Mid-Day Odds and Ends

Lots of us have been focused on U.S. politics lately because one of our two viable political parties has signaled they’re done with democracy and Republicans + 2 won’t let the sole remaining pro-democracy party address that. But the world ain’t sleeping; here’s one for the “Not now, Putin!” file, via CNN:

The US has information that indicates Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine, a US official told CNN on Friday, in an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion.

The official said the US has evidence that the operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces.

The allegation echoes a statement released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Friday, which said that Russian special services are preparing provocations against Russian forces in an attempt to frame Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hinted at the intelligence during a briefing with reporters on Thursday.

Jesus, Mary and Joseph. I’d seen some reassuring speculation that the Russian troop buildup was a feint. Maybe not. My guess is the antics of the Republicans + 2 are emboldening the world’s autocrats, so we should expect more of this.

Next up, some Tony Jay bait — BoJo hosted a staff party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, even though pandemic restrictions were such that the Queen sat alone at her husband’s service:

Surely BoJo is toast now, right? Not even Netanyahu could survive a choreographed, cascading scandal like this, right? Should we start a political dead pool, UK edition?

Lastly, closer to home, here are thoughts about midterm messaging if Republicans + 2 succeed in tanking Biden’s domestic agenda, from Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler (Big Tent newsletter):

Biden gave a great speech at the Capitol on the anniversary of the riot; he gave another great one this week in Atlanta, where he framed the democracy fight in simple good vs. evil terms. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” That’s more or less the pacing and the tone he needs to maintain if he wants the midterms to be about democracy. He’ll also need the rest of the party to be similarly focused and unsparing.

Instead, Republicans pretended to be mad, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said, “perhaps the President went a little too far in his rhetoric…” I think a lot will turn on whether Democrats comport themselves more like Biden has over the past week, or more like Dick Durbin.

I agree with Beutler on that. As I mentioned in the morning thread, Con Media is unified on this theme: Biden promised to heal divisions, but instead, he’s demonizing Republicans — even Democrats Manchin and Sinema don’t take Biden’s claims about voter suppression and election subversion seriously.

But perhaps Biden has a hidden strength here. As the old Vulcan proverb says, “Only Nixon could go to China.” Well, Biden built his senate career on reaching across the aisle and was famously friends with vipers like Lindsey Graham back in the day. So who better to make a convincing case that this ain’t your grandfather’s Republican Party? That they really are trying to dismantle American democracy, and oh by the way, lets review the footage from January 6th?

I’m not saying it will work. I’m saying it could work. But it would require message discipline, so put a sock in it, Durbin.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    JMG

      JMG

      Durbin is and always has been a timid soul much more comfortable in the majority. In this case, I think Manchin yelled at him. Too bad. Biden should call him and Sinema out by name.

    4. 4.

      Librarian

      I really believe that Tony Jay should be made a front pager so we can read his thoughts on British politics more easily.

    Baud

      Baud

      Happy with chastising Durban, but IIRC just before Sinema’s anti-Mr. Smith moment, Biden was getting hit from the left.  One thing I’m pretty sure of is that our worst position would be taking it from both ends of the party simultaneously.

    6. 6.

      Layer8Problem

      How many Republicans voted to extend the Voting Rights Act in 2006 again, Senator Durbin, as opposed to their lack of support on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act?

    Yarrow

      Yarrow

      The No. 10 staffers at one of these parties (there are a lot of them) ran out of booze. So they sent someone out to the Co-op to get some more and that person brought it back in a suitcase. The Suitcase Full of Booze now has its own Twitter account (of course).

      Amazing what a policeman will do when you offer him a free bottle of wine https://t.co/N0oZNeMO2N— Suitcase full of booze (@SuitcaseOfBooze) January 14, 2022

    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      Unrelated to Biden/Durbin/Mansinema, I am ready to kill someone today.

      A doctor friend of mine and I were messaging last night, and of course covid came up. She asked about my vaccination, and I told her I got the J&J in March, and the Pfizer booster in November. She asked “two doses of Pfizer, right?” I said no, they told me all I needed was the one. She said that guidance was wrong, and that I am effectively unvaccinated.

      Well, THAT was concerning, so I called in late to work, and went to the vaccine clinic pop-up down the street this AM. They told me I wasn’t eligible, because I’d already been boosted—J&J plus one Pfizer. But when I checked against my online chart at my doctor’s office, it said I needed TWO more doses of Pfizer, and for some reason my J&J wasn’t listed at all. I had to enter it manually, I guess Medicaid never sent along the info, go figure!

      So at this point, I’ve gotten 4 different messages. My doctor friend says I need a second dose, and possibly the whole series. The clinic says I DON’T need another dose. The nurse at my doctor’s office concurs with the clinic. But my chart at my doctor’s office says I need to get TWO more vaccinations and no record of J&J which is also confusing. I am waiting for a callback. It’s been nearly 2 hours. I know, I know: they’re understaffed. Meanwhile, I am possibly unprotected right now, and I work in a high school. Current mood: simultaneously furious and terrified. Maybe someone will call me back today, but I will likely have to make the call.

      I officially hate everyone today. Everyone can go suck a bag of dicks.

    kindness

      kindness

      Naa. No way any Republicans try to help Joe get anything through now. Between the 2 Senate prima donnas and yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling I’m still feeling gut punched.

    gene108

      gene108

      Message discipline is the Democrats’ Achilles heel, and the Republicans greatest superpower.

      I’m getting to the point of “fuck it, let Republicans burn everything to the ground”, because Democrats sure as fuck aren’t going to have the discipline to get anything significant done.

      Manchin and Sinema have not only tanked President Biden’s agenda, making him more unpopular than TFG ever was, they’ve also handed Republicans a great opportunity to retake both houses of Congress.

      If Manchin gave a shit about his committee assignments, his seniority, and committee chairmanship, I’d think he’d realize undermining Biden is undermining his chances of holding those jobs. But if he doesn’t give a fuck about what his status is in the majority versus what it’d be in the minority, why should I care?

    13. 13.

      Ladyracterinok

      What a time to be alive!!

      We’ve got Republicans walking to destroy our country Ie our democracy, in Tulsa covert is strong and all zip codes. and a major snowstorm is coming in tonight lasting through tomorrow.

      The assisted living place where I am has closed the dining room and is delivering all meals to the rooms of the residents and all of the resident activities have been canceled this to last at least through next Thursday. This is really not the way I thought I would spend my senior years!!!

    Barney

      Barney

      Here’s the actor Rory Kinnear, on another funeral and another Downing Street party (there have been so many, it turns out that government offices are a major social institution, if you’re in the right crowd):

      On the day of No 10’s lockdown party, I buried my sister

      Like those assembled with their bottles in Downing Street, I, too, had broken the government’s existing guidelines, implemented to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, in a familiar garden. After my sister Karina’s funeral, I had gone to my mother’s house. It was a baking hot day and, while the circumstances didn’t really allow me to “make the most of the lovely weather”, the sunshine did permit me and my other sister, Kirsty, to sit in our mum’s garden, at the state-appointed distance from each other, and recall the many joys, as well as strains, that Karina’s life had brought. There were three of us in the garden, from three separate households, one more than was permitted. It might not have been exactly to the letter of the law, but we reckoned it was the least our grief would permit.

      Luckily we could remain physically, if not emotionally, distanced from each other. Karina had died of Covid and we felt we should take the best precautions possible to prevent the disease’s spread. We sat at three different points in the garden, on familiar garden furniture in the most unfamiliar of circumstances. We didn’t hug, didn’t allow ourselves any of the consolation of physical touch: we thought it would be safer that way. Physical contact was, after all, what they had instructed us to avoid. For 48 years my mother had fought to keep her disabled daughter happy and alive. For 48 years, whenever Karina had been ill, my mother had slept in hospital chairs for weeks on end, gone days without sleep, sacrificed her own health for Karina’s wellbeing, driven by a love that only a parent can know. And now Karina was dead. And we couldn’t hug each other. It was bleak, yes, but then it was a time of incomparable global uncertainty. An unparalleled, unifying swathe of sadness had devoured us all. Pain like ours was tearing through families the world over. So, in some ways, it felt like we were all in it together.


      Well, not all of us, it turns out. Not them.
      Just under two miles separates my corner of London from the garden of Downing Street. I am, today, haunted by the tinkling of those glasses there on that sun-drenched night, the echoing of their thin laughter, the stifled chuckles as they practised their imagined denials and, most perniciously, the leadership that encouraged it to happen. Their actions feel like direct assaults in the face of my family’s, and all of our shared national, tragedy. To me, and I’m sure many others, the revelations of the manifest and repeated failures of those in power to understand, empathise or show solidarity with what the people of this country experienced during that time have released from the body politic a stench so toxic that I can’t see how they will be able to put it back in the bottle, no matter how desperately they try. They can’t point the finger anywhere else this time, can they? After all, they brought the bottle themselves.
      https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/12/rory-kinnear-no-10-lockdown-party-buried-sister

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Yarrow: ​The only way to make that better would be “Devin Nunes’ Suitcase full of Booze.”

      Heard there was not one, but two parties at #10 that evening.
      I hope BoJo is quivering in his bespoke loafers ATM. He should note well what just happened to Andrew.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      Jesus, Mary and Joseph. I’d seen some reassuring speculation that the Russian troop buildup was a feint. Maybe not. My guess is the antics of the Republicans + 2 are emboldening the world’s autocrats, so we should expect more of this.

      Autos been cratting for a while now. Funny how stories about crackdowns in China, India, Myanmar and other places don’t get much comment, while there is lots of focus on Ukraine. The world does not need us to decide whether they will do evil. And I suspect that the GOP is sad that they can’t do more domestic mischief. But they are trying hard.

      Next up, some Tony Jay bait — BoJo hosted a staff party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, even though pandemic restrictions were such that the Queen sat alone at her husband’s service…Surely BoJo is toast now, right? … Should we start a political dead pool, UK edition?

      The Tories might not be able to settle on a potential replacement for the still strangely popular Boris. Boris was the superstar brought in to displace the lackluster Theresa May (who certainly must be tremendously enjoying Johnson’s slapdown). He did look deflated at the last Prime Minister’s Question session.

      I agree with Beutler on that. As I mentioned in the morning thread, Con Media is unified on this theme: Biden promised to heal divisions, but instead, he’s demonizing Republicans — even Democrats Manchin and Sinema don’t take Biden’s claims about voter suppression and election subversion seriously.

      The right wing uses this nonsense to try to deflect from the evil that they have done. They don’t practice bipartisanship and yet expect to be forgiven for their obstructionism.

      They deserve Biden’s scolding and more.

      Totally agree that Biden is best able “to make a convincing case that this ain’t your grandfather’s Republican Party? That they really are trying to dismantle American democracy, and oh by the way, lets review the footage from January 6th?”

      The GOP cannot attack Biden on his integrity or honesty.

    Yarrow

      Yarrow

      @trollhattan:  There seem to have been parties every night. They broke the PM’s son’s swing in the No. 10 garden. They spilled wine on the rug. One of the advisors DJ’d at one of the parties. They sent someone out to get more booze and brought it back in a suitcase. The absolute disregard for the rules is something to behold. The police should arrest them.

    Served

      Served

      Biden, congressional Democrats, and anyone with a brain, are in a very difficult position right now. The midterms are in 10 months, and with two snakes in the senate impeding any meaningful policy to campaign on, the wins need to start coming from somewhere.

      Yes, they won some significant early victories, but politics is a “what have you done for me lately” game.

      Yes, it’s two nominally centrist senators who are the log jam, but Presidents own the circumstances and results of their term.

      Yes, Republicans are all crazy, but there’s not much I can do other than not vote for them, and hope that the Democrats I vote for don’t do something as stupid as Manchin and Sinema.

      People are tired and fed up from dealing with COVID. Each wave comes and adds a new layer of anxiety and stress, and it never fully recedes before the next wave. The testing shortage and “Google it” messaging could not be more out of touch with reality. There doesn’t seem to be a coherent message on the pathway out and up from the White House. They are up against a deep bog of crazy, including hostile governors, but I think they’re on the wrong track here.

      A corner needs to be turned or the midterms are going to be extremely troubling. Hopefully they can carve out some executive orders the will survive the odiousness of our judicial branch and eke out some notable legislation before summer. With two big agenda items eating dust in the past two months, we need something winnable and meaningful to get behind and trumpet in the campaign.

    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Sure be nice to get a few more positive political stories.   Yesterday’s two bad–one good exchange sucked (Sinema/SCOTUS vs. Oath Keepers indictments).

    24. 24.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Biden might need to go all Andrew Jackson on the Republican Supreme Court’s ass. “John Roberts has made his decision; now let him enforce it.”

      From now on, zero fucks given!

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      @Eolirin:

      Which is why they claim he’s senile and being secretely controlled by people like Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

      The Republicans have been playing this losing hand since the 2020 presidential primaries. This nonsense only fires up hard core Republicans.

    gvg

      gvg

      I want more Democrats to point out that the reason the Republicans are trying to fix the elections so they can ignore results they don’t like is that they don’t think they can win a fair election anymore. They wouldn’t be doing it over 1 election result, that they are doing this reveals that they don’t think they can ever win a majority again. If they can’t win without changing, they don’t want to play by the rules. The are cheaters and cowards.

      Call them all losers, often and loudly.

      I think this is related to the overall demographic trends people have been predicting for years. They put themselves in a box by appealing to racists as there were fewer racists growing up. They can not moderate the messages because if they actually do anything nice for minorities, they will abruptly lose a chunk of their current voters, but the actual minorities (and whites that have wised up) won’t consider voting for a republican even if they say they will do something nice….until they have proven non racist actions for some time. this is because “moderate” republicans have promised before and not done a thing.

      In the 80’s democrats had lost a certain part of the middle that they needed and they were losing elections in a lot of places.They had to moderate for a while to regain some voters. This was mainly related to worshiping capitalism at the time. A lot of younger people criticize the moderate democrats like Clinton but they weren’t there. The moderates stopped even worse things from happening and vetoed a few important things. If you don’t win, you have no power. Times have changed. Now the republicans need to moderate and they can’t seem too because they have quite a few nutty voters.

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

      I’m certainly no fan of Rich Lizzie and her sprawling clan of chinless spongers, but I absolutely love to bits the stark, unmistakable contrast between that old woman sitting alone and dead-eyed at her husband’s burial service and the braying mob of classless crotchstains larking it up at Flobalob’s Sigma Eta Iota Tau frat-house the night before. That’s a really nice contrast. Plenty of cut-through.

      And that’s not all that’s spilling out. Turns out everybody had a party or ten. Including, believe it or not, a boozy leaving party for the then head of the Covid Taskforce. Yes the woman responsible for making sure people stuck to the rules just casually broke them.

      It’s all over bar the execution. Get in that barrel you lardy joke of a man, time to ride the waterfall.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      The Black men and women who persisted against all odds, all despair, and against so much officially-sanctioned violence to achieve success… still wound up having to wait until the country, the politicians, and SCOTUS were perfectly aligned to partner with them.  A wait of about 90 years, if you date from when Rutherford B. Hayes was permitted to become President on condition that he end Reconstruction., to the signing of the VRA in 1965.

      Political tides are tides: they’re cyclic.  We’re in a trough.  We need to persist and keep trying, but we also need to be clear-eyed about the sheer size of the (red) tide we’re fighting.

      Reply
    JMG

      JMG

      @Served: If covid recedes, I believe Biden will benefit. That is the “normal” voters want, just not having to worry about themselves or their families getting sick as much as they do noe. If it doesn’t, then your analysis is likely correct.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Anyone who follows the NFL knows ownership there is one of the best arguments for confiscatory estate taxes; out of 31 or 32 billionaire owner families (Packers are publicly owned) 25+ are idiots.  Why should our Senators be any different?🤬

    Baud

      Baud

      @gene108:

      Seems like Dems are never happy and Republicans are only happy when Republicans are in charge, so that’s a natural advantage for the other side.

    Jimmm

      Jimmm

      @Librarian:

      I really believe that Tony Jay should be made a front pager so we can read his thoughts on British politics more easily.

      Or his thoughts on anything, really…  he has a definite gift for thrilling invective.  ;-)

    Leto

      Leto

      Speaking of message discipline, remember when the National School Board Association released the message saying that educators and school board members were under assault, and needed more help? Here’s a more detailed story regarding the 80 year, bipartisan organization:

      (WaPo) National School Boards Association stumbles into politics and is blasted apart

      Like most conservative freak outs (hello Acorn), ofc it was based on distortion:

      “This letter was totally distorted and cherry-picked by Fox [News] and other media,” said Wilson, who was forced to leave the NSBA board when Ohio withdrew from the association. “What Ohio did and a number of other states did was read the media response to the letter rather than the letter.”

      Just the continued destruction of our education system, or another day ending in -y.

    patrick II

      patrick II

      As angry as I am at Sinema and Manchin for blocking any chance for scuttling the Freedom to Vote bill, I wonder how much good it would have done anyway.  We had a perfectly good VRA already that the Roberts court disemboweled based upon specious legal reasoning driven by Robert’s desire to return us all to the proper master/servant relationship.  What are the odds this Supreme Court wouldn’t find a way to undercut any law that would bring more free and fair elections?  Hell, yesterday they decided to let thousands die and hundreds of thousands be hospitalized because reasons.

      Mitch was right about the long-term advantage of partisan owning of the Supreme Court.  Congress can write any law it wants — and then the fanatic five plus Roberts will tell you what you can do with it.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      We are still waiting to see whether Biden will get some version of the BBB bill passed. Meanwhile the expanded and refundable credits available to lower and middle income taxpayers this tax season will make a huge difference to families with children.

      This is also going to pump billions of dollars into the economy.

      I teach tax preparers on the tax changes and on the use of certain tax products. Recently, one customer wanted help in reviewing a return. He thought he did something wrong because the refund was much higher than last year.

      A real world example. A taxpayer who had three kids and earned $15,000 was getting a refund of $14,000.

      The refund almost doubles the taxpayer’s available income.

      I predict that the total amounts of refunds point will be significantly higher than in the past. It will be interesting to see how economic and financial journalists report on this and how the additional income will affect the economy.

      Biden and the Democrats have done something extraordinary. Millions will be raised out of poverty. Others may be able to save or reduce debt that they owe. Others may get a cushion to give themselves space to find a better job.

      I also expect right wing dopes to whine about tax fraud and the undeserving poor.
      Meanwhile, putting money in the hands of people instead of corporations will be a public good.

    Matt

      Matt

      Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor?

      The “moderates” have always been on the second side of these divides, tutting that they simply can’t support such divisive hippies even though the fascists make them squeamish.

      See also posters here whinging about “the left hitting Biden” to distract from Durbin’s ratfucking, because a bunch of noisy folks on Twitter are equally powerful to a Senator.

    37. 37.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @patrick II:

      Mitch was right about the long-term advantage of partisan owning of the Supreme Court.  Congress can write any law it wants — and then the fanatic five plus Roberts will tell you what you can do with it.

      One law the Supreme Court can’t overturn is one regarding how many seats it has. Just sayin’.

    Baud

      Baud

      @Matt: See, your inability to distinguish between us regular Democrats and the Manchinema’s of the world are what help weaken our side and help the fascists.  That fact that you are not Manchinema doesn’t make you good guys.

    40. 40.

      brendancalling

      @Yarrow: Thank you for this. I’m still waiting for my doctor to get back to me, but it looks like manually adding my prior vaccine (the J&J) successfully updated my chart to “fully vaccinated,” so that is encouraging.

      The amount of misinformation floating around is driving me batty. But at least now I’m 95% sure I’m up to date with vaccination.

