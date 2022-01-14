Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Infamy Open Thread: The SC(R)OTUS Court Members Are Objectively Pro-Death

Infamy Open Thread: The SC(R)OTUS Court Members Are Objectively Pro-Death

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

As someone raised in the Catholic Church — and therefore aware of its general tenets, which do *not* include Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law — I sincerely hope the professing-Catholic miscreants who voted against Covid mitigation efforts (not to mention reproductive rights) get every Hellish punishment they’ve earned in the last several months. I also hope to be around long enough to savor the news, unlikely as that seems, considering the relative youth of the latest couple of stolen-seat occupants.

(Of course, one or more of them may yet repent. Perhaps the horse will learn to speak!)


Another ‘professing Catholic’ who didn’t do the reading:

    1.

      Baud

      Sotomayor’s dissent: “

      People keep attributing the dissent to her but it was a joint dissent. Maybe there’s some back channel Intel that she wrote most of it? I don’t know.

      Gorsuch became known as a strict textualist with the Bostock decision, but here you see him abandon that when it comes to regulating big business. Textualism isn’t so bad it applied fairly, but that sometimes leads to liberal outcomes.

      Reply
    2.

      VeniceRiley

      The only conclusion can be that they WANT TO sit atop a pile of corpses higher than can be seen from the bottom. They’re looking forward to it. Whatever it takes to destroy everything GOVERNMENT. Bye public health. Bye schools. Bye OSHA. Bye CDC. Later BLM. TaRah Social Security.

      Reply
    4.

      JMG

      Biden and every Democrat in Congress should call the Justices of the six out by name. Call them “murderers.” They won’t like it and so what?

      Reply
    5.

      bbleh

      …this ruling just gives power to bosses & CEOs instead of public health.

      That imo explains pretty much all of it.  The rest is just a (worm-eaten) fig-leaf of a justification.

      Reply
    8.

      bbleh

      @jackmac: Then Republicans will have achieved one of their goals: re-establishment of feudalism rather than the rule of law.

      It’s consistent with their approach to government in general: sabotage it, then complain that it doesn’t work.

      Reply
    9.

      debbie

      @bbleh:

      I would bet a very large proportion of businesses wouldn’t have objected to the mandate because it would have provided cover for them to require vaccinations. Now, they’re responsible for being the “bad guys.”

      Reply
    12.

      bbleh

      @debbie: Probably true as regards vaccination specifically — they’d rather avoid the responsibility — but what makes this ruling really scary is its implications for other regulation, or regulation in general, much of which business leaders would very much prefer to do away with.

      Reply
    13.

      trollhattan

      @debbie:
      Agree with your take. Plenty of companies were probably happy to say, “You know guys, we’re all for freedom of choice but the feds say vaccines are mandated, so here’s our schedule of free, onsite vaccine clinics. You can get it here and we’ll pay your time.”
      Now, they’ll be big meanies or back off.​
      ETA the slaughterhouses and packing plants that launched thousands of workplace covid cases are cheersing one another today.

      Reply
    17.

      Bill Arnold

      @JMG:

      Biden and every Democrat in Congress should call the Justices of the six out by name. Call them “murderers.” They won’t like it and so what?

      Those six Republican SCOTUS Justices are on Team Stochastic Mass Murder, for (only potential!!!) partisan GOP political gain. They are enthusiastic members.
      Any relatives of people who will be murdered by them should feel free to hound them.

      (I’ll note in passing that the OSHA rule is logically equivalent to masks + testing, with an exception for vaccinated individuals, though it is stated in the opposite order, and that some of their logic is thus “fail logic 101” bad.)

      Reply
    18.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @debbie:

      I would bet a very large proportion of businesses wouldn’t have objected to the mandate because it would have provided cover for them to require vaccinations.

      Yes. The same with state-wide mask mandates. My blue governor says you can’t make people wear coats in winter so you can’t mandate masks. Businesses begging him to take this burden off their backs. HCW warning him about crisis of care standards.  This was when cases were about 40/100K. Now they’re 265.

      Reply
    20.

      Roger Moore

      @VeniceRiley: ​
       I don’t think they necessarily want to sit on a pile of corpses; they just want their party to win. The party leaders have decided that millions must die to improve the party’s chances, and like good apparatchiks they’re going to do their part to make it happen. They’re just following orders, you know. I hope they get a chance to discover that is no more valid an excuse today than it was during WWII.

      Reply
    21.

      bbleh

      @Sure Lurkalot: Especially true of retail businesses, who not only have to deal with staff shortages caused by staff getting sick but also have to push the costs and risks of mask enforcement down onto retail managers and employees.

      Gov of WV — arguably the second reddest state — imposed a mask mandate last year, and overnight mask wearing went from maybe 25% to around 75%.  Some people grumbled, but they did it.  That is to say, it isn’t an excuse only for business leaders, but for people who know perfectly well it’s a good idea but don’t want to admit it in front of their friends.

      Reply

