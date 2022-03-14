ICYMI:

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. He says his wife, Michelle, tested negative, and that both are grateful to be vaccinated. https://t.co/vECiBmh1zA — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2022





Lots of comments out there on this clip from Bourla, Pfizer CEO. He says vaccine no good vs. infection, very good against hospitalization and death, but even then protection doesn't last. Says 4th dose will be needed..then annually. https://t.co/VUGegbHbRy — Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) March 13, 2022

China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen. https://t.co/kGT9clr7LD — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 14, 2022

China's Guangdong could see 75,000 daily COVID cases if curbs are lifted – study https://t.co/lGMdXp13JX pic.twitter.com/LGbOIivQu2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022

Dr. Zhang's comments indicative of a general shift among Chinese experts away from strict "zero Covid," but for a sign of how China not quite there yet, here's an expert asking for anonymity to even discuss such a move with state media: pic.twitter.com/j3GKQTRl0F — James Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇭🇰🇨🇦 (@jgriffiths) March 14, 2022

Northeastern China's Jilin city is emerging as the centre of a severe regional outbreak, logging over 2,200 cases since Saturday as officials admitted control measures were "not robust enough". A commercial district in Shenzhen was also locked down today.https://t.co/CfEEmPhrsL — Laurie Chen (@lauriechenwords) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile the small city of Yanbian near the North Korean border was locked down today. At least four entire cities in Jilin province have been locked down since March 1, including the industrial base of Changchun. This comes despite authorities urging "precise" control measures. — Laurie Chen (@lauriechenwords) March 13, 2022

As others in the thread have pointed out, this is the exhibition hall in Pazhou 琶洲 in Canton (Guangzhou). Supposedly, someone's health code (which you must use to enter venues) scanned red, leading to a lockdown and mandatory negative test to be allowed to exit. — Old China Bland (香港) (@OldChinaBland) March 14, 2022

Apple suppliers Foxconn, Unimicron cut output amid China's COVID curbs https://t.co/1jgOadejaR pic.twitter.com/RYUJQpRe9x — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022

Calling this now: Omicron breaking through in China will be a double whammy for global trade and therefore inflation. China just declared a 7-day lockdown in Shenzhen — home of one of the world's largest ports.https://t.co/5KhOESgbbi — Christopher Mims 🤌 (@mims) March 13, 2022

I'm inclined to agree w/early takes that Shenzhen lockdown will worsen inflation. That said, 2-week lockdown in Ningbo, a major port, had only transitory impact on delivery times, PPI. Bigger risk: if China's COVID at tipping point, worse disruption ahead. https://t.co/pMXA6h8Fmc — Greg Ip (@greg_ip) March 14, 2022

snitches get riches https://t.co/GKZtamC5tX — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 13, 2022

Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID social distancing measures https://t.co/2MfpUQqmnS pic.twitter.com/9GqaeyHlg8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2022

Hong Kong reported 26,908 Covid-19 infections on Monday, of which 14,868 were from rapid tests.

Full, trusted coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNga80

Covid data explainer: https://t.co/5l83n2Xvio pic.twitter.com/AD0bxqnczI — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) March 14, 2022

NEW: CE Carrie Lam sends her regards to Shenzhen, which will go into lockdown, and thanked Guangdong govt’s support. “Shenzhen govt said they will ensure supplies to Hong Kong,” she said. — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) March 14, 2022

Mainland will start sending medical personnel to help treat Covid patients. Some 70 medical personnel will arrive in Hong Kong today, another batch 300 to come later this week. Lam said there will be a much larger group to come in future. — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) March 14, 2022

All mainland personnel working in Hong Kong are exempted under various local registration rules, Lam said. She likened mainland personnel are helping Hong Kong the same way they did in Wuhan’s outbreak in 2020. — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) March 14, 2022

Here is the vaccination coverage by age vs Singapore and New Zealand. Also contributing is the high use of Sinovac, for 2/3rd of elderly who were vaccinated, which has reduced efficacy vs Omicron pic.twitter.com/ncS1Vlgrls — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 14, 2022

Hong Kong's "badly mishandled response to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections has further highlighted the incompetence of its bureaucracy, and may have become the final straw for many of the city’s affluent and international residents." https://t.co/Y5IxYiUHff — James Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇭🇰🇨🇦 (@jgriffiths) March 12, 2022

Australian authorities on Monday warned the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could unleash a new wave of infections amid the threat from the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain. https://t.co/t2eRJaKtdG — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 14, 2022

Why are many countries in Europe starting to ascend again?

✓ Relaxed mitigation measures

✓ BA.2's higher transmission

✓ Waning of immunity

There's no clear or consistent pattern to determine which (or all) of these factors are driving it; no new variants have been implicated pic.twitter.com/IcwqQzL4lt — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 13, 2022

Watching Europewide new wave rising, and thinking who could have fores… OUCH — Aris Katzourakis (@ArisKatzourakis) March 12, 2022

The acid test for Covid vaccines are protection of the elderly. New data from ~900,000 Finns age 70+ show how 3 shots achieved 96% effectiveness vs hospitalization, before and after Omicron, and even higher vs ICU need https://t.co/TQOQV4SL9a Spikevax=Moderna; Comirnaty=Pfizer pic.twitter.com/mtUCqne1dT — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 14, 2022

“If you want a strong universal immunization program that people can count on, you have to have a vibrant safety net, and the safety net is about to collapse.” —Renee Gentry I've reported this story for 4+ months. It's important. Please read and share.https://t.co/ykGKDyVZGu — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) March 11, 2022

A subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, is not yet causing a new surge in the United States and probably won’t.https://t.co/H3G4xULENt — NYT Science (@NYTScience) March 14, 2022

