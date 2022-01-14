Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Jan. 13-14

======

Beijing has ordered children at international schools to be tested starting next week and is barring air passengers who transited via a third point. Citizens are being told only to travel if absolutely necessary, with no guarantee they will be permitted to return if found to have visited a city or region where an outbreak occurred.

The city of Tianjin, about an hour from the capital, has ordered a third round of mass testing starting Saturday morning to be completed within 24 hours.

A port and manufacturing center with 14 million people, Tianjin is one of a half dozen cities where the government is imposing lockdowns and other restrictions as part of a policy to track down every virus case.

It’s proximity to Beijing is particularly worrying and authorities have cut off all travel links between it and the Olympic host city following the discovery of 126 cases in recent days, all apparently of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Elsewhere, more than 20 million people are under lockdown, many restricted to their homes amid concerns over supplies of food and other daily necessities. Factories have been closed, affecting supplies of computer chips and other products…

Even the city of Zhuhai in the far south has suspended flights to Beijing and bus service with the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou.

Zhuhai has ordered citywide testing and barred residents from leaving without good reason and a negative COVID-19 test, despite the National Health Commission reporting no cases of local transmission in the city, which lies just across the border from the gambling mecca of Macao.

China has also banned dozens of overseas flights from Europe, Canada, the U.S., Indonesia and elsewhere after passengers tested positive for the virus upon arrival.

The financial hub of Shanghai, which has recorded relatively few cases, has also suspended some travel links…

“China correspondent, BBC”:

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past month.

Hindus believe a bathe in the holy river on the Jan. 14 Makarsankranti festival washes away sins.

A large number of devotees were taking a dip in the sacred river where it flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees, few wearing masks, thronged the river’s banks in the holy city of Prayagraj…

Doctors had appealed unsuccessfully to the West Bengal state high court to reverse a decision to allow the festival this year, worrying it will become a virus “super spreader” event.

Last year, a big religious gathering in northern India contributed to a record rise in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the health ministry reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking India’s total tally to 36.58 million.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total now at 485,350, the ministry said.

======

This is an update on the announcement last month:

??? (Great news, if it can be replicated, but that’s a big ‘if’):

======

Sen. RonJon is no longer the dumbest legislator in Wisconsin:

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • danielx
  • dc
  • debbie
  • Guac
  • John S.
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Ramalama
  • Van Buren
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website:

      There were 2448 new cases of COVID-19 on 1/13.
      They didn’t break down how many were PCR tests and how many were home test kits, but it usually runs about 55% lab, 45% home.

      My nephew told my sister that he’s feeling better. I’ve got my fingers crossed that he actually is recovering and didn’t just tell her that to stop her fussing at him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The U.S. Supreme Court blocked an effort by the Biden administration that would have expanded a COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate to large employers nationwide, undermining a major element of the president’s plan to combat the pandemic

      The Constitution is a suicide pact, doncha know.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      danielx

      Sen. RonJon is no longer the dumbest legislator in Wisconsin:

      I have no doubt the good senator is up to this challenge, give him a day or two.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      WI GOP State Rep. Treig Pronschinske, in support of a law banning business from requiring vaccines, says that there is no way to prevent covid since you “can’t physically see the virus.”

      He got this information from the Lincoln – Frederick Douglass debates.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Citibank already instituted a policy where the refuseniks will be put on leave without pay and then, if still unvaccinated, terminated at the end of January. I wonder if they’ll pull that back now?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:  The Constitution is a suicide pact, doncha know.

      They really are out to destroy America.  No nation of any size, including this one, can function without the ability of the national legislature to delegate substantial decision-making authority to the Executive branch.  It just doesn’t work.

      By the time they’re done, it’ll be like the Articles of Confederation were still in effect.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a.

      One small plus from all this horror is the possibility it further discredits white fundy religion in the US.  The whole “we’re oppressed unless we can institute oppression” combined with “science is a lie” is doing the job, but not fast enough.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Citibank is free to require any qualifications for employment they desire. Do they like having all their employees on the job as much as possible?

      Every contractor I ever worked for did, but who knows? Maybe they’d prefer to find out if they can run their business with only 60% of their people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      Once more the supremely corrupt Inferior court of the land has used politics to decide the law (like Gore vs. bushwack); the interesting aspect of this utterly wrong and total bull-shit ruling is that they hid behind a wall of identical protections to shield themselves from covid but demand the average working person be exposed for ‘freedum’ and to hurt President Biden’s election chances – tens of thousands will die needlessly for these ghouls.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Van Buren

      You can’t “physically see” sperm, so I guess pregnancy is also unpreventable.
      Important to know, be careful out there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John S.

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The current SCOTUS doesn’t care about the Constitution, jurisprudence or anything resembling legal precedent. They are a 100% political arm of the GOP, and everyone knows it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      New Deal democrat

      Over the last 5 days, cases in the Northeast have declined by about 8%, and in the Midwest have risen only 3%. In the South cases have risen only 2% in the last 4 days. Only the West shows a continuing increase of 50% in the last week, with no increase yesterday. Nationwide cases declined slightly yesterday, and are only up 4% in the last 4 days. It is safe to say we are at or near the Omicron peak. If so, this would be in line with the experience of South Africa and the U.K.

      Hospitalizations are up a little over 20% in the last 7 days, compared with an increase of cases in the 7 day period starting 10 days before of 90%. Since hospitalizations lag cases by about 10 days, this is good news on severity.

      In the past 7 days, there has also been an increase of 15% in ICU admissions. Since there last been little if no lag between these two metrics, it does look like Omicron is resulting in considerably fewer severe cases. Note that virtually all hospital admissions since January 1 should be Omicron.

      Finally, deaths are still only at 1600.

      If we take now as the peak, hospitalizations may rise to about 200,000 in the next 10 days, which will severely strain the system. But ICU admissions, currently slightly below the Delta peak, may not exceed them by much. If we follow South Africa’s pattern, deaths may peak by mid-February at about 2500 a day.

      Since 4% of the entire US population has had a *confirmed* case in the past 4 weeks, to almost 20% of the population, a similar increase on the downslope from Omicron’s peak would take us to about 25%. If we (conservatively) figure only half of all cases are confirmed, that would mean half of the entire US population will have had COVID. If we figure 50% of the 37% unvaccinated population has contracted COVID (a conservative guess), that gives us nearly 85% of the population vaccinated or exposed. So the silver lining to this very dark cloud is that, by spring, COVID may have few immunologically “naive” people left to infect.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I think many companies were waiting for yesterday’s ruling to see if they could hide behind that mandate (“The government made me do it.”). I think other companies will follow Citi’s lead, but who knows with people anymore? 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ramalama

      Quebec has had a surge in first round vaccinations in the past couple o days since our Premiere announced that unvaccinated Quebecers were going to get significantly taxed if they didn’t get at least one jab. Something like 12000 people stepped up.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dc

      @debbie: I think businesses can institute this policy. Duke University and Medical center did last year and other hospitals and organizations did as well. But according to the Supreme Cons, the federal government can’t impose it on businesses.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/13 China reported 143 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shaanxi Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases. 171 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 1,222 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xi’an reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all from persons already under home or centralized quarantine 166 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,209 active confirmed cases in the city. 1 High Risk university campus has been re-designated to Low Risk. 1 university campus & 1 sub-district remain at High Risk. 12 sub-districts & 2 communities have been re-designated to Low Risk. 22 sub-districts & 1 community remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yan’an 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. All areas in the city are now at Low Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the rest of the province (6 at Xianyang & 1 at Weinan)

      At Yuncheng in Shanxi Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person arrived from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 12 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all in the same transmission chain. 2 residential buildings have been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 residential compound & 3 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, found at fever clinic, which typically indicates that a cluster has already developed there.
      • At Dongguan 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, a secondary outbreak seeded by travels returning from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      At Guangxi “Autonomous” Region there currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Chongzuo) cases in the province.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 34 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 19 mild & 15 moderate) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 142 active domestic confirmed & 21 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all presumed Omicron) in the city, concentrated at Jinnan District. 3 residential compounds are currently at High Risk. 5 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 Omicron cases in the city, both university students that returned from Tianjin.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts of the imported asymptomatic case reported on 1/11, & all have been under centralized quarantine since that date. 3 are employees at a milk tea shop that the imported asymptomatic case visited. This is the 2nd time in Jan. that an imported asymptomatic case testing positive after the 14 days of centralized quarantine upon entry, & seeding a small cluster of domestic cases. Unlike most places in China, Shanghai only requires an additional 7 days of “at home health monitoring”, meaning daily reporting of temperatures, 2 additional RT-PCR tests, & request to avoid gatherings (which is loosely enforced) but not home quarantine. Given both imported asymptomatic cases returned from the US, it is highly likely that the clusters are Omicron Variant. The cases could have also been infected during centralized quarantine, which is known to happen w/ Delta & even easier w/ Omicron. Phylogenetic analysis would show one way or the other, but the authorities have not shared the data. Shanghai may have to tighten the quarantine requirements. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 19 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 shop has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Jiangsu Province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Nanjing) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Wuxi) in the province.

      At Zhejiang Province 41 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed cases (spread across Shaoxing, Ningbo, Hangzhou & Jinhua) in the province. A factory & a village at Jinhua remain at Medium Risk. A factory & a village at Beilun District in Ningbo remain at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining, a quarantine hotel worker.

      Henan Province reported 98 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 677 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases. There are 129 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk. 11 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xuchang reported 25 new domestic confirmed cases, 19 from persons in quarantine & 6 from areas under lock down. There are 328 active domestic confirmed cases (252 mild & 73 moderate & 4 serious) in the city, all at Yuzhou. 1 township, 1 sub-district, 4 villages, 3 residential compounds, 1 community, 1 residential building & a school are currently at High Risk. All of Yuzhou is currently at Medium Risk (except for the High Risk areas there).
      • Anyang reported 69 new domestic confirmed cases. There are 198 active domestic cases in the city (all presumed Omicron). 6 cases previously reported by Anyang has been reassigned to other locations in Henan Province to align w/ place of permanent residence. 1 township & 1 school at Tangyin County are currently at High Risk. All of Wenfeng District has been elevated to Medium Risk. All of the rest of Tangyin County is currently at Medium Risk, as are 1 district, 1 village, 1 residential compound, 1 residential building & 1 residential building unit elsewhere in the city.
      • Xinyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all persons who returned from Zhengzhou in Henan.
      • In the rest of the province there currently are 19 active domestic confirmed cases (10 at Luoyang, 7 at Zhoukou & 2 at Shangqiu). 1 community & 1 village at Luoyang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (6 at Dehong Prefecture & 5 at Kunming) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Dehong & Sipsongpanna Prefectures) cases in the province.

      Imported Cases

      On 1/13, China reported 58 new imported confirmed cases (8 previously asymptomatic), 38 imported asymptomatic cases, 9 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 30 confirmed cases, 6 Chinese nationals each returning from the US, 5 from UK (3 via Zürich & 1 each via Copenhagen & Helsinki), 3 from Mexico (all via the US), 2 from Canada & 1 each from Brazil (via Paris CdG), Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG), the DRC (via Paris CdG), Tanzania (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Czechia, Denmark, France, the Ukraine (via Frankfurt), 2 British & an Indian nationals coming from France, a French national coming from France, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan, & a US national coming from the US; 9 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 3 Chinese nationals each returning from Canada & Iraq; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Timor Leste & 1 from Iraq
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 each coming from Australia & Ecuador, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 4 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 3 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines & 1 from the DRC (via Paris CdG)
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 3 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 17 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK, the US & the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Japan & Qatar
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Israel & Russia; the case from Israel had arrived at Shanghai on 12/22, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 1/5 the case flew back to Chengdu & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 1/13
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a British national coming from France
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 6 asymptomatic cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 1 from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 230 confirmed cases recovered (25 imported), 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 9 were reclassified as confirmed cases (8 imported), & 2,136 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,431 active confirmed cases in the country (1,198 imported), 11 in serious condition (2 imported), 748 active asymptomatic cases (693 imported), 13 suspect cases (all imported). 48,806 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 1/13, 2,923.698M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.449M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 1/14, Hong Kong reported 9 new positive cases, 6 imported & 3 domestic (all traced close contacts).

      On 1/14, Taiwan reported 68 new positive cases, 57 imported (17 from the US, 5 from Canada, 4 from the Philippines, 3 each from Australia, Poland & Vietnam, & 1 each Brazil, Denmark, France, Portugal, Sweden, Indonesia & Turkey, 15 yet to be published) & 11 domestic.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Guac

      Here in Beaufort County SC, our 7-day average of daily new cases is 214 per 100K, and NYT says that our daily cases are up 623% over 14 days. Test positivity 31%.

      Our HOA group decided that this week is a swell time to start up the big monthly indoor potluck party!

      Reply

