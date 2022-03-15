Exclusive: Biden's administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft reviewed by @Reuters https://t.co/74KEQ7j9j0 pic.twitter.com/YPIx6g0IlH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022





The CEO @pfizer made the media circuit over the weekend, pitching the need for a 4th shot against #COVID19 . But Israeli studies show it's not very helpful, possibly unnecessary.https://t.co/8i0D9EVfF7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 14, 2022

What happens in the UK and Europe doesn't stay there.

5 out of 5 warnings predicted what would happen in this US.

Let's make believe the 6th won't. pic.twitter.com/BFPpGsZXV7 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 14, 2022

======

Fascinating how many of the worst performers are Eastern European/Balkan but even within that group there's a five-fold difference between the top and bottom. pic.twitter.com/E9mwaFdEvA — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 14, 2022

Europe and the US have been using "but the data" for more than two years now to avoid giving poor countries, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, any credit for handling the pandemic better than us. It just doesn't pass the smell test for me. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 14, 2022

While excess deaths will include deaths not directly caused by COVID, it is likely a much better measure of the overall cost of the pandemic in lives, as it includes the results of deferred care and deaths of despair, all of which are linked to the pandemic. — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) March 14, 2022

Yup. From an actuarial perspective numbers of expected deaths is very predictable, so excess deaths is a very reliable number and does not need fully accurate COVID testing. — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) March 14, 2022

Mainland China reports 5,154 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 15, 2022

China battles its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases since Wuhan in 2020 https://t.co/ewgFnVswvY pic.twitter.com/qRh7BRpTMa — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

China posted a steep jump in daily COVID infections, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast https://t.co/PkS3YVLGLk pic.twitter.com/Fff3XPmukN — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

A northeastern Chinese province on Monday imposed a rare travel ban on its population as the region's Omicron outbreak helped drive China's tally of new local COVID-19 cases so far this year higher than any recorded in 2021. https://t.co/I8JLGToD40 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 14, 2022

Shanghai official rules out need for COVID lockdown at the moment https://t.co/srPenNZdg5 pic.twitter.com/bFrL65WwzP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years has forced companies including Apple supplier Foxconn and automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations, raising concerns over supply chain disruptions https://t.co/K9O8rw5mqx pic.twitter.com/h9dQvUNkK5 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022

Hong Kong reported 27,765 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 15,809 were from rapid tests.

Full, trusted coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNgHXy

Covid data explainer: https://t.co/5l83n2Y37W pic.twitter.com/djOeNhHQJT — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) March 15, 2022

Half of Hong Kong's 7.4M population has already caught Covid & 26,908 new cases were reported Monday along w/ 249 deaths. Cases are being driven by #omicron's subvariant, BA.2, a more infectious sibling than the original, which swept across the US https://t.co/tnMLha8gfq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 15, 2022

Excerpts from a long, grim thread:

NEW: I’m not sure people appreciate quite how bad the Covid situation is in Hong Kong, nor what might be around the corner. First, an astonishing chart. After keeping Covid at bay for two years, Omicron has hit HK and New Zealand, but the outcomes could not be more different. pic.twitter.com/1Ol4HHs9kT — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 14, 2022

Vaccines. Or more specifically: the elderly vaccination rate. When Omicron hit, *more than two-thirds of people aged 80+ in Hong Kong were still unvaccinated*, compared to a couple of percent in New Zealand and Singapore. This was a year after vaccines became available. pic.twitter.com/YOf70ujEsm — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 14, 2022

Here’s our full story, from @mroliverbarnes, @primroseriordan, @imandylin2 and me, on the crisis in Hong Kong and how it got there https://t.co/X6bDrwW9hg But there’s more… — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 14, 2022

In recent days China has locked down tens of millions in several cities, as it braces for a much worse wave than Jan 2020 where the bulk of infection was confined to Hubei province. Story from @rwmcmorrow @primroseriordan @ruiyanggloriali @kathrinhille https://t.co/SbGobuPkWU — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 14, 2022

India will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, the country's health ministry said on Monday, as schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases. https://t.co/xdxaIDxFc3 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 14, 2022

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will not request an extension of COVID-19 countermeasures scheduled to end on March 21, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. https://t.co/YA7BDYEU1y — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 15, 2022

War in Ukraine could make the Covid pandemic worse, according to the World Health Organization. There's significant risk of severe disease because of low vaccination rates in Ukraine & refugees have fled to surrounding areas w/ low vaccination rates https://t.co/IQj70nlsOP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 14, 2022

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. biotech firm Novavax has been underwhelming in the European Union's main countries in the early rollout, so far undermining hopes that it could convince vaccine sceptics to get a shot. https://t.co/i1qoD6fR1N — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 14, 2022

It has been 42 days since Denmark dropped masks. Here is the mortality curve. I don't need an explanation, so save your keystrokes. pic.twitter.com/o3yEJwWDPG — Diego Bassani, PhD (@DGBassani) March 14, 2022

Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. https://t.co/h3qD8Qrort — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 15, 2022

French health authorities reported 18,853 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic. https://t.co/i1rVF4N6Yh — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 15, 2022

Britain to ditch last COVID travel measures on Friday – minister https://t.co/gVNVna1dUf pic.twitter.com/B5SvMqqOzA — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022

======

Wish it not to be true, but – COVID increasing in 37% of wastewater sites & see surges abroad *Now* is key moment to act in red/orange zones ➡️ Vaccine events, esp in low-income areas

➡️ Mask mandates in high exposure settings: Schools & work

➡️ Supplies of tests & N95s pic.twitter.com/o9H1Nj5Pun — Julia Raifman (@JuliaRaifman) March 14, 2022

Yes, here is the linkhttps://t.co/K6CNCK0cwm — Julia Raifman (@JuliaRaifman) March 14, 2022

"We argue the lower severity of Omicron is a coincidence and that ongoing rapid antigenic evolution is likely to produce new variants that may escape immunity and be more severe"https://t.co/PwuwYMmYSq@pvmarkov @ArisKatzourakis @NatureRevMicro pic.twitter.com/35weGu27LQ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 14, 2022

======

Florida's excess death rate was *4 times* higher than MA & 3x higher than NY, Aug-Dec 2021. Fascinating paper @JAMA_current on how life expectancy & health in some states is plummeting as state leaders adopt positions that are bad for health. https://t.co/ulOGBzTaii pic.twitter.com/hOVwy6jesq — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) March 14, 2022

JPMorgan to resume hiring unvaccinated individuals, drop mask mandate -memo https://t.co/XcXP9hzcGG pic.twitter.com/Xv7RIJOtRq — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022