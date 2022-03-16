Intellectually dark, folks!

Did you know it’s not right-wing figures like Tucker making some Americans almost root for Putin, but “an elite that has lied to them about peaceful protests and Russiagate and masks” and “a CDC that covered up science”? pic.twitter.com/kaZfl3GdXc — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) March 16, 2022

Bari Weiss quit her cushy gig at the NYTimes because they didn’t have sufficient respect for the concept of the IDW — brave freedom fighters against whiny ‘cancel culture’ parvenus. (Also, she’s making even more off Substack subscriptions, and — by report — much of her output there is just reprinting her ‘bold’ comrades’ work.)

The NYT has editors. — Edward Wong (@ewong) March 16, 2022

I’m waiting for the explanation that trying to breathe through a mask poisoned her brain.