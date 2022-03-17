I’m sure you all, like I, am waiting for Adam’s update, which, I am also sure, will be filled with a fresh update on all of Russia’s warcriming.

I would like to put out that if you watched the Putin speech filled with eliminationist rhetoric, and what thhey are doing with the wholesale slaughter of the undesirable Ukrainians, that their actions are the end result of the same eliminations rhetoric that we hear every day from what in the past was the GOP and right wing fringe but is now mainstream Republicanism. If you go beyond their rhetoric on minorities, lgtbq, etc., it would be no different from what the Russians are doing in Ukraine. Maybe by different means, but the same end goal.