Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It was, in fact, named Jelly.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Infrastructure week. at last.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

“But what about the lurkers?”

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are here: Home / Politics / Information Warfare / Comic Relief Open Thread: Maxine Waters Award

Comic Relief Open Thread: Maxine Waters Award

by | 163 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

There are genuinely earnest, hapless Leeeroy Jenkins volunteers, stumbling into a situation where their prime usefulness will be as hostages. There are war tourists, eager to pad their resumes and their Instagrams with tales of other peoples’ tragedies. And then there’s Michael Tracey, Man of A Thousand Faceplants Mysteries!



Huff-y!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • billcinsd
  • bjacques
  • Brachiator
  • Bupalos
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • CliosFanBoy
  • CROAKER
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • delk
  • dexwood
  • dilbert dogbert
  • eddie blake
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Iron City
  • JAFD
  • JaySinWa
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jnfr
  • Josie
  • Kalakal
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • Marcin Peski
  • Martin
  • matt
  • Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • NYCMT
  • Ogliberal
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • trnc
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Wapiti
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    163Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I must be much older than I thought. I understand almost nothing about almost any of this.

      Or it could be I’m just whacked out from the fire alarm in the middle of the night. I’m about to crawl into bed, but not sure whether it’s a late-afternoon nap or a super-early bedtime. Either way, I hope it’s restful and refreshing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      Good tracking of the origin of the biolabs theory:

      Ben Collins
      @oneunderscore__
      After failing for two full weeks, Russian propaganda finally had its line that resonated with the global far-right:
      The reason they invaded is now the biolabs, despite not mentioning that before invading.

      I knew it would be tied back around to Fauci and “the lab leak theory”- just a natural fit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gravenstone

      I might be inclined to ask who this cretin is, but I have some semblance of a life so I think I’ll pass.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kalakal

      I know nothing about this idiot but I do appreciate a bit of ridicule and this is a goodie

      Polish troops report pale, overweight man furtively glancing through fences near local military base, possibly part of Russian psychological warfare program to exploit local folklore legend of the ‘Hwrocvas’ (Butter Goblin)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      He seems confused that taking a few random pictures on his phone and then claiming they’re proof of aliens evidence of a secret military operation makes him a reporter.

      I mean, if that’s the standard, man, you wouldn’t believe what pictures of the ivy in the back of my house suggest.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      This is my favorite Michael Tracey investigative report:

      But with his Twitter tirade having little effect on the real world, Tracey took the streets. With a microphone and portable speaker in tow, Tracey set up shop at Connecticut College in an attempt to air his grievances. Footage of the speech begins with Tracey claiming that although he could care less about the rules of a small liberal arts college, the alleged “climate of conformity” at the school compelled him to speak out on the behalf of students who feared retribution for pushing back on such policies. The speech quickly went off the rails after Tracey began getting heckled by one student who repeatedly referred to him as “Tucker Carlson’s bitch.”

      He went there to tell them the mask and vaccine requirements were tyranny.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      He reminds me of that James O’Keeffe wannabe who used to hold “press conferences” outside his apartment that were always poorly attended.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Open thread: Any of you cat loving jackals with wood working equipment and woodworking skill who might like to build a cat playground on a wall. A youtube video by Frank Howarth, one of my favorite youtubers. Starring “his” cats Cinnamon and waffles. I find his videos incredibly relaxing and pleasant to watch. I love is videography especially the time-lapse sequences too.

      p.s. The roar by cinnamon or maybe waffles) is great!

      Enjoy

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      He started down this road fighting “cancel culture”. It’s the gateway drug. The next thing you know you’re “just asking” whether Hunter Biden and Epstein put biolabs in Ukraine.

      To go full circle they need a lab leak theory on the biolabs in Ukraine. I should suggest it. Tighten this story up a little.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @SiubhanDuinne: I must be much older than I thought. I understand almost nothing about almost any of this.

      Probably not older, so much as ‘less dedicated to cherishing every grudge’, like yrs truly.

      Tracey is a bumbling, try-hard grifter.  During the Great Hildebeast Hunts of 2016, he had an ambition to be the next GlemmGreenwalt.  That culminated when he tried to intimidate Maxine Waters, and got told to talk to her hand.  Despite that fact that he was twice her size & half her age, he sent out a flurry of tweets about being assaulted!!! by nefarious Democratic insiders!!!

      The resulting social-media mockery will never be forgotten, least of all by Mr. Tracey.  But he gets enough funding from somewhere (pity clicks?  rich parents / sponsors?  Putin?) that he can afford to travel to Europe & tweet about how the presence of American soldiers on a Nato base indicates… well, it must be something terrible, amiright?  Big America military!  large trucks! soldiers in uniform!…  wake up, sheeple!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Josie

      @SiubhanDuinne: He is a rather unpleasant young man who is connected to the young Turks, also rather unpleasant young men.  He calls himself an “independent” journalist, most probably because no one would hire him.  He had a run-in with Maxine Waters, during which she made him look like a fool.  You can probably find that by googling her name with his.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I can handle things I’m smart — not like everyone says — not dumb, smart and I want respect!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anne Laurie

      @debbie: He reminds me of that James O’Keeffe wannabe who used to hold “press conferences” outside his apartment that were always poorly attended.

      Oh, now you’ve hurt feelings on both of them.  Jacob Wohl, JokeOkeefe wannabe, is a Republican.   Tracey is a Leftist.

      And the Horseshoe is real!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      I didn’t realize that; I thought the far right was fixated on Chinese biolabs, not American ones. These guys are dizzying.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Josie

      @debbie: The other grandmother, who is a very intelligent woman, told me some time ago that Fauci was connected to the Chinese labs that came up with the virus.  I left the room rather than engage with her on it.  It boggles the mind.

      ETA: I swear that they will believe anything that feeds their hate.  I don’t know how you unwind that kind of misinformation.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: God, I hope not. Although they seem to have just as many jokers on the right, sadly.

      ETA: Actually, I’m sort of rooting for some Polish authority or other to collar this doofus and throw his ass in jail. Let him have to get bailed out (or not) by the mean ol’ US government.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      debbie

      @Josie:

      If he doesn’t retire soon, I hope Fauci buckles in for a very rough ride. Every RWNJ is bleating about prosecuting him. There are GOP ads here when he’s attained the “status” of Nancy Pelosi as Evil Incarnate.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sdhays

      @JaySinWa: My ivy is English, but once you connect it to Brexit and how it attacked my back yard while I neglected it, well it’s all pretty mysterious!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      Maybe I’m just being paranoid, but I’m not 100% convinced that something first appearing in English is much evidence.  We know the Russians have a whole group who specialize in injecting stuff into foreign media.  It’s not too far fetched to think they plant crazy stuff in other countries and then repeat it once it gets broader circulation.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Heh, maybe Maxine will give him a bit of coaching, even though some of the clips of Congressional hearings show he’s perfectly capable of giving far better than he gets.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Baud

      I just caught NBC nightly news on the biolabs story.  Very upfront that the story came from far right sites in the U.S., and even showed Tucker Carlson.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kalakal

      I did my own research and apparently impersonating a butter goblin is a serious offense in Poland. Up to 20 years. No prospect of parole. Every prospect of ridicule.

      What a doylem

      Reply
    57. 57.

      NYCMT

      Oh, Michael Tracey is in Rzeczew? My grandmother’s hometown. Her cousin Monjo was a lawyer there, wann Franz Josef der Oesterreicher Kaiser war, and he defended Bloody Feliks Dzerzhinsky on a civil case about a missing crate of hooch in 1908.

      (The ones who got to Palestine lived, everybody else ended up in Belzec except for the three who covered their circumcisions and joined the communist underground)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @debbie: He reminds me of that James O’Keeffe wannabe who used to hold “press conferences” outside his apartment that were always poorly attended.

      I thought that was James O’Keeffe.

      EDIT: Ah, now that I’ve read more comments, I see who you mean.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      HinTN

      There should be WAV file that plays the Pink Panther theme song when you scroll through Michael Tracey’s twitter feed of “war reporting.”

      That’ll leave a burn.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      There’s more there in Oakland than in the malarkey puked up by addle-pated conspiracists.

      A terse “This is nonsense. Moving right along to real news…” would be preferable to granting it any further focus.

      ;)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @debbie: The vile tribblehead has introduced legislation to abolish the post that Facci holds, for reasons.  That are all shit.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia:

      I know he claimed to have been assaulted by Maxine Waters. That’s about it.

      that’s all I can ever remember about him, but if he’s affiliated with the Young Turks, that tells me a lot

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      An American QANON account but that could also be Russian.

      This is exactly my point.  We know the Russians have fed right-wing conspiracy theories.  It’s not too outlandish to think they did it in this case.  If I wanted plausible deniability for something like this, that’s the kind of thing I would do.  Of course I could always just tell Tucker Carlson to put it on his show…

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Geminid

      There is a multistate manhunt going on. WTOP radio (Washington DC) just reported on a joint news conference by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams. Surveilance video indicates that the same man shot five homeless people in the two cities, killing two.

      The mayors told citizens to be on the lookout, and called for the shooter to turn himself in. WTOP posted pictures of the suspect on their website.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Brachiator

      @Geminid:

      Surveilance video indicates that the same man shot five homeless people in the two cities, killing two.

      I saw this news. Terrible.

      I recall some similar incidents a couple of years ago. Attacking homeless people.

      Damn.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: At this point the Russians may not actually have to tell people what to say. They’ve already trained a generation of “contrarians.”

      These people are like trained seals. They know when to bark and when not to bark, what balls to spin and how to spin them.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Geminid: Reminds me of an old joke: an American dog, a Polish dog and a Russian dog; American dog says “when I bark, they give me a piece of meat”; Polish dog says “what is meat?”; Russian dog says “what is bark?”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Brachiator

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      The vile tribblehead has introduced legislation to abolish the post that Fauci holds, for reasons.

      Real patree-otic Murricans don’t need nobody telling them to wear masks. Hell, Ima shoot a virus comin at me. Throw some bleach on it, like the Bible say,

      Pathetic. They want to force us all into their death cult.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Ksmiami

      Maybe it’s just me but I’m way past ready for Manchin to die in a fire. Leave asshole we r sick of your shit

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Geminid

      @jnfr: I liked Elizabeth Warren’s response to Jacob Wohl’s whopper. She referenced her undergraduate years at the University of Houston and tweeted “Go Cougars!”

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Ksmiami: The catch of course is that WV has a Rethug governor should Manchin be involved in some flaming building.  Same is true of Sinema.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Geminid

       

      @billcinsd: Labels like “Left” or “Right” are inherently crude and arbitrary. A one dimensional “left/right” axis does not adequently describe an individual’s political stance. Another axis, say “contrarian”/”conventional,” or “populist”/”establishment” might place Tracey on the the “contrarian” or “populist” side of the left.

      And “populist” itself is misleading, at least as applied to the Left. While they may claim to speak for “the People,” these folks are actually not very numerous. The radical, populist strain on the Right seems pretty strong though.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Josie

      @Geminid: ​ Or, we could just cut to the chase and use “asshole” and “not an asshole.”​
       
      ETA: I hate that they are helping me to become a hateful person. I have always been able to keep my temper, but am having a hard time with it lately.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      cain

      Wasn’t there a Michael Tracey journalist that was embedded with troops in Iraq and who ended up being killed in some bomb or something?​
       
      ETA that was Michael Kelly

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Martin

      Oh, CNN confirming that Russia did ask China for MREs. Raised in previous thread.

      Sounds like China feels they are caught in an unwinnable spot. (they are)

      Reply
    103. 103.

      raven

      We just watched “Belfast” and I didn’t realize it had so much Van Morrison music in it and it ruined the movie for me.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: And I’ll make this facile generalization about “populists” Right and Left: while these politicians all proclaim their love for and solidarity with”The People,” a closer look reveals that many of them do not really like actual people.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Martin: Delicious in that MRE thing is that the person primarily responsible for producing Russia’s MRE’s is the guy known as “Putin’s chef,”  Yevgeny Prigozhin. So much was skimmed off in those contracts that the army has no food.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Almost Retired

      Sort of on topic, but when I was a callow young law student, I interned at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.  And Maxine Waters was the assemblywoman (pre-Congress) for most of the South LA neighborhood we served.

      My boss told me that when we couldn’t solve a problem legally, just call Maxine Waters’ office, and her constituent services team will handle it.  And they always did, without ever asking if the client in question was actually in her district.  She got personally involved in some of the individual constituent issues we brought to her office, and we consistently got results from her for our most vulnerable clients.

      In my book, she’s a saint.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Geminid

       

      @Josie: There’s something about these attacks from putative “allies” like Tracey and Stancil that makes them especially galling. There is a bad enough enemy in front of us without having to deal the rocks being thrown from behind. I’m not as concerned now about clowns like Tracey as  as I used to be, though, maybe because I see such fierce pushback from committed Democrats.

      These assholes can still be galling, though.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Kay

      On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson led his show claiming the “Biden administration was funding secret biolabs in Ukraine.”

      How did “the Biden Administration” get the secret biolabs up and running so fast? The moment they came into office they said “first thing-secret biolabs in Ukraine”?
      They can’t even give this theory any kind of reasonable timeline because then it would have to be “the Trump Administration” and we can’t have that!

      Reply
    117. 117.

      RaflW

      @JamesSurowiecki
      Setting aside that the trucks outside the hangar are not US trucks, it is not a secret that the US is providing military aid to Ukraine. Is the argument really that the military should be telling Tracey exactly how that aid is getting to Ukraine? Seems like a bad idea.

      Emphasis added, because m-tray is emp-tay.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      trnc

      @Kay: ​
       

      Good tracking of the origin of the biolabs theory:

      Ben Collins
      @oneunderscore__
      After failing for two full weeks, Russian propaganda finally had its line that resonated with the global far-right:
      The reason they invaded is now the biolabs, despite not mentioning that before invading.

      I knew it would be tied back around to Fauci and “the lab leak theory”- just a natural fit.

      Obviously, everyone knows that the best way to secure biological weapons labs is to bomb indiscriminately.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      HinTN

      @raven: Yeah, I get that both of them (and a shit ton more) are crappy people. Both created great music, as have artists who were real shits created great art. Sorry it biased your appreciation.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      debbie

      @HinTN:

      I had a roommate who fell asleep every night listening to Moondance. Every frickin’ night. I just cannot abide any song on that album.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @debbie: It was all over Twitter that the MREs Russia distributed had expired in 2012. Can you imagine???

      Could be woise. Consolidating the basement pantry last year I found an unopened jar of “simply” peanut butter with a best-by date in Dubya’s second term. Proved to be quite edible, rather tasty in fact. Versus a much more recently expired jar “augmented” with omega-3, which oil had gone quite rancid (phew).

      My utterly uninformed conjecture is that sometime around 2014 the Oily Garchs who were selling off MREskies en masse from the army depots adopted a first-in-first-out system; what was even then too ancient to fetch a worthwhile price was left in place as visual deception that the stocks were sufficient. Think of it as Ration Maskirova.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Anyway, if Bill Gates and the Freemasons could engineer a worldwide “Plandemic,”  setting up a few biolabs in Ukraine would be child’s play for them.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      frosty

      @HinTN: I’m the opposite. Didn’t much like his music even before the current drivel. Everybody’s tastes are different.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Ruckus

      @Anne Laurie:

      @Josie:

      I’ve heard Maxine Waters speak (once when she didn’t know the public address mic was on). She is entirely, completely, absolutely out of fucks to give, especially about little smart ass, know nothing gnats. Which I admire in a public official, especially one on her side of the aisle.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      dexwood

      @raven: 1974,  a Van Morrison concert I had been really looking forward to. He takes the stage with his band and they do a brief, lively set. The band left the stage, Van picks up an acoustic guitar, sits on a stool for a mellow set. All well and good until a drunk asshole on the floor, center stage, starts yelling “this is boring, rock and roll, man”! Van, after a few minutes, stood up, clutched the mike, said, “I’m the artist. I play what I want. This show is over”. He walked off the stage and that was it after about 20 minutes. I said fuck him then, his music was dead to me. I’m not one who holds a grudge, but fuck him, a venue full of people was cheated because of two assholes, the drunk and Morrison.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      RaflW

      BTW oil prices sagged to around $97 a BBL in aftermarket trading this evening. Wanna bet the TV stations won’t air a single ‘live on the spot’ segment on gas prices starting to fall?

      Anyway, thanks Joe Biden!

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Kalakal

      @HinTN: I too love his early stuff. Clapton’s early stuff even more, the Beano album, Layla and I absolutely, utterly and totally loved Cream. In both cases I think practically everything they’ve recorded in the last 35 years is boring. As for the crap they speak…

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Ruckus

      @Geminid:

      They like followers and people who vote for them. When they are absolutely following and actually voting for them. And that is the sum total amount of like and sum total of time they have for other individuals.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      RaflW

      @Kay: Deep State! mumble … cough … Fauci did it.
      As fiercely dumb as it all is, the propaganda value/damage is clear since Russia and China are running with it.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Kalakal

      @debbie: I can relate to that. When I was a student I worked in a pub, you could guarantee every night there were 3 songs that would be played at least 5 times each on the jukebox. To this day I cannot listen to All right now, Vienna, and most absolutely, totally, utterly not a single note of Freebird

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      @RaflW: Gas prices will fall slowly (if at all) while the oil Cos. take profits and know the media will happily blame Biden and the other dems.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      RaflW

      Mindy Finn, the 2016 vanity Don Quixote candidate for VP and putative conservative tried to waive off Tulsa Gabardine as a ‘useful idiot’ this evening. I decided I was having none of it. To her credit, she did engage.

      @mindyfinn
      Replying to @Snowman55403
      She may have, and others have cooperated with eyes wide open, but many others have been clueless stooges.

      I have less than zero patience for the clueless stooge argument. Run of the mill morons retweeting Tuck’s Medicated Pad bleatings, okay. Though I’d still say they’re willing stooges.
      But anyone who rises to the level of doing a TV hit or having a blue checkmark? Knowing tools of the Russians.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Wapiti

      @debbie: When I was in the US Army (out in 2003), we sometimes had MREs that were past the original expiry. But they were stored in refrigerated warehouses and the Army veterinarians include food inspectors to check that there’s no risk.

      At the end of the Soviet era I remember a news story of someone arrested for selling 40 year old canned beef from Argentina. Gag.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Ruckus

      @zhena gogolia:

      He should be in some out of the way, backwater, 2 foot thick walls, 20 ft high ceilings, hay mattress on the floor jail, one hole in the floor facility in the next building, being served every meal like the midrats we were served when I was transit barracks master at arms in Long Beach – a tiny sour apple, a single slice crappy american cheese sandwich on crappy white bread/no spread, and only let out of the cell for 15 minutes at 11:45pm to use the facilities (locked at 10pm-8am), with The Rhythmettes playing on the speakers for 10 minutes every 30 minutes per day – at level 8. His sentence is 20 yrs long. I give him 3 days before he confesses all his sins and another 3 days to confess all the sins of everyone he’s ever met, which gets him doodly squat.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      dexwood

      @debbie: I hear you. My roommate through most of ’75 played Jackson Browne and Gorden Lightfoot, for months, every morning before going to work. Holy shit, nothing against either artist, but damn, enough was enough. If you could read my mind I wouldn’t need to tell you how much I grew to dislike their albums at the time. Really, I disliked the roommate and kicked him out for a variety of reasons since the lease was in my name.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Ogliberal

      @Starfish: Some questions:

      1) Were the actual Young Turks that young?

      2) Why did this modern day media group call themselves Young Turks?

      3) Why did Rod Stewart have a song titled “Young Turks”?

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Wapiti

      @Gin & Tonic: Sounds like an exit ramp opportunity for Putin.

      “Terrible consequence of corruption; we cannot feed our army. Traitors who sold rations have been shot, but our protection of pro-Russian Ukrainians has failed because of these men.”

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Geminid

      @debbie: The more I hear the two songs, the more I think that Van Morrison based the song “Moondance” on Cole Porter’s “You’d be so Nice to Come Home to.” Morrison might not have plagiarised Porter’s song but he came close.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      JAFD

      @Geminid:

       The folk who put together DW-NOMINATE might disagree with you.
      Note to Not Max – Ate some 12-year old MREs once (Friend brought back ‘souveniers’ from The Sandbox, passed couple on to me, kept them ‘for crisis’. Crisis finally came.
      Tasted pretty good, although: Dye in maraschino cherries had turned all the fruit cocktail to reddish-brown, and, Cheese in the ‘pasta in cheese sauce’ had aged into REALLY SHARP SHARP CHEESE
      Note that MREs meant to keep you going if you’re lugging a machine gun up hills of Afghanistan. Lotta calories for us civilians.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Geminid

      @debbie: I don’t know why there are so many nuts out there. There sure are a lot of them.

      I got that line about Bill Gates and the Freemasons from a Jerusalem Post article last year. They in turn were passing on a report from Israel Hayom about a local anti-vaccer rabbi. He claimed that Covid-19 resulted from a plot by a “global malicious government” run by people like the Freemasons and Bill Gates. He also warned followers that the vaccine “can make them gay.”

      So…

               Israel Hayom reached out to the LGBTQ advocacy group Havruta for a statement on the rabbi’s comments.[Havruta] said it was “currently gearing up to welcome our impending new members.”

      Jerusalem Post January 16 2021.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      dilbert dogbert

      Since day one in Ukraine I have been watching Flightradar to see what military aircraft have been flying around the Poland, Slovak, Hungary and Romain eastern borders.    Tankers, Intel planes, Blackhawks and even Global Hawks doing their thing.  What the tankers are refueling is not shown.  I also see what are identified as private helicopter tracks that look like they may be flying folks out of western Ukraine.  Not very secret.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Marcin Peski

      @zhena gogolia: Exen is a former military translator, i think from Iraq, not current military guy. People are saying that locations of military bases are known. At the same time, taking pictures of military bases during war is not a good idea. I heard that the attack on Yavoriv was blamed, at least partially, on some hig Ukraine official who visited the base and got so excited over foreign volunteers that he posted few photos.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      matt

      All these scummy people popping up to support mass murdering Vladimir Putin. Poland should put Tracey up against a wall and shoot him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.