Last Friday, FOUR DIRECTIONS called me.

If we could do our Michigan fundraising in the second half of January, instead of February, they would plan for boots on the ground in Michigan on Feb 1.

I love the sound of that! Because of us, there will be boots on the ground in Michigan – just 16 days from now!

That’s how much faith FOUR DIRECTIONS has in us and our ability to get this done.

With our early money, this nearly top 10,000 blog will be influencing Nov 2022 outcomes in 4 key states: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and now Michigan.

Four Directions

MICHIGAN!

Our goal with fundraising this year is to do our best to make sure that we win elections in key states with margins that make them too big to steal. Margins so big that the legislatures don’t dare to subvert the will of the people and overturn the results. And to form relationships and build the groundwork for 2024.

Michigan’s elected executive officers are all up for election in Nov 22.

Gretchen Whitmer (D) Governor

Jocelyn Benson (D) Secretary of State

Dana Nessel (D) Attorney General

Garlin Gilchrist (D) Lieutenant Governor

So let’s do everything we can to keep these 3 kick-ass in Michigan’s key executive roles: Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General of Michigan. That would be true anyway, but we really need them in Michigan, a state with a hard-line rabid Republican legislature.

Michigan peeps, what do we know about the Lt. Governor?

Gary Peters (D) was just reelected to the US Senate in 2020 and Debbie Stabenow (D) isn’t up for reelection until 2024.

Our work this year is for November 2022, but it’s also the beginning of 2024, identifying potential voters, building relationship and connections that will help us win the House, the Senate and the Presidency in 2024, as well.

FOUR DIRECTIONS has already secured at 1.5 match for us, and we hope to have confirmation by tomorrow that they have secured another .5 match to make this a double-match for us. Just as they are trusting our ability to raise the $25,000, I am trusting their ability to secure the full double-match for us.

We are staring with 54 donations and $3,126 in the thermometer. We have a commitment every dollar in the thermometer will be matched at the final level, even when the donations are in the thermometer before the matches are finalized with the external matchers.

We have a couple of Balloon Juice angel matches right out of the gate!

Read the fine print:

Just as before, up to $50 can be matched per person by a particular angel match – but you need to let us know your donation amount in the comments in order to be counted toward the match.

When we start a new angel match, up to $50 of another donation can be matched, even if a previous donation was matched by a different BJ angel.

Starting BJ Angel Match #1! Who wants to remain anonymous. Let’s do this!