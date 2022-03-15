I am seeing complaints about slow site loading all over the place.

Please add your complaints here.

Please identify:

device: computer vs. tablet vs. phone

browser

browser version

front page vs. individual post

time of day

IF happening in threads: is it just in threads with tons of tweets or is it happening in all threads for you?

IF happening on the front page, does it help if you click to see comments right away?

This is complaints. Arguments is a few doors over.