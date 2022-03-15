President Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies as Russia presses on with its invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/wvAoaCKzLw via @bpolitics @Jordanfabian @JenniferJJacobs
— John Follain (@JohnFollain) March 15, 2022
White House having discussions about how to play most effective role in supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine, @PressSec says. Biden would welcome them to U.S. “Currently they can apply through the refugee process but we’re continuing to discuss what options may exist,” she says.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 15, 2022
Lots of big names here for Biden’s bill signing, including @Sen_JoeManchin, @ChrisCoons, @RepBarbaraLee, @SenSchumer @WhipClyburn, @LeaderHoyer https://t.co/3KsdJOsk4i pic.twitter.com/W1yQnyVDkX
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 15, 2022
======
I’m looking forward to reading what Adam has to say about Marina Ovsyannikova tonight…
After going dark for nearly 24 hours, Marina Ovsyannikova has surfaced in court, where she's facing a misdemeanor charge for her protest on Channel One.
Crucially, it's not under the new "fake news" law – so the most she can get is 10 days in jail.https://t.co/nFV7aPFaPQ
— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 15, 2022
I can cover that *hands bailiff a roll of nickels* https://t.co/fV6Uium7s8
— zeddy (@Zeddary) March 15, 2022
I understand that the pre-recorded video is one charge but the in-studio protest is another, so this establishes first offense and subsequent charge makes her a repeat offender facing 15 years?
— ⋋〳 ᵕ _ʖ ᵕ 〵⋌ (@sansmalarkey) March 15, 2022
ETA:
Marina Ovsyannikova emerges from court, says she hasn't slept in two days, wasn't allowed to make any phone calls or see a lawyer. Says she's not surprised she just got a fine because she has two children. https://t.co/vmEwcMt8CI
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings