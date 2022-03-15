Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Importance of Being Elon

Late Night Open Thread: The Importance of Being Elon

Historians a hundred years from now — assuming there are any such — will be reduced to the ‘you hadda be there’ defense commonly used to explain the antics of lesser kings and the causes behind minor European wars. At least J.P. Morgan, during the first Gilded Age, made some genuine contributions supporting the arts and sciences…



A Lillie Langtry for our debased modern era?

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Calouste

      Elon Musk is just 100% concentrated asshole.

      I’ll never buy a Tesla as long as he is alive, but I’m also getting to the point where I’m starting to assume that Tesla owners are assholes themselves, because you can’t hear about all this shit and still buy these products with a good conscience, right?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      @Calouste: ​If my older brother is representative of the type: yes. Yes they are. They’re also fragile: I guess my Volkswagen dented his car up while mine had almost no damage. Piece of junk cars they are.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Morzer

      @Calouste:

      I’ve been told that technically Tesla isn’t very original or very good – which is exactly what I would expect from an Elon Muck project.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      burnspbesq

      I’ve owned two EVs. Neither has been a Tesla. Not interested in buying a car from a company that has finished dead last in the J.D. Power initial quality survey.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Yutsano: Sounds like Tesla drivers may develop a reputation like 21st-century equivalents of BMW drivers: the sort of person who maxes out the reading on the Top Gear Cock-O-Meter.

      And yeah, Musk is a jerk, but so was Henry Ford. Not to excuse Musk, just noting that it’s not exactly a new phenomenon.

      As for the cars themselves, they’re luxury cars and I’m not in a luxury-car buying bracket, so I’m not their target audience, but I hesitate to buy a car from a company whose head honcho apparently hasn’t heard the aphorism about how every safety regulation has a first draft written in blood…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cazador

      The best part of him challenging Putin to a fight; Why would the Ukrainian people choose him as their champion? The Mayor of their Capitol city is a former heavyweight boxer!!! His twin brother was the heavyweight champion of the world!!! Just because they based a movie character somewhat on you doesn’t make you an actual superhero. JFC.

      Teslas are basic. So are most of the people who drive them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      burnspbesq

      One wonders what Tesla Cultists believe about the origins of Elon University in Elon, North Carolina.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Amir Khalid

      @cazador:

      Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and his brother Vladimir have both been world heavyweight champion, as I recall. But you’re right, either would flatten Putin almost instantly in a bout of fisticuffs. Whereas I wouldn’t call less-than-fit 40-something Elon a dead cert to win.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Winston: Where? As far as I can tell the CDC has been downplaying predictive models and I can’t find any recent announcements of this type.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Winston:

      Instead of further sullying the Greek alphabet, perhaps the Covid variant namers could start identifying new strains by using names of obnoxious billionaires.

      “Scientists are tracking the emerging Musk variant.”

      “I feel like shit. Wonder if I’ve got the Thiel or the Zuckerberg.”

      “I heard they’re trying to develop a vaccine for Bezos-Gates.”

      Et cetera.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      Chris Hedges seems to have committed to the “Putin is a victim of NATO warmongers” camp. I guess I’m not surprised.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      just idiot stenography that stretches across the media horizon in every direction

      Excellent chapter title for a history of the twenty-first century, by one of Anne Laurie’s hypothetical future historians.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NobodySpecial

      I support Elon Musk taking a SpaceX rocket to his upcoming cage match in Putin’s private dacha. If they both show up, I’ll buy it on PPV.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Let’s be more accurate…

      And yeah, Musk is a jerk Nazi sympathizer, but so was Henry Ford. Not to excuse Musk, just noting that it’s not exactly a new phenomenon.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      different-church-lady

      I mean, an actual duel between Musk and Putin could only be an improvement for the rest of the world no matter which one loses, right?

      Reply

