Our fundraising goal this year is to do our part to ensure that we win elections in key states with margins that make them too big to steal. Margins so big that the legislatures don’t dare to subvert the will of the people and overturn the results. And to form relationships and build the groundwork for wining state legislatures, the House, the Senate and the Presidency in 2024.

At stake in Michigan in November 2022:

All 4 elected executive offices in Michigan (Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Lt. Gov.)

Control of the (currently) hard-line rabid Michigan State Legislature (House and Senate)

Two Michigan Supreme Court Seats

Control of the US House of Representatives

H.E. Wolf reminds us of some things that OJ Semans said last night (co-founder of Four Directions):

Whenever we [4 Directions] are involved in an election cycle, the Native American turnout is almost always historically high. We don’t bring in outsiders – we hire (lots of) local tribal members, and train & supervise them. Unemployment is high, especially on the reservations, so by paying our local organizers we put food on the table. It takes time, it takes messaging, and it takes media to get the message out. When people see that others are fighting for the right to vote, it is motivating to them. It’s real simple ’cause it’s the truth – and the truth will take you a long ways.

