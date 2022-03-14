Oh shit I didn’t even account for the fact that they’re wearing camouflage uniforms!!!! — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) March 13, 2022

There are genuinely earnest, hapless Leeeroy Jenkins volunteers, stumbling into a situation where their prime usefulness will be as hostages. There are war tourists, eager to pad their resumes and their Instagrams with tales of other peoples’ tragedies. And then there’s Michael Tracey, Man of A Thousand Faceplants Mysteries!

Michael Tracey is apparently running around Poland taking pictures of random military vehicles trying to prove the U.S. is…about to do something militarily…in Ukraine? Maxine Waters really shouldn’t have beaten him so hard, it messed up his brain. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 14, 2022





“Excuse me, if my tax dollars paid for those flat-screen TVs they bulk-purchased to sell to underpaid military families at a discount, I have a right to know about it!” — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 14, 2022

Those aren’t US vehicles. You literally can’t even tell the difference between U.S. military equipment and Polish so maybe you shouldn’t be sneaking around acting like you know what the fuck you’re doing. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 14, 2022

POV: you’re an American soldier on a completely non-controversial forward deployment in Poland pic.twitter.com/SrvjzRiarN — sneer¿ (@TheSneerReview) March 14, 2022





(everyone dunk on Tracey for being dumb is quickly becoming my favorite kind of twitter) — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) March 14, 2022

There should be WAV file that plays the Pink Panther theme song when you scroll through Michael Tracey’s twitter feed of “war reporting.” https://t.co/aTU3CmPjYR — Jeff Nichols?????? (@backwards_river) March 14, 2022

Huff-y!

Here’s an absolute genius who thinks some Pentagon PR release from over a month ago should suffice as an explanation for what the US military is currently doing in close proximity to an active warzone https://t.co/aHOLjMFkEa — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022

Gerry Doyle, the “Global News Desk editor” for Reuters, says all information needed about current US military operations can be acquired from Pentagon press releases. A candid admission — thanks, Gerry https://t.co/EyI8rqSkAH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022

Washington Post journalist says reporting on US military activities in close proximity to an active warzone is just like… claiming fraud in the 2020 election? These people are absolute lunatics https://t.co/Ivu2xX2MNY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022

I can’t breathe (there is some prime content in the replies as well) https://t.co/Z9FtAHgRcH — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) March 14, 2022

god it’s hilarious how Michael Tracey demands people take him seriously pic.twitter.com/WqWkusNMB3 — Sharon ????? ?? ?? ??? (@Sharon_Kuruvila) March 14, 2022

On a scale of “taking pictures in Kurt Eichenwald’s closet of his socks during an estate sale” to “getting your ass beat by an elderly Black woman,“ this is about a 3 on the “Michael Tracey is one sad-ass motherfucker” rating system. https://t.co/5XTLP2VFdg — TBogg (@tbogg) March 14, 2022

Waiting for that schadenfreudelcious feeling I get bc I am SURE we will soon see @mtracey getting faced down in mud by Polish Military Police and arrested for Espionage on behalf of Russia! Stay tuned! https://t.co/Nd89unpm4S — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 14, 2022