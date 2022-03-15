On Sunday I posed a question.

Why does this war feel so different? Every war and every war possibility, starting with Vietnam, felt like a mistake. My reaction was always no, please, no more war mongering, get us out of that war, do not get us into this war. But this war isn’t about saber-rattling or oil or power for power’s sake. This war is the front on the war for democracy not autocracy. Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Does this war feel different for you?

I truly appreciated the many thoughtful replies.

There is so much gray area to nearly everything. Two sides to every story, and all that. But the war in Ukraine really is the mythical fight between good and evil. Light vs Darkness. Right vs. wrong.

A leader we can truly admire, who has more than met this impossible moment. A leader with heart and more bravery than I can fathom. The Ukrainian people have that, too.

Plus quite a bit of David and Goliath thrown in.

But for me it all comes back to heart and the righteousness of the cause. And a President who, in the midst of this war for survival of his country, can take the time to write this letter.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

President Zelensky has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior, an inspiration to anyone who values love of country over love of power.

I also want to highlight one of the great comments we have seen from Carlo Graziani over these past three weeks, this one in answer to the question I posed on Sunday.

Yes. No question. I believe that the reason we sense this war is different is that it’s the bookend that closes an era, whose opening bookend was the collapse of the Soviet Union. I wrote one of my posts about it at the tail end of a comment thread a couple of days ago – so I won’t rehash the whole thing here. The TL;DR is that there used to be an international architecture — amoral, but mindfully-constructed — for managing the Cold War, and when it became obsolete in 1991 it was not replaced by anything well-thought out. Rather, a smug elite “Davos Consensus” ruled, which one might capture in a phrase by “all that remains now is for the rest of the world to become as smart as we are, and everyone will get rich”. Everyone did not get rich. Instead, a series of economic, military, climate, epidemiological, and income/wealth inequality-driven instabilities created massive global popular anxiety, which was exploited by nationalist populist demagogues with no commitment to the Enlightenment project, (Milosevic, Orban, Berlusconi, Putin, Modi, Bolsonero, Le Pen, Farage, Trump, among others). The Davos Consensus never deigned to notice the growing challenge, and at the same time undermined the West’s understanding of what it stood for. “Freedom” was right-wing nutter discourse, embarrassing in polite company. We talked instead about the importance getting rich. By 2016, everything had turned to shit, and we could not understand how things could possibly have gone this apocalyptically badly. The anti-democratic challenge from the discontents of reason seemed unstoppable, at times. Fast forward to “I need ammunition, not a ride!” That would be Zelenskyy reminding us of our heritage. Of the fact that liberty is, in fact, more important than getting rich. Showing us what liberty really means, what it is worth, and what it costs. That was the turning point. That’s why this war is different. Even the damn Germans would now prefer liberty to getting rich. Zelenskyy turned the war in Ukraine into the antidote for the intellectual toxicity of the Davos Consensus. He reminded us of our duties to our freedoms, and that “freedom” is not, in fact, a dirty word, however badly idiot truckers may abuse it. Supporting this war is not “warmongering”. Rather, it signifies a return to the best version of our Western selves. We owe Ukrainians, and Zelenskyy in particular, more than we can ever repay them.

I will likely highlight more great comments from Carlo, and from Sebastian, over the next few weeks.