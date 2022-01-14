Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s not unusual for us to have so many On the Road submissions in the queue that you don’t get to see your pics published for a month or two.  At the moment, though, we have enough submissions for this week and next, but nothing at all after that.  So if you have been thinking of sending in some pics but haven’t done it, this would be a great time to send them in and get to see your pics published with a short turnaround.

way2blue

Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza. After a few days of hiking up, down & around Gitschberg [8230 ft] we headed to the village of Vals/Valles. We took their Jochtal gondola, then walked a gravel road up and around to Steinermandl [6950 ft] for a panoramic view toward various ranges of the Dolomiti. Lots of families with strollers & dogs.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 7
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

View to the northwest. Steinermandl had a viewing platform. A ‘binocular’ stand with superimposed labels for various mountain peaks which changed as you rotated the view. Lots of stone cairns surrounded the platform, plus a young boy who delighted in knocking them over… Kids these days

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 6
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

A closer look of the valley visible in the distance to the northwest—across a mat of heather-like plants. Here the yellow larch are interspersed among other conifers.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 5
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

An even closer look…

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 4
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

Same spot along the ridge, but now looking east through a driftwood bull.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 3
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

Scree on the mountains to the north has an odd greenish cast. Hütte and ski lift infrastructure below.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 2
STEINERMANDL, ITALY

View to the east toward the village of Vals with Gitschberg in the distance. Larch are lighting up the mountains slopes.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October 1
MERANSEN, ITALY

Kürbiscremesuppe. The owners’ son of the small family-run hotel where we stayed had trained at an Italian culinary academy. He’d previously worked in a five-star hotel, so we were treated to amazing five-course meals each evening. Here, seasonal, pumpkin cream soup with a drizzle of kürbis oil (pumpkin seed oil), pumpkin seeds, and a sprinkling of chives.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Jochtal in October
MERANSEN, ITALY

‘Classical Tiramisu with Melon Carpaccio’. I rarely photograph food, but the courses were so artful without being fussy. I couldn’t resist.

  • eclare
  • sab

    2. 2.

      sab

      Wow. Of course every vacation in the mountains has a driftwood bull.

      ETA Just noticed: Driftwood in the mountains? How far is the nearest beach?

