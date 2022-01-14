Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was off grid during most of the big 20th anniversary celebration here, so I wanted to wish John and the rest of you a very belated happy blog anniversary. You can only write variations on “Manchin and Sinema are killing us” a finite number of times, so my plan for late 2021 and 2022 was to write a bit about some of the traveling I’m doing in rural red areas. As the picture clearly shows, my travel plans took a bit of a hit. I wanted to share a bit of my Omicron experience for any of you who need to travel.

My wife and I had started our travel in the Southwest but we had to drive back to the Dakotas for some family issues. Then, on New Year’s Day we left -17 temps to travel back South. At some point I want to devote some time to writing about the National Park Service, but the short story is that we lucked into some campground reservations at Big Bend National Park, so we ended up in West Texas early last week. We travel in a conversion van so the only exposure we must have is some shopping, which could be touch-free. But, since we’re vaxxed and boosted, we decided to do a little bit of eating out non-peak hours, preferably outside. Unfortunately, it was pretty cold in West Texas so we could only eat indoors. We had a total exposure of under two hours mask-free dining indoors, but apparently that was enough.

We arrived at Big Bend mid last week feeling fine. My wife had a night or two with a bit of a dry cough. I had the same a day or so later, and a bit of a runny nose. We’re at a mile of altitude and pretty close to zero humidity, so we both thought that it was a reaction to the altitude, dryness and dust. Since I was “sicker”, I took a BinaxNow antigen test, which was negative. I followed the instructions and took another one 3 days later, which was positive. By then, we were at a hotel in nowhere West Texas, and we decided to find another hotel nearer to services and quarantine for the recommended five days. We’re both experiencing mild cold symptoms and feeling blah, but we’re clearly going to survive without medical intervention. Here’s what I think I learned from my extensive sample of two (my wife and me):

  • That Binax Now antigen test was purchased a couple of months ago at a WalMart in North Dakota. They are basically unobtainable in retail settings right now. I bought two boxes (four tests total), so I’m rationing the last two to test us after 5 days of quarantine. My initial negative test is consistent with these tests being less sensitive to Omicron and having a large number of false negatives in general. If you’re feeling bad and get a negative antigen test, I wouldn’t trust it, and the shortage of antigen tests is a real problem.
  • West Texas had little to no masking and very little evidence that we were in the middle of a pandemic. The Midland/Odessa area where we think we picked up COVID has a 46% positive test rate and a 47% vaccination rate. In a high-COVID environment, even vaccination, boosters and masking (N-95) everywhere you can won’t prevent transmission if you engage in anything risky, even for a short period of time.
  • “Quarantine” when traveling is difficult, and the CDC recommendations for exiting quarantine aren’t going to prevent sick people from going out. The guideline for vaccinated, positive people is to end quarantine and go out with a mask on after 5 days “if you are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and your symptoms are improving.” Neither of us have had fevers, and if we had gotten positive PCR tests 5 days ago, we’d be clear to go out by those guidelines, since our symptoms are more-or-less improving. Even people following CDC guidelines will be going out with a mask while possibly being able to transmit the virus.

This isn’t a “woe is me” post — we decided to take some risks given our vaccination status and general health, and we came down with an unpleasant but not deadly (to us) virus. I just wanted to share our experience. Open thread.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      zzyzx

      I’m sorry you got it and I hope it stays mild.

      I feel like I dodged a bullet this past weekend by going to Denver and seeing a concert on my birthday (and one the night before and going to Meow Wolf), but I tested negative on a PCR so I think I’m good.

      I figured triple vaxxed + infected in September gave me decent odds, but – man – no one masks in Denver compared to Seattle.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      All indications are that vaxxed and boosted make relatively low risk if you’re not old or health compromised.

      Although going to Texas is like bungie jumping without a bungie, if you ask me.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      swiftfox

      Drove through the Midland/Odessa area on the Interstate, August 2019. Even at 1 pm, there were enough oil service rigs to create bumper-to-bumper traffic.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino stumps outside of St. Mary’s without hospital’s permission
      GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino’s campaign took him to St. Mary’s Healthcare on Thursday where he called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reinstate 34,000 healthcare workers who defied COVID-19 vaccine mandates. St. Mary’s officials, however, said afterwards that they were not notified of the planned visit and that the hospital supports vaccine mandates.

      Republican who wants to be the governor of NY.  He wants people who refuse vaccinations to work with vulnerable patients.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @germy:

      Typical Republican grandstanding.  The US Supreme Court just said it was fine to go ahead with a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers, so it doesn’t matter what the governor of New York thinks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      People have been very good about masking here in the DC area, at least in DC proper and the Maryland suburbs. According to the charts I glanced at this morning on WaPo it looks like we’re about a week past peak in the DC area. So far as we know neither I nor my wife, who works in health care, has had it yet. We’re fully vaxxed and boosted. We get tested this coming Thursday so we can fly out on Saturday to South Africa to adopt a child.

      We did go out to eat a couple times in Michigan (Grand Rapids) when I was home visiting family for Christmas. Seemed to dodge infection both times but people are not nearly as good about masking in Michigan as they are in this area. I’m OK getting Omicron and it seems inevitable that I will eventually – or get whatever further mutated variant comes along next. I just don’t want to get it between now and next Saturday because that would mean we miss our court date and I have no idea how long that would set the process back.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Benw

      Hope you and your wife feel better soon. Positive test rate > 30% here, so I’m keeping various kids home until the teens are boosted (Yesterday and today) and the pre-teen gets the second dose (next Wednesday). Pre-teen felt a little crummy Tuesday  and had a negative at-home test, but needed a lab test to go back to school. We decided she’d have an even higher chance of exposure at the clinic given the positivity rate, so we decided to quarantine the 5 days *as if* she had Covid. Not a bad way to get a 5 day weekend!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dcbaok

      Bad luck. I do miss eating out. I’ve eaten in a restaurant maybe 4 times in the past 2 years, all post-vax, low caseload and in nearly empty establishments.

      I’ve had to travel for family reasons both pre-and post vax and have been lucky.

      Nice that you had the more photogenic test kits, the ones we have include a little vial of fluid you dunk the swab into, and then a boring little test strip you soak in the vial. The Binax ones seem made for social media.

      Glad it’s seeming mild. Be well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      I work for a school district in Camas, WA with about 7,000 students and a lot of staff spread across six elementary schools, two middle schools, and three high schools.  Up until this week they were doing in-house rapid testing of students and staff who had been in close contact with positive cases or who otherwise needed to be tested.

      This week they finally gave up and moved all the testing to the football stadium which has a roof so it is under cover but still open air.  And all staff and students are directed their for their rapid test.  Apparently they have enough tests to test anyone who needs it, but not enough to just give out to everyone.  I guess it makes sense.  There is plenty of parking and it is cold and windy here this time of year so an open air test site in a football stadium is a pretty safe place to have likely Covid positive folks line up.  It is important for staff to get positive tests if they are going to take sick leave because the district has a separate leave category for Covid quarantine that doesn’t count against your normal sick leave days.  Which means everyone off for Covid needs to get a positive test result to submit to HR.

      I’m seeing about 25% of my students absent but that isn’t necessarily all Covid-related.   We are still 100% open but some of the surrounding districts are temporarily shifting to virtual or hybrid learning due to staff shortages.  District next to me is currently rotating their schools through open and closed cycles because they don’t have enough bus drivers and substitutes so each school is open every other day and virtual every other day in order to keep them all staffed.  They plan to do that for 2 weeks and hopefully get back to normal.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      Even people following CDC guidelines will be going out with a mask while possibly being able to transmit the virus.

      Pretty sure that CDC guidelines are to wear masks indoors (in public) even if vaccinated, so I’m not sure what this means.

      Edit:  Also meant to express hope that you and your wife continue to make a full recovery.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Well, fuck.
      Omicron is making a mockery of us–three shots helps prevent death but not, apparently, infection. Which sucks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      Definitely appreciate this, 4STLM. We were less than 48h from embarking on some travel this Tuesday when we said “WTF, we should reschedule.” It’s giving me the blues, but I also don’t want to get sick. I mean, I sort of accept what guys like Andy Slavit are saying, that we’ll all eventually catch Covid. I’ve managed to probably only have had the flu twice over the years, and at some point – not to sound magat but rather realist – I’ll get unlucky.

      But even delaying that by 6 weeks could make a huge difference, in terms of access to care if it goes badly.

      We ran out and grabbed takeout last night. Even with the new vax/test requirement for indoor dining in Minneapolis, I was kinda stunned by how many people were inside the joint eating. Nope. Nopity nope. Your story reenforces my resolve.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: Thanks! We’re excited but it’s a stressful process and with that layered on top of the pandemic stress I can’t say I’ve been sleeping all that well all that often the past couple weeks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tom Levenson

      I had a scare this week. I’m in CA for a few months, which is pretty Omicron-rich, and, while I do not eat in restaurants and basically have little contact with anyone, other than lunches outdoors, I do grocery shop more than I should. And so, when, on Wed. afternoon, I felt suddenly tired, with a bit of a sore throat and the snuffles, I was sure I’d picked up the ‘rona. But, the PCR swab I’d taken Tuesday night came back negative, and after a kind of buggy day on Thursday, a good night’s sleep leaves me feeling basically OK. Took another test yesterday morning, and I’ll wait until that result to feel confident that what I have (if not allergies) is some stray cold bug, but so far it looks like I dodged.

      I will say this: Palo Alto is pretty damn serious about masking.  But the testing thing is tricky. No antigen tests to be had in any local drug store, and the (required by my host institution) weekly PCR tests take from two to four days to get results. Two isn’t terrible, though one could infect a fair number of folks even being careful. Four days is basically theater.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Citizen_X

      Well, I was going to say, at least you’re in the Trans-Pecos, which is wild, lonely, and beautiful, but then you had to go (across the Pecos) to Midland/Odessa, one of the dreariest areas in Texas. Ah well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      @dcbaok: Oh, I miss eating out so bad! But it will have to wait. Last night I watched the Zoom town hall our local hospital does to brief us on current conditions, and one of the doctors said that if you eat indoors at a restaurant to just assume that you were exposed, it’s just that bad now.

      He said the hospital was “reaching the breaking point”. They’ve set up the field hospital and converted a ward to be ICU. Crisis standards of care and they can’t transfer patients because there’s no place to send them. He said if you can just quarantine for the next couple weeks to do so.

      Reply

