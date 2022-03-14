A couple of y’all noted this incident in the thread downstairs:

A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says: “Stop the war

Don’t believe propaganda

They’re lying to you” And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

Now we know her name and that she created a video before crashing the news broadcast:

Ovsyannikova also appears to have recorded a video beforehand in which she blames Putin for the war and apologizes for her work on Russian state TV news. pic.twitter.com/VuoqtJWcIY — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

This is a translation of what she said:

Wow. Awed by her courage.