I’m calling it now: Hogan is the new Kasich. From an AP article entitled “Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary,” some speculation:

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects. More than two years before the next presidential election, a shadow primary is already beginning to take shape among at least three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who is best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in 2024. Their apparent willingness to run — even if Trump does, as is widely expected — represents a shift from previous years when “Never Trump” operatives failed to recruit any GOP officeholders to challenge the incumbent president. But with the 2024 contest almost in view, the question is no longer whether one of Trump’s prominent Republican critics will run, but how many will mount a campaign and how soon they will announce.

Good gourd. There will be plenty of not-Trumps who want to return to the party of yore, where racism, sexism and homophobia were politely understated cover for the real work of eliminating taxes for the wealthy and deregulation. But the Republican base will be no more in favor of that than a toddler hopped up on espresso and cocaine lollypops would be agreeable to naptime.

Oh well. It will be grist for the “not all Republicans” mill, and Hogan might get lots of network facetime out of the deal, so win-win as far as the Beltway press is concerned.

