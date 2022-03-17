As everyone is aware, today is St. Patrick’s Day. What everyone is not aware of is one of my closest and oldest friends has a band that does Celtic music. And I’m here to shamelessly plug it.

The band is called Celtic Conundrum.

Here’s the link to their YouTube page. And here’s the description from their YouTube about page:

Americana with Celtic Roots

Known for creating new traditional music, exceptional harmonies, and heart stopping vocals. The band’s music is further influenced by rock, folk, and the world! Pamela Jo, Gene, Danny, and Brian the members of Celtic Conundrum, have toured throughout most of the world before joining together to develop a unique style, coined as American Celtic. The band’s original music and their arrangements of traditional songs, now new traditionals, has been very well received worldwide and in publications to include Irish Music Magazine. They can be heard on all Streaming Platforms and seen at Festivals, Breweries and the occational pub venue.

When I’m in town and around I sometimes help run gear and do security for their gigs.

Here’s a few different videos as a sampler:

This beautiful boy in the still at the start of the video below is my buddy Chance. He has charasma! And thanks to me an addiction to ethically sourced elk antlers!

Not really Celtic, but a favorite of mine:

Their version of my most recent ear worm:

Their audition/submission for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series:

And here’s my friend Gene talking about music:

I’ve known Gene and his wife for a long time. We’ve done aikido together since the early nineties, which is when I first met Gene and discovered that I’d known his wife since we were kids as her father, like mine, was a professor at USF in Tampa. They’re basically family.

If you’re in Pinellas County or near it, they’re playing tonight at the Lucky Dill Deli on US 19 between Tampa Road and Nebraska.

Slainte!

