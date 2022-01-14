NEW @SenSchumer says due to COVID and expected winter storm, the Senate will recess tonight and come back to vote Tuesday to consider voting rights and not take the planned MLK week recess.
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 14, 2022
Breaking: House passes Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act & sends to Senate for immediate debate
Not a single GOP House member supported voting rights bill
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 13, 2022
“You do hard things in White Houses,” says @PressSec, when asked about several setbacks and congressional opposition.
"We could certainly propose legislation to see if people support bunny rabbits and ice cream but that wouldn’t be very rewarding to the American people."
— Matt Viser (@mviser) January 13, 2022
Let me get this straight: 60-vote threshold was carved up 160 times so senators could pass Trump tax cuts, gas bill & Supreme Ct Justices but when it comes to voting rights, “traditions” & “comity” mean you hug it tight, throw the voters under the senate desks & go home? No way.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 13, 2022
Four times last year, the majority in the Senate tried to advance legislation on voting rights. And four times last year, Republicans in the Senate used outdated rules to block it. Enough is enough.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 13, 2022
Was looking for something else and found this one Dec 13, 2020. "Sedition-themed violence" pretty much got it three weeks before January 6. https://t.co/2JkTdZQF1k
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 13, 2022
Gods come and go, but Murphy Rules…
Sinema’s personality, Comey’s sanctimony, McConnell’s nihilism, the butterfly ballot, Weiner’s dick, the timing of Justices Scalia & Ginsburg’s deaths, Office Goodman’s successful decoy move to prevent the massacre of a bunch of Senators…so much hinges on flukes & weirdness
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) January 13, 2022
