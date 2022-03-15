Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, March 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, March 14-15

Excerpts from a long, grim thread:

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      52 new cases on 3/14.
      Deaths now at 1805, up 5 from last week.

      They’ve stopped reporting on the hospitalizations and the breakdown between vaxed and unvaxed.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      The numbers in China are per-capita small compared to what we’ve been seeing here, but OMG that trend line. Doubling every couple of days is not a recipe for happy fun times.

      Locally, the seven day case rate in LA County has just about hit 10 per 100,000; perhaps more importantly, our hospitalization count has now dropped below 500 with fewer than 100 in the ICU, both numbers being roughly 9 month lows.

    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 22,030 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 3,845,601 cases. It also reported 92 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 33,899 deaths – 0.88% of the cumulative reported total, 0.96% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.96.

      169 confirmed cases are in ICU, 97 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 33,872 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,502,760 patients recovered – 91.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Two new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,883 clusters. 377 clusters are currently active; 6,506 clusters are now inactive.

      21,636 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 394 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 51,798 doses of vaccine on 14th March: 14,496 first doses, 2,055 second doses, and 35,247 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,214,783 doses administered: 27,331,455 first doses, 25,775,007 second doses, and 15,317,615 booster doses. 83.7% of the population have received their first dose, 78.9% their second dose, and 46.9% their booster dose.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours, as the country grapples with a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.

      The 1,196 virus patients in serious or critical conditions were also a new high. Health officials said the country’s medical response remains stable following efforts to expand resources, with more than 30% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment still available. But the strain on the hospital system is expected to increase in coming weeks, considering the time lags between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
      [snip]
      South Korea has reported a daily average of around 337,000 new cases in the past seven days, including 362,283 on Tuesday, representing more than an 80-fold increase from levels seen in mid-January, when omicron emerged as the dominant strain. The country’s caseload is now over 7.2 million, with 6.4 million added since February.
      [snip]
      [A Health Ministry official] said because of high vaccination rates, the country has so far weathered the omicron surge with lower levels of fatalities than what was seen in the United States and Europe, which was hit by the variant earlier. More than 62% of South Koreans have received booster shots.

      The country so far has 17.6 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 285.5 deaths in the U.S. and 237.5 in Britain, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Source

      Appears to be little question that last statistic is now primed for increase. How dramatically remains uncertain.

    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/14 Mainland China reported 3,507 new domestic confirmed (73 previously asymptomatic), 1,647 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 48 new domestic confirmed & 68 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 9 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 46 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 32 at the epicenter Dalang Township, 14 at Songshanhu, 8 at Changping Township, & 1 at Shipai Township. 39 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 8 from screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions, 7 via mass screening, & 1 from fever clinic. There are worrying signs of the outbreak spreading to other townships in Dongguan. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 39 new domestic confirmed & 21 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 33 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 13 via screening in areas under movement restrictions, & 14 via community screening. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 11 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 3/13.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all at Qinzhou, all mild) & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases (5 at Qinzhou, 3 at Fangchenggang & 11 at Chongzuo). There currently are 72 active domestic confirmed (48 at Fangchenggang, 15 at Baise, 7 at Qinzhou & 1 each at Chongzuo & Nanning) & 93 active domestic asymptomatic cases (44 at Fangchenggang, 12 at Baise, 28 at Chongzuo, 5 at Qinzhou & 4 at Liuzhou) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Changsha, a person arriving from elsewhere on 3/13, tested positive upon arrival. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (1 each at Changsha, Xiangtan & Huaihua).

      At Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Hohhot 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 11 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 5 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed (10 at Baotou, 8 at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir, 3 at Erdos & 2 at Alxa League) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Bayan Nur) cases remaining. 3 communities at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir remain at Medium Risk.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 51 new domestic confirmed (8 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 43 are traced close contacts already under quarantine, 11 from screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions & 1 from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 197 active domestic confirmed & 22 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 106 new domestic confirmed (43 previously asymptomatic, 64 mild & 2 moderate) & 107 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 954 active domestic confirmed cases & 1,305 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Qingdao reported 48 new domestic confirmed (21 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 793 active domestic confirmed & 922 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound & 1 middle school are currently at High Risk. 2 villages, 1 middle school & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 10 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 43 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all in the same district. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 280 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou reported 7 new domestic confirmed (all previous asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 49 active domestic confirmed & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed & 65 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 32 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 19 new domestic confirmed (18 mild & 1 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from voluntary testing. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed (20 mild & 4 moderate) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 1 business has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Weifang reported 7 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Rizhao & 1 at Yantai, all mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Yantai) cases. All of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed (7 at Yantai & 5 at Rizhao) & 11 active domestic asymptomatic (10 at Yantai & 1 at Liaocheng) cases. 1 residential compound at Weifang is currently at Medium Risk. 1 residential building at Yantai has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Shanxi Province there currently are 23 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (12 at Jinzhong, 5 each at Yuncheng & Taiyuan & 1 at Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed & 185 domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 195 active domestic confirmed & 432 active asymptomatic case in the province.

      • Langfang reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 169 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 72 active domestic confirmed & 379 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Cangzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 54 active domestic confirmed (20 mild & 2 moderate) & 43 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases, all at Handan,. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed (13 at Shijiazhuang, 10 at Baoding & 6 at Handan) & 4 active asymptomatic (all at Shijiazhuang) cases.

      Liaoning Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 128 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic cases in the province.

      • Shenyang reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), a family cluster, 2 found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & the rest are traced close contacts. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Dalian report 9 new domestic confirmed (2 mild, 6 moderate & 1 serious) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic case. Cluster was found via contact tracing of domestic positive cases reported elsewhere, followed by screening of residents in compounds placed under lock down. 6  residential building units have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Huludao 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Fuxin, a truck driver from Changchun in Jilin, identified as traced close contact of domestic positive cases there while passing through Fuxin. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Fuxin & Panjin) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic (5 at Dandong & 1 at Fuxin) cases in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (4 mild & 3 moderate) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 8 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 39 active domestic confirmed & 70 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 21 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 7 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suifenhe in Mudanjiang report 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 39 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 2 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Heihe) & 10 active domestic asymptomatic (6 at Heihe, 2 at Jixi & 1 each at Qiqihar & Jiamusi) cases in the city. All areas in Heihe are now at Low Risk.

      Jilin Province reported 3,076 new domestic confirmed (19 previously asymptomatic, 3,059 mild & 17 moderate) & 991 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 6,024 active domestic confirmed (2,025 mild & 27 moderate) & 2,591 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. There are another 1,427 cases that are preliminarily positive, awaiting confirmation.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 10 new domestic confirmed (8 mild & 2 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 79 active domestic confirmed (74 mild & 5 moderate) & 39 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 2,601 new domestic confirmed (18 previously asymptomatic, 2,597 mild & 4 moderate) & 979 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The huge surge of cases is due to mass screening while the city is under lock down. There currently are 4,079 active domestic confirmed & 2,339 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 25 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 460 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 1,851 active domestic confirmed (654 in the epicenter Jiutai District) & 188 active domestic asymptomatic (131 in the epicenter Jiutai District) cases in the city. 14 sites in the city have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (all mild, all at Siping) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Siping & 2 at Meihekou) cases. All 10 new domestic positive cases at Siping were found via mass screening; all 4 new domestic positive cases at Songyuan & Meihekou are persons recently arrived from elsewhere, have been under quarantine. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed (13 at Siping & 2 at Songyuan) & 25 active domestic asymptomatic cases (10 at Meihekou, 11 at Siping, 2 at Songyuan, & 1 each at Baishan & Liaoyuan).

      Beijing Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 4 are traced close contacts already under home or centralized quarantine, & 2 from fever clinics.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 130 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 107 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 32 from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 90 active domestic confirmed & 767 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 53 new domestic confirmed cases (49 mild & 4 moderate). There currently are 245 active domestic confirmed cases in the province. 13 sites at Xi’an, 2 at Baoji & 2 at Hanzhong are currently at Medium Risk.

      • Baoji reported 40 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), a family cluster, 39 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 1 from screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. There currently are 149 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an report 6 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild, 6 moderate & 1 serious). Cluster was found via contact tracing of domestic positive cases reported elsewhere, followed by screening of residents in compounds placed under lock down. There currently are 77 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 13 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases, 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 from screening of residents under lock down. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, 2 at Tongchuan & 1 at Xianyang, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases (2 at Tongchuan & 1 each at Xianyang & Yangling) remaining.

      At Hubei Province 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 26 active domestic confirmed (21 mild & 5 moderate, all at Wuhan) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Wuhan & 1 at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 20 new domestic (1 previously asymptomatic) & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 161 active domestic confirmed & 114 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lianyungang reported 3 new domestic (2 mild & 1 moderate) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 134 active domestic confirmed & 73 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 99 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 found at fever clinic & 7 are their traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 is a traced close contact of domestic positive cases reported by Shanghai, also already under centralized quarantine. 9 of the 10 new domestic positive cases are employees in the same office. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 17 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Changzhou reported 15 new domestic (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 construction site has been elevated to High Risk. 1 residential compound & 1 residential building have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases (2 at Yangzhou & 1 each at Nanjing & Wuxi), 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 recently arrived from elsewhere. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Nanjing & 1 each at Suqian & Xuzhou) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic (6 each at Nanjing & Yangzhou, 3 at Nantong, & 1 each at Taizhou, Suqian & Wuxi) cases. 1 village at Suqian has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild, at Ma’anshan) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Ma’anshan & 1 each at Tongling & Haozhou) cases. The cluster at Ma’anshan was discovered when close contacts of domestic positive cases at Changzhou in Jiangsu were traced. The case at Haozhou is a person arriving from Shanghai on 3/13, & the case at Tongling was found at fever clinic. There currently are 1 active confirmed (at Ma’anshan) & 15 active domestic asymptomatic (190 at Ma’anshan, 2 at Suzhou & 1 each at Anqing, Chuzhou, Haozhou & Tongling) cases in the province.

      Zhejiang Province reported 31 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 104 active domestic confirmed & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Jiaxing reported 16 new domestic confirmed cases, all are traced to a domestic positive case reported on 3/11, who had arrived from Shanghai. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Quzhou reported 14 new domestic (all mild) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Hangzhou reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 54 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Jinhua) & 1 new asymptomatic (act Huzhou) cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine & a logistics worker at an express delivery warehouse found via regular screening. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (3 each at Wenzhou & Huzhou, & 1 at Jinhua) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Huzhou & Wenzhou) cases.

      Gansu Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 140 active domestic confirmed & 123 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 6 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 122 active domestic confirmed & 94 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently High Risk. 1 hotel & a village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed & 27 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Jiuquan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Linxia Prefecture & Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases, all at Quanzhou, 9 are employees at the same hotel found via voluntary screening, & 1 found via fever clinic. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (10 at Quanzhou & 1 at Xiamen) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Zhangzhou) cases in the province.

      • Quanzhou reported 31 new domestic confirmed (20 mild & 11 moderate) & 30 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 59 are traced close contacts (all traceable to employees at the hotel) & 2 at fever clinics. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed & 30 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 hotel has been elevated to High Risk. 1 residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both at Xiamen, both are traced close contacts of domestic positive cases reported elsewhere. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (all at Xiamen) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Zhangzhou) cases remaining.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Henan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Shangqiu, a person arriving from Shanghai, tested positive upon arrival. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (5 at Puyang & 1 each at Shangqiu & Zhengzhou) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Puyang) cases in the province. 7 sites at Puyang are currently Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 10 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 10 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 at fever clinic. There currently is 24 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Yibin in Sichuan Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both arrived from Beijing on 3/8.

      Yunnan Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 24 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 301 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 business buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 18 new asymptomatic cases, 11 at Ruili, 9 at Longchuan County & 1 at Yingjiang County & 8 from screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions, 13 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hekou County in Honghe Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions & 5 are a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 1 zone has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/14, Mainland China reported 95 new imported confirmed cases (20 previously asymptomatic, 3 in Guangdong), 121 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 15 confirmed & 18 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from Vietnam; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Vietnam & 1 each from the Netherlands & Tanzania
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Kuwait; 15 asymptomatic cases, 10 coming from Myanmar, 2 from Japan & 1 each from Bangladesh,, Laos & Nigeria
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Shanghai Municipality – 12 confirmed cases, 9 coming from Hong Kong & 1 each from Singapore, South Korea & the US; 3 symptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Hong Kong, Singapore & Taiwan; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 12 confirmed cases (10 previously asymptomatic), 1 each of the new cases coming from Chad & Indonesia; 10 asymptomatic cases, 8 coming from Ukraine & 1 each coming from Chad & Australia
      • Beijing Municipality – 9 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 5 coming from Hong Kong, 3 coming from Austria & 1 from Switzerland; 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 5 confirmed cases , 3 coming from Ukraine & 2 from South Korea; 5 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Ukraine
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 4 confirmed cases, all coming from South Korea
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 8 confirmed & 15 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 6 confirmed cases, 3 coming from Taiwan & 2 are crew members off a cargo ship, no information released from the last one; the cases from Taiwan might actually have been infected in Mainland China, as they had went through 14 days of centralized quarantine at Shanghai before flying to Xiamen
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 2 coming from Hong Kong & 1 each from Egypt & South Korea; 6 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from South Korea & 1 each from Canada, Hong Kong & Egypt
      • Suining in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, having been under centralized quarantine at Shanghai for 14 days before flying to Chongqing & transferred to Suining
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), no information released yet for the new case 2; 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from France & 1 from the Philippines, no information released yet for the other one
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 9 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Cambodia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 12 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Thailand
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Laos, via land border crossing

      Overall in Mainland China, 149 confirmed cases recovered (93 imported), 64 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (40 imported) & 93 were reclassified as confirmed cases (20 imported), & 7,251 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 11,984 active confirmed cases in the country (2,612 imported), 8 in serious condition (2 imported), 8,650 active asymptomatic cases (1,610 imported), 6 suspect cases (all imported). 184,281 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/14, 3,198.272M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.036M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/15, Hong Kong reported 27,765 new positive cases, all domestic (11,956 via RT-PCR & 15,809 from rapid antigen tests), 228 deaths (29 fully vaccinated, including 2 boosted) + 56 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/15, Taiwan reported 39 new positive cases, all imported.

    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

      Now that the weekend is over and most States are reporting again, cases fell in the US to 31,800, a decline of slightly less than 25% for the week. This is a lower rate than all but roughly 5.5 months since the pandemic began. Cases declined in all jurisdictions except AK, AZ, DE, and WA.

      Deaths declined sharply to 1031, nearly 60% below their recent peak. Some of this decline is probably due to late reporting by some States, notably OH, AZ, NV, and TN, as well as some rural States.

      The 10 worst States are AK at 52 per 100,000, followed by ID at 40, then VT, WV,  AR, ME, RX, CO, Wa, and CO, all between 14 to roughly 20. The 10 best jurisdictions are HI at 3 per 100,000, followed by NE, LA, IN, KS, MD, SD, UT, OH, and PR at 5.4.

      There has been a lot of concern in the past week about a new wave beginning in some countries. I checked yesterday and in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, India, and South Africa, all of which have almost 100% BA.2 cases, were all still in decline. Whatever is driving the upturn, it is not simply BA.2. It is more likely the (once again) too early lifting of mitigation measures where original Omicron was – relatively speaking – kept at bay. In the US, before any upturn, we should see the rate of decline drop below 10% per week, and an increasing number of jurisdictions either flat or rising. That hasn’t happened so far.

    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: I think we can see a bottoming out in the wastewater numbers here in New England, which is usually the earliest indicator. The lag in reported cases hides it a bit but the wastewater counts in metro Boston are not decreasing any more. That’s been the case for a few weeks. I don’t really see a consistent increase yet–any change is lost in the noise.

    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      After evading the virus for years and months, came down with a case late last week and tested positive at the pharmacy yesterday. Spent the weekend in bed rest, with bad head and chest congestion, but actually feeling much better by the time covid was confirmed.  Main thing this does is lock me down in house quarantine through the weekend.  Pretty mild case; coughing at night, but well enough during the day to get a nice long (solitary!) afternoon walk outdoors.

      Vector was my friend who swore she just had seasonal allergies, and hacked all over the car for about two days straight.  (Surprise!  Allergies can co-exist with ….) She has a slightly tougher case, but is recuperating too.

      A little surprised that covid reared its head this late in the cycle.  Still in Germany, and they require masking and proof of vaccination to eat in restaurants; are practicing social distancing.  I found it interesting that President Obama finally contracted the disease, as well.  Maybe just a fluke, for all of us, or maybe there is another surge upon us.

      Anyway, grateful for the miracle vaccines that delayed this disease’s onset, and will make it milder and survivable.

      Wishing all the jackals continued good health.  (And awaiting news of baby Mousebumples jackal — that is something to look forward to.)

    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Thank you.  I have been lurking.  Just have not had much to add to the discussions; you all have had that under control.

    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Elizabelle: Feel better soon!

      I think part of what’s happening is that people who were relatively careful through the Omicron wave and happened not to get it are now the people at the highest risk of infection, since they don’t have Omicron-specific antibodies (or many neutralizing antibodies at all, since they probably got their booster shot all the way back in November). So now that people are generally relaxing mitigation measures, we’re the ones most likely to get COVID. Of course, if you’ve been vaccinated and boosted, the chance of it being really dire is lower.

      My doctor was talking about how we might not get another wave until the fall. I am not so sanguine–we didn’t go the whole summer last time; I suspect we will see a bounce just from the international Omicron wave spilling back over, and masking/vax mandates in the cities easing up. Control measures always seem to be really reactive with a frustrating lag in policy change. But I’m hoping we have low case counts at least a bit further into the spring.

    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Florida’s excess death rate was *4 times* higher than MA & 3x higher than NY, Aug-Dec 2021.

      Where does Ron DeSantis go for his congratulations?

      @Elizabelle: Happy it’s mild for you.

    19. 19.

      New Deal democrat

      @Baud:

      “I wonder if the warming weather will help us here.”

      Spring and fall are the two seasons with the least indoor activity, so I think it will help.

    21. 21.

      topclimber

      God bless Laurie Garrett but the one  study cited in Nature.com shows the fourth booster is effective at returning protection to that of third shot, counteracting waning over time. Other “observational” studies cited in the article see even more efficacy.

    22. 22.

      New Deal democrat

      @Matt McIrvin:

      “ I think we can see a bottoming out in the wastewater numbers here in New England, which is usually the earliest indicator.”

      The CDC site shows increases in the past 15 days in about 3/8’s of reporting sites, but declines in 5/8’s. Further, (as best I can tell) the overall trend isn’t an increase, but rather a bifurcation, as there has been an increase in sites reporting lower numbers as well.

    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      Very troubling to see the low vaccination rates among the elderly in Hong Kong and China.  Actually, that rather surprises me.  What a heartache, though, since it takes a while for the vaccine’s effectiveness to build, even if millions of shots were administered today.

      This pandemic throws us a curve, every chance it gets.

      I wonder if its lessons, and the debacle that Putin has brought upon himself (and, by extension, autocrats and oligarchs in his sphere of influence), will actually help with a kind of global reset, maybe beneficial in the long term,  in the coming months and years.  Which is not to ignore the tragic death toll in Ukraine and losses from a preventable virus, at this point.

      Although there are many who prefer to ignore the whole thing.

    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      Our wastewater surveillance shows the numbers are still declining, although for some reason our large plant hasn’t reported any numbers since the first of the year. Our 7-day average for cases is at its lowest number ever, 15. The 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 36, which is the lowest it’s been since July 2020. I figure we’ll be a an all-time low for hospitalizations in a week or two. All this is probably because of the relatively low vaccination rate, so it’s temporary because it’s due to our extremely high rate of infections. Plus all those totally avoidable deaths. *shudder* Vaccinations are still creeping up at about 0.01% a day. *sigh* I hope we can make it to 60% vaccinated in my county, I think that’s the most I can hope for at this point. Right now we’re at 58.59% with at least one shot, 53.84% fully vaxxed (2 shots)

      That Hong Kong graph is a stark advertisement for the efficacy of the vaccines.

    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Elizabelle: It surprised me a bit, too. However, the old & frail were more afraid of of the fever & soreness from vaccination than getting COVID-19, because the “Zero COVID” policies had been so successful in Mainland China & Hong Kong. Omicron BA.2 can change that in an instant. I think Taiwan’s vaccination rate for the > 80 y.o. cohort is only ~ 60% w/ 2 shots. The governments on both sides of the Taiwan Strait need to have a serious strategy to vaccinate all the hesitant elders ASAP, or the 2 years that their “Zero COVID” policies have bought will be for naught, as we are witness in Hong Kong.

    27. 27.

      Kalakal

       

      @topclimber:  Yes, she’s sort of on a different point. The 4th dose may (or may not) not improve protection significantly from the level provided by a 3rd dose, what it does seem to do is restore the level of protection ( which wanes over time )back up to that provided shortly after the 3rd dose. Just because *all* it does is restore rather than increase level of protection (maybe) does not make it valueless

      It’s like arguing refilling a cars gas tank is pointless because it doesn’t increase the capacity of the tank

    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think “Zero Covid” was destined to fail no matter where it was tried, especially with the advent of Omicron. I understand why they did that, and if their most commonly used vaccine were more protective against Omicron it would have worked better, but at this point I think the “Zero Covid” ship has sailed for China.

    29. 29.

      PeakVT

      There have been no deaths attributed to COVID in Vermont for 7 days. The state currently has the second lowest death rate per capita and the second highest vaccination rate (or fourth including territories) in the country. If Vermont was a country, it would rank 66th in the world, just behind Canada (99 deaths per 100k vs 97 deaths per 100k in VT).

    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kalakal: It’s the old question of what the vaccines are for: infection control, or prevention of severe disease and death. If you want to use them to help with infection control–and they are significantly helpful, though far from perfect–you’ll want to give people new shots in advance of every wave. If it’s just severe disease prevention, there seems to be a diminishing return from more shots after the third shot (which provides durable protection in most people).

    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      I wonder how much of a supply chain problem the real lockdowns in China will cause. I’m sure the press will cover it well, rather than just blaming Biden for the problems. /s/s/s/s/s/s

    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      I guess the CDC must test just a sample of sewage treatment plants, because we’ve got one here in northern Calvert County, and it doesn’t show up on their map, even with zooming in.  (It may be the only one in the county, practically all the county is currently on septic systems.)

      I assume the nearest dot on their map is up in Baltimore; would be nice to get a closer-to-home read.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: Yeah, the “3/8 of sites are increasing” point doesn’t scare me much–you’d expect that with a nationwide shallow decline that has a lot of noise around it. What I mostly see are these sort of local straggler outbreaks that fizzle out rapidly, with longer-lived ones in low-vaccination places like Idaho and rural Georgia. But I do expect that over several weeks or months, as antibodies from past infection decline, the chance that one of those blows up nationwide will increase.

    37. 37.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: repost from Monday while waiting to see what the Tuesday numbers look like:

      “…the news isn’t great. The Sunday lull dropped the new numbers to 11,986, but Monday’s numbers are out, and the new cases are double that – 22,694. Deaths rose from 48 to 70, and intubated patients rose from 356 to 364.

      Prime Minister Mitsotakis has tested positive.

      Source: Kathimerini”

    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      @lowtechcyclist:   Thank you for the kind wishes.

      To you, and rikyrah, and kalakal, and Matt McI, and YY Sima, and Ozark, and all the jackal buds.

      Grateful to have held off first contact with the virus for a year.  Got my first Pfizer vaccine 368 days ago.  Those vaccines bought us all so much time.  And life.

    39. 39.

      smith

      @Kalakal: There’s also the fact that right now very few people in the world are more than 6 months out from their boosters. We know the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over 4-6 months, especially in older people. How much more will it wane beyond that? And since old people were near the front of the line for boosting, they will be among the first to experience waning vax effectiveness.

      If a fourth shot is withheld from old  people until next fall, many of them by that time will be almost a year past the booster.  I have a sinking feeling that reluctance to go ahead with additional shots is as much to do with wishful thinking that the pandemic is over and unwillingness to devote more resources as to public health considerations.

    41. 41.

      Cliosfanboy

      My university went “Masks Optional” a week ago. Every day a few fewer students wear them to class. I still am. Fortunately my school is still passing out free N95s.  Even better, they’re the kind with loops around the head, NOT the kind that loop behind the ears. (I HATE! those)

    44. 44.

      Sloane Ranger

      Yesterday the UK reported 170,985 new cases, but this includes cases from the weekend as we no longer update the Dashboard on Saturdays and Sundays and also excludes Scotland, which did not report due to a technical issue. The rolling 7-day average is up by 48.1%. New cases by nation,

      England – 163,954

      Northern Ireland – 5523

      Scotland – Did not report due to technical issue.

      Wales – 1508.

      Deaths – There were 135 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported yesterday. This includes deaths that occured over the weekend. The rolling 7-day average is up by 2.1%. 125 deaths were in England, 7 in Northern ireland, 3 in Wales and Scotland did not report due to technical issues.

      Testing – 585,290 tests took place yesterday. The rolling 7-day average is up by 7.4%.

      Hospitalisations – As of Thursday, 10 March, 11,944 people were in hospital and 254 were on ventilators as of Friday, 11 March. The 7-day average for hospital admissions was up by 16.9% on 7 March.

      Vaccinations – As of 13 March, 91.7% of all UK residents aged 12+ had had 1 shot of a vaccine, 85.6% had had 2, and 67% had had a 3rd shot/booster.

    45. 45.

      Barbara

      @Soprano2:  “Destined to fail” needs context.  “Zero Covid” did not fail to keep the death rate low in China as a vaccine was being developed. In that sense, it succeeded. It might not be sustainable where vaccination rates are not high enough, or where the vaccine itself does not give good protection against the most recent variant, but that does not make the policy a failure. It makes the policy an incomplete solution in light of subsequent events. Here we are, at one million dead, thumbing our noses at a country that has turned itself upside down to protect people.

    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      @Barbara:   Truth.  And we are possibly at two and up to three million dead.  We know there has been an incredible (sometimes intentional) undercount of the virus’s toll.

    47. 47.

      The Castle

      @PeakVT:

      One thing I find very strange is that the official COVID death toll in Vermont is 608, but the CDC excess death estimate is over three times higher, at 1,967.

      The average discrepancy between the official and excess death estimates is about a 10% undercount nationwide, and most states cluster around that.  None are even close to being off by double, and yet Vermont is off by over 300%.

      I have not seen any explanation for this anywhere.  It’s not just a small state thing.

      If the excess death numbers are a better metric, then Vermont is actually just in the middle of the pack in the US for death rates.

    48. 48.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: Tuesday report. New cases rose to 26,536 from 22,694 reported on Monday; 50 new dead, from 70 on Monday; and ICU intubations are at 358, from 364 reported Monday. (Source: Kathimerini)

    49. 49.

      NeenerNeener

      @topclimber:  I sure hope so! I had my 4th shot about 10 days ago and I have an MRI coming up this Friday. I’ll need to do that unmasked, since my claustrophobia can’t handle anything on my face, even with Valium.

