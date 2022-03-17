Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Gratuitously Shameless St. Patrick's Day Promotion: Celtic Conundrum

As everyone is aware, today is St. Patrick’s Day. What everyone is not aware of is one of my closest and oldest friends has a band that does Celtic music. And I’m here to shamelessly plug it.

The band is called Celtic Conundrum.

Here’s the link to their YouTube page. And here’s the description from their YouTube about page:

Americana with Celtic Roots
Known for creating new traditional music, exceptional harmonies, and heart stopping vocals. The band’s music is further influenced by rock, folk, and the world! Pamela Jo, Gene, Danny, and Brian the members of Celtic Conundrum, have toured throughout most of the world before joining together to develop a unique style, coined as American Celtic. The band’s original music and their arrangements of traditional songs, now new traditionals, has been very well received worldwide and in publications to include Irish Music Magazine. They can be heard on all Streaming Platforms and seen at Festivals, Breweries and the occational pub venue.

When I’m in town and around I sometimes help run gear and do security for their gigs.

Here’s a few different videos as a sampler:

This beautiful boy in the still at the start of the video below is my buddy Chance. He has charasma! And thanks to me an addiction to ethically sourced elk antlers!

More after the jump.

Not really Celtic, but a favorite of mine:

Their version of my most recent ear worm:

Their audition/submission for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series:

And here’s my friend Gene talking about music:

I’ve known Gene and his wife for a long time. We’ve done aikido together since the early nineties, which is when I first met Gene and discovered that I’d known his wife since we were kids as her father, like mine, was a professor at USF in Tampa. They’re basically family.

If you’re in Pinellas County or near it, they’re playing tonight at the Lucky Dill Deli on US 19 between Tampa Road and Nebraska.

Slainte!

Open thread!

(I’ll be back later with the nightly update)

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      I’m from Liverpool, and one glance at my skin is enough to clue any dermatologist into the fact that my heritage is incredibly Irish. Apart from the slight Scottish admixture a few generations ago I’m pretty much designed for cloudy skies and late night bars.

      But I also worked in Flanagans on Matthew’s Street for a while, and as a result I could happily noif d’feck out of 90% of ‘Oirish bands’. Good God alive but do they grate on me.

      That said. Get me just drunk enough and I will regale you with inventive variations on ‘Dirty Old Town’ for as long as you stay awake, in proper accent, all the way home. Try that fekking Riverdance bollocks within bottle swinging distance, though, and it’ll all go off.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Salty Sam

      As a Scots/Irish Celtic mutt m’self, I loved the music presented here.  It made me want to break out me kilt and head out on the town.  Unfortunately, it’s SXSW this week, and you can’t pay me enough to brave those crowds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Will have to check them out.

      The best Irish band I’ve seen live is Dervish, who played locally on this very day a few years back. Here’s a Shrewsbury concert for ya’. Cathy Jordan has one of the purest voices I’ve ever heard.

      I see from their tour schedule they’re improbably playing Sheridan, Wyoming tonight. They need a word with their booker–70 and sunny here, for example.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      @realbtl:

      Bag….Pipes?

      Oh, now you’re just fekking with me. They’re an instrument of war, not of entertainment!

      How the hell something designed to make the enemy quail before their hellish din became a form of peacetime ‘entertainment’ is a question best left to the long dead wretches who somehow managed it.

      I would guess it probably came down to a drunken bet that got way out of hand. That’s the only viable explanation. 8-)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SpaceUnit

      There actually used to be a pretty good Irish Festival in my neck of the woods.  They had some great music acts over the years like Solas, Cathy Ryan, Natalie McMaster, Gaelic Storm.  For obvious reasons it was cancelled the last two years.  I’m hoping it will make a comeback.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      realbtl

      @Tony Jay: On their Whiskey in the Jar the making the hellish din works perfect with electril violin, distorted guitar and pounding bass and drums.  Not really traditional.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      persistentillusion

      Adam – Were any of those performances from Estes Park’s Scotfest by chance?  Just bought my three day pass two days ago.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Origuy

      Went to lunch at O’Flaherty’s in downtown San Jose. It’s a pub that was founded by a couple from County Offaly. They had an Irish seisiún that usually plays on Tuesday nights, except when the Sharks play at home. The hammer dulcimer player is a friend of mine. I had shepherd’s pie and a pint of Smithwick’s.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      Dear Sir, on behalf of the Florida Union of Concerned Citizens (FUCC), you are hereby informed that the presentation of men in skirts, as an obvious, and indeed supportive, visual presentation of transvestite behavior, which is subversive of traditional norms and can be apprehended by children well below the limit established in Florida law, is a violation of said law, and that you are being sued individually by each of our 1,744 members for $10,000 in Backwater County Court, with summary judgment requested, payable in cash to the Chief Judge thereof, which is totally okay with him.

      Backwater County — “So What’s So Wrong With Inbreeding?”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Origuy: Melding this with Adam’s next post, there’s a fake Irish pub in downtown Kyiv called O’Brien’s (О’Брайанс Паб.)  Walked past it any number of times, but never actually went in. Seems to cater to overweight upper middle-aged American men looking for some companionship.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Is that a bass or baritone banjo? That neck is hella long. Love their music, of course, we play a lot of Irish pub songs in this house

      Oldest daughter is in Dublin right now with her partner, who is an experimental archaeologist maybe angling to get himself hired there. Shes been there a few times, and we like her partner. Hope it works out for them.

      She said they didn’t get too crazy – next week, they go on to Belfast.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Tony Jay:

      The good part is that most Irish pub songs are three chord wonders that even a shitty guitarist like me can play.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gin & Tonic: Thirty some years ago, there was a seedy Irish pub just off the Rue St Denis in Paris.  I ended up there because the person I had traveled with wanted spend sometime with one the area’s professional ladies.  I chose the pub instead.  When I walked in, I was the only one there besides the barman.  I ordered a Guinness and sat down at the bar.  My Guinness was delivered and before I could touch it, the barman shouted, “You’re a fucking Prod” in strong Irish accent whipped out an Uzi.  Thoughts went through my mind about how being found dead in alley outside an IRA pub in one of Paris’s less respectable neighborhood might look to by family….  Suddenly, I was hit in the face by a blast of water.  It was a squirt gun.  The barman fell down laughing, saying “You should have seen your fucking face.”  He did buy me a whiskey in recompense.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Tony Jay:

      Well, I adore bagpipes, with one glaring exception. Anybody in my family who hires a piper to play “Amazing Grace” at my funeral will find me haunting them for the rest of their days.

      Reply

