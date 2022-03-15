I took a break from the news, specifically the Ukraine War, because it is all so depressing and demoralizing and why are people so fucking awful all the time and you know the drill.

It occurred to me, what a luxury. The people of Ukraine sure wish they could take a break from the war, too. And so it is with most everything. If I want to take a break from basically anything, I can. All of the issues the Republicans and the world are pushing on people don’t impact me personally. Abortion, police brutality, the drug wars, racism, homophobia and on and on and on.

It’s gross, really. Even grosser when you realize that the people unaffected by the abuse the rest of the world have to deal with are the ones most behind inflicting that abuse- straight white men.