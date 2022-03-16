I have translated and added subtitles to the latest video speech by Vladimir Putin from two hours ago. Please don’t let it go in vain – I want everyone to see what a speech of true fascism looks like.
No further comment needed, it’s all here, in his speech pic.twitter.com/QEzsG9BODX
— Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍🇺🇦✡️ (@just_whatever) March 16, 2022
Putin complaining about cancel culture when he literally sent an army to kill a comedian https://t.co/I9B9XOQWxz
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022
Putin has collapsed Russian power faster than the unraveling of the Soviet position from 1977-1980 (yes, pre-Reagan), and even faster than the Tsar in 1917. We’re seeing something happen in real time that has no historical precedent for speed. https://t.co/rG7V03I47q
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 16, 2022
truly remarkable how this guy went from feared 3d chessmaster to a sniveling dark web podcaster in one month. he’ll be selling survival buckets featuring superbeets by easter https://t.co/dkGu33o1xY
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 16, 2022
1.
He’ll always have a home on substack.
2.
Dude with nukes who’s old and quite possibly sick and has lost his shit. Scary.
3.
@burnspbesq: Yes. I occasionally think, “what would Trump do in this situation?” And then I realize that Putin is both smarter and less cowardly than Trump…
4.
He could split for Brazil and hang with Bolsonero and Greenwald.
6.
FWIW, the Ukrainians are fighting the smarter fight. I heard they managed to erect a toll gate in advance of the approaching convoy. The tanks had to send somebody all the way back to Russia for a shitload of dimes.
7.
I wonder what the succession plan is if he should pop a brain aneurysm.
8.
“LePutinmane Thruway? What’ll that asshole think of next?”
9.
Trump saying that Putin has changed, the guy he knew would never do such a thing, blah blah blah is his usual blather for the most part, but it’s telling. One of the manifestations of Trump’s sociopathy is that he seems to have an instinct about when is the right time to backstab a former ally who is now a liability. If even he thinks is on the ropes…
10.
My God if that speech is accurately translated . . . . This man is much worse than I thought, and Russia is in for civil war. “Self purification of our nation”? By “spitting out” the “traitors and scum” and supporters of “gender freedom” onto the sidewalk??? Holy shite.
11.
Hopefully everyone who ever used that stupid “cancel” whine feels real proud right now.
12.
@SpaceUnit: … and the really clever part was, because of currency and banking restrictions, the Russians couldn’t get any dimes!
Also, they had one of those Turnpike toll-ladies at the booth, and you do NOT fk with them …
13.
@WaterGirl: There’s a lot of it about.
14.
Yep, never go the full Tr*mp.
15.
British Ministry of Defence says that Russia has spend more of their modern weapons than they expected, and they now have to use the older stuff. Less precise, less effective, and according to the MoD more likely to cause civilian casualties, but as the Russians have been explicitly targeting civilians, that might not be the case.
17.
Don’t count Putin out – if he survives this war and its aftermath (and, right now, I’d put that at 50/50), look for him to be the keynote speaker at the next CPAC meeting.
18.
@WaterGirl: Certain elements in Russia – anybody who is thinking about turning him in or taking him out.
19.
@John Revolta: It strikes me as very very weird how the American paranoid style seems to be wagging the Putin rhetorical dog here.
20.
@WaterGirl: @different-church-lady: well, it’s Spring weather, and that gets the paranoiacs out of their winter hiding places and into the open, where they ramble in search of mates.
21.
@PJ: All he has to do is flip Pennsylvania and Michigan.
22.
@bbleh: That and the vintage convertibles.
23.
A fourth Russian general has reportedly been killed in the war in Ukraine, dealing the Kremlin yet another blow to the top ranks of its armed forces.
Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev was killed on Tuesday during a battle in Mariupol, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who posted a graphic photo on social media purportedly of the dead general.
These high value targets being canceled can only only mean Carrie Mathison is on the ground.
24.
God, that’s beautiful…(sniff)
25.
@different-church-lady: (finding relevant music vids is left as an exercise for the reader)
26.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Russian Major Generals have shorter lifespans than Al Quaeda Number 3 men….
27.
I blame leaded gasoline.
28.
@E.: I know. The Gulag will be opening up the coming weeks. Yesterday people asked for books to understand Russia. You can do worse than read Solzhenitsyn.
29.
@Baud: Bari Weiss offers Putin a tenure track position at University of Austin?
30.
I feel like you’re normalizing Trump. //
31.
The Donald Trump Chair in the Poly Sci department.
32.
Putin railing against russians living overseas in “mansions” eating “foie gras” selling out the motherland to party with the “higher caste” sounds like he’s freaking out over complaints he’s receiving from oligarchs.
33.
@PJ:
No way can he stay in any sort of office. This will just happen all over again.
-
34.
@Sure Lurkalot: Peter Thiel has promised to endow for him the Chair of Government, Foreign Relations, and Nuclear and Chemical Weapon Assassinations.
-
36.
@different-church-lady: apparently Russians tend to think in conspiracy theory, which made it easy to lead our kooks off the deeper end, but they weren’t faking it and maybe even brought back some of our stupider crackpot ideas. Both sides are infected.
37.
@dmsilev: If Putin thinks Trump is backstabbing him it will not go well for the Mango Mussolini.
I would love to see an ‘accidental’ release of Putrid’s files on Drumpf. I’m sure Putin would never resort to violent means of revenge
38.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: I think it’s setting the ground for ‘we lost in Ukraine because of disloyal Russians’. Yeah, he’s going full fash. The invasions will resume once the dissidents have been purged.
39.
I don’t understand why some cartoons show Putin as slim. He is a moon-faced, thick little goblin.
40.
@PJ: Peter Thiel left his job with Facebook to spend more time with his fascism.
41.
Music vids? Vintage cars?
Here y'are.
Music vids? Vintage cars?
Here y’are.
42.
I wonder what the succession plan is if he should pop a brain aneurysm.
What are the odds that Queen Elizabeth survives him?
43.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Dude has a billion dollar house and he’s making THAT noise?
44.
The Butter Goblin?
45.
@bbleh: They have faster lanes with one of those baskets, but did you ever try to hit one of those little baskets from the top of a tank?
Convoy gets hung up for hours as people search through the snow for the coins that missed.
46.
@Dangerman: Donald Trump is the ultimate man of the people, don’t you know.
47.
Also, to hell with unity. Dems need to tie this Russian shitshow around the Republican Party’s neck and strangle it to death.
Trump’s cozy, off-the-record meeting with Putin. All those Russian wise guys hanging around Trump and Rudy G. That Fourth of July trip to Moscow by a contingent of Republican office-holders. Russian influence in the NRA. Withholding Military aid to Ukraine for political leverage. Etc., etc.
Screw unity.
48.
If I am assessing the situation correctly (FWIW), then we are going to see dramatic results in a very short time.
The Russians are out of smart ordinance, they stated so themselves in the missile-silo-retreat where Putin and the siloviki spoke about not having enough missiles and that manufacturing would take 3-6 months (if they get the raw materials, something which is in question now).
The Russians are stuck in the mud, without supplies, morale is shit. They have Chechens shooting deserters. Urban combat is a pipe dream as they don’t have enough troops to conquer any of the large cities.
They are very successful in rolling over villages and small towns in the South and East because their supply lines are short and villages are hard to defend, unlike a dense urban environment.
They are currently bombing the shit out of several cities, besieging them as the Serbs did in Croatia and Bosnia or the Russians in Grozny and Aleppo. Once everyone in the city is dead from shelling, freezing, thirst, hunger, and disease, the Russians will march in and execute everyone and declare victory.
Here is the problem for the Russians:
US High Tech Weaponry. Those Switchblade drones, of which we are officially shipping one hundred, are super nasty for artillery. You sneak up on the fuckers, let the drone loose, the drone makes a beeline to the ammo dumps. KABLOOWEY! If you think it will be only a hundred of those drones I have a bridge to sell you.
I believe we’ll see a significant decrease in Russian artillery capability real soon. There will be a lot of dead Russian and Chechen officers and generals and support staff for the same reason. Soon thereafter we will see counteroffensives which will be surprising and astonishing in their velocity. It is likely that Ukrainian forces will gain a myth of Blitzkrieg capabilities. The reason I believe that is because Croatia pulled off the same thing under similar circumstances.
49.
@Martin:
liquidate the Kulaks, restore order
50.
@WaterGirl: Pretty sure “paranoid ramblings” is the only language he speaks now
51.
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I’d try to do some lyrics for “I Am The Vova Model Of A Russian Major General,” but TBH I don’t remember my G&S well enough for a parody.
52.
I hope you are correct on all fronts.
-
53.
@West of the Rockies: Putin’s face used to be a lot thinner and it seems odd how much broader it is now at brow and cheeks. The rest of him used to be slimmer as well, but it isn’t odd to put on a few pounds over the years. The facial changes … I don’t know. Looks like the guy hasn’t been living right to me.
54.
@Kalakal: The phrase “root for injuries” comes to mind.
55.
@Sebastian:Those long stalled convoys are within a hairs breadth of converting into pre-assembled lines of POWS. They’ve been stuck and on minimal supplies for at least a week while being whittled down by constant harrassment. Their morale must be non existant
56.
@HumboldtBlue: I tip my hat
57.
@Cameron: Paging Subaru Diane! Subaru Diane to the white courtesy phone, please.
58.
@White & Gold Purgatorian: My dear wife, a pharmacist, looks at him and says “prednisone.”
59.
@Sebastian: the Brits are sending their version of the switchblades, and Barry McCaffrey on MSNBC the other day said that France and Australia have some very impressive technology
60.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Is that your advice for Russia or the US? I’ve sorta been advocating that for the US for a while.
61.
@Gin & Tonic: Exactly!
62.
I’m here, what up?
63.
@SpaceUnit: you win this thread.
64.
Also, to hell with unity. Dems need to tie this Russian shitshow around the Republican Party’s neck and strangle it to death.
100%.
God, being a Trump Republican has got to be just humiliating. That complete moron, that used-car salesman, that game-show host… has completely shredded that last credibility you might have had. He tweeted about wanting a war criminal to be his best friend. The war criminal wanted him to be in office. He shook down the president of Ukraine, who has turned out to be a generational hero, for a cheap political favor. God. I can’t imagine how embarrassed I’d feel, for everyone to know that I had such terrible judgment.
65.
@Kalakal: From FTNYT, As Russian Troop Deaths Climb, Morale Becomes an Issue, Officials Say
Hell of an opening paragraph:
In 36 days of fighting on Iwo Jima during World War II, nearly 7,000 Marines were killed. Now, 20 days after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia invaded Ukraine, his military has already lost more soldiers, according to American intelligence estimates. The conservative side of the estimate, at more than 7,000 Russian troop deaths, is greater than the number of American troops killed over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
Pentagon officials say that a high, and rising, number of war dead can destroy the will to continue fighting. The result, they say, has shown up in intelligence reports that senior officials in the Biden administration read every day: One recent report focused on low morale among Russian troops and described soldiers just parking their vehicles and walking off into the woods.
The American officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, caution that their numbers of Russian troop deaths are inexact, compiled through analysis of the news media, Ukrainian figures (which tend to be high, with the latest at 13,500), Russian figures (which tend to be low, with the latest at 498), satellite imagery and careful perusal of video images of Russian tanks and troops that come under fire.
66.
@Gin & Tonic: I figured it was some kind of steroid. That doesn’t narrow down what might be ailing him, though: steroids are magical drugs that work well against all sorts of things… as long as you don’t mind your face puffing up and your bones melting.
67.
@Splitting Image: Had not thought of them in 30 years.
68.
I just watched the subtitled speech by Putin and it reads to me like he’s declaring war on the oligarchy, preparing to blame those with a villa in Miami, etc. for Russia’s impending failure in his war. Maybe also a shot across the bow should any of them be considering arranging a little accident …
69.
If I am assessing the situation correctly (FWIW), then we are going to see dramatic results in a very short time.
I think that “Slowly, then very suddenly” is baked into the pie at this point. The only variables are how long it will be before we hit the “Suddenly” stage and how many people are killed before that happens.
I go back and forth between optimism and pessimism on this.
70.
@SpaceUnit: That Fourth of July trip to Moscow by a contingent of Republican office-holders.
How in THE FUCK did this not end up being made into a bigger deal? Just the optics alone (on the 4th of July?!??!! Nothing going on stateside? With constituents?)
71.
I never won a thread before. Hooray for me!
I’ll take my winnings in cash, please.
72.
@Sebastian: And blowing up ammo is a good way to put artillery of commission. You don’t have to destroy the guns, just deny them the ability to shoot.
73.
@Sebastian: I’ve been wondering about those Russian generals that have been killed. Were they taken out by snipers, who presumably after they got their shot in got the hell out of dodge? Or were they taken out by drones or missiles, with presumably some of their staff as additional casualties? The latter makes it harder to keep the whole division running.
74.
@White & Gold Purgatorian: If he’s been on steroids for any reason, that could explain the moon-face. A friend who was being treated for cancer in the 1980s was put on steroids because the drugs were so hard on her, so that she could stand to eat. Now, I don’t know if that is a treatment that has been dropped since then, but someone mentioned today that Putin has cancer.
The shaking makes me think he’s got Parkinson’s.
75.
I believe I can help.
I am the very model of a modern Major-General
I’ve information vegetable, animal, and mineral
I know the kings of England, and I quote the fights historical
From Marathon to Waterloo, in order categorical
I’m very well acquainted, too, with matters
mathematical
I understand equations, both the simple and quadratical
About binomial theorem I’m teeming with a lot o’ news
With many cheerful facts about the square of the hypotenuse
With many cheerful facts about the square of the hypotenuse
With many cheerful facts about the square of the hypotenuse
With many cheerful facts about the square of the hypotepoteneuse
I’m very good at integral and differential calculus
I know the scientific names of beings animalculous
In short, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
I am the very model of a modern Major-General
In short, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
He is the very model of a modern Major-General
I know our mythic history, King Arthur’s and Sir Caradoc’s
I answer hard acrostics, I’ve a pretty taste for paradox
I quote in elegiacs all the crimes of Heliogabalus
In conics I can floor peculiarities parabolous
I can tell undoubted Raphaels from Gerard Dows and Zoffanies
I know the croaking chorus from the Frogs of
Aristophanes
Then I can hum a fugue of which I’ve heard the music’s din afore
And whistle all the airs from that infernal nonsense Pinafore
And whistle all the airs from that infernal nonsense Pinafore
And whistle all the airs from that infernal nonsense Pinafore
And whistle all the airs from that infernal nonsense Pinapinafore
Then I can write a washing bill in Babylonic cuneiform
And tell you ev’ry detail of Caractacus’s uniform
In short, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
I am the very model of a modern Major-General
In short, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
He is the very model of a modern Major-General
In fact, when I know what is meant by “mamelon” and “ravelin”
When I can tell at sight a Mauser rifle from a javelin
When such affairs as sorties and surprises I’m more wary at
And when I know precisely what is meant by
“Commissariat”
When I have learnt what progress has been made in modern gunnery
When I know more of tactics than a novice in a nunnery
In short, when I’ve a smattering of elemental strategy
You’ll say a better Major-General had never sat a gee
You’ll say a better Major-General had never sat a gee
You’ll say a better Major-General had never sat a gee
You’ll say a better Major-General had never sat a sat a gee
For my military knowledge, though I’m plucky and adventury
Has only been brought down to the beginning of the century
But still, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
I am the very model of a modern Major-General
But still, in matters vegetable, animal, and mineral
He is the very model of a modern Major-General
I love G&S parodies! Can’t wait to see yours!
76.
I know, right?
By election day every voter should see Putin as head of the Republican Party. Chuck Todd won’t like it but fuck him.
-
77.
That’s enough singing.
78.
@SpaceUnit: All prizes are payable in Russian cryptocurrency.
79.
@SiubhanDuinne: Thank you. I have my work cut out for me.
80.
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Plus, a clever Ukrainian psy-ops operation convinced enough Russians that a 5-kopeck coin was close enough to a dime to fool the machines, but not!
And then the toll-lady comes out, and oh boy …
81.
Never enough!
82.
One of the side effects of prednisone is reduced immunity. Might explain the huge table.
83.
@SiubhanDuinne: I knew you’d come through (sorry, was away for a bit reading this WSJ article about Russians getting their asses kicked in a small town in the south.)
Key graf:
“Everyone is united against the common enemy,” said Voznesensk’s 32-year-old mayor, Yevheni Velichko, a former real-estate developer turned wartime commander, who, like other local officials, moves around with a gun. “We are defending our own land. We are at home.”
84.
They are apparently impervious to shame.
85.
@SpaceUnit: For some reason, I keep thinking this would be the kind of jokes that Zelensky would say on late night TV or hosting Saturday Night Live.
86.
@opiejeanne: Well, he’s clearly not right. Steroids are used to treat a lot of conditions, but they generally are not a cure for anything, and as others have pointed out, the long term side effects are pretty bad. About 35 years ago one of our cats was very sick. The vet, who admitted not knowing the root cause of his illness, gave him steroids. He said this wouldn’t cure him, but would make him think he was better. And it seemed to, up until he suddenly died.
Edited to add: The cat died from sudden GI bleeding which, it turns out, is a not unusual side effect of prednisone.
87.
This is important to remember. The bomb on the theater in Mariupol, where women and children were hiding, was dropped not by Putin himself, but by an ordinary Russian. Ordinary Russian who knew that the order was criminal and still did it.#RussianWarCrimes— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 16, 2022
The word “children,” in Russian, was written in large white letters on the ground both in front of and behind the theater.
88.
@Gin & Tonic: hydrocortisone did it to me.
89.
@White & Gold Purgatorian: I thought Putin was attacking the oligarchs too.
Kamil Galeev had previously mentioned that Russian purges are sometimes driven by economic reversals. Instead of rightsizing, they purge.
90.
I earnestly believe that Democrats have the ability to be embarrassed and the ability to turn on their own (John Edwards, for instance).
I don’t think Republicans are built the same way. The biggest lot of them double, triple, quadruple down, deny, lie, sputter whataboutisms, and carry on the collective circle jerk.
91.
Russians don’t seem as eager about this invasion as Putin is.
92.
Way back in college in the late ’80s I was in Army ROTC and it was assumed that the next war we fought would be against the Russians.They emphasized that the best way to defeat the Russian army was to take out their officers. The thinking was that they did not prepare their soldiers to think creatively and adjust to circumstances as well as American soldiers, and the military culture did not reward soldiers who took initiative. They also did not cross train to the degree that we did. So if you take out their officers it weakened them, whereas with American troops if you take out an officer they simply adjust taking on the officer’s duties. Looks like the ukrainians were paying attention, but of course they would have been since they knew there was a high probability they would face the Russian army someday. I never actively served, but those lessons are coming back me to now.
93.
@Gin & Tonic: Absolutely. Putin may be directing traffic, but he’s not on the scene ordering these horrors. If Fortune smiles (which it usually doesn’t), there will be a very full docket in the Hague for years to come.
94.
You know, Zelensky hosting SNL would be seriously awesome. Great idea.
Let’s all hope he gets the chance.
95.
@Sebastian: I hope you’re right about the artillery.
By the way, I owe you thanks for the link to saintjavelin.com.
96.
@Calouste: The Russian airborne general killed by a sniper deserved it just because of his silly fur hat.
97.
The word “children,” in Russian, was written in large white letters on the ground both in front of and behind the theater.
This was pointed out on the evening news. Unconscionable. And the “poor targeting ability” excuse for hitting all these civilian targets is just not credible day after day. It is deliberate murder and Biden was right to call Putin a war criminal. His reputation can never be cleansed of this blood.
98.
@Gin & Tonic: I’ll bet she’s right. Moon face is the classic symptom of long term prednisone use. One of the common conditions people are put on it for is Irritable Bowel Disease.
Irritatable Bowel is a good description of Putin
99.
you are welcome. My shirts and hoodie arrived yesterday
100.
OT.
Noting the death at just shy of 85 of Bernie Nussbaum (WaPo link – NYT link). Senior counsel to the House Judiciary Committee investigating Watergate, later brought back from private practice to be White House counsel for Clinton.
Knew him personally, not professionally. One tough cookie. Controversial but never less than meticulous and honorable.
101.
@E.: why it almost sounds familiar, from a domestic perspective, doesn’t it?
This country needs a primer in Fascism 101, stat.
102.
Yeah, the rag tag Russian army will get a lesson in 21st century warfare. This is like line infantry vs tanks.
103.
@Kalakal:I would love to see an ‘accidental’ release of Putrid’s files on Drumpf.
I can see the next speech including a line or three about having previously owned an American president*. I’m here for that ;)
104.
Same here to be honest. Talking about the back and forth. Something’s gotta give and give soon.
105.
to hell with unity. Dems need to tie this Russian shitshow around the Republican Party’s neck and strangle it to death.
Trump’s cozy, off-the-record meeting with Putin. All those Russian wise guys hanging around Trump and Rudy G. That Fourth of July trip to Moscow by a contingent of Republican office-holders. Russian influence in the NRA. Withholding Military aid to Ukraine for political leverage. Etc., etc.
Screw unity.
I am seriously, SERIOUSLY, hoping that this is in the cards. Every GOP Senator who voted to acquit trumpov the first time, when he tried to extort Zelenskyy’s support for fabricated anti-Biden investigations in exchange for taxpayer-paid-for and Congress-approved defensive weaponry? STFU. Beat them absolutely to electoral death with it.
106.
Report from Mom (who attended the funeral today) that she ended up seated next to, of all people, George Conway.
107.
Texas, “In Demand.”
108.
July 4th Cult?
July 4th Conspiracy?
July 4th Cabal?
Help me out here…
109.
They should have planned ahead and gotten
E-ZPassMotherland Z-Pass.
110.
@NotMax: huh… does that put you within six degrees of separation from The Beast itself?
You, Mother NotMax, Conway, his awful wife…
111.
I’d much prefer Kevin Bacon.
;)
(Whackaloon wifey was not there, AFAIK.)
112.
@NotMax: Wow. There were several tributes to him in the tiny obituaries in the NYT today.
113.
@NotMax: I first read that as George Clooney! Hence my “wow.” George Conway, not so much.
114.
If only…
:)
115.
In 2018 a group of eight Republican senators and congressional reps inexplicably flew to Russia on July 4th, hoping to meet with Putin in Moscow. They were unable to meet with the Russian president (supposedly) but spent a good deal of time posing for photographs with other top Russian officials. They were:
Richard Shelby – AL
Steve Daines – MT
John Hoeven – ND
John Kennedy – LA
Jerry Moran – KS
John Thune – SD
Ron Johnson – WS
Kay Granger – TX
Draw what conclusions you will. Our corporate media mostly yawned. My own guess is that they were groveling for Kremlin support and favor, auditioning to be the next Trump.
116.
@Gin & Tonic: Yep…steroids will do that to you especially over a long term…
117.
@burnspbesq:
I wonder what the succession plan is if he should pop a brain aneurysm.
“Heart attack” is more traditional in Russia.
(The US uses insanity. It is said. :-)
Oh, that was a question. No clue. Whoever it would be could make a big political career of cleaning house, though. A botched war that seriously damages Russia might focus them on internal Russian cleanup.
118.
@White & Gold Purgatorian: Oh God, poor kitty.
I finished up a 5 day prescription of Prednisone last week for temporal arteritis, and inflamed artery in my temple. 5 days was brutal for my blood sugar levels, so the doc had me take metformin for a couple of days, which got my blood sugar under control and made me terribly sick.
I hope I never have to take that stuff again.
119.
Have told it before here: the tale of the anonymous lady and Watergate.
Bernie was dispatched to NYC by the committee to retrieve relevant financial records. Which were on reels of computer tape.
On returning to the airport later that same night, discovered the luggage they’d been packed in (presumably by the bank) was too large to be accepted as carry on, and he wasn’t about to let the data out of his sight for so much as one second.
Airport shops closed; what to do, what to do?
Bernie spotted a bag lady and asked if she’d be willing to sell him one of her bags. Slipped her some bills (and, IIRC, the bank’s valise), manged to stuff the computer reels into the shopping bag and carried it onto the plane.
120.
@NotMax: I missed that story when you told it before, so I’m glad you posted it here. Great story.
121.
@SiubhanDuinne: I assume you’re familiar with “The Wargame Dealers’ Song” from the musical Mik Ado About Nothing or, Back to Rivets by Sue Anderson and Mark M. Keller. If not, see
http://www.isfdb.org/cgi-bin/title.cgi?935556
or
http://data.nesfa.org/press/Books/KellerAnderson.html
Unfortunately, can’t dredge up enuf of lyrics from memory to be helpful. Sorry
