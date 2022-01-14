NEW @SenSchumer says due to COVID and expected winter storm, the Senate will recess tonight and come back to vote Tuesday to consider voting rights and not take the planned MLK week recess. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 14, 2022

Breaking: House passes Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act & sends to Senate for immediate debate Not a single GOP House member supported voting rights bill — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 13, 2022

“You do hard things in White Houses,” says @PressSec, when asked about several setbacks and congressional opposition. "We could certainly propose legislation to see if people support bunny rabbits and ice cream but that wouldn’t be very rewarding to the American people." — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 13, 2022

Let me get this straight: 60-vote threshold was carved up 160 times so senators could pass Trump tax cuts, gas bill & Supreme Ct Justices but when it comes to voting rights, “traditions” & “comity” mean you hug it tight, throw the voters under the senate desks & go home? No way. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 13, 2022

Four times last year, the majority in the Senate tried to advance legislation on voting rights. And four times last year, Republicans in the Senate used outdated rules to block it. Enough is enough. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 13, 2022

