“Your best camera is the camera you have with you.”

A couple of years ago, I was out walking my girls just before sunset and I spotted an incredible sight, a double rainbow arching across the eastern sky. I didn’t have my camera with me, but did have my phone and captured the rainbow. Sure it would have been better to head back to the house and get my camera out, but by then the rainbow would have disappeared(it did). While I carry my camera with me a lot, I can’t take it everywhere.

Madame and my cellphones were getting a bit long in the tooth(her’s was the Galaxy S8 and mine the Note8), with really reduced battery life and no security updates; so we decided to get Samsung’s newest offering, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Of course, I was drawn to the improved cameras on the phone, especially compared to the 4 year old Note8. Where the Note8 had 12 megapixel wide and 2x telephoto cameras, the S22 Ultra has a super-wide 12mp, a 108mp primary camera, a 10mp 3x telephoto camera and a 10mp 10x super-telephoto camera. These cameras also don’t work by themselves for each shot they work in concert with data from each sensor playing a role in producing the final shots via the phone’s software.

I’ve had the phone for 2 weeks and have taken it out for several shoots to test it out, I’m quite impressed with what it can do. I’ve shot handheld as well as with a tripod for some night shots. In addition ot the camera app that ships with the phone, you can download another app that produces 16-bit RAW images that can be processed in Lightroom allowing for really good control of the highlights and shadow recovery.