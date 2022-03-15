On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Uncle Ebeneezer

Our contest prize included stays in two major Vietnamese cities. The first was Saigon/HCMC and the second was Da Nang. When a friend of ours who had visited Vietnam had allowed us to pick his brain about our trip he knew very little about Da Nang but highly recommended that we visit Hoi An and/or Hue which are both fairly close to Da Nang. So our main plan was to use our luxury hotel in Da Nang as a jumping off point to Hoi An. This was a great move on our part. The hotel that was part of our prize was SUPER fancy and not really our cup of tea. One visit to Hoi An and we quickly decided to ditch the beach-front hotel and get a cheap motel in Hoi An (next two posts). But here are the pictures.