when patients inhale, happens when viruses cause swelling in the respiratory tract that makes it hard to breathe. From the start of the pandemic until mid-January 2022, emergency physicians at Boston Children’s Hospital treated 75 children with croup, all but one of whom had COVID infections. Eighty percent of those cases occurred after Omicron began circulating in December 2021, they reported in Pediatrics. Most of the children were treated with steroids and sent home, but some required hospitalization. Overall, the children required more medication doses compared to children with croup caused by other viruses, the doctors found…

Tuberculosis vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus
… Early in the pandemic, studies began to suggest that people who received the so-called BCG vaccine as children had lower rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Research in hamsters now shows that animals vaccinated with BCG had less pneumonia due to COVID-19 and lower levels of the coronavirus in their lungs. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore found important differences in lung cells between animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 who did or did not get the BCG vaccine, they reported on Tuesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. Upon infection with the coronavirus, for the BCG-treated animals, antibodies came to lung cells much faster, lung repair mechanisms got underway much more quickly, and tissue-damaging inflammation was blunted, said coauthor Dr. William Bishai. Earlier this month, researchers in India reported on the effects of BCG in recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) in a small study. The 21 subjects who had received the TB vaccine showed significantly “more robust” antibody- and T-cell attacks against the coronavirus than the 13 people who had not, they reported on Research Square ahead of peer review. Combining BCG vaccines with COVID-19 vaccines “may offer synergistic protection,” the Johns Hopkins team said. Clinical trials testing BCG vaccines for protection against COVID-19 are underway…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/ Thursday, March 16-17 16

(Video at the link)

    62 Comments

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      2228 deaths. So we’re still losing more people each day to Covid than Russia is losing in their disastrous war. I’m glad no one around here including court personnel have to wear masks anymore.

      Reply
    p.a.

      p.a.

      Maybe the only way to get unanimous, effective USG action on covid is to declare us all fetuses.  That might get the ‘pro-life’ party on board, right?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HeartlandLiberal

      Please include text URL link to each tweet below the screenshot. For most interesting, I go to Twitter to see threads, and to send to retired doctor I am friends with. Yesterday I sent him the poop doesn’t lie tweets. Humor in time of plague.

      These curated tweets are an invaluable service, and Anne Laurie’s time is MORE than appreciated.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @p.a.: Except the ectopic-pregnancy treatment ban (among other things) shows it’s not about saving fetuses, it’s about damaging and denying agency to people who they think are threatening The Way Things Ought To Be.

      Declare us all fetuses, and then they’ll restrict those rights to Only The Right Kind Of Fetuses.

      To quote Granny Weatherwax, sin is when you treat people like things.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/16 Mainland China reported 1,226 new domestic confirmed (28 previously asymptomatic), 1,206 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 83 new domestic confirmed & 70 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 45 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 28 at the epicenter Dalang Township, 13 at Songshanhu, 3 each at Shipai & Hengli Townships, & 5 at Changping Township. 48 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 4 via mass screening. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 71 new domestic confirmed & 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 57 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 23 via screening in areas under movement restrictions, 4 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 7 via community screening. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 12 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Guangzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, a family cluster of 3 (index case found via screening at work place), 2 of their close contacts, & a person arriving from Medium/High Risk area out of province on 3/14 (having tested negative on that day).
      • Zhuhai reported 1 new domestic confirmed case,.
      • Shanwei reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.
      • Huizhou reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person arriving from Shenzhen, last tested negative on 3/14.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 7 new domestic confirmed (all at Qinzhou) & 23 new domestic asymptomatic cases (11 at Qinzhou, 1 at Fangchenggang, & 10 at Chongzuo). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed (47 at Fangchenggang, 15 at Baise, 18 at Qinzhou, 2 at Nanning, & 1 at Chongzuo) & 136 active domestic asymptomatic cases (46 at Fangchenggang, 13 at Baise, 48 at Chongzuo, 22 at Qinzhou, 4 at Liuzhou, & 2 at Beihai) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (2 at Changsha, & 1 each at Xiangtan & Huaihua).

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Hohhot 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic case, all at Tongliao, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 6 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed (6 at Baotou, 5 at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir, 2 each at Erdos & Alxa League) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic (5 at Tongliao & 1 at Bayan Nur) cases remaining. 3 communities at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir remain at Medium Risk.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 48 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic, 41 mild & 7 moderate) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine,. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 291 active domestic confirmed & 37 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 36 new domestic confirmed (10 previously asymptomatic) & 96 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,060 active domestic confirmed cases & 1,475 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Qingdao reported 6 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 829 active domestic confirmed & 943 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound & 1 middle school are currently at High Risk. 2 villages, 1 middle school & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all in the same district. There currently are 49 active domestic confirmed & 338 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 59 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed & 97 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 32 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 14 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from voluntary testing. There currently are 52 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 30 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Linyi & 1 at Yantai, all mild) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Yantai) cases. Both cases at Linyi are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, as are two of the new domestic positive cases at Yantai, the remaining 6 cases at Yantai are found via mass screening. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed (9 at Yantai, 5 at Rizhao, 4 at Linyi) & 19 active domestic asymptomatic (18 at Yantai & 1 at Liaocheng) cases.3 sites at Yantai are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Shanxi Province 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (9 at Jinzhong, 5 each at Yuncheng & Taiyuan & 1 at Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 38 new domestic confirmed & 178 domestic asymptomatic cases. 17 domestic asymptomatic cases have been released from isolation. There currently are 271 active domestic confirmed & 832 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 169 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Cangzhou reported 26 new domestic confirmed & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 33 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 2 from community screening. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      Liaoning Province reported 62 new domestic confirmed & 94 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 14 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 203 active domestic confirmed & 126 active domestic cases in the province.

      • Shenyang reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 13 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 3 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions, & via screening of person deemed at risk of exposure. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 24 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 38 new domestic confirmed (34 mild & 4 moderate) & 75 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 24 are traced close contact already under centralized quarantine, 1 from fever clinic, & the rest are from screening of residents in areas under movement restricts or persons deemed at risk of exposure. There currently are 60 active confirmed & 89 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 residential building units are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 21 new domestic confirmed (18 mild & 3 moderate) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business has been elevated to High Risk. 5 sites have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • At Huludao 14 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 64 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Fuxin, a traced close contact of already under centralized quarantine since 3/11. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Fuxin & Panjin) & 8 active domestic asymptomatic (5 at Dandong & 3 at Fuxin) cases in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 70 active domestic confirmed & 88 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed & 45 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Suifenhe in Mudanjiang there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 38 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 2 domestic asymptomatic case were released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Heihe) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Heihe & Jixi, & 1 at Qiqihar) cases in the city.

      Jilin Province reported 742 new domestic confirmed (11 previously asymptomatic, 731 mild, 7 moderate & 4 serious) & 415 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 7,480 active domestic confirmed & 2,967 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 6 new domestic confirmed (3 mild & 3 moderate) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 asymptomatic cases have been released from isolation. There currently are 92 active domestic confirmed (84 mild & 8 moderate) & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 455 new domestic confirmed (10 previously asymptomatic, 452 mild, 2 moderate & 2 moderate) & 376 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 4,472 active domestic confirmed & 2,697 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 18 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 268 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 2,895 active domestic confirmed & 188 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 33 sites are currently at  Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 13 new domestic confirmed (11 at Siping & 2 at Songyuan) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Siping) cases. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed (35 at Siping, 4 at Songyuan & 1 at Baicheng) & 46 active domestic asymptomatic cases (10 at Meihekou, 31 at Siping, 3 at Songyuan, & 1 each at Baishan & Liaoyuan).

      Beijing Municipality reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 2 moderate), 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 150 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 71 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 87 from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 4 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 103 active domestic confirmed & 1,106 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 11 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 26 new domestic confirmed cases (24 mild & 2 moderate). 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 294 active domestic confirmed cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji reported 14 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. 1 restaurant & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an report 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 15 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 1 moderate), all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 4 at Tongchuan & 1 at Xianyang, 4 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 case at Tongchuan found at fever clinic.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed (13 mild & 6 moderate, 18 at Wuhan & 1 at Shiyan) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic (2 at Wuhan & 1 at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 5 new domestic & 67 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 170 active domestic confirmed & 232 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lianyungang reported 3 new domestic (2 mild & 1 moderate) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 5 active domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed & 92 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 99 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 6 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 who recently arrived from Shanghai. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 35 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Changzhou reported 2 new domestic (both mild) & 18 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 15 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 4 from community screening & 1 from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 29 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 construction site is currently at High Risk. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 26 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 17 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 5 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions & 4 via community screening. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (all moderate) & 58 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Wuxi & Zhenjiang) cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine & 1 recently arrived from Shanghai. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Suqian & 1 each at Zhenjiang & Xuzhou) & 16 active domestic asymptomatic (7 at Yangzhou, 3 each at Wuxi & Nantong, & 1 each at Taizhou, Suqian & Zhenjiang) cases. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate, at Tongling) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic (6 at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling) cases, 5 of the cases are Ma’anshan are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 from screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions, all 4 cases at Tongling are found via community screening. There currently are 4 active confirmed (2 each at Ma’anshan & Tongling) & 30 active domestic asymptomatic (18 at Ma’anshan, 3 at Suzhou, 6 at Tongling & 1 each at Anqing, Chuzhou & Haozhou) cases in the province. 2 villages at Ma’anshan, & 1 village & 1 residential building at Tongling, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 27 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 144 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Jiaxing reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 6 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of residents under lock down. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Quzhou reported 17 new domestic (all mild) cases, 7 are traced traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 10 from community screening. There currently are 48 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Hangzhou reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 52 active domestic confirmed (50 mild & 2 moderate) & 10 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases (at Shaoxing), a person coming from Medium/High Risk area elsewhere, has been under centralized quarantine since arrival. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed (3 each at Wenzhou & Huzhou, & 1 each at Ningbo, Jinhua & Shaoxing) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Huzhou & Wenzhou) cases.

      Gansu Province reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 149 active domestic confirmed & 146 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 131 active domestic confirmed & 116 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently High Risk. 1 hotel & a village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. All areas in the city are currently at Low Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Jiuquan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Linxia Prefecture & Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 99 new domestic confirmed & 42 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 166 active domestic confirmed & 86 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Quanzhou reported 92 new domestic confirmed & 41 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 174 active domestic confirmed & 84 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 hotel is currently at High Risk. 4 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 at Xiamen & 1 each at Sanming, Ningde & Longyan. The cases at Xiamen are all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest are persons recently arriving from Quanzhou. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all at Xiamen) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Zhangzhou) cases remaining.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic, both mild), the new domestic positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Nanchang in Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (5 at Puyang & 1 each at Shangqiu & Zhengzhou) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Puyang) cases in the province. 7 sites at Puyang are currently Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 11 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently is 35 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Yibin in Sichuan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Yunnan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 24 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 73 active domestic confirmed & 353 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 business buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 23 new asymptomatic cases, 18 at Ruili, 7 at Longchuan County & 1 at Yingjiang County, 11 from screening of residents in areas under lock down, & 15 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Honghe Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 each at Hekou & Jinping Counties. The case at Hekou County was found via screening of residents under lock down, & the case at Jinping County was found at fever clinic. 1 zone at Hekou County is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/16, Mainland China reported 91 new imported confirmed cases (19 previously asymptomatic, 6 in Guangdong), 104 imported asymptomatic cases, 8 imported suspect cases:

      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 12 confirmed & 19 asymptomatic cases, 30 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from Papua New Guinea
      • Zhanjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases, all crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Singapore
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed & 7 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnamall off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 7 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Bahrain & 1 each from Bangladesh, Japan, Myanmar, Jordan & Qatar
      • Shanghai Municipality – 15 confirmed cases, 5 coming from Hong Kong, 3 each from Canada & Taiwan, & 1 each from Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands & the US; 6 symptomatic cases, 2 coming from Taiwan & 1 each from Hong Kong, Japan, Canada & the US; 8 suspect cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 11 confirmed cases (7 previously asymptomatic), the 4 new cases coming from Ukraine; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Ukraine & 1 each from Brunei & Japan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 10 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 7 of the new cases coming from Indonesia & 1 from Italy; 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Italy
      • Beijing Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 4 coming from Hong Kong & 2 each from Austria & Denmark; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 5 confirmed cases, all coming from South Korea
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed & 10 asymptomatic cases , all coming from Ukraine
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from South Korea
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 5 confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 11 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Beihai in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Vietnam
      • Fangchenggang in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Vietnam
      • Nantong in Jiangsu Province – 4 confirmed cases, all coming from Indonesia, off a flight that landed at Shanghai
      • Huai’an in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from South Korea, off a flight that landed at Shanghai
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Japan & 1 from Indonesia
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, coming from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, both from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Ukraine
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 1 each coming from Hong Kong & Egypt; 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong

      Overall in Mainland China, 247 confirmed cases recovered (158 imported), 98 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (51 imported) & 47 were reclassified as confirmed cases (19 imported), & 6,206 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 14,850 active confirmed cases in the country (2,524 imported), 16 in serious condition (1 imported), 11,029 active asymptomatic cases (1,729 imported), 14 suspect cases (all imported). 244,428 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/16, 3,209.041M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.353M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/17, Hong Kong reported 21,650 new positive cases, 9 imported & 21,641 domestic (8,159 via RT-PCR & 13,022 from rapid antigen tests), 202 deaths (25 fully vaccinated, including 2 boosted) + 87 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/17, Taiwan reported 90 new positive cases, 87 imported & 3 domestic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 28,298 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 3,900,433 cases. It also reported 105 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,099 deaths – 0.87% of the cumulative reported total, 0.95% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.96.

      147 confirmed cases are in ICU, 91 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 33,009 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,567,003 patients recovered – 91.5% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,893 clusters. 346 clusters are currently active; 6,547 clusters are now inactive.

      27,600 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 698 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 47,773 doses of vaccine on 16th March: 12,788 first doses, 1,927 second doses, and 33,058 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,328,203 doses administered: 27,364,874 first doses, 25,779,848 second doses, and 15,393,296 booster doses. 83.8% of the population have received their first dose, 78.9% their second dose, and 47.1% their booster dose.

      Reply
    Winston

      Winston

      @Baud: How do you know? Governors (Like DeSantis, Abbott) are fucking the stats. According to an article I read a couple of days ago only a third of deaths have been properly accounted as Covid.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      FYIs.

      Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official. Source

      – – – – – – –

      The Hawai‘i National Guard’s Joint Task Force has transitioned its remaining COVID-19 responsibilities such as vaccinations, testing, COVID-19 mapping, and unemployment office temperature screenings back to the state as of March 15, 2022.

      The HING JTF has been on orders assisting the state since April 6, 2020.…

      At its peak, the HING JTF held about 1,300 Soldiers and Airmen on COVID-19 status across the state. About 300 Guardsmen make up the current force that off-ramped on March 15, according to a state press release. These Guardsmen will take mandatory leave and then officially come off orders on April 1, 2022, returning to their full-time jobs or school with additional skills and experiences, according to the update.

      The Hawai‘i National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance to federal, state, and local authorities has been the longest state activation/mission in its history.… Source

      – – – – – – –

      A Florida couple has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

      Amber Bruey, 35, of Lehigh Acres, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions, according court records. Her husband, Anthony Bruey, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set for the couple. Source

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: the Wedensday numbers show slight declines from Tuesday’s. New cases at 23,748, down from 26,536; 44 deaths, down from 50; and 354 ICU patients intubated, when Tuesday’s number was 358.

      The Ministry of Health said that pandemic briefings will now be at larger intervals, with no daily briefing scheduled for Thursday, and the next scheduled briefing due on Monday. I can only guess whether they’ll release daily numbers for publication in the interim. The Ministry of Health did warn that the reductions in deaths and intubations do not signify the end of the pandemic, for what that’s worth.

      Reply
    Winston

      Winston

      @Baud: My girl friend died in Florida. She was diagnosed with Covid, went to the ER/ICU, tested Neg, a few days later, returned the the nursing home, died a week later. Of COPD. They said.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @p.a.: Maybe the only way to get unanimous, effective USG action on covid is to declare us all fetuses.  That might get the ‘pro-life’ party on board, right?

      If the fetuses are “unborn baybeez,” then maybe we should categorize adults as “born, grown up baybeez.”

      Might work, if a respect for the sanctity of human life had the least thing to do with their opposition to abortion.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      New Deal democrat

      Cases increased by 1100 to 31,800, but still are down over 15% in the past week, while deaths declined below 1000 to 990. Except for a few days around Thanksgiving, this is the lowest number of deaths since late August.

      Cases increased week over week in NY, RI, IL, HI*, NV*,and DE* (*due to data dumps), and were flat in AR and TX.

      Aside from Nevada’s data dump alone, which added 500 to the daily total, the worst State was ID at 38 cases per 100,000, followed by AK, and VT at 20. The best State was NE, at 3.9 cases per 100,000, followed by KS, LA, OH, SD, IN, IA, UT, MD, all under 5. The rest of US jurisdictions are between 5 and 17.

      We are probably getting close to the point where BA.2 causes a more sustained increase in daily cases, but I don’t think we are there yet, and I suspect the increase will be a small wave rather than a major one. In the meantime, I still expect deaths to decline to the lowest we have seen since last July.

      Reply
    Winston

      Winston

      @Baud: Well thanks, but she didn’t get counted as dying from COVID when I know sure as hell she would still be here if she han’t got COVID

      Reply
    Cameron

      Cameron

      Got invited to go to a play tomorrow evening – it’s going to feel like a six-week vacation in the Mediterranean.  And Congress wants no more money to fight COVID and no more masks on public transit?  Sorry, folks, I’m going to continue riding the N95 route for a looooong time.

      Reply
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      @NotMax: Always glad to see white collars criminals brought to justice, even if they are the littler guys.

      As for the idea another surge may be on its way shortly, I’m going to pretend I didn’t read that. I’ll continue masking, etc., but I’ll be pretending it’s all for show.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Winston:

      @Baud: How do you know? Governors (Like DeSantis, Abbott) are fucking the stats. According to an article I read a couple of days ago only a third of deaths have been properly accounted as Covid.

      U.S. excess deaths during the pandemic topped a million right about the time the official count of U.S. Covid deaths hit 900,000.  So the official U.S. counts can’t be off by very much.

      For sure, I’d love to see Florida’s excess death counts, because I feel fairly confident that DeathSantis is monkeying with Florida’s numbers.  But there’s only so much a few states, even big ones like FL and TX, can do to affect the national counts

      ETA: Condolences on the loss of your friend.

      Reply
    bjacques

      bjacques

      Here in NL, we get the weekly figures late Tuesday afternoon. For the week ending the 15th, figures are 429,252, close 2.5% of the population. They’re down slightly from 439,775 for the previous week, which followed the last last days of Carnival and almost all COVID measures being dropped. As of next week, masks will no longer be required on public transport. About a dozen of our friends in Amsterdam got Omicron in the past 2 months, after having successfully dodged the Rona for 2 years. Another friend made it to Oz and back, only to catch it in London.

      Hospitalizations 1545, up slightly from 1356; ICU new admissions 91 vs 64 previous week, but deaths 104 vs 56 previously.

      Source:

       https://www.rivm.nl/en/coronavirus-covid-19/weekly-figures

      We also seem to be having a nasty flu season, but nobody seems to care about that.

      I’m hoping to get in a few museum visits before the next lockdown. I managed to finally see the show of Artemisia Gentilleschi that had been in London only to be closed down during COVID. Same happened here (in Enschede) but they extended it to March 27th, happily. Even so,  a few paintings had to be returned on time and were replaced by replica screenprints.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      @Ohio Mom

      Kicker is what part of the money they filched was used for:

      to make a $23,566 restitution payment in a previous criminal case for Amber Bruey

      Reply
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      @Winston: My sympathies on your loss.
      I’ve always had some skepticism on the Covid stats, I don’t think any big count of anything can be anything more than an estimate — and that’s when everyone is trying their best. But Covid numbers, the last Census, nope, very clear they’ve been purposefully slipshod.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      New Deal democrat

      It was completely irresponsible for Senate Dems to roll over on COVID funding. I repeat what I said a week ago. Biden should do what Trump did with the border wall*: declare a state of emergency and allocate the money anyway. It takes 2/3’s of both Houses to overrule the declaration, and it really is an emergency.
      *To those worried about legal niceties: that Rubicon has already been crossed. The next GOPer President will do it anyway, and I am not in favor of unilateral disarmament.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Winston:

      That’s excess deaths, not Covid deaths, so it includes people who died due to loss of hospital capacity.  But even if you assume it’s all covid deaths, adding the excess doesn’t get you close to 2200 deaths per day.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Winston: I think the bigger tell is the MSM dropped the “Were does DeSantis go to get his apology?” narrative.  That means even DeSantis fake record on COVID sucks now and he wants to change to the topic.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: Here’s a site that tracks excess deaths for the nation, and by state.  Counting from 3/1/2020 through the most recent reported date, I’m getting 78,721 excess deaths for Florida.  Worldometer is showing 72,246 Covid deaths for Florida since the pandemic began.

      So even though it’s bile in my mouth to do so, I have to take back what I said about Florida.  It’s hardly beyond belief that they had 6,500 deaths that were indirectly caused by the pandemic, but weren’t actually Covid cases.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @Cameron:  And Congress Republicans wants no more money to fight COVID and no more masks on public transit?

      Fixed that for you. It’s not Congress that doesn’t want more money for Covid.

      Reply
    Winston

      Winston

      [email protected]: Well I live in Polk County. I look at https://covidactnpow.org/us/florida-fl/county/polk_county/?s=30581916 for current stats. Right now it is reporting 2.9 deaths per 100,000 daily. The state of Florida is reporting 0 deaths per Worldometer.info. Polk County has 720k people. It’s hard for me to understand why state of Florida has less deaths than Polk county since we are part of State of Florida and 9th largest county. Tell me I’m stupid.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @Ohio Mom: It’s also that in the beginning we had no idea what we were dealing with. The story that sticks in my mind from April 2020 was that in New York City 911 got calls from people who said they thought someone in the house next door had died. They found people who lived alone dead in their houses. I don’t know if those were counted as Covid deaths or not, but I guarantee you that in April 2020 they weren’t tested. We got better as we went along, but for the first six months or so testing was sparse, never mind all the asymptomatic cases people never knew they had. I think someday math nerds will crunch the numbers, like they did on the 1918 pandemic, and come up with an estimate of how many people got sick and how many people died from Covid. That’ll probably be the best number we’ll ever have for it.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @New Deal democrat:  I repeat what I said a week ago. Biden should do what Trump did with the border wall*: declare a state of emergency and allocate the money anyway. It takes 2/3’s of both Houses to overrule the declaration, and it really is an emergency.

      ITA, plus this has the virtue of being a real emergency! Dare Republicans to make a stink about money for meds for Covid.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: Kieran Healy did what I thought was a convincing analysis of excess deaths in 2020. He found that the state that actually had the highest excess deaths per capita in 2020 wasn’t New York or New Jersey (though they were up there); it was Arizona. I suspect 2021 looks radically different.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Winston:

      I think that’s likely an artifact of when the reporting is done.  Some places have moved to weekly reporting.  But I’d have to look into it to be sure.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: Cool Web site. According to it. MO had 22,055 excess deaths. They are reporting 19,853 died of Covid, for a difference of 2,202. Surprisingly, that actually seems pretty reasonable considering I know we have at least one county here whose coroner refuses to put Covid on any death certificates.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      So right now we’re at the lowest 7-day case average we’ve had since July 2020. So far no Covid deaths have been added for March. This is an area that hasn’t had any mask mandates or other measures since last fall. I’m hopeful the numbers will keep going the right way for awhile.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      Thanks Anee Laurie for these posts.

      I am finding the site much easier to read this morning. It loaded faster and it’s not all twitchy, so I can scroll down without accidentally jumping around or into some other site.

      Sigh. My city’s schools decided to drop the mask mandate, just in time for spring break and the increase in infections that come from that.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Winston: I live in Polk County.

      The in-laws are in Plant City, just a stone’s throw from Polk County.  I’ll wave in your direction the next time we’re down. ;-)

      I look at https://covidactnpow.org/us/florida-fl/county/polk_county/?s=30581916 for current stats. Right now it is reporting 2.9 deaths per 100,000 daily. The state of Florida is reporting 0 deaths per Worldometer.info. Polk County has 720k people. It’s hard for me to understand why state of Florida has less deaths than Polk county since we are part of State of Florida and 9th largest county. Tell me I’m stupid.

      No, I’m going to tell you how Florida is fudging its numbers.  Don’t have a link handy, but it was covered in the news at the time: only those Florida Covid deaths that occurred in the past day get reported as new deaths.  The thing is, there’s usually a bit of delay between the date of death for any cause, and the time the county reports the death to the state, so Florida has almost no new deaths ever anymore.

      And I’ve been noticing that their death total on Worldometer will stay unchanged for days, then increase by several hundred in one day, with either zero or maybe one or two new deaths that day.  So their totals are keeping pace with where they should be, but in a sneaky way.

      ETA: maybe as Baud said, they’ve gone to weekly reporting.  I don’t tend to notice which day of the week the numbers increase.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: The CDC actually has big dumps of weekly excess death data by state in CSV format, so it wouldn’t be too hard to do the comparison just with a spreadsheet.

      Reply
    Chris T.

      Chris T.

      The thing that gets me is this: Who cares what the official diagnosis is? Dead is dead.

      Imagine there’s some new disease, let’s call it “kilgore”. It’s never fatal on its own, but if you have any other problem, even a hangnail, it causes you to die, nearly instantly, of the other problem. If you’re diabetic, you die. If you have asthma, you die. If you have allergies, you die. If you accidentally poke yourself with a pin, you die. It’s so easily transmissible that one person with kilgore who sneezes infects everyone within a hundred million square miles. So everyone on earth comes down with kilgore. Out of 7 billion people on earth, 6.999 billion have at least a hangnail. All but 1 million people drop dead, overnight. None of them died “of” kilgore, they only died “with” kilgore. What difference does it make to the survivors?

      This is a silly example of course, on purpose, but it makes the point: “excess deaths” is the right statistic. “Covid deaths” is not relevant. If there’s a prevention—a “kilgore vaccine”—everyone should take it. What’s so hard about this?

      Reply
    Winston

      Winston

      @Baud: Both data bases acknowledge Florida is reporting weekly some what. Apparently DeSantis thinks that makes him look better. He laughs, and sends his goons to terrify Rebeka Jones. She is running against Matt Gaetz for congress. Get out and vote for her. Send her money if you can.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Soprano2@lowtechcyclist: Cool Web site.

      Thanks! I literally just found it.

      I guess one symptom of being old-ish is that even after a quarter-century of the Web, I can type something like “For sure, I’d like to see Florida’s excess deaths,” and still have a lag of a couple minutes before the thought smacks me that I almost surely can see them, if I just type a few words into Google.  And that’s how I found that website.

      Reply
    sdhays

      sdhays

      @HeartlandLiberal: You can get the link by right-clicking or touching and holding and choosing “Copy Link”, or some equivalent depending on browser/platform.

      @Annie Laurie – Thank you so much for these COVID updates every day!

      Reply
    Shalimar

      Shalimar

      @Baud: 2,228 is the number of new deaths in AL’s 2nd link.  It may have been an abnormally high day, the average may be lower, but it isn’t made up.

      Reply
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      @Soprano2: I just know that the numbers for the two medical conditions I know a fair amount about are wacky.

      For breast cancer, no one tracks how many people considered treated successfully for early stage BC later recur and die. You will read 30% but it turns out that was a number a BC expert pulled out of the air, without any numbers behind it. It shouldn’t be too hard to collect this information but no one even tries.

      And autism prevalence rates, forget it. We will never know. For one thing, the parameters of the diagnosis keeps changing so we are counting different things at different points in time. I could go on but I’ll leave it at that.

      I agree with your observation that in the early months of the pandemic, no one knew anything. But now, two years in, we could be collecting fairly accurate estimates, if we had the will to.

      I read somewhere that infections are biology but pandemics are sociology. Well, we already know enough about the sociology of Florida so we are not surprised that Winston’s friends was left out of the count.

      Reply
    Betty

      Betty

      I think it is good news that the White House is bringing Dr. Ashish Jha in to coordinate on Covid. May he not be subjected to the attacks that Fauci has suffered.

      Reply
    Kay

      Kay

      @sab:

      My city’s schools decided to drop the mask mandate,

      I would have kept the mask mandate in schools. Adults object to kids in masks, kids don’t and I think there’s plenty of evidence that it helps.
      But, we tried. There became an elite consensus that kids couldn’t wear masks, so now we find out what that looks like. How many more are infected if there’s a wave.
      I just really resent the main “unmask the kids” proponent- Emily Oster, who is not a physician but an economist. I have no idea why this person who is an economics prof and sells parenting books about how to run your family like a business became our go-to expert on whether kids in public schools wear masks. It’s ridiculous, but I imagine it’s very good for her book sales. Gross. So, so sick of these people butting into things they know nothing about.

      Reply
    Shalimar

      Shalimar

      @Baud: So you’re saying the information she posted is worthless without context and shouldn’t have been relied on for anything.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chris T.: For a while, they were trying to claim that most of these excess deaths were somehow caused by the preventative measures, not by COVID. I saw people raising the possibility with a straight face that most of them committed suicide because of the shutdowns and social distancing.

      Reply
    Belafon

      Belafon

      Someone should bug Charles Johnson over at littlegreenfootballs. He uses the Twitter API to pull the content and create a local representation of the tweets.

      Reply

