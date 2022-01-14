On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza. After a few days of hiking up, down & around Gitschberg [8230 ft] we headed to the village of Vals/Valles. We took their Jochtal gondola, then walked a gravel road up and around to Steinermandl [6950 ft] for a panoramic view toward various ranges of the Dolomiti. Lots of families with strollers & dogs.