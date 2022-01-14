Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four Directions Michigan: Let’s Go!

Last Friday, FOUR DIRECTIONS called me.

If we could do our Michigan fundraising in the second half of January, instead of February, they would plan for boots on the ground in Michigan on Feb 1.  

I love the sound of that!  Because of us, there will be boots on the ground in Michigan – just 16 days from now! 

That’s how much faith FOUR DIRECTIONS has in us and our ability to get this done.

With our early money, this nearly top 10,000 blog will be influencing Nov 2022 outcomes in 4 key states: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and now Michigan.

Four Directions
MICHIGAN!

Goal Thermometer

Our goal with fundraising this year is to do our best to make sure that we win elections in key states with margins that make them too big to steal.  Margins so big that the legislatures don’t dare to subvert the will of the people and overturn the results.  And to form relationships and build the groundwork for 2024.

Michigan’s elected executive officers are all up for election in Nov 22.

  • Gretchen Whitmer (D) Governor
  • Jocelyn Benson (D) Secretary of State
  • Dana Nessel (D) Attorney General
  • Garlin Gilchrist (D) Lieutenant Governor

So let’s do everything we can to keep these 3 kick-ass in Michigan’s key executive roles:  Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General of Michigan. That would be true anyway, but we really need them in Michigan,  a state with a hard-line rabid Republican legislature.

Michigan peeps, what do we know about the Lt. Governor?

Gary Peters (D) was just reelected to the US Senate in 2020 and Debbie Stabenow (D) isn’t up for reelection until 2024.

Our work this year is for November 2022, but it’s also the beginning of 2024, identifying potential voters, building relationship and connections that will help us win the House, the Senate and the Presidency in 2024, as well.

FOUR DIRECTIONS has already secured at 1.5 match for us, and we hope to have confirmation by tomorrow that they have secured another .5 match to make this a double-match for us.  Just as they are trusting our ability to raise the $25,000, I am trusting their ability to secure the full double-match for us.

We are staring with 54 donations and $3,126 in the thermometer.  We have a commitment every dollar in the thermometer will be matched at the final level, even when the donations are in the thermometer before the matches are finalized with the external matchers.

We have a couple of Balloon Juice angel matches right out of the gate!

Read the fine print:

Just as before, up to $50 can be matched per person by a particular angel match – but you need to let us know your donation amount in the comments in order to be counted toward the match.

When we start a new angel match, up to $50 of another donation can be matched, even if a previous donation was matched by a different BJ angel.

Starting BJ Angel Match #1!   Who wants to remain anonymous.  Let’s do this!

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The math:  when we have a double-match + a BJ angel donor

      If you donate $50 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $100.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $200, for a total of $300.  So your $50 turns into $300!

      If you donate $10 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $10 to that, for a total of $20.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $40, for a total of $60.  So your $10 turns into $60!

      If you donate $100 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $150.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $300, for a total of $450.  So your $100 turns into $450!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I was going to wait to put this up tonight, but I am frustrated by recent events and this is something I can do right now to make a difference.

      Update:

      You need to let us know your donation amount in the comments in order to be counted toward the match.

      When we start a new angel match, up to $50 of another donation can be matched, even if a previous donation was matched by a different BJ angel.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, crap, I just used the thermometer that’s up at the right, because I’m a bear of very little brain. But hope it goes to some good out there in my old home state!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      In for $50 right now, with more to come as the month progresses.

      I concur that you should repost this thread later today.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Tinare: Your comment went into moderation because you misspelled your nym in your email address. I fixed it and approved your comment.

      So you’ll want to post another comment with the correct spelling so your computer will remember the right number again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      WG, back on November 30, when you first put the 4D-MI thermometer up, I donated $25. Not sure I reported that at the time, but obviously if it’s match-eligible I’d like it to be noted. Thanks.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:  Thanks for giving me the chance to clarify because I know you’re not the only one with that question.

      Everything put in the thermometer before I put this post up today will be matched by the external donors.

      For BJ angel matching, the donation must be made while that particular angle match is happening.  So your previous $25 without an angel match will be most-likely-double-matched, so it will turn into $75 for FOUR DIRECTIONS.

      $25 donated during an angel match turns into $150.

      The donations to the thermometer in Dec and earlier in January warmed my heart, and they are *part of why four directions is so confident that we can get this done.

      edit: the other reason for Four Directions’s confidence that we could get Michigan done is that TWO Balloon Juice angels came forward – when we finished Wisconsin in November – to say that they wanted to be angels when we did Michigan. They deserve special thanks because having those two angel in our pocket, so to speak, really made a difference going forward.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      I am confident that 4 Directions will get us to a double-match, so I will respond to donations in the comments as if the double-match is already in place.

      But first, I am going to eat breakfast!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Ksmiami: I am not sure what you mean.

      This is in the post up top.

      Gary Peters (D) was just reelected to the US Senate in 2020 and Debbie Stabenow (D) isn’t up for reelection until 2024.

      Are you suggesting that she is up for election this year?

      Reply

