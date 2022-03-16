This is up late tonight, but it’s been a long day and I had to reconfigure this post after the Blogfather asked us not to post more than a couple of tweets. But it will give you something to come back to after reading Adam’s nightly post, which is coming right up. Enjoy!

This one was all over the news here and it will just melt your heart. (And thanks Steeplejack for also sending it me):

Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. pic.twitter.com/c9iyGJhuAx — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 11, 2022

Remember the kid’s Pep Talk hotline from this weekend? Frosty sent me the entire story of how it came to be and you can read it here.

Finally, my comfort show for the last few years has been The Repair Shop – talented people doing good deeds, preserving precious memories for people who really need them. Netflix had it streaming for a while, now Discovery is running episodes and they can be streamed on Discovery+. Also plenty of clips on Youtube, like this one that had me reaching for the tissues:

That’s it for tonight! I don’t have any pet stuff for you, I’ll make it up to you later this week.

Thanks for sending me the kindness posts, keep ’em coming.