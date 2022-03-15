President Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies as Russia presses on with its invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/wvAoaCKzLw via @bpolitics @Jordanfabian @JenniferJJacobs — John Follain (@JohnFollain) March 15, 2022

White House having discussions about how to play most effective role in supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine, @PressSec says. Biden would welcome them to U.S. “Currently they can apply through the refugee process but we’re continuing to discuss what options may exist,” she says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 15, 2022

I’m looking forward to reading what Adam has to say about Marina Ovsyannikova tonight…

After going dark for nearly 24 hours, Marina Ovsyannikova has surfaced in court, where she's facing a misdemeanor charge for her protest on Channel One. Crucially, it's not under the new "fake news" law – so the most she can get is 10 days in jail.https://t.co/nFV7aPFaPQ — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 15, 2022

I can cover that *hands bailiff a roll of nickels* https://t.co/fV6Uium7s8 — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 15, 2022

I understand that the pre-recorded video is one charge but the in-studio protest is another, so this establishes first offense and subsequent charge makes her a repeat offender facing 15 years? — ⋋〳 ᵕ _ʖ ᵕ 〵⋌ (@sansmalarkey) March 15, 2022



