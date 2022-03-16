While we wait, here’s a 10-minute late-night address by President Zelenskyy on March 12. If you have already watched it, it’s worth watching again.

Zelensky’ late-night address: Day 17 of the war is over. “The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They rely only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, of which they have a lot.” pic.twitter.com/N0DoBPyVmZ

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 13, 2022