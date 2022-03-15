Mariupol.

We have to save Mariupol.

We have to save people in Mariupol.

They have no time for talks,

bureaucracy or political ping pong.

Russia kills, bombs & shells them. They are dying. In pain. In basements. Scared. They need our help *now*. They need #ProtectUАSky @avalaina pic.twitter.com/BPemawAVDW — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) March 15, 2022

Let’s start with NATO. As AL noted earlier, President Biden is heading to Europe next week for an emergency meeting of the leaders of the NATO member states. I expect that this meeting is going to be tense. The reason for that is that pressure is building in the NATO states in Europe, as well as here at home, for NATO to do more. The Baltic states and Poland have been banging the drum about what Putin was really on about and up to for eight years and the rest of the EU, NATO, and the US both before and after Trump basically told them they were overreacting and paranoid because of their history with the Soviet Union. The Baltic states and Poland were right, the rest of the EU, NATO, and the US were wrong. The pressure is now building to do more before the humanitarian crisis turns into what it is intended to be: genocide. Poland has upped the ante:

#UPDATE Poland calls for a NATO peace mission "protected by armed forces" to help Ukraine "This cannot be an unarmed mission," Vice Premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski says during a visit to Kyiv "It must seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid to Ukraine"https://t.co/Ka1T8abQIX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 16, 2022

President Zelenskyy had this to say about NATO earlier today:

⚡️ Zelensky believes Ukraine will not enter NATO despite 'open door' policy. “For years, we heard about open doors, but we understand that we cannot enter,” Zelensky told representatives of the Joint Expeditionary Force. He added that Ukraine needs “new formats of cooperation.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Josh Marshall, the owner and publisher of TPM, seems to think this is some sort of strategic communication in support of a negotiating strategy that Zelenskyy has decided on in order to give Putin an out to end the war:

He's said things similar in the last few days. Seems key as way to move toward non-NATO membership as part of some potential deal, or at least laying the groundwork for the offer. https://t.co/xZ995SzsIX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 15, 2022

I’m not so sure. Cole called me over the weekend to chat about what is going on in Ukraine. One of the things I said on the call was that when this is over, provided Ukraine survives, I did not see them joining NATO. Not because NATO wouldn’t let them, but because if Ukraine can defeat Russia without NATO doing any more that it is, which is about the least it could do and still be doing something, then why would Ukraine need to join NATO. NATO would not have defeated Putin’s aggression and Russia’s military. Ukraine would have. This would also give Ukraine a 1 to 0 advantage in defeating the Russians over the US by itself, as well as NATO as a whole. I think this statement by President Zelenskyy today is simply a recognition of this reality. I also think that Marshall makes an incorrect assumption: that President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainians wish to give Putin a face saving way out. If this war ends with Ukraine defeating Russia and Putin still gets the prize that Ukraine won’t join NATO, then Putin still wins. This isn’t a negotiation over a trade agreement, we’re not trying to get to the best acceptable negotiated alternative (BATNA). This is a war. The purpose of war is for one side to inflict more pain on its opponent than its opponent can absorb and tolerate. As a result the opponent seeks terms to end the conflict or is utterly defeated. While the Ukrainians have not won this war yet, the Russians certainly aren’t winning. Trying to give Putin a face saving way out isn’t a way to victory. It is a way to once again demonstrate that if he just keeps escalating and being aggressive, then he’ll get what he wants. Which will, just like it did in Georgia in 2008, in Syria, and in eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014, encourage Putin to repeat this whole cycle. I simply don’t think that’s what President Zelenskyy is doing here.

One of the main reasons that I don’t think that is what is going on with President Zelenskyy’s statement regarding NATO is that I’ve been tracking the amount of absolute astonishment, frustration, anger, and hostility towards the US and NATO from Ukrainians who are fighting and trying to survive the Russian reinvasion. I’ve seen poems. I’ve seen tweets. I’ve seen screengrabs of letters and statements. There is art like I embedded at the top of this post. There are the op-eds I’ve highlighted and quoted from. The Ukrainians may be grateful that we and our NATO and non-NATO allies are sending a lot of humanitarian and military aid, that we’ve imposed far tougher sanctions and economic measures than anyone expected we’d be able to, but that doesn’t change their reality: they are begging for our help while they go out every day to fight the Russians and we seem to be too afraid to stand side by side with them in that fight. All while patting ourselves on the back for our restraint.

When this is all over, if Ukraine defeats Russia, some serious questions are going to be asked of the US’s leadership and NATO’s reason for being. My take on President Zelenskyy’s tweet is that it is the first of many of those types of questions coming.

Ambassador Ivo Daalder, the US’s former ambassador to NATO, gets right to the core of the tension between the politics of the problem and effective policy and strategy to deal with it that President Biden and his allies in NATO have to deal with:

Are we over exaggerating what Putin is willing to do if NATO imposes a No Fly Zone? “We may be, but then we may not be,” says @IvoHDaalder “That’s part of the problem.” pic.twitter.com/mQHKHPD2oG — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) March 15, 2022

I just want to take a moment and make one further point here, which is that the best strategic reason for the US and NATO to stay out of things is the one that Tom Nichols keeps articulating. Which is that if NATO does get involved it gives Putin an out. Nichols posits that if the US and NATO get directly involved Putin goes from being an aggressor and invader who is losing to suddenly being the leader of Russia defending it against the perfidious attacks of the US and NATO. I think Nichols has a very good point here. I do not agree with his argument because I think it ignores the fact of just how thorough a job Putin has done in propagandizing the Russian citizenry over the past 20 years. Slava Malamud gets right to the heart of it:

For 2 decades they've been conditioned to idolize the World War II victory and expect a repeat. For 2 decades they were injected with fury and a thirst for revenge upon the West for denying them their empire. It can't be stopped now. This generation knows nothing by pure fascism. https://t.co/gfp8TIvxp4 — Slava Malamud 🇺🇦 (@SlavaMalamud) March 15, 2022

We either conveniently forget or do not know that during the Soviet Union the history of World War II was written in a very uniquely Soviet way. The NAZIs real target and victims were not the Jews, but the Soviets. The Jews actually helped the NAZIs. And the Soviet Union are the real heroes of World War II who defeated the NAZIs with a bit of help from the US and the other allies. While I have no idea how much post Soviet Russian history or history curriculum were revised to be more in line with what actually happened, this alternate and inaccurate history of World War II is one of the key components of Putin’s grievances against the US and Europe and part of the victim narrative he’s created for Russia. This victim narrative includes that the US and NATO are now attacking and victimizing Russia the way the NAZIs did in World War II. This was a major theme of Putin’s speech three weeks ago kicking off the reinvasion, a major theme of the long revisionist history that he published last year, and a theme that he has returned to time and time again since he first used it at the Munich Security Conference in 2007. As a result, I’m not sure that Tom Nichol’s argument, as logically accurate as it is, is really operable here.

Not every Russian has been taken in by Putin’s propaganda, but those who haven’t aren’t the majority and they don’t have the power to force change.

One final point regarding NATO. As a result of NATO’s unwillingness to assume any risk based response so far, I expect we’ll not only see a full on arms race in Europe once this is over, but widespread nuclear weapons proliferation. Frankly, if I was Ukraine I’d be working on getting as many nukes as possible right now so that I could get them mounted and pointed at Moscow and then hold a press conference showing them off. No threats, no statements other than “look at we we have here.” Because the real lesson learned from all this is that if you have a bunch of nukes, then you get to do whatever you want. That having nukes makes the nation-state with the largest and most powerful military in the history of militaries afraid to do anything, as will the world’s supposed greatest military alliance in history. If I’m the Baltic states, as well as Poland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden I’m also starting a nuclear weapons program right away. Same thing goes for Taiwan.

Now we wait to see what comes out of next week’s meeting of NATO’s leaders.

As well as in the cities of Kyiv, Izyum, Kremenchuk, Bila Tserkva, Nikopol, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Izmail, Odesa, Poltava, and the Kryve Ozero area. CNN reports that according to their team on the ground, loud explosions were heard in Kyiv's suburbs. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022

If this British intelligent estimate is correct, this is exceedingly good news!

"Russia is redeploying forces from as far afield as its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia. It is also increasingly seeking to exploit irregular sources such as Private Military Companies, Syrian and other mercenaries." – UK defense attaché to the US embassy — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) March 15, 2022

Early today, the senior Russian subject matter expert at the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA – think RAND, but for the Navy), posted this:

Just looking at where Russian ground forces are, which is not substantially past Mykolaiv, I'm skeptical any landing off of Odesa would work out. Not much they can link up with. https://t.co/kHpxGvkrIP — Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) March 15, 2022

Five hours later:

⚡️Russian warships shelled Ukrainian coast in Odesa Oblast on March 15, leaving 2 people injured, according to Odesa authorities. Satellite images showed 14 ships of the Russian fleet sailing towards the city of Odesa, among them a 120-meter landing ship Pyotr Morgunov. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Ooopsie!

I’m really posting this to remind everyone, and this applies to me too, that all of us are working with imperfect information right now. So even those of us how do this work professionally, like Dr. Kofman and myself, are giving our best estimates based on our professional expertise and experience. We’re not privy to either Ukraine’s or Russia’s campaign plans and everyone writing blog posts or tweeting about this, even if we are professionals with high level clearances, are NOT read on to any of this stuff because if we were we wouldn’t be writing nightly updates or tweeting about it!

General Burkhard, the Chief of the Defense Staff in France, has made this assessment of the war in Ukraine (I’m using Google translate as my French is no longer very good, though I’ve cleaned it up a bit; let’s be honest, I’m having trouble with English most nights…):

DECRYPTION – For the Chief of the Defense Staff (CEMA), the quick victory hoped for by Vladimir Putin will nevertheless not take place. The observations of General Burkhard wants to be clear on the continuation of the conflict. In a letter addressed to the general officers dated March 9, the Chief of the Defense Staff delivers “a brief assessment of the situation on the war in Ukraine”. “With regard to the sequence of events, I consider that despite the remarkable resistance they are showing, the Ukrainian forces, faced with the difficulty of holding a stretched position, without operative reserve, could experience a sudden collapse”, he writes. The proliferation of fronts is also exhausting the Ukrainian army, and its chain of command is under severe strain. “Civil – or territorial – defense will not end for all that, especially in besieged localities”, adds the general, however, announcing the inevitable shift of the war to guerrilla warfare.

Babel's Telegram channel informs that according to their sources at 🇺🇦 President Office the stalling of the convoy is related to the safety issues, and it will reach Zaporizhzhia in several hours.

Let's hope it's true. We continue monitoring the situation.https://t.co/dQDrYxRF8V pic.twitter.com/Ha0Zk48CCz — Oksana Pokalchuk (@OPokalchuk) March 15, 2022

An update from Marianna's relatives: her husband called them to say that she and her baby were fine, but they were struggling to get food and water in Mariupol. The city is under Russian siege.Few thousands of people allowed to evacuate yesterday and today, but no supplies let in https://t.co/Q2PzFCAAfu — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 15, 2022

Finally some good news. This morning a humanitarian corridor was opened from Mariupol. As of 14:00, 2,000 cars have left and further 2,000 are waiting to leave the city from Mariupol via Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak to the non occupied Zaporizhzhia. https://t.co/zYORyNth2y — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 15, 2022

After the good news that some 2 to 4 thousand cars have left or are leaving the besieged city of Mariupol, comes the sobering news that no humanitarian convoy is reaching the city. The trucks with tons of aid are unable to leave the city of Berdyansk.https://t.co/HvOGGTl90e — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 15, 2022

⚡️Donetsk Oblast Governor: Russia takes patients, medical staff hostage in Mariupol. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says Russian troops entered a hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol. “Russians drove 400 people from neighbouring houses to the hospital and they can’t leave,” he said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Shocking news from Mariupol's main trauma hospital (Nr. 2). Eyewitnesses told the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIPL) that Russian forces seized the hospital and took staff and patients hostage. Russians are shooting FROM the hospital and shooting at those trying to leave. pic.twitter.com/fid8yPNjGs — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 15, 2022

Izium:

⚡️Local authorities cry for help in Izium. Deputy mayor Volodymyr Matsokin said that residents were left without electricity, water, and food. According to local deputy Max Strel, Russians have been blocking humanitarian aid delivery and civilian evacuation for the last 3 days. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Hostomel:

⚡️Russian forces shoot at evacuating civilians in Hostomel. According to National Police, the first 10 buses of evacuees safely left the town, when Russians opened fire on the next four buses. One woman was killed, two men injured as a result of attack. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

Your daily bayraktar!

Perhaps we’ll soon have a daily switchblade as well:

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with U.S.-made killer drones — cutting edge guided missiles that could accurately target Russian tanks and artillery positions from miles away, two Congressional officials briefed on the matter told NBC News. No decisions have been made, but the officials said the White House is mulling whether to equip Ukraine with explosive-laden “loitering missiles,” called Switchblades, as part of a new package of military aid President Biden is expected to discuss on Wednesday. There are two variants of the weapon, the Switchblade 300 and 600, that have been sold to U.S. Special Operations Command by manufacturer AeroVironment, based in suburban Washington, DC. The 300 is designed for pinpoint strikes on personnel, and the larger 600 is meant to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles. The Switchblades are essentially robotic smart bombs, equipped with cameras, a guidance system and explosives. They can be programmed to automatically strike a target miles away, and they can be steered around an objective until the time is right to strike. The company says the 600 can fly for 40 minutes and up to 50 miles. They are a single-use weapon, which is why they have been dubbed “kamikaze drones.” But they are orders of magnitude cheaper than the Hellfire missiles fired by U.S. Reaper drones. The 300 can cost as little as $6,000, by some estimates. Both weapons can be set up in minutes and launched from a tube. They fly much faster than the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones that Ukraine has been using to inflict damage on Russia, and presumably would be able to penetrate the spotty air defenses Russia is currently maintaining over its forces. If the Switchblade was given to Ukraine, it could result in the most significant use of the weapon in combat to date. The U.S. military used the Switchblade in combat under limited circumstances in Afghanistan and elsewhere but has not publicized that fact, sources familiar with the matter have told NBC News.

More at the link.

If you’re wondering, here’s the manufacturer’s demonstration sizzle reel video:

Here’s a thread of analysis by a professor of Economics at Mannheim University:

Why do #German politicians appeal to #Russia to end the war but then announce plans to subsidize Russian fuel? Some thoughts on how all of this fits together….. — Klaus Adam (@klaus_adam) March 15, 2022

German politicians do NOT think strategically about how they could change the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Not at all.

They lack the amibition, the imagination and the trust in their own foreign policy capabilities on the ground & believe they simply cannot affect the situation. But why so?

They operated under American protection for too long a period of time. Without American cover and leadership, they just do nothing abroad. Instead, they do what they have learned best over the past decades: catering to domestic audiences.

This sort of catering involves: – making appeals to #Russia which are useless on the ground but reach a domestic audience – applauding moral actions by others (Russian TV produces holding up a sign, etc.) – taking some of the “pain” off domestic voters by subsidizing fuel

I am not sure this will work so well this time round, as the failure of the ruling elites in Germany have become all too apparent. Yet, they largely continue doing what they used to do.

Germany was one of the last Western nations to ship arms to Ukraine. And there is no domestic discussion of further shipments. None! In particular, of shipments that could make a real difference on the ground.

The fact that this sort of non-existing foreign policy might imply that Ukraine could fall to Russia is not really an issue of concern for the ruling elites in Germany.

This outcome would simply not be considered to be their failure. Germany is not perceived domestically as being able to make a difference.

This possible outcome is also not concerning the political elites to much: the US just re-iterated its commitment to defend Nato. They feel safe.

And the fact that we might have a very different American president in a little bit over two years is perhaps someone else’s problem.

That’s the level of strategic thinking in Germany. Welcome to the biggest Eurozone economy!

Which, perhaps, explains this statement from President Zelenskyy:

President Zelensky says sanctions imposed on Russia not sufficient, calls for a trade embargo, ban on the use of Russian ports, disconnection of all Russian banks from SWIFT. He says the world didn't react strongly enough to Russian seizure of two nuclear power plants in Ukraine — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 15, 2022

The Israelis still can’t seem to get their act together!

Israel must immediately allow in all Ukrainians who want to enter, in accordance with the countries’ visa-free agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief-of-Staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday. “The recent decisions of the Israeli leadership aimed at restricting the admission of Ukrainians, to put it mildly, are surprising,” Yermak wrote on Facebook. “We consider the suspension of visa-free travel and the introduction of the system of electronic permits of the [Interior Ministry] to enter Israel to be an unfriendly step for the citizens of Ukraine, which needs to be corrected immediately.” Ukraine is considering canceling the visa-free agreement with Israel, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source arguing that Israel reneged on its side of the agreement. Yermak thanked Israel for its efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, but warned that Kyiv “will react harshly and promptly to any steps that harm the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. I will remind all our partners: Your peoples have long and clearly shown and said what you need to do. See and hear your constituents. They made their choice. They support Ukraine. They are with us. And you?” The remarks and report came after the Interior Ministry announced that Ukrainians visiting Israel would have to fill out a special form before entering the country. The form asks Ukrainians to declare whether they are arriving at the invitation of an Israeli citizen, and wait for a response from the Interior Ministry before entering Israel.

More at the link.

Finally, here’s an excellent piece of reporting on the additional things that LGBTQ Ukrainians are fighting for given Putin’s notorious homophobia and Russia’s terrible treatment of LGBTQ Russians:

Much, much more at the link!

And we’ll finish with this:

The Ukrainian Madonna.

By Vladyslav Shereshevsky of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/ZP7rjUl5dN — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 15, 2022

