way2blue
Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza. After a few days of hiking up, down & around Gitschberg [8230 ft] we headed to the village of Vals/Valles. We took their Jochtal gondola, then walked a gravel road up and around to Steinermandl [6950 ft] for a panoramic view toward various ranges of the Dolomiti. Lots of families with strollers & dogs.
View to the northwest. Steinermandl had a viewing platform. A ‘binocular’ stand with superimposed labels for various mountain peaks which changed as you rotated the view. Lots of stone cairns surrounded the platform, plus a young boy who delighted in knocking them over… Kids these days
A closer look of the valley visible in the distance to the northwest—across a mat of heather-like plants. Here the yellow larch are interspersed among other conifers.
An even closer look…
Same spot along the ridge, but now looking east through a driftwood bull.
Scree on the mountains to the north has an odd greenish cast. Hütte and ski lift infrastructure below.
View to the east toward the village of Vals with Gitschberg in the distance. Larch are lighting up the mountains slopes.
Kürbiscremesuppe. The owners’ son of the small family-run hotel where we stayed had trained at an Italian culinary academy. He’d previously worked in a five-star hotel, so we were treated to amazing five-course meals each evening. Here, seasonal, pumpkin cream soup with a drizzle of kürbis oil (pumpkin seed oil), pumpkin seeds, and a sprinkling of chives.
‘Classical Tiramisu with Melon Carpaccio’. I rarely photograph food, but the courses were so artful without being fussy. I couldn’t resist.
