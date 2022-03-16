White House to Congress: Now's not the time to cut Covid surveillance/control funding. By @rachelcohrs & @DrewQJoseph. https://t.co/kYKvvrLuIb — Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) March 15, 2022





Senate Republicans held firm in their reluctance to approve roughly $15 billion in new coronavirus aid, even as the White House warned anew that congressional inaction threatened to imperil the country’s ability to deliver tests, therapeutics and vaccines. https://t.co/fgbTEgp1rw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 15, 2022

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Tuesday filed an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older. https://t.co/HOerkM15IM — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 16, 2022

U.S. Senate votes to overturn transit mask mandate; Biden vows veto https://t.co/PSoDGUjNBp pic.twitter.com/lW11jwT8lT — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

57-40, the Senate votes to approve resolution to overturn travel mask mandates. Dems who voted YES

Bennet (up for re-elect)

Cortez Masto (up for re-elect)

Hassan (up for re-elect)

Kelly (up for re-elect)

Manchin

Rosen

Sinema

Tester Romney voted NO — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 15, 2022

BREAKING: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test, according to The White House.https://t.co/D3TtzC98u2 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2022

China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on March. 15, posting over a thousand for a fourth consecutive day, with most new infections still concentrated in the northeast, official data showed on Wednesday. https://t.co/KiHMMWFlmr — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 16, 2022

China Correspondent BBC:

I should add that there are also smaller towns and counties also on #Covid lock down around #China. They are in addition to the lockdown locations listed above. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) March 15, 2022

Update Wednesday: #Shanghai appears to be locking down housing compounds one at a time for mass #Covid testing: two tests in 48 hours. If negative just monitor heath for 12 days. If positive cases are detected: it’s one week strict lockdown there then one week monitoring. #China — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) March 16, 2022

My husband always says: "The Covid Zero countries gambled and won — but one of them forgot to collect their prize." (The gamble: that good vaccines would become available fast, and they'd vax their people before a disastrous epidemic ripped through. The prize: The vaccines.) — Jody Lanard MD (@EIDGeek) March 15, 2022

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020. https://t.co/wIuMBZoxM2 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 16, 2022

Half of Hong Kong's 7.4M population has already caught Covid & 26,908 new cases were reported Monday along w/ 249 deaths. Cases are being driven by #omicron's subvariant, BA.2, a more infectious sibling than the original, which swept across the US https://t.co/tnMLha8gfq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2022

Hong Kong sets up 6 more designated Covid-19 clinics for mild cases; new reservation hotline for high-risk patients https://t.co/Ikm7YkJQrs pic.twitter.com/0qMYrXTVfI — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) March 15, 2022

S.Korea reports record 400,741 new daily COVID cases – KDCA https://t.co/kOQS4HMdSp pic.twitter.com/TBfzcnMBUa — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

Relative to Hong Kong, it's death rate is very low. Boosters more than double. Great coverage of age 60+ No Sinovac vaccines.

BTW Hong Kong's booster 30% rate now exceeds the US (29%) pic.twitter.com/6yWCRc4rvB — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 16, 2022

Japan set to remove most COVID restrictions as new infections ebb https://t.co/nxDnOwnmUK pic.twitter.com/mO98iTSZX1 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

Pandemic sends 4.7 mln more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia – ADB https://t.co/jEORfmKbwK pic.twitter.com/RdPRBEomGF — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

New Zealand PM Ardern announces border reopening earlier than previously signalled https://t.co/R8PjwONzsg pic.twitter.com/RIxf0t2p0i — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

Hospital workers in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, find themselves on two frontlines: battling COVID-19 in intensive care units as war rages outside. https://t.co/LU40LUfYEH — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2022

Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. https://t.co/Zj6Zx5aXW0 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 15, 2022

The Netherlands is dropping its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on March 23 despite a recent rise in infections as the nation learns to live with the coronavirus. https://t.co/ru1mWbN91V — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 15, 2022

Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall https://t.co/F9L10Q15Mh pic.twitter.com/rjpvBjezmx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

Omicron sub-variant makes up 23.1% of COVID variants in U.S. – CDC https://t.co/B11kKLYSXL pic.twitter.com/PHU87NS9op — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

🆕 @CDCMMWR

Hospitalizations during the Omicron wave for children less than age 5 were 5-fold higher than with Delta or any other time in the US pandemichttps://t.co/AZcOZgRPXO pic.twitter.com/I9SILUk1cu — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 15, 2022

Small airways disease in the lungs persists in #LongCovid patients. The abnormalities in distal airways have been found months after infection, and even in those who had mild cases. Problem captured in chest CT scans https://t.co/bpiFzH7nHD pic.twitter.com/5Ubjb480mD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 16, 2022

The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus. https://t.co/BNXncTjZ7C — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2022

Wastewater doesn't lie: U.S. sewer data reveal a new bump in #coronavirus prevalence after a lull. Data from wastewater can spot a rise in infections before they show up through positive tests. Poop tells the truth https://t.co/ARtXT7XCKd pic.twitter.com/213XDLC7sX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2022

