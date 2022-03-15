On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Uncle Ebeneezer
Our contest prize included stays in two major Vietnamese cities. The first was Saigon/HCMC and the second was Da Nang. When a friend of ours who had visited Vietnam had allowed us to pick his brain about our trip he knew very little about Da Nang but highly recommended that we visit Hoi An and/or Hue which are both fairly close to Da Nang. So our main plan was to use our luxury hotel in Da Nang as a jumping off point to Hoi An. This was a great move on our part. The hotel that was part of our prize was SUPER fancy and not really our cup of tea. One visit to Hoi An and we quickly decided to ditch the beach-front hotel and get a cheap motel in Hoi An (next two posts). But here are the pictures.
While the Fusion Maia hotel was way too modern and fancy for our taste, it did have some cool pools and beachfront access. Unfortunately it was much too chilly for swimming.
Here is a reception lobby/room with some fancy lanterns.
I do love an infinity pool. Especially when they sit by the ocean.
This was our first view of the South Pacific Ocean. My Khe (aka China Beach) was made famous by American troops during the Vietnam War, who found it to be an excellent spot for surfing. It is a gorgeous beach, but in February it was too cold and the undertow too strong for us to jump in.
This would be a skim-boarding dream!!
Looking at the Pacific Ocean from the other side, was kind of neat for us California residents. I’m pretty sure I waved to California.
It must be nice to lay on one of these beach chairs during Summer.
Here is China Beach a couple days later as we drove back to the airport from Hoi An. A winter storm had come in and it had been raining all morning. Even when it’s raining, Vietnam is quite pretty. Perhaps some day we will give Da Nang proper more of a chance, but I doubt it. Just way too many other places (even just in Vietnam) we’d much rather explore.
