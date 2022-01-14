Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gravely Disappointed

by | 35 Comments

Regarding Senator Sinema’s words, yesterday: I would muse on the…universality, if you will, of the toxic approach people like Senator Sinema take in all this. For it reminds me, again, of Dr. King’s words on this kind of person:

I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is:

  • more devoted to “order” than to justice,
  • who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice,
  • who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”,
  • who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom,
  • who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.”

Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.

I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.

—-King, Martin Luther. “Letter from a Birmingham Jail [King, Jr.].” Upenn.edu, 16 Apr. 1963, www.africa.upenn.edu/Articles_Gen/Letter_Birmingham.html.

[Edits mine – MisterDancer]

Why does the above matter? Because: There’s a saying in some social justice circles, that what’s needed aren’t Allies. They need Accomplices.

What does that mean? It means people who are willing to not just let go of prejudice, not just willing to address other’s prejudices when it’s convenient for them, but actively engaged in using their privilege to raise people up, and in – at the end of the day – engaged in the life—long work to dismantling their privilege.

They require people who will avoid taking up all the space so that all voices can be heard far more equally, than happens today. They underline that you cannot support a movement, while sucking at the teat of the forces that seek to break that movement.

And so, yesterday, Senator Sinema chose to take up all the space, to take up all the air. She chose to offer a negative peace, over justice.

She, and the other Senators, outspoken and silent, she stands with will say to their last breath, they are Allies. They will insist their stance is about doing the right thing, the right way. That they just can’t agree with the methods for direct action, to protect the stealing of votes. They insist there is time to find another convenient season, to address these issues.

In this, they are not far in words traded in our media from the deeper threat – the GOP who applaud these moves. The ones who see on the horizon a time when their cult of power cannot be broken, and their desire for power will go unchallenged. These are people who have not forgotten the truth of the Dixiecrats: for all their spoken hate of Black and Brown folx (among many others), they needed my ancestors. Jim Crow’s broken-assed economy meant they couldn’t just throw their bodies, or even minds, away. They couldn’t escape the reality, save by lying to everyone about it by claiming Jim Crow as the “moderate” stance, the stance of “good” people.

Indeed, “scientific racism” was invented so that Victorian-era people could feel good about treating groups of people like machines. And to do so while claiming they were Allies to the people they abused, just as slave owners came to say that Black folx were children who required a firm hand…indefinitely.

And that “good feelings first” mentality allowed 1700 of those slave owners to stand in Congress over the centuries. The very same American Congress, the seat of freedom, where Senator Sinema chose to defend their horrors in standing against voting rights.

After all, they were all good moderate people, to be certain. /s

People have always sought a way to be a moderate, a centrist, even in light of much of the worst humanity has done. To retain every bit of their privilege, a thing they “deserve” and have “worked hard for, unlike others”. To hold their space and never yield it, ensuring they and the people they “care” about are always seen as important, now and forever trapped in an amber poured of blood and pain.

There are trials and tribulations to come. And they come, in no small part, from what I’ve written above.

So, to you, the reader who made it through all this ramble: I’m going to try to use my energy here to be a better Accomplice. And I’m working through what that means, considering the current situation. What I can bring to light here to accomplish that mission, and to build connections and community — even if I have to be mean about it, sometimes. :)

Y’all hold me to task, on that, OK?

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      I have come to the conclusion that many of the moderates are not people of good will. They’re allies of the outspoken racists, but they’ve decided it’s easier to pretend to oppose racism while actually opposing every step that would do something about it.
      To me, the most important test is how people react to obstacles. Those who genuinely want to make progress will see the obstacles, but they’ll focus their reaction on how to deal with them. The fakers will see the obstacles and will either steer directly onto them or use them as an excuse for inaction. Demanding that we make deals with people who have no interest in bargaining is evidence that Sinema is interested in steering us into an obstacle.

      ETA: I realize that Dr. King knew exactly what I’m saying above, but he felt he wasn’t in a position to outright condemn white moderates.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I noted yesterday that Sinema’s speech boiled down to “Sure, I believe in voting rights, but ….”
      No, Senator. If you ever find yourself saying “I believe in it, BUT …“ it means you don’t believe in it. Period.

      ***
      Again and again, I’m gobsmacked at how pertinent Dr. King’s words remain, decades after he wrote them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I can live with losing elections legitimately. I’ll remain proud of the all but two Dems I’m Congress who stood on the right side of history.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      There’s a lot of ‘moderates’ who are all in on racial progress.  It’s probably one issue that Democrats can actually agree on.

      But the media overlords have declared it to be woke, and therefore something to do with hippies.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      I have come to the conclusion that many of the moderates are not people of good will. They’re allies family, friends, acquaintances and business partners of the outspoken racists

       
      FWIW, I think this is the primary barrier. The moderates know how dedicated the racists are to their cause, and don’t want to rock their social boat.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jamelle Bouie said a couple of years ago that to too many white people in politics and political media, racism is just bad manners. My own corollary to that is, for a lot of white people, it’s not racism if nobody said That Word. So you get Stephanie Ruehle on MSNBC saying, “Not all trump voters are racist! My mom voted for trump, and she’s no racist!” (side note, she had her mother on her show once, and I’d bet a mortgage payment that lady has used the phrase “I don’t have a racist bone in my body, but….”, and more than once).

      After yesterday, I’ve been thinking, to too many white people in politics and political media, and the electorate it’s not voter suppression if they don’t see dogs and fire hoses lined up outside polling places.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      regardless of her “reasons”, I prefer to not try and over complicate and over analyze her actions (or that of Joe Manchin).  I’ll chalk it up to something simple that we can all grasp…

      stupid

      corrupt

      vain

      and none of these are exclusive, they could all be lumped in one package in healthy amounts.  While this is especially infuriating in their case, I am constantly reminded, that no one on the other side of the aisle has gifted us with anything experiencing a reciprocal ethical dilemma.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      I have come to the conclusion that many of the moderates are not people of good will.

      This is one of those areas where political labels don’t mean that much. Tell me someone is Left, and you tell me nothing reliable about their attitudes toward race, or gender.

      For example, the Berniebro Left is largely a pack of useless idiots whose worst aspect is that they claim that class consciousness is everything, while often being as dismissively bigoted as any right wing MAGA dope.

      Otherwise, yeah, Sinema and others are big obstacles to progress. It is frustrating trying to find the best way to deal with them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ksmiami

      This is exhibit A of why history majors> political science. Politics is a day by day sound bite, but through the study of unvarnished history, people like me can understand and come to terms with how racism, greed, pseudoscience and toxic religious beliefs brought us to this point and try to make things better for people who didn’t grow up w privilege etc

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @SpaceUnit: There’s a lot of ‘moderates’ who are all in on racial progress.  It’s probably one issue that Democrats can actually agree on.

      As a teacher I can tell you that is most definitely is NOT the case.

      Visit any school district board meeting in any diverse school district when they are addressing school attendance boundaries and watch the desperate flop sweat of all the white “progressives” frantically trying to make sure that little Ethan and Sophia don’t have to go to the “wrong” school.

      Or likewise any zoning meeting where affordable housing is on the agenda.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      I can’t know what is in Sinema’s mind, but based on actions, I can no longer ascribe good will to her.

      At best, she’s a confused idiot who either has no advisors (a terrible choice at the level of US senator), selected advisors of very poor disposition, or she ignored whoever is in her ‘kitchen cabinet’. At worst, she’s either easily swayed by nonsense, or money or other corrupt means.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Jamelle Bouie said a couple of years ago that to too many white people in politics and political media, racism is just bad manners. My own corollary to that is, for a lot of white people, it’s not racism if nobody said That Word. So you get Stephanie Ruehle on MSNBC saying, “Not all trump voters are racist! My mom voted for trump, and she’s no racist!” (side note, she had her mother on her show once, and I’d bet a mortgage payment that lady has used the phrase “I don’t have a racist bone in my body, but….”, and more than once).

      After yesterday, I’ve been thinking, to too many white people in politics and political media, and the electorate it’s not voter suppression if they don’t see dogs and fire hoses lined up outside polling places.

      We have to draw a distinction between:

      racism” which is a broad category that includes all manner of systemic injustices, and

      racial hatred” which is all the violent white supremacist KKK neo Nazi type stuff.

      A lot of ordinary white folks are of the believe that if they don’t actively HATE black people then they aren’t racist.  Of course nothing could be further from the truth.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Moar You Know

      As a teacher I can tell you that is most definitely is NOT the case.

      @Kent: as the spouse of a teacher I can say every word you just posted is solid truth.  They’ll work with “those people”.  They’ll promote “those people”, and insist the work environment be free of prejudice.  They’ll mean it, too.  They’ll be buddies and go party with “those people”.  They don’t even mind having some of “those people” as neighbors, although not too many.

      If their kid has to go to school with the kids of “those people”, shit gets real, real fast

      ETA:  this is the only reason that charter schools get any traction whatsoever.  They are shit, corrupt to the core, waste taxpayer dollars, commit outright fraud, and deliver poorly educated kids, and literally everyone knows it, but they offer the option of a school free of “those people”.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam

      @RaflW: Amy Siskind had a thread on Twitter yesterday. Sinema legitimately thinks that she’s going to run for president, and crap like this is going to make her appealing to voters as some sort of bipartisan something.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      I blame some voters (and non-voters). We could have had a different timeline.

      MLK Jr. said: “I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice, and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress." This is a subtweet.

      — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2022

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Adam:

      I don’t know what that’s based on, but it’s ludicrous.  She has no chance of winning either party primary.  And bipartisanship is a selling point if you use it to make something happen, not to stop bills.  If Amy is accurate, Sinema would do it for the grift.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Moar You Know

      Amy Siskind had a thread on Twitter yesterday. Sinema legitimately thinks that she’s going to run for president, and crap like this is going to make her appealing to voters as some sort of bipartisan something.

      @Adam: Figured she would.  Trump has shown us all the way to turn running for the presidency into a perfect grift.  A LOT of folks are going to try to follow in his fat, squishy footsteps.

      I don’t expect her grift to be anywhere near that successful.  Sinema is not likeable, still acts like the white trash she came from.  Yang, the most recent “centrist” to pull this scam, and not very successfully, at least acts like a member of the ruling class.  Sinema doesn’t know how.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      @SpaceUnit: The point is that a lot of white moderate Democratic types are all for racial justice in theory.  They put up BLM posters or whatever.   But when it has the potential to affect the “quality” of their local neighborhood school or the property values of their exclusive suburban burb then things change real fast.

      Of course it is never couched in racial language.  It’s about magnet programs, or GT programs, or French immersion, or whatever special educational quirk they might be losing if too many black kids come to “their” schools.   Or it is about traffic or “neighborhood character” or some such if too many brown people might live in their neighborhood.

      Reply

