Narrated by President @BarackObama, Our Great National Parks invites you to discover the power of our world’s wild spaces. Coming April 13. pic.twitter.com/wvSoBqcbUJ
— Netflix (@netflix) March 15, 2022
White House announces that it will resume public tours pic.twitter.com/HEA6LoGHbF
— Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) March 15, 2022
Last year, the deficit dropped for the first time since 2015 — it fell by $360 billion.
And this year, it’s on track to drop by more than $1 trillion.
After four years in a row of increasing deficits, we’re on track to see the largest-ever decline in history.
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 15, 2022
Biden and Harris announce steps to close gender, racial wage gaps https://t.co/L1G8OKbCo4 pic.twitter.com/QwO1yEYsaR
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022
Pro-Biden, Anti-Putin propaganda is good. Cope.
— ?Latte4NeoliberalShill?? (@LatteNeoliberal) March 15, 2022
NEW: Hillary Clinton just responded to Putin banning her from entering Russia as a response to US sanctions: “I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award.”
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 15, 2022
*in the middle of a war*
to put it another way, one of putin’s strategic aims was to realign europe, and the last three weeks has been an extremely NOT LIKE THAT moment for him https://t.co/ZpCfBHp0US
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 16, 2022
A good, eight minute summary of a case that’s so bulky it would be hard to fit into three hours. https://t.co/jlGBReOV88
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 14, 2022
