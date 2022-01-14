Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The willow is too close to the house.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

No one could have predicted…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We still have time to mess this up!

This fight is for everything.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Four Directions Michigan: Almost Halfway There!

Four Directions Michigan: Almost Halfway There!

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

Multiple people asked me to re-post about the fundraising in a post this evening.

With our early money, this nearly top 10,000 blog will be influencing Nov 2022 outcomes in 4 key states: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and now Michigan. FOUR DIRECTIONS has secured at 1.5 match for us, and I am trusting their ability to secure the full double-match.
On Wisconsin!

 

Our fundraising goal this year is to do our part to ensure that we win elections in key states with margins that make them too big to steal.  Margins so big that the legislatures don’t dare to subvert the will of the people and overturn the results.  And to form relationships and build the groundwork for wining state legislatures, the House, the Senate and the Presidency in 2024.

At stake in Michigan in November 2022:

  • All 4 elected executive offices in Michigan (Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Lt. Gov.)
  • Control of the (currently) hard-line rabid Michigan State Legislature (House and Senate)
  • Two Michigan Supreme Court Seats
  • Control of the US House of Representatives

H.E. Wolf reminds us of some things that OJ Semans said last night (co-founder of Four Directions):

Whenever we [4 Directions] are involved in an election cycle, the Native American turnout is almost always historically high.

We don’t bring in outsiders – we hire (lots of) local tribal members, and train & supervise them.

Unemployment is high, especially on the reservations, so by paying our local organizers we put food on the table.

It takes time, it takes messaging, and it takes media to get the message out.

When people see that others are fighting for the right to vote, it is motivating to them.

It’s real simple ’cause it’s the truth – and the truth will take you a long ways.

We are currently on Angel match #3 – a $2,500 match! – from Andrew who mostly lurks but sometimes comments.

As soon as we finish whatever angel match that brings the thermometer to $15,000, we will have TWO $1,000 angel matches running concurrently.  (RaflW and another anonymous donor)  Example:

A $25 donation turns into:  $25 (you) + $25 (Angel A) + $25 (Angel B) = $75 + $150 (external double-match) = $225.

A $50 donation turns into:  $50 (you) + $50 (Angel A) + $50 (Angel B) = $150 + $300 (external double-match) = $450.

Remember: when we start a new angel match, up to $50 of any donation can be matched, even if a previous donation was matched by a different BJ angel.  Read the fine print for matching in the first comments in the post.

One last thing:

John always likes me to remind people that no one should ever feel obligated to donate in response to any fundraising request here, whether it’s for political fundraising or to support the Balloon Juice site. Everyone is part of the Balloon Juice community, donations or no donations!

Four Directions
MICHIGAN!

Goal Thermometer

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • H.E.Wolf
  • Lurker Dan
  • Lymie
  • mvr
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Sebastian
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The math:  when we have a double-match + a BJ angel donor

      If you donate $50 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $100.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $200, for a total of $300.  So your $50 turns into $300!

      If you donate $10 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $10 to that, for a total of $20.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $40, for a total of $60.  So your $10 turns into $60!

      If you donate $100 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $150.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $300, for a total of $450.  So your $100 turns into $450!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      John always likes me to remind people that no one should ever feel obligated to donate in response to any fundraising request here, whether it’s for political fundraising or to support the Balloon Juice site. Everyone is part of the Balloon Juice community, donations or no donations!

      Jeder nach seinen Fähigkeiten, jedem nach seinen Bedürfnissen. And I am okay with that.​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sebastian

      I was once rude on the phone to the very nice man from Four Directions (I blame robocalls!).

      Chipped in $100 as penance.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to WaterGirl, the donors (and repeat donors), everyone on the cheering squad, and the angelorum chori!

      In addition to the OJ notes, I also jotted down a few things that Lewis, 4D’s finance guy, said:

      “If one minority group can get out and be counted, it’s contagious – people want to vote.”

      “I think it’s a minority of people who think the glass is half empty, gloom & doom. If the number of disenfranchised is X, then we get X-plus-more to the polls, we’re going to ramp it up and work harder. Failure is just not an option.”

      “I’m 100% confident in Balloon Juice.” [when discussing the prospect of reaching $25K for MI]

      Lewis is undoubtedly justified in being confident – he’s seen the jackals in action before – but even he is probably not expecting our potential land-speed record for this matching drive. :-)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf:

      Failure is not an option.

      I can still hear Lewis’s voice and intonation as he said that.

      Another thing that stuck with me was his description of the relationship between time and money.

      In terms of being effective …  Time + Money = 2, but Time + Early Money = 3.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.