Happy Pi Day! pic.twitter.com/5T5uzwVwSR — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) March 14, 2022



Get your math geek on, or just enjoy a little treat…

Pi day recipes for sweet, savory, skillet, handheld and more types of pies https://t.co/Hp9KGuUfy9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 13, 2022

WE SHOULDN’T HAVE TO DO THIS https://t.co/x5ROXoa9K3 — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) March 13, 2022



Phrasing, it’s everything:

voters in a (stupid) nutshell: According to ABC News/Ipsos data, 70% disapprove of Biden’s handling of gas prices, though even more respondents — 77% — support his proposal to ban Russian oil, even if it means paying more at the pump.https://t.co/R4xeDZemIb — Jennifer ‘I stand with Ukraine’ Rubin ???????? (@JRubinBlogger) March 13, 2022

======

The art of war. Picture: Igor Zhuk pic.twitter.com/BtpdHIlUMg — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) March 13, 2022