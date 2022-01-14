As someone raised in the Catholic Church — and therefore aware of its general tenets, which do *not* include Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law — I sincerely hope the professing-Catholic miscreants who voted against Covid mitigation efforts (not to mention reproductive rights) get every Hellish punishment they’ve earned in the last several months. I also hope to be around long enough to savor the news, unlikely as that seems, considering the relative youth of the latest couple of stolen-seat occupants.

(Of course, one or more of them may yet repent. Perhaps the horse will learn to speak!)

I'm about to burn every chance I have of being seen as a serious lawyer, and if bad language bothers you I recommend not reading further. My reaction to the latest SCOTUS opinion is as follows: are you fucking kidding me right now with this shit? — Andrew Kinsey (@KinseyAndrew) January 13, 2022

Fetch me my fainting couch and pull out the goddamn pearls so I can clutch them! How DARE an agency react to new information with something new. Why it's unprecedented! Can't have new shit here. This is the United States of America. We don't do new shit. — Andrew Kinsey (@KinseyAndrew) January 13, 2022

Too bad there isn't an agency who can do the weighing. "People will die? lol, not our problem" the Court says, lighting its legacy on fire. "Money or lives? Well, that's a real Sysphean task you've given us. Who can POSSIBLY choose between those?" says the Court. pic.twitter.com/6PKXaCe5nq — Andrew Kinsey (@KinseyAndrew) January 13, 2022





Sotomayor's dissent: "When we are wise, we know not to displace the judgements of experts…In the face of a still-raging pandemic, this Court tells the agency charged with protecting worker safety that it may not do so." pic.twitter.com/g3onupvDK6 — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) January 13, 2022

And just as hospitals all over go into crisis standards of care and begin to buckle w/staff that can't humanly tend to the flood. We know, the??vaccinated your area, the less misery to your hospitals and it's workers. They make this decision as our HC system is collapsing! pic.twitter.com/Hz14y3XlCg — Vee, MPH/MHA (@veebee1010) January 14, 2022

Another ‘professing Catholic’ who didn’t do the reading: