A couple of y’all noted this incident in the thread downstairs:
A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says:
“Stop the war
Don’t believe propaganda
They’re lying to you”
And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3
— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022
Now we know her name and that she created a video before crashing the news broadcast:
Ovsyannikova also appears to have recorded a video beforehand in which she blames Putin for the war and apologizes for her work on Russian state TV news. pic.twitter.com/VuoqtJWcIY
— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022
This is a translation of what she said:
Translation pic.twitter.com/19vWzdcGRG
— Hajdarovic (@hajdarovicm) March 14, 2022
Wow. Awed by her courage.
